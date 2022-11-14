Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE PENALTY BOX

review star

No reviews yet

6140 Brad McNeer Parkway

Midlothian, VA 23112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Vanilla
Buffalo Chicken Empanada
Chicken Tinga

APPETIZERS

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$6.00

BAKED PASTRY FILLED WITH SLOW COOKED BEEF AND SPICES

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$6.00

BAKED PASTRY FILLED WITH BUFFALO STYLE SHREDDED CHICKEN

Cuban Empanada

$6.00

BAKED PASTRY FILLED WITH PULLED PORK, SMOKED HAM AND SWISS CHEESE

CHEESEBURGER COMBOS

ALL COMBOS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK

BYO Burger

$8.50

THE "BUILD YOUR OWN" BURGER STARTING AS A QUARTER POUNDER BURGER, BUT WITH OVER 40 OPTIONS BETWEEN PROTEINS, TOPPINGS, AND SAUCES, HERE IS WHERE YOU CAN LET YOUR INNER CHEF EXPERIMENT!

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.00

QUARTER POUND BURGER WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

Delayed Penalty

$12.00

QUARTER POUND BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED, EGG, SRIRACHA

The "Mac G"

$13.00

QUARTER POUND BURGER TOPPED WITH A BACON-JALAPENO MAC N' CHEESE PATTY, CHEESE SAUCE, BBQ AIOLI

Argentinian Sniper

$13.00

QUARTER POUND BURGER, LETTUCE, PROVOLONE CHEESE, ONIONS & PEPPERS, SLICED ROASTED FRANK, CHIMICHURRI

Chili Stars Burger

$13.00

QUARTER POUND BURGER, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHILI, CHEESE SAUCE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS

The Gongshow

$14.00

QUARTER POUND BURGER, RED SAUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR, PROVOLONE, SWISS, MEXI CHEESE BLEND, SMOKED HAM, OREGANO

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER COMBOS

ALL COMBOS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK
Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES) WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

Delayed Penalty

Delayed Penalty

$15.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES) WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED, EGG, SRIRACHA

The "Mac G"

$16.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND PATTIES) TOPPED WITH A BACON-JALAPENO MAC N' CHEESE PATTY, CHEESE SAUCE, BBQ AIOLI

Argentinian Sniper

$16.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER PUOUND BEEF PATTIES) LETTUCE, PROVOLONE CHEESE, ONIONS & PEPPERS, SLICED ROASTED FRANK, CHIMICHURRI

Chili Stars Burger

Chili Stars Burger

$16.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES) CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHILI, CHEESE SAUCE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS

The Gongshow

The Gongshow

$17.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES) RED SAUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR, PROVOLONE, SWISS, MEXI CHEESE BLEND, SMOKED HAM, OREGANO

HOT DOG COMBOS

ALL COMBOS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK
BYO Hot Dog

BYO Hot Dog

$5.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE...CHOSE FROM DIFFERENT TOPPINGS AND SAUCES TO CUSTOMIZE IT!

Chili Stars Dog

Chili Stars Dog

$7.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, CHILI, CHEESE SAUCE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS

Rangers Dog

$6.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, SAUTEED ONIONS, SPICY MUSTARD

Hat Trick

$7.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, MAYO, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CRUSHED CHIPS, SHREDDED CHEESE BLEND, CRUMBLED BACON

SANDWICH COMBOS

ALL COMBOS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.50

MAYO, MUSTARD, AMERICAN CHEESE, PROVOLONE, TOMATO, BACON, ON SOURDOUGH

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, PROVOLONE CHEESE, SMOKED BACON, RANCH, ON BRIOCHE BUN

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BUFFALO SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES

Smoked Ham Panini

$11.00

SMOKED HAM, BACON, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GARLIC BASIL AIOLI, ON SOURDOUGH BREAD

Cubano

Cubano

$14.00

TRADITIONAL CUBAN SANDWICH, MUSTARD, PICKLES, MOJO MARINATED PULLED PORK, SMOKED HAM, SWISS CHEESE, FLAT PRESSED TO PERFECTION

TACO COMBOS

ALL COMBOS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK
Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$12.50

SLOW COOKED CHICKEN IN A CHIPOTLE EARTHY SAUCE, GUACAMOLE, CILANTRO LIME CREMA, ONIONS, CILANTRO

Carnitas

Carnitas

$12.50

SLOW COOKED MARINATED PORK, SALSA VERDE, PICKLED ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$12.50

CHIMICHURRI MARINATED STEAK, SAUTEED ONIONS & PEPPERS, CHOPPED CILANTRO

Birria

$13.50

SLOW COOKED STEAK ON TRADITIONAL MEXICAN SPICES, ONION, CILANTRO, SERVED WITH SIDE OF BROTH

Quesabirria

$15.50

SLOW COOKED STEAK ON TRADITIONAL MEXICAN SPICES, MELTED CHEESE BLEND, ONION, CILANTRO, SERVED WITH SIDE OF BROTH

KID MEALS

KID MEALS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK

Kid Hot Dog

$5.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN 'DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE

Kid Chicken Taco

$7.50

GRILLED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOUR CREAM

Kid Steak Taco

Kid Steak Taco

$7.50

GRILLED CHIMICHURRI MARINATED STEAK, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOUR CREAM

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.50
Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO

A LA CARTE

SINGLE ITEMS TO ADD TO YOUR ORDER
BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$6.00

THE "BUILD YOUR OWN" BURGER STARTING WITH A QUARTER POUNDER BEEF PATTY ON A BRIOCHE BUN, BUT WITH OVER 40 OPTIONS BETWEEN PROTEINS, TOPPINGS, AND SAUCES, HERE IS WHERE YOU CAN LET YOUR INNER CHEF EXPERIMENT!

