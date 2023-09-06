Spend $50, get 1 order of CHURROS FREE
Popular Items

CHURROS

$8.00

FRIED CHURROS FILLED WITH BAVARIAN CREAM, CINNAMON SUGAR, HAZELNUT CHOCOLATE SAUCE DRIZZLE

APPETIZERS

QUICK PREP OR READY TO EAT ITEMS
Beef Empanada

$6.00

PASTRY FILLED WITH SLOW COOKED BEEF AND SPICES

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$6.00

PASTRY FILLED WITH BUFFALO STYLE SHREDDED CHICKEN

Corn empanada

$6.00

PASTRY FILLED WITH STREET CORN, QUESO FRESCO. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND CHILI RUB

Nachos with cheese

$4.00

THEATRE NACHO CHIPS WITH CHEESE SAUCE

Mozzarella sticks

$7.00

6 MOZZARELLA STICKS WITH MARINARA SAUCE, TOPPED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Wings

$6.00+

JUMBO WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR PREFERRED SAUCE OR DRY RUB

Fries

$3.50+

CRISPY FRIES TOSSED IN HOUSE SEASONING

Tots

$3.50+

CRISPY TOTS TOSSED IN HOUSE SEASONING

LUNCH/DINNER MENU

CHEESEBURGER COMBOS

ALL COMBOS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK, UPGRADE TO FRIES OR LARGE FOUNTAIN DRINK FOR A CHARGE

BYO Burger

$8.50

THE "BUILD YOUR OWN" BURGER STARTING AS A QUARTER POUNDER BURGER, BUT WITH OVER 40 OPTIONS BETWEEN PROTEINS, TOPPINGS, AND SAUCES, HERE IS WHERE YOU CAN LET YOUR INNER CHEF EXPERIMENT!

The Classic

$10.50

QUARTER POUND BURGER WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

Delayed Penalty

$12.00

QUARTER POUND BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED, EGG, SRIRACHA

The "Mac G"

$12.50

QUARTER POUND BURGER TOPPED WITH A BACON-JALAPENO MAC N' CHEESE PATTY, CHEESE SAUCE, BBQ AIOLI

Argentinian Sniper

$12.50

QUARTER POUND BURGER, LETTUCE, PROVOLONE CHEESE, ONIONS & PEPPERS, SLICED ROASTED FRANK, CHIMICHURRI

Chili Stars Burger

$12.50

QUARTER POUND BURGER, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHILI, CHEESE SAUCE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS

The Gongshow

$14.50

QUARTER POUND BURGER, RED SAUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR, PROVOLONE, SWISS, MEXI CHEESE BLEND, SMOKED HAM, OREGANO

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER COMBOS

ALL COMBOS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK, UPGRADE TO FRIES OR LARGE FOUNTAIN DRINK FOR A CHARGE
Classic Cheeseburger

$14.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES) WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

Delayed Penalty

$16.00

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES) WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED, EGG, SRIRACHA

The "Mac G"

$16.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND PATTIES) TOPPED WITH A BACON-JALAPENO MAC N' CHEESE PATTY, CHEESE SAUCE, BBQ AIOLI

Argentinian Sniper

$16.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER PUOUND BEEF PATTIES) LETTUCE, PROVOLONE CHEESE, ONIONS & PEPPERS, SLICED ROASTED FRANK, CHIMICHURRI

Chili Stars Burger

$16.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES) CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHILI, CHEESE SAUCE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS

The Gongshow

$18.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES) RED SAUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR, PROVOLONE, SWISS, MEXI CHEESE BLEND, SMOKED HAM, OREGANO

HOT DOG COMBOS

ALL COMBOS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK, UPGRADE TO FRIES OR LARGE FOUNTAIN DRINK FOR A CHARGE
BYO Hot Dog

$6.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE...CHOSE FROM DIFFERENT TOPPINGS AND SAUCES TO CUSTOMIZE IT!

