THE PENALTY BOX
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The concessions stand with a big heart. We act like a big restaurant offering delicious multi topping burgers, tacos out of this world, and specialty hot dogs in a different way. Try us for take out, or sit down while enjoying a roller hockey game.
Location
6140 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23112
Gallery
