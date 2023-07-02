Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Patio Drafthouse

review star

No reviews yet

2101 W Wadley Ave Ste 45

Midland, TX 79705

Food Menu

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Juice Orange

$3.00

Juice Apple

$3.00

Juice Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Milk Chocolate

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Virgin Drink

$5.00

Virgin Michelada

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Apps

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Queso

Queso

$6.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.00
Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$8.00

Pickle Fries

$8.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$8.00
Bacon Shrimp

Bacon Shrimp

$15.00
Wings (5CT)

Wings (5CT)

$7.00
Wings (10CT)

Wings (10CT)

$12.00
Choriqueso

Choriqueso

$12.00

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Quesadillas

$12.00
Sampler

Sampler

$15.00
Tostadas de Ceviche

Tostadas de Ceviche

$16.00
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Tacos

Tacos del Patio

$17.00

Rib-Eye Tacos

$24.00

Desebrada Tacos

$17.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$16.00

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Veggie Tacos

$14.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Diablo Burger

$15.00

Mexican Burger

$15.00

Tex-Mex

Enchiladas

$12.00

Texas Tacos

$12.00

Flautas

$14.00

Tex-Mex Combo

$14.00

Fajitas

$16.00

Specialties

Rib-Eye Plate

$24.00

Rib-Eye a la Mexicana

$24.00

Chicken Poblano

$17.00

Grilled Fish

$18.00

Fried Fish

$18.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Soups & Salads

Fiedo Cup

$4.00

Fideo Bowl

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$5.00

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

Fajita Salad

$16.00

Salmon Spinach Salad

$22.00

Desserts

Sopapilla

$6.00

Churros a la Mode

$6.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kid Soft Taco

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Ala Carte

Ala Beef Flauta

$3.00

Ala Chicken Flauta

$3.00

Ala Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.00

Ala Beef Patty

$8.00

Ala Chicken Breast

$8.00

Ala Fajita Set up

$2.00

Ala Fruit Cup

$3.00

Ala Kids Beef Patty

$4.00

Ala Bacon Shrimp

$3.00

Ala One Egg

$2.00

Ala Tostada Ceviche

$7.00

Ala Salmon

$15.00

Ala Chicken Strip

$1.50

Ala Enchilada Beef

$3.50

Ala Enchilada Cheese

$3.00

Ala Enchilada Chicken

$3.50

Ala Grilled Fish

$12.00

Ala Fried Fish

$12.00

Ala Shrimp

$2.00

Single Taco al Pastor

$4.50

Single Taco Carnitas

$4.50

Single Taco Chicken Fajita

$4.00

Single Taco del Patio

$5.00

Single Taco Desebrada

$5.00

Single Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Single Taco Veggie

$4.50

Single Texas Taco

$3.50

Side Orders

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Avocado Salsa

$1.00

Side Baked Potatoe

$3.50

Side Beef Fajita

$4.00

Side Charros

$1.50

Side Chicken Fajita

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Green Ench Sauce

$0.50

Side Grilled Veggies

$3.50

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side House Salad

$3.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Ground Beef

$2.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Side Poblano Sauce

$0.50

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00

Side Red Ench Sauce

$0.50

Side Refried Beans

$1.50

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Spinach Salad

$4.00

Side Tortillas Corn

$1.50

Side Tortillas Flour

$1.50

Side Tortillas House Corn

$2.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch Tacos

Lunch Desebrada Tacos

$9.00

Lunch Al Pastor Tacos

$9.00

Lunch Carnitas Tacos

$9.00

Lunch Tex-Mex

Lunch Tex-Mex Combo

$9.00

Lunch Chicken Fajitas

$9.00

Lunch Quesadillas

$9.00

Lunch Chicken Fajita Salad

$9.00

Brunch Menu

Benedicts

The Classic Benedict

$13.00

The Mexican Benedict

$14.00

Eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$24.00

Texas Omelete

$14.00

Veggie Omelete

$13.00

Poblano Omelete

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

The Patio Combo

$10.00

Sweets

French Toast

$10.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Chicken and Waffle

$13.00

Kids Brunch

Kids Chicken and Waffle

$6.00

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Kids Breakfast Combo

$6.00

Kids Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

A La Carte Brunch

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

One Egg

$2.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Ala Waffle

$6.00

Ala Classic Benedict

$5.00

Ala Mexican Benedict

$5.00

Ala Pancake

$3.00

Ala Chicken Strip

$1.50

Side Fruit Cup

$3.00

Ala French Toast

$4.00

Side Bananas

$1.50

Side Strawberries and Bananas

$2.00

Side Strawberries

$2.00

Happy Hour Menu

Happy Hour

HH Queso

$3.00

HH Chips & Salsa

$2.00

HH Guacamole

$4.00

HH Bean & Cheese Nachos

$5.00

HH Pickle Fries

$4.00

HH Quesdaillas

$6.00

HH Onion Rings

$3.50

HH Chicharrones

$4.00

HH Fried Okra

$3.50

HH Choriqueso

$6.00

HH Wings (5CT)

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

EAT LOCAL. DRINK LOCAL. ENJOY HAPPY HOUR.

Location

2101 W Wadley Ave Ste 45, Midland, TX 79705

Directions

