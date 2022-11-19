The Outpost Bar & Grille
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The eatery features home style comfort food, burgers, sandwiches, steaks, seafood, salads and house made signature sides and dishes. Lunch and dinner is served daily with breakfast service on Sundays. The Outpost Bar & Grille has a full liquor bar.
Location
14057 SW Golf Club Dr, Indiantown, FL 34956
Gallery
