Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Pasta Shop Denville 13 First Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

13 1st Avenue

Denville, NJ 07834

RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
MOZZARELLA STICKS
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

WINE FROM OLD YORK VINEYARDS

Inquire for details

CHARDONNAY HALF BOTTLE

$18.00

Medium bodied white wine with tropical notes on the nose, and grapefruit and white peach flavors layering richness on the palate. Pair with Pasta with cream sauces, seafood, poultry, vegetables, mild and buttery dishes

WHAT EXIT WHITE FULL BOTTLE

$23.00

This off-dry white blend is made from un-oaked Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Gris. It sports apricot notes and a smooth finish with medium acidity. Silver Medal winner (Denver International) and Bronze Medal winner (Tasters Guild International). Pair with seafood, poultry and mild cheeses.

CABERNET SAUVIGNON FULL BOTTLE

$31.00

Food friendly red wine with aromas of black cherry and vanilla, has a medium body with bright flavors of cherry, soft acidity and a cedar finish. Silver Medal winner (American Wine Society). Pair with stews, rich pasta dishes, short ribs.

CABERNET SAUVIGNON HALF BOTTLE

$20.00

Food friendly red wine with aromas of black cherry and vanilla, has a medium body with bright flavors of cherry, soft acidity and a cedar finish. Silver Medal winner (American Wine Society). Pair with stews, rich pasta dishes, short ribs.

WHAT EXIT RED FULL BOTTLE

$23.00

A delicious dry red blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Chambourcin, has a bright berry nose and bold fruit character balanced by light acidity and a smooth finish. Bronze Medal winner (AWS Commercial, and Denver International). Pair with pasta and marinara sauce, pizza, and dishes rich in garlic.

WHAT EXIT RED HALF BOTTLE

$16.00

A delicious dry red blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Chambourcin, has a bright berry nose and bold fruit character balanced by light acidity and a smooth finish. Bronze Medal winner (AWS Commercial, and Denver International). Pair with pasta and marinara sauce, pizza, and dishes rich in garlic.

PINOT GRIS FULL BOTTLE

$26.00

Similar to Pinot Grigio, and made in the French Alsacian style, this crisp white wine has hints of lemon zest, and tart green apple. Gold Medal winner (New York International) and Bronze Medal winner (American Wine Society, and Finger Lakes International Wine Competition). Pair with salads, young creamy cheeses, light pasta dishes, seafood and vegetables. 95 points

WHAT EXIT BLUSH HALF BOTTLE

$16.00

Light and fruity, this semi-sweet blend of French Colombard, Vidal Blanc and Chambourcin is balanced and bursting with flavor. Gold Medal winner (Denver International) and Bronze Medal winner (AWS Commercial). Pair with grilled vegetables, spicy pasta dishes, prosciutto and salty cured meats.

(FOR TWO PEOPLE) GREEN APPLE & ROSEMARY SPRITZ KIT

$8.00

1\2 bottle What exit white sold separately

HANDMADE PASTA, SAUCES AND RETAIL ITEMS

POMODORO SAUCE - 1 PINT

$7.49

VODKA SAUCE - 1 PINT

$8.49

BOLOGNESE (MEAT SAUCE) - 1 PINT

$8.49

SPICY TOMATO SAUCE - 1 PINT

$7.49

PARMIGIANA BUTTER GLAZE - 1/2 PINT

$5.99

RIGATONI PASTA - 1 LB

$9.99

PAPPARDELLE PASTA - 1 LB

$10.99

LINGUINE PASTA - 1 LB

$9.99

SPAGHETTI PASTA - 1 LB

$9.99

CHEESE RAVIOLI - 1 LB

$11.99

SQUID INK LINGUINE PASTA - 1 LB

$10.99

GLUTEN FREE BUCATINI 1 LB

$14.99

CAPUTO GLUTEN FREE ITALIAN FLOUR - 2.2# BAG

$13.99

ILIADA BRAND EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL - 1 L

$17.99

LA COLOMBE CORSICA DARK ROAST WHOLE BEAN COFFEE - 12 OZ BAG

$14.99Out of stock

LA COLOMBE CORSICA DARK ROAST GROUND COFFEE - 12 OZ BAG

$14.99

ANTIPASTI

OUR HOUSE GARLIC BREAD

$9.00

romano cheese & parsley

WOOD OVEN MEATBALLS

$14.00

red sauce, romano cheese, & torn basil

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$13.00

homemade mozzarella & spicy tomato sauce

BURRATA MOZZARELLA

$13.00

golden beets, green apple, toasted bread

BRUSSELS SPROUTS CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

lemon caesar dressing, crispy potatoes, anchovy

CACIO E PEPE TATOR TOTS

$13.00

cheese sauce & black pepper

ITALIAN WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

vegetables, parmigiana, 2 dressings

BRUSCHETTA TOAST

$14.00

ricotta, black truffle, pistachio, local honey

HOMEMADE PASTA

RIGATONI ALLA VODKA

$16.00

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$16.00

beef & pork ragu, pecorino

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$18.00

SPICY MAINE LOBSTER

$26.00

black linguine, fresno pepper, basil

ANGEL HAIR PASTA WITH BAY SCALLOPS

$20.00

lemony garlic cream, tarragon, & espellette pepper

ROASTED PUMPKIN RAVIOLI

$18.00

sage brown butter, parmigiana cream, amaretti cookie

CLASSIC CHEESE RAVIOLI

$15.00

ZITI NORCINA WITH HOMEMADE SAUSAGE

$19.00

truffle cream, pecorino, fennel pollen

POMODORO LINGUINE

$12.00

SIDE POMODORO LINGUINI

$6.00

GARLIC LINGUINI

$10.00

SIDE GARLIC LINGUINE

$6.00

BUTTER LINGUINE

$12.00

SIDE BUTTER LINGUINI

$6.00

AL FORNO

SALMON FILLET

$19.00

crispy Brussels sprout leaves, Sicilian lemon, oregano

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$17.00

garlic linguine & red sauce

PORK SHOULDER ARROSTO

$17.00

rosemary white beans, broccoli di ciccio, & balsamic

DESSERT

Crushed Hazelnuts

CANNOLI

$11.00

3 per order

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Pasta Shop is a fine casual eatery featuring hand made specialties and wood-fired Italian American classics. We strive to be a neighborhood mainstay and to nourish our friends, families and community with seasonal Italian recipes served simply with care and craft.

Website

Location

13 1st Avenue, Denville, NJ 07834

Directions

