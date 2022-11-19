Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Outpost Bar & Grille

14057 SW Golf Club Dr

Indiantown, FL 34956

Order Again

APPETIZERS

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$7.00

A BED OF FRESH HOT FRENCH FRIES, TOPPED WITH CHILI AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

FRENCH FRIES

$4.50

STRAIGHT CUT FRIES, CRISP AND FRIED TO GOLDEN PERFECTION

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

THIN SLICED AND FRIED TO PERFECTION

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.50

FRESHLY MADE CORN TORTILLA CHIP SERVED WITH SALSA

CLASSIC NACHOS

$12.00

SHREDDED CHEESE, BLACK BEANS, JALAPENOS, AND SKILLET QUESO. SERVED WITH PICO AND SOUR CREAM

CLASSIC BEEF NACHOS

$12.00

CLASSIC CHICKEN NACHOS

$12.00

APPETIZER PLATTER

$12.99

4 WINGS, 1 PRETZEL, 3 SEAFOOD CHEESE NUGGETS AND 3 BROCCOLI CHEDDAR BITES

SOFT PRETZEL STICKS

$6.00

GOURMET BAVARIAN SOFT PRETZEL SERVED WITH HOT BEER CHEESE DIP

JALAPENO BITES

$6.50

BROCCOLI CHEDDAR BITES

$6.50

SEAFOOD CHEESE NUGGETS

$6.50

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.50

CRISPY ON THE OUTSIDE AND MELTY ON THE INSIDE, SERVED WITH MARINARA

ONION RINGS

$6.50

SERVED WITH BISTRO SAUCE

LOADED FIREHOUSE CHILI

$4.00+

HEARTY HOMEMADE CHILI WITH GROUND BEEF, TOMATOES, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AND SPICES

WINGS

8 Wings

$12.60

10 Wings

$14.60

20 Wings

$29.00

SOUPS AND SALAD

THE OUTPOST WEDGE

$9.00

OUR TAKE ON THE CLASSIC WITH HEART OF ROMAINE, DICED TOMATOES, BACON, BLUE CHEESE AND RANCH DRESSING

CHEF SALAD

$10.00

HAME, TURKEY, SWISS CHEESE, AMERICAN CHEESE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBER ATOP ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSINGS

CHICKEN SALAD PLATE

$10.00

CHICKEN SALAD ATOP FRESH GREENS PAIRED WITH TOMATO, FRUIT WEDGES, AND CHOICE OF POTATO SALAD, COTTAGE CHEESE, OR COLESLAW

TUNA SALAD PLATE

$10.00

TUNA SALAD ATOP FRESH GREENS PAIRED WITH TOMATO, FRUIT WEDGES, AND CHOICE OF POTATO SALAD, COTTAGE CHEESE, OR COLESLAW

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

CHOPPED ROMAINE, PARMESAN CHEESE, CROUTONS, TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING

SOUP DU JOUR

$3.00

DELICIOUS SOUP MADE FROM SCRATCH

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$6.00

CLASSIC SOUP, FULL OF RICH SWEET ONION, SAVORY BROTH TOPPED WITH COURTONS AND CHEESE

PIZZA AND FLATBREAD

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

CLASSIC CRUST WITH FRESH MOZZZARELLA CHEESE AND PIZZA SAUCE

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

CLASSIC CRUST WITH FRESH MOZZZARELLA CHEESE, SLICE PEPPERONI, AND PIZZA SAUCE

Meatlovers

$12.00

TRADITIONAL CRUST WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PIZZA SAUCE, BEEF, HAM, AND BACON

Vegetable Pizza

$12.00

TRADITIONAL PIZZA CRUST WITH CHEESE AND VEGGIES

Margherita Flatbread

$10.99

TOMATO, BASIL, AND MOZZARELLA

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.99

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, AND PEPPERONI

SANDWICHES

CLASSIC HOT DOG

$6.00

1/4 LB ALL BEEF SERVED ON A GRILLED BUN.

