Sushi & Japanese

Osawa

1,951 Reviews

$$

77 N RAYMOND AVE

PASADENA, CA 91103

Order Again

Popular Items

Makunouchi Bento
California Roll
Soy Glazed Black Cod Bento

Daily Specials

Teriyaki Salmon Collar Set

$19.00

Appetizer

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$12.00

Tofu, eggplant and tomato tempura with hot ginger broth

Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)

$10.00

5 pcs Shrimp Tempura

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted

Eggplant w/Niku Miso

$13.00

Sweet Miso Flavored Sauteed Eggplant w/ ground beef

Free Range Chicken Karaage w/Sweet Chili Sauce

Free Range Chicken Karaage w/Sweet Chili Sauce

$12.00

Crispy fried free range chicken, sprinkled with traditional spices with a squeeze of lemon

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Steamed soybean pods, tossed in garlic oil

Grilled Kanpachi Collar w/Ponzu

$13.00

Amberjack Collar

Grilled Yellowtail Collar w/ Ponzu

$18.00

Mixed Tempura

$12.00

Shrimp (2pc) and Vegetable Tempura

Osawa Tofu Steak

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon Skin Salad

$14.00

Shiitake Tempura Stuffed w/ Shrimp

$14.00
Shishito Tempura Stuffed Spicy Tuna

Shishito Tempura Stuffed Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Crispy fried shishito peppers, stuffed with spicy tuna

Sunomono

$5.00

Vinegared sliced cucumber & seaweed

Vegetable Tempura

$8.00

Yuzu Daikon

$8.00

Bento

Makunouchi Bento

$29.00

Miso Salmon, Angus Beef Rib Eye Steak, 4pcs Spicy Tuna & Tempura

Soy Glazed Black Cod Bento

Soy Glazed Black Cod Bento

$28.00

baked soy marinated black cod with rice and miso soup

Rice Bowls and Noodles

BBQ Eel Don

BBQ Eel Don

$21.00

Barbequed fresh water eel over rice

Kurobuta Pork Katsu Curry

Kurobuta Pork Katsu Curry

$18.00

Traditional Japanese Beef Curry with breaded, deep-fried Berkshire Pork cutlet on rice

Niku (Beef) Udon

$19.00

savory beef udon noodle soup

Plain Udon

$8.00+

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$17.00

hot udon noodle soup with a side of shrimp tempura

Uni Pasta

$29.00

spaghetti topped with fresh uni in a sauce of heavy cream, lobster stock and butter

Wakame Udon

$15.00

wakame seaweed udon noodle soup

Sushi Roll

Albacore Volcano Roll

Albacore Volcano Roll

$19.00

Vegetable Tempura inside, Seared Albacore on top w/ Garlic Chili oil & Spicy Mayo

Avocado Roll

$8.00
California Roll

California Roll

$12.00
Crunchy Roll

Crunchy Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura & Asparagus inside, rolled in tempura crumbs, topped with eel sauce

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$19.00

Baked Eel and Avocado on top of Spicy Tuna Roll

Kappa Maki

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

spicy tuna and cucumber

Spider Roll

$19.00

Tamago Cut Roll

$8.00

Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Sides

Extra Ginger (2oz)

$0.50

Miso Soup

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Dessert

Black Sesame Panna Cotta (Almond Milk)

Black Sesame Panna Cotta (Almond Milk)

$5.00

Chocolate & Houjicha Panna Cotta

$5.00

Pumpkin Caramel Flan

$5.00

Strawberry Flan

$5.00
Yuzu Jelly

Yuzu Jelly

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Iced Green Tea

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Calpico

$2.75

Beer, Wine & Sake

Asahi Bottle

$7.00+

J-Pop

$6.00

Kirin Bottle

$10.00

Kirin Lite

$7.00
Koshikikari Echigo | Beer

Koshikikari Echigo | Beer

$9.00

Asatsuyu | White Wine

$86.00

375 ml bottle. Kenzo Estate, Napa Valley.

Plum Koshujikomi Umeshu

$52.00

Sawanotsuru

Rindo | Red Wine

$125.00

375 ml bottle. Kenzo Estate, Napa Valley

Robert Hall Red Wine

$40.00

Paso Robles, CA Cabernet Sauvignon

Sauvignon Blanc (Matua)

$34.00

Robert Hall Paso Robles CA

Dassai (Otter Fest 23)

$200.00

720ml smv: +4 Clean and plump Daiginjo with chapters of flavors wrapped in a deep and layered structure.

Dassai (Otter Fest Beyond)

$900.00

720 ml, smv: n/a. Yamaguchi sake that is the perfect combination of great feel and great taste.

Gekkeikan Horin Junmai Daiginjo

$33.00

300 ml, smv +2. Kyoto mild fruity aroma, smooth with a long clean finish, creamy body.

Hakkaisan Junmai Ginjo

$69.00

720 ml, smv: +5. Niigata this crisp, clean sake is a landmark example of the niigata sake brewing style, lightly dry finish.

Itami Onigoroshi

$27.00

300 ml, smv: +6. Osaka pleasantly aromatic, ultra-dry, mellow, with citrus overtones.

Katana Junmai Ginjo

$13.00

180 ml, smv +7. Shizuoka full-bodied drink, super dry, strong presence with no sweetness.

Kikusui Genshu

$150.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$59.00+

$24.00 (300ml) and $58.00 (720 ml), smv +1. Niigata special brew using 100% highly polished sake rice, refreshing and dry.

Kubota Manju Junmai Ginjo

$56.00+

$55.00 (300ml) and $128.00 (720 ml), smv: +2. Niigata truly sophisticated aroma and elegant flavor; simply delicious.

Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto

$23.00Out of stock

300 ml, smv +2. Nagano full-bodied and earthy, yet light, it is exquisitely balanced.

Mio Sparkling Sake

$21.00

300 ml, smv: -70. Nada, refreshing, fruity, and unique sweet aroma.

OG Kikusui

$28.00

Otokoyama

$25.00+

$24.00 (300ml) and $58.00(720 ml) smv +5. Hokkaido refreshing lightness with vivid acidity, very dry with sharp, full-bodied taste.

Sayuri Nigori

$17.00

300 ml, smv: -11. Kobe, has a refreshing aroma, natural sweetness and smooth aftertaste.

Yume Wa Masayume

$320.00

1000 ml, smv: +4. Fukuimassive aroma, flavorful personality, silky mouthfeel, cleanly cut finish.

Yuzu Sake

$25.00

300 ml, smv: -72. Fukushima, flavored sake made from junmai sake and yuzu juice citrus aroma, sweet.

Utensils, Soy Sauce, Etc...

Chopsticks

Extra Ginger (2oz)

$0.50

$0.50

Extra Wasabi

Napkins

Soy Sauce Packets

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

いらっしゃいませ! Welcome, please come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA, CA 91103

Directions

