Asian Fusion

The Palms Restaurant

1,262 Reviews

$$

115 N Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos, CA 95030

$250 Room Fee
French Fries
16 Oz Rib Eye*

Wine

Gilles Gaudron

$16.00

Jcb No. 69

$14.00

Thomas Henry Rose

$11.00Out of stock

Pine Ridge

$12.00

Bargetto

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Testarossa Chardonnay

$18.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$20.00

Taste

Meadow Croft Riesling

$14.00

Heart Of The Matter Rose

$12.00

Trefethen Reisling

$12.00

Palm Rose

$13.00

Stellina De Note

$13.00

Georges Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Meadow Croft Chard GL

$12.00

Thomas Henry Pinot Noir

$12.00

Meadowcroft Pinot

$14.00

Testarossa Pinot Noir

$20.00

Belle Glos

$22.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00

Barnett Vineyards

$22.00

Seghesio

$16.00

Penfolds 'Bin 600'

$24.00

Taste

Pacific Valley Cab

$14.00

The Prisoner

$24.00

Petit Picoron Merlot

$17.00

Bent Press Malbec

$14.00

Cumulus Cellars Red GL

$12.00

Jcb No. 69

$62.00

Louis Roederer

$75.00Out of stock

Moet Imperial

$100.00Out of stock

Roederer Estate

$67.00

Stellina Di Notte

$48.00

Veuve Clicquot

$105.00

Monthyus Brut

$72.00

Pomelo

$49.00

Heart Of The Matter

$57.00

Palms Rose

$52.00

Thomas Henry Rose

$50.00

Trefethen

$51.00

Meadowcroft

$52.00

Bargetto

$47.00

Santa Margherita

$67.00

Byington

$54.00Out of stock

Pine Ridge

$57.00

Darioush

$90.00

Bonny Doon 'Le Cigare Blanc'

$45.00Out of stock

Groth

$62.00

Kim Crawford

$52.00

Loveblock

$45.00Out of stock

Napa Cellars

$49.00Out of stock

Turnbull

$44.00Out of stock

Grgich Hills Sauv

$50.00Out of stock

Emmolo

$45.00Out of stock

Cakebread

$90.00Out of stock

Ceja

$69.00Out of stock

Conundrum

$51.00

Darioush

$94.00

Frank Family

$67.00Out of stock

Jordan

$89.00

Newton

$77.00

Nickel & Nickel

$90.00

Petree

$84.00

Pont De Chevalier

$150.00

Rombauer

$80.00

Testarossa

$72.00

Thomas Henry Chard

$52.00

Grgich Hills Chard

$75.00

Belle Glos

$80.00

Domaine Serene

$90.00

Frank Family

$67.00

Meadowcroft

$57.00

Patz & Hall

$77.00

Testarossa

$67.00

Thomas Henry

$52.00

Cumulus

$72.00

En Route

$110.00

Beauregard

$60.00Out of stock

Charles Krug

$61.00

Flora Springs

$67.00

Petite Picoron

$86.00

Domaine Jean Deydier & Fils

$95.00Out of stock

Domaine Paul Durdilly Et Fils

$40.00

Don Miguel 'Gascón'

$52.00Out of stock

Salentien

$72.00

Tenuta Sassoregale

$57.00

Hendry 'Blocks 7 & 22'

$72.00

Saldo

$70.00Out of stock

Seghesio

$67.00

Meadowcroft Zin

$72.00

'Ona Carmen' Emmalily

$130.00Out of stock

Blackridge Vineyards

$70.00Out of stock

C-Beck

$84.00

Capture 'Innovant'

$82.00

Copain 'Tous Ensemble'

$64.00

Disciples

$84.00

Flora Springs 'Trilogy'

$80.00

J. Lohr 'Tower Road'

$55.00Out of stock

Justin 'Isosceles'

$105.00

Keller Estate

$84.00

Nv 11 Cain Cuvée

$70.00

Orin Swift

$84.00

Papillon

$94.00Out of stock

Qupé

$65.00Out of stock

Robert Biale

$105.00

Smith Devereux

$50.00

The Mariner

$79.00

The Prisoner

$84.00

Vdr

$40.00

Penfolds Bin 600

$109.00

'Inkblot' Michael David

$60.00Out of stock

La Jota

$130.00

Valdivieso

$115.00

Fellow

$62.00

Barnett Vineyards

$89.00

Caymus

$140.00

Chateau Montelena

$100.00Out of stock

Chimney Rock 'Tomahawk'

$190.00Out of stock

Daou

$70.00

Daou 'Soul Of A Lion'

