The Paramount

2708 E Cesar Chavez Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90033

LAFC Watch Party Menu

3PC Lemon Pepper Wings

$6.00

3Pc Buffalo Wings

$6.00

Cheese Slice

$3.00

O.G. Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Black and Gold Pizza Slice

$5.00

Black and Gold Pizza

$17.00

House Papas

$4.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Multi-functional event space welcoming in the community, art, music complete craft cocktails, beer, wine and small bites.

2708 E Cesar Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033