Chili Stars Dog

$9.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, CHILI, CHEESE SAUCE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS

Rangers Dog

$7.00

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, SAUTEED ONIONS, SPICY MUSTARD

Hat Trick

$9.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, MAYO, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CRUSHED CHIPS, SHREDDED CHEESE BLEND, CRUMBLED BACON

SANDWICH COMBOS

ALL COMBOS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK, UPGRADE TO FRIES OR LARGE FOUNTAIN DRINK FOR A CHARGE

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.50

MAYO, MUSTARD, AMERICAN CHEESE, PROVOLONE, TOMATO, BACON, ON SOURDOUGH

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, PROVOLONE CHEESE, SMOKED BACON, RANCH, ON BRIOCHE BUN

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BUFFALO SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES

Smoked Ham Panini

$12.00

SMOKED HAM, BACON, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GARLIC BASIL AIOLI, ON SOURDOUGH BREAD

Cubano

$15.00

TRADITIONAL CUBAN SANDWICH, MUSTARD, PICKLES, MOJO MARINATED PULLED PORK, SMOKED HAM, SWISS CHEESE, FLAT PRESSED TO PERFECTION

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

6oz Philly steak, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & peppers, choice of provolone, pepper-jack or cheese sauce

TACO COMBOS

ALL COMBOS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK, UPGRADE TO FRIES OR LARGE FOUNTAIN DRINK FOR A CHARGE
Chicken Tinga

$14.50

SLOW COOKED CHICKEN IN A CHIPOTLE EARTHY SAUCE, GUACAMOLE, CILANTRO LIME CREMA, ONIONS, CILANTRO

Carnitas

$14.50Out of stock

SLOW COOKED MARINATED PORK, SALSA VERDE, PICKLED ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO

Carne Asada

$14.50Out of stock

CHIMICHURRI MARINATED STEAK, SAUTEED ONIONS & PEPPERS, CHOPPED CILANTRO

Quesabirria

$16.00

KID MEALS

ALL KID MEALS COME WITH CHOICE OF CHIPS AND SOFT DRINK, UPGRADE TO FRIES OR LARGE FOUNTAIN DRINK FOR A CHARGE

Kid Hot Dog

$6.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN 'DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE

Kid Chicken Taco

$7.50

GRILLED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOUR CREAM

Kid Steak Taco

$7.50

GRILLED CHIMICHURRI MARINATED STEAK, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOUR CREAM

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.50
Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO

A LA CARTE

SINGLE ITEMS TO ADD TO YOUR ORDER
BYO BURGER

$6.00

THE "BUILD YOUR OWN" BURGER STARTING WITH A QUARTER POUNDER BEEF PATTY ON A BRIOCHE BUN, BUT WITH OVER 40 OPTIONS BETWEEN PROTEINS, TOPPINGS, AND SAUCES, HERE IS WHERE YOU CAN LET YOUR INNER CHEF EXPERIMENT!

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES), WITH CHEEDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

Delayed Penalty Burger

$13.50

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES), WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED, EGG, SRIRACHA

The "Mac G" Burger

$14.00

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES) TOPPED WITH A BACON-JALAPENO MAC N' CHEESE PATTY, CHEESE SAUCE, BBQ AIOLI

Argentinian Sniper Burger

$14.00

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES), WITH CHEEDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

Chili Stars Burger Burger

$14.00

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES), WITH CHEEDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

The Gongshow Burger

$16.00

1/2 POUND BURGER (2 QUARTER POUND BEEF PATTIES), WITH CHEEDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES

BYO Hot Dog

$4.00

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE...CHOSE FROM DIFFERENT TOPPINGS AND SAUCES TO CUSTOMIZE IT!