$200.00

J Lohr 'Hilltop'

$90.00

Jordan

$110.00Out of stock

Joseph Phelps Insignia

$350.00

Lancaster Estate

$85.00Out of stock

Meadowcroft

$50.00

Mount Veeder 'Reserve'

$95.00

Mount Veeder Winery

$74.00

Onda

$215.00

Petree Cellars

$100.00

Quintessa

$320.00

Staglin Family Salus

$150.00

Stags Leap 'Artemis'

$95.00Out of stock

Turnbull 'Black Label'

$220.00Out of stock

Entrepreneur

$240.00

Penfolds Bin 149

$124.00Out of stock

Grgich Cab

$94.00

Sterling Cab

$65.00

Pacific Valley

$67.00

Beer

St. Pauli

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Allagash 'Curieux'

$12.00Out of stock

Modelo

$8.00

Luaganitas

$7.50Out of stock

Mental Haze

$8.00

Hopping Down The River

$9.00Out of stock

Hop Buster

$10.00Out of stock

Long Board Btl

$7.00Out of stock

Kilt Lifter Btl

$7.00Out of stock

Hoptinez Ipa

$9.00

Orale Mexican Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Sneaky Slinky Hazy

$9.00Out of stock

Fort Point The Animal

$7.00

Orange You Delicious Hazy

$8.00Out of stock

Lobos Hazy 12 Oz

$7.00Out of stock

Kolsh

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Yuzu Ksa Radler

$8.00Out of stock

Dude Youre Muted W/c Ipa

$8.00Out of stock

Prohibition Red Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Guava Dreams Sour

$8.00

Tartan Export

$12.00

Lone Angler Pale Ale

$8.00

Hand Me A Hefe

$8.00

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

San Pelegrino

$8.00

Virgin Mocktails

$6.00

Espresso

$2.50

Espresso Drink

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Frozen Lemonade

$8.00

Tiki Bar

POG Punch

$10.00Out of stock

Greyhound

$10.00

House Margarita

$10.00

$40 Wine

$40.00

$60 Wine

$60.00

$80 Wine

$80.00

Starters

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Edamame

$9.00

salt and pepper or spiced garlic ponzu

Vegetable Spring Roll

$9.00

Vegetable Tempura

$12.00

Guacamole

$17.00
Monterey Bay Calamari

Monterey Bay Calamari

$16.00

Coconut Pacific Prawns

$20.00
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.00

Street Tacos

$17.00

Korean Kalbi Ribs

$21.00

Kobe Slider

$16.00

Soup & Salads

The Wedge Salad

$16.00

Asian Salad

$15.00

Lob Bisque

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

From The Sea

Macadamia Nut Mahi Mahi

Macadamia Nut Mahi Mahi

$38.00

The Palms Fish Tacos

$23.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$44.00

Hawaiian Big Eye Ahi Tuna Poke

$22.00

Pacific King Salmon Poke

$22.00

Seasonal Fish

$46.00

Lg Seafood Pasta

$33.00

Miso Salmon

$32.00

From The Land

Loco Moco

$18.00
Barbecue Burger

Barbecue Burger

$21.00

The Palm Burger

$24.00

Chicken Linguine

$24.00

7oz Grass-Fed Filet Mignon

$49.00
16 Oz Rib Eye*

16 Oz Rib Eye*

$52.00

Korean Barbecued Kalbi Ribs

$33.00

Plain Burger

$21.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Braised Beef

$38.00

From The Garden

Tofu Stir Fry

$21.00

Tofu Udon Noodle

$24.00

Kids Menu

Fish & Chips

$10.00

Keiki Burger

$11.00

Butter Pasta

$8.00

Steak & Fries

$11.00

Grilled Chicken & Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Kids Buffet

$20.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Stir Fry

$6.00

White Rice

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach & Mushrooms

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Taro Chips

$3.00

Side Broccoloini

$7.00

Risotto

$6.00

Fried Rice

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Salmon Side

$18.00

Desserts

ANNIVERSARY DESSERT

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

Hula Pie

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

The Palms Bread Pudding

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Flourless Choc Cake

$10.00

Crem Brulee

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Room Fee

$250 Room Fee

$250.00

$500 Room Fee

$500.00

Extra Hour

$200.00

Lawn Room Fee

$100.00

$1,000 Room Fee

$1,000.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Celebrating the culinary traditions of the Pacific Rim, The Palms restaurant delights guests with an array of Pacific Coast creations where diverse ethnic cultures meet local freshness.

Website

Location

115 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Directions

