Cafes, Coffee & Tea
The Pasta Shop Denville 13 First Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Pasta Shop is a fine casual eatery featuring hand made specialties and wood-fired Italian American classics. We strive to be a neighborhood mainstay and to nourish our friends, families and community with seasonal Italian recipes served simply with care and craft.
Location
13 1st Avenue, Denville, NJ 07834
Gallery