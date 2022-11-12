The Other Place-Olathe
16590 W 135th Street
Olathe, KS 66062
Popular Items
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings (6)
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
Buffalo Wings (12)
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
Combination Platter
Hand breaded chicken tenders, mozzarella stix, mushrooms and onion rings. Served with marinara ranch and house-made honey mustard dressing.
California Quesadilla
Brushed with garlic basil oil, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Served with honey balsamic dipping sauce.
California Quesadilla (Half)
Brushed with garlic basil oil, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Served with honey balsamic dipping sauce.
Cheesy Bread Stix
Garlic buttery breadstix topped with our four cheese blend, topped with garlic parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla (Half)
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Tenders
Half pound of hand breaded white meat tenders with choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Garlic Bread
French bread brushed with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with homemade marinara.
Mozzarella Stix
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with homemade marinara.
Mushrooms
Freshly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
Onion Ring (Half)
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with ranch dressing.
Quesadilla
Seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, mild red & green chiles and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Quesadilla (Half)
Seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, mild red & green chiles and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke hearts baked in a creamy blend of cheeses and served with tri-colored chips.
Twisty Bread Stix
Soup and Salads
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Chili
Original recipe served for over 45 years.
Cup of Chili
Original recipe served for over 45 years.
Chili Gumbo
Black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade chili.
House Salad
Chicken Strip Salad
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
Taco Salad
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
Cajun Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with mounds of crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, diced eggs, avocado, tomato, mushrooms & char-grilled cajun chicken.
Sandwiches and Wraps
Beef Cheese Steak
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
Chicken Cheese Steak
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
Chicken Sandwich
An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.
Chicken Cheddar BLT
Char-grilled breast of chicken with "OP" BBQ sauce, crisp strips of bacon and melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce and tomato.
Pork Tenderloin
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
Cajun Chicken Pepper-Jack Wrap
Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Baskets
Pastas
Small Lasagna
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
Large Lasagna
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
Fettuccini Alfredo
A heaping bowl of pasta tossed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.
Spaghetti
A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Classic Cheeseburger
American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Mushroom Swiss
Sautéed white button mushrooms and melted swiss.
The Longhorn
Topped with texas style BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and fried onion rings.
South Philly
Sautéed peppers and onions with melted American and cream cheese.
Kansas Rancher
Grilled ham, American cheese, over-easy fried egg, lettuce and tomato
Firehouse
Sautéed jalapeños and onions, lettuce, pepper-jack and red-hot mayo.
Frisco Burger
Oven-Baked Subs
Italian Sub
Our pizza sauce, ham, salami and mozzarella baked until golden brown.
Honey Mustard Chicken Sub
Breaded chicken tenders drenched in our famous honey mustard dressing then topped with Swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Other Sub
Oven-roasted beef sliced thin and topped with mozzarella cheese then baked golden brown.
Roasted Turkey Sub
Oven-roasted turkey breast, crispy strips of bacon and Swiss cheese topped with creamy horseradish mustard, sliced avocado, red onion, green leaf lettuce & tomato.
Grinder Sub
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and American cheese.
Super Sub
Our pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, salami, black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown.
Taco Sub
Our own seasoned chicken or beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato.
Honey Ham Club
Ham, Canadian bacon, and bacon, zesty honey mustard and Swiss topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Turkey Club
Sliced turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese baked till golden brown then topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Big Pig
Our freshly seasoned sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon and ham topped with homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Kid's Menu
Sides
1000 Island (2oz)
Alfredo (Monkey)
Au Jus
Basket Fries
Garlic Bread (5pcs)
Basket Kettle Chips
Basket Taco Chips
Basket Tortilla Chips
Basket Tots
BBQ (2oz)
Blue Cheese (2oz)
Burger Patty (4oz)
Burger Patty (8oz)
Cheese Sauce (Cup)
Chicken Breast (5oz)
Cocktail (2oz)
Cottage Cheese
Diced Onion (2oz)
French (2oz)
Garlic Bread (Slice)
HHB (4oz)
Honey Balsamic (2oz)
Honey Mustard (2oz)
Honey Mustard (4oz)
Horse Whip (2oz)
Horseradish (2oz)
Hot Buffalo (4oz)
HHB (2oz)
House (2oz)
Italian (2oz)
Jalapeno (2oz)
Marinara (Cup)
Mayo (2oz)
Meat Sauce (Cup)
Meat Sauce (Monkey)
Mild Buffalo (4oz)
Orange Jalapeno (4oz)
Pickle Spear (3pcs)
Pizza Sauce (Cup)
Ranch (2oz)
Ranch (4oz)
Red Hot (4oz)
Salsa (2oz)
Salsa 4oz
Shrimp (4pcs)
Side Onion Rings
Sour Cream (2oz)
Taco Sauce (2oz)
O.P Pizza (9")
Cheese (9")
House Special (9")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
Maui (9")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
Chicken Alfredo (9")
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
Philly Cheese Steak (9")
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
Four Star (9")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Sicilian (9")
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.
Taco (9")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
The Alamo (9")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
Buffalo Chicken (9")
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
Veggie (9")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
Smokehouse (9")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
All-Meat Supreme (9")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
Grinder (9")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
O.P Pizza (12")
Cheese (12")
House Special (12")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
Maui (12")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
Chicken Alfredo (12")
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
Philly Cheese Steak (12")
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
Four Star (12")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Sicilian (12")
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.
Taco (12")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
The Alamo (12")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
Buffalo Chicken (12")
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
Double Decker Pepperoni (12")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
Smokehouse (12")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
All-Meat Supreme (12")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
Grinder (12")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
O.P Pizza (14")
Cheese (14")
House Special (14")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
Maui (14")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
Chicken Alfredo (14")
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
Philly Cheese Steak (14")
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
Four Star (14")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Sicilian (14")
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.
Taco (14")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
The Alamo (14")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
Buffalo Chicken (14")
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
Double Decker Pepperoni (14")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
Smokehouse (14")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
All-Meat Supreme (14")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
Grinder (14")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
O.P Pizza (16")
Cheese (16")
House Special (16")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
Maui (16")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
Chicken Alfredo (16")
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
Philly Cheese Steak (16")
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
Four Star (16")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Sicilian (16")
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.
Taco (16")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
The Alamo (16")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
Buffalo Chicken (16")
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
Double Decker Pepperoni (16")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
Smokehouse (16")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
All-Meat Supreme (16")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
Grinder (16")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
NA Beverages
Gluten Free Appetizers
Gluten Free Salads
Gluten Free Chef Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
Gluten Free Cajun Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with mounds of crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, diced eggs, avocado, tomato, mushrooms & char-grilled cajun chicken.
Gluten Free Taco Salad
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.
Gluten Free Chicken Strip Salad
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
GF Sandwiches
Gluten Free Chicken Sandwich
An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.
Gluten Free Build Your Own Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Gluten Free Pork Tenderloin
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.
Gluten Free Pizzas
Gluten Free Cheese
Gluten Free 5 Cheese
Gluten Free House Special
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
Gluten Free Maui
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
Gluten Free Four Star
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Gluten Free Sicilian
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.
Gluten Free The Alamo
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
Gluten Free Double Decker Pepperoni
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
Gluten Free All-Meat Supreme
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
Gluten Free Grinder
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Gluten Free Taco
Gluten Free Philly Cheese Steak
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
The Other Place is a sports themed restaurant that specializes in pizza and a one of a kind game-day presentation!
16590 W 135th Street, Olathe, KS 66062