Chili Stars Dog

$7.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, CHILI, CHEESE SAUCE, ONIONS, JALAPENOS

Rangers Dog

$4.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, SAUTEED ONIONS, SPICY MUSTARD

Hat Trick Dog

$7.50

NATHAN'S HOT DOG COOKED IN "DIRTY WATER" NY CART STYLE, MAYO, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CRUSHED CHIPS, SHREDDED CHEESE BLEND, CRUMBLED BACON

Jalapeno cheddar Dog

$8.00Out of stock

Adult Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

MAYO, MUSTARD, AMERICAN CHEESE, PROVOLONE, TOMATO, BACON, ON SOURDOUGH

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.50

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, PROVOLONE CHEESE, SMOKED BACON, RANCH, ON BRIOCHE BUN

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BUFFALO SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES

Smoked Ham Panini

$9.50

SMOKED HAM, BACON, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GARLIC BASIL AIOLI, ON SOURDOUGH BREAD

Cubano

$12.50

TRADITIONAL CUBAN SANDWICH, MUSTARD, PICKLES, MOJO MARINATED PULLED PORK, SMOKED HAM, SWISS CHEESE, FLAT PRESSED TO PERFECTION

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.50

6oz Philly steak, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & peppers, choice of provolone, pepper-jack or cheese sauce

Chicken Tinga Taco

$6.00

SLOW COOKED CHICKEN IN A CHIPOTLE EARTHY SAUCE, GUACAMOLE, CILANTRO LIME CREMA, ONIONS, CILANTRO

Carnitas Taco

$6.00Out of stock

SLOW COOKED MARINATED PORK, SALSA VERDE, PICKLED ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

CHIMICHURRI MARINATED STEAK, SAUTEED ONIONS & PEPPERS, CHOPPED CILANTRO

Quesabirria Taco

$7.00

CONCESSIONS

CANDY

M&M PEANUTS

$2.25

M&M CHOCOLATE

$2.25

KIT KAT

$2.25

REESES

$2.25

COTTON CANDY

$2.25

STARBURST

$2.25

SNICKERS

$2.25

CHIPS

LAYS

$1.50

DORITOS

$1.50

SUN CHIPS ORIGINAL

$1.50

SUN CHIPS GARDEN SALSA

$1.50

SUN CHIPS HARVEST CHEDDAR

$1.50

SUN CHIPS FRENCH ONION

$1.50

CHEESE ITS

$1.50

SOFT DRINKS

Bottled/Can Drinks

CANNED OR BOTTLED SOFT DRINKS

RL Energy KRZBRY

$3.50

RL Energy CITRUS

$3.50

RL Energy MANGO

$3.50

Coca Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Powerade

$2.25

Pure Leaf sweet tea

$2.50

Body Armor

$2.25

Apple juice

$2.00

Yoohoo

$1.50

Nesquick

$2.00

Starbucks Mocha

$3.50

Coffee/Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Water

$1.75

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Coca Cola

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Minute Maid

$2.50+

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.50+

Fanta

$2.50+

Pibb Xtra

$2.50+

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50+

DESSERTS

DESSERTS

FRIED PLANTAINS & ICE CREAM

$7.50

SWEET FRIED PLANTAINS TOSSED IN CINNAMON SUGAR, VANILLA ICE CREAM, WHIPPED CREAM, CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE

CHURROS

$8.00

FRIED CHURROS FILLED WITH BAVARIAN CREAM, CINNAMON SUGAR, HAZELNUT CHOCOLATE SAUCE DRIZZLE

TRES LECHES

$6.00

SPONGE CAKE SOAKED IN THREE KINDS OF MILK, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, AND A CHERRY

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$5.00

VANILLA MILKSHAKE, WITH MIX SPRINKLES RIM, WHIP CREAM, AND NILLA COOKIE

Chocolate

$5.00

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE, WITH MIX SPRINKLES RIM, WHIP CREAM, CHIPS AHOY COOKIE

Strawberry

$5.00

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE, WITH MIX SPRINKLES RIM, WHIP CREAM, CHIPS AHOY RED VELVET COOKIE

Carnival

$8.00

VANILLA MILKSHAKE, CONDENSED MILK & SUGAR CRYSTALS RIM, WHIP CREAM, COTTON CANDY GARNISH

Churro Milkshake

$8.00