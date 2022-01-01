Brewpubs & Breweries
Track 7 The Other Side East Sacramento
614 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A rotisserie centric, fast-casual eatery with a focus on real food, craft beer and intuitive service.
Location
5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento, CA 95819
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sacremento
Jamba - 000508 - Park Place Center
4.5 • 2,469
4640 Natomas Blvd #120 Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurant
Jamba - 000538 - Gateway Oaks - Sacramento
4.6 • 1,995
2600 Gateway Oaks Dr. Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurant
Cuatro Amgios Fresh Mexican Grill
4.1 • 1,071
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurant
More near Sacremento