STEAK N CHEESE

$11.99

SHAVED RIBEYE WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE, PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A HOAGIE BUN

MAHI MAHI SANDWICH

$14.00

PAN SEARED, GRILLED OR BLACKENED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND TARTER SAUCE

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.00

CHOPPED PORK SERVED ON A BUN

BLT

$10.00

APPLEWOOD BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND MAYONNAISE ON WHITE TOAST

REUBEN

$11.99

SHAVED CORNED BEF, SWISS CHEESE, AND THOUSAND ISLAND ON MARBLE RYE

TURKEY CLUB

$11.99

SHAVED TURKEY BREAST, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND MAYONNAISE ON WHITE TOAST

CUP OF SOUP & 1/2 SANDWICH

$7.00

YOUR CHOICE OF HAM, TURKEY, TUNA SALAD, CHICKEN SALAD, OR BLT

THE OUTPOST BURGER

$11.99

GROUND BEEF PATTY ON A KAISER ROLL WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$9.50

MAKE IT A MELT

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$9.50

MAKE IT A MELT

THE NATTY PATTY MELT

$11.99

THE OUTPOST BURGER ON MARBLE RYE WITH SWISS CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, AND 1000 ISLAND DRESSING

FRENCH DIP

$11.99

DELI ROAST BEEF SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF OUTPOST CHIPS OR FRIES WITH AUJUS ON THE SIDE

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, AND TOMATO ON A KIASER ROLL

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

VEGGIE BURGER

$10.00

VEGGIE PATTY ON A KAISER ROLL WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE ACCOMPANIED BY LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, & PICKLES

HOMESTYLE FAVORITES

BUTTERFLY SHRIMP

$12.99

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.99

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

1pc FISH AND CHIPS

$5.75

2PC Fish N Chips

$10.25

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.99

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$9.99

SERVED WITH MASHED POTATOES, GRAVY, AND VEGGIES

LIVER AND ONIONS

$10.00

SERVED WITH MASHED POTATOES, GRAVY, AND VEGGIES

DINNER

FILET MIGNON

$22.00

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES, GREEN SALAD, AND A ROLL. ASK ABOUT ONE OF OUR DELICIOUS FINISHING BUTTERS

NY STRIPS

$22.00

6OZ PERFECTLY SEASONED CHOICE CUT OF ANGUS PREPARED TO PERFECTION

SALMON

$18.00

LIGHTLY SEASONED. PAN-SEARED, GRILLED, OR BLACKENED

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$16.00

CHOICE OF TERIYAKI, SWEET CHILI SAUCE, OR LEMON BUTTER SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 SIDES

CHILDREN UNDER 12

MINI SHRIMP

$7.99

4OZ BURGER

$7.99

2PC CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.50

STRAIGHT CUT FRIES, CRISP AND FRIED TO GOLDEN PERFECTION

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$3.00

MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

SCOOP OF CHICKEN SALAD

$2.82

SCOOP OF TUNA SALAD

$2.82

SIDE COLESLAW

$2.00

SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE MAHI

$8.00

SIDE GRAVY

$1.00

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$2.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SIDE SALMON

$10.00

SMALL CAESAR

$3.29

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$3.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

THIN SLICED AND FRIED TO PERFECTION

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

ICED COFFEE

$2.50

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

MT DEW

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

BRISK ICED TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.34

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.50

TOMATO JUICE

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

Sunday Specials

Sunday Wing Special

$15.99

Sunday Trivia Special

$25.99

Veterans DAY

OPEN FACED TURKEY

$8.00

Friday Specials

Peel n Eat Shrimp Platter

$10.99
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
The eatery features home style comfort food, burgers, sandwiches, steaks, seafood, salads and house made signature sides and dishes. Lunch and dinner is served daily with breakfast service on Sundays. The Outpost Bar & Grille has a full liquor bar.

14057 SW Golf Club Dr, Indiantown, FL 34956

