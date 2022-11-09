The Pasta Shop Denville 13 First Avenue

PINOT GRIS FULL BOTTLE

$26.00

Similar to Pinot Grigio, and made in the French Alsacian style, this crisp white wine has hints of lemon zest, and tart green apple. Gold Medal winner (New York International) and Bronze Medal winner (American Wine Society, and Finger Lakes International Wine Competition). Pair with salads, young creamy cheeses, light pasta dishes, seafood and vegetables. 95 points