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES), WITH CHEEDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

Delayed Penalty Burger

Delayed Penalty Burger

$13.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES), WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED, EGG, SRIRACHA

The "Mac G" Burger

$14.00

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES) TOPPED WITH A BACON-JALAPENO MAC N' CHEESE PATTY, CHEESE SAUCE, BBQ AIOLI

Argentinian Sniper Burger

$14.00

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES), WITH CHEEDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

Chili Stars Burger Burger

Chili Stars Burger Burger

$14.00

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES), WITH CHEEDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

The Gongshow Burger

The Gongshow Burger

$16.00

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES), WITH CHEEDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

BYO Hot Dog

BYO Hot Dog

$4.00

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE...CHOSE FROM DIFFERENT TOPPINGS AND SAUCES TO CUSTOMIZE IT!

Chili Stars Dog

Chili Stars Dog

$7.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, CHILI, CHEESE SAUCE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS

Rangers Dog

$4.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, SAUTEED ONIONS, SPICY MUSTARD

Hat Trick Dog

$6.00

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, MAYO, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CRUSHED CHIPS, SHREDDED CHEESE BLEND, CRUMBLED BACON

Jalapeno cheddar Dog

Jalapeno cheddar Dog

$8.00

Adult Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

MAYO, MUSTARD, AMERICAN CHEESE, PROVOLONE, TOMATO, BACON, ON SOURDOUGH

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.50

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, PROVOLONE CHEESE, SMOKED BACON, RANCH, ON BRIOCHE BUN

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BUFFALO SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES

Smoked Ham Panini

$9.50

SMOKED HAM, BACON, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GARLIC BASIL AIOLI, ON SOURDOUGH BREAD

Cubano

Cubano

$12.50

TRADITIONAL CUBAN SANDWICH, MUSTARD, PICKLES, MOJO MARINATED PULLED PORK, SMOKED HAM, SWISS CHEESE, FLAT PRESSED TO PERFECTION

Chicken Tinga Taco

$6.00

SLOW COOKED CHICKEN IN A CHIPOTLE EARTHY SAUCE, GUACAMOLE, CILANTRO LIME CREMA, ONIONS, CILANTRO

Carnitas Taco

$6.00

SLOW COOKED MARINATED PORK, SALSA VERDE, PICKLED ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

CHIMICHURRI MARINATED STEAK, SAUTEED ONIONS & PEPPERS, CHOPPED CILANTRO

Birria Taco

$6.50

SLOW COOKED STEAK ON TRADITIONAL MEXICAN SPICES, ONION, CILANTRO, SERVED WITH SIDE OF BROTH

Quesabirria Taco

$7.50

SLOW COOKED STEAK ON TRADITIONAL MEXICAN SPICES, MELTED CHEESE BLEND, ONION, CILANTRO, SERVED WITH SIDE OF BROTH

CANDY

M&M PEANUTS

$2.00

M&M CHOCOLATE

$2.00

KIT KAT

$2.00Out of stock

REESES

$2.00

POP TART STRAWBERRY

$2.00

POP TART BROWN SUGAR

$2.00

COTTON CANDY

$2.00

HONEY BUN

$2.00

BIG TEXAS

$2.00Out of stock

CHIPS

LAYS

$1.50

DORITOS

$1.50

SUN CHIPS ORIGINAL

$1.50

SUN CHIPS GARDEN SALSA

$1.50

SUN CHIPS HARVEST CHEDDAR

$1.50

SUN CHIPS FRENCH ONION

$1.50

GOLDFISH

$1.50

CHEESE ITS

$1.50

CHEETOS

$1.50

MINI PRETZELS

$1.50

Soft Drinks

CANNED OR BOTTLED SOFT DRINKS

Coca Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Montain Dew

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Apple & Eve Apple

$1.50

Apple & Eve Orange

$1.50

Sunny D

$1.00

Yoohoo

$1.50

Nesquick

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

Monster SF

$3.00

Starbucks Mocha

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Coffee/Tea

$1.50

DESSERTS

Sweet Plantains & Ice Cream

$6.50Out of stock

SWEET FRIED PLANTAINS TOSSED IN CINNAMON SUGAR, WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM, WHIPPED CREAM, CHOCOLATE SYRUP DRIZZLE

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

VANILLA CHEESECAKE, WHIPPED CREAM

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$5.00

VANILLA MILKSHAKE, WITH MIX SPRINKLES RIM, WHIP CREAM, AND NILLA COOKIE

Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.00

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE, WITH MIX SPRINKLES RIM, WHIP CREAM, CHIPS AHOY COOKIE

Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.00

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE, WITH MIX SPRINKLES RIM, WHIP CREAM, CHIPS AHOY RED VELVET COOKIE

Carnival

$5.00

VANILLA MILKSHAKE, CONDENSED MILK & SUGAR CRYSTALS RIM, WHIP CREAM, COTTON CANDY GARNISH

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The concessions stand with a big heart. We act like a big restaurant offering delicious multi topping burgers, tacos out of this world, and specialty hot dogs in a different way. Try us for take out, or sit down while enjoying a roller hockey game.

Location

6140 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ZZAAM! Kokee Midlothian
orange starNo Reviews
4508 Commonwealth Centre Parkway Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Uptown Alley Richmond - 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
6101 Brad McNeer Parkway Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
River City Chocolate
orange star5.0 • 92
3930 Castle Rock Rd Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Gelati Celesti - Swift Creek
orange starNo Reviews
13487 Hull Street Road Midlithian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Charred Swift Creek
orange starNo Reviews
13451 Hull Street Road Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midlothian

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
orange star4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midlothian
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston