THE PENALTY BOX
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The concessions stand with a big heart. We act like a big restaurant offering delicious multi topping burgers, tacos out of this world, and specialty hot dogs in a different way. Try us for take out, or sit down while enjoying a roller hockey game. Order for take out or delivery through the Toast take out app, Grubhub, or Doordash.
Location
4350 Pouncey Tract Rd., Richmond, VA 23060
