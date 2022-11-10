The Pattenburg House imageView gallery

The Pattenburg House

512 county road 614

Asbury, NJ 08802

Half Apps

Truffle Mac-n-Cheese Bites

$7.50

Korean Turkey Meatballs

$7.50

Wild Mushroom Croquettes

$7.50

Vegan Spring Rolls

$7.50

Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Mini Crabcakes

$16.00

Wings

$9.00+

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Fried Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.00

Baked Brie

$16.00

Salads

Grilled Romaine

$13.00

Red Beet Salad

$13.00

Autumn Salad

$15.00

Pizza

Bar Pie

$15.00

White Pizza

$16.00

Mains

Chicken Parm

$28.00

Herb Crusted Salmon

$28.00

Patten-Burger

$16.00

Plain Burger

$15.00

Truffle Burger

$18.00

Tavern Steak

$32.00

Grilled Chicken Sandie - Applejack Marinade

$16.00

Pappardelle Beef Tips

$28.00

Vegan Chicken Sandie

$16.00

Roasted Vegetable Wrap

$15.00

Vegetable Risotto

$18.00

Vegan Apple Sausage

$16.00

Desserts

Empire NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Keylime Pie

$12.00

Peanutbutter Explosion (GF)

$12.00

Dark Side Of The Moon

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Balsamic Parmesan Seasoned Fries

$10.00

Heirloom Carrots

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Specials

Thursday Dinner Special

$45.00

Place your order between 3pm Monday and 3pm on Thursday, and schedule pick up for Thursday between 4pm-9pm. THIS WEEK'S DINNER: Fettuccini with Roasted Tomatoes and Spinach in a Pesto Cream Sauce, served with Crispy Salmon Cakes

Pot Pie

$15.00

Steak Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Duck Breast

$26.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
proper tavern dining, full bar with a classically inspired cocktail menu, live music, and outdoor patio. Come in and enjoy!

512 county road 614, Asbury, NJ 08802

The Pattenburg House image

