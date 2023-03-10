The Peppers - Indian Cuisine 8524 Pit Stop Ct NW

  • Home
Thursday Special

Todays Specials

Keema Parda Biryani

Keema Parda Biryani

$17.99

Chef Special authentic biryani layered with Biryani Rice, Goat Mince & Aromatic Spices which are sealed inside flaky dough (Parda) and baked to perfection.

Haleem

Haleem

$14.99

Chef Special Ramzan Special Haleem is a savory porridge made with meat, wheat, lentils and spices. A traditional favorite in India, this wholesome one pot meal is amazingly delicious and nutritious.

Food

Biryanis

Biryani is a dlelicious dish made with Indian spices, long grain basmati rice, spiced meat or veggie protein and aromatics that are steamed together. All biryani dishes are served with raita (Indian Yogurt) & salan (Gravy Contains Nuts) Reg: Regular | Fam: Family Pack (To Go Only) Only Family Pack comes with Appetizer (8oz) & Dessert (8oz)

Avakaya Chicken Bir

$15.99

Avakaya Goat Dum Bir

$18.99Out of stock

Avakaya Paneer Bir

$14.99

Avakaya Veg Bir

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Bir

$14.99

Fish Bir

$15.99

Goat Fry Bir

$18.99

Goat Kheema Bir

$17.99

Gongura Chicken Bir

$15.99

Gongura Egg Bir

$12.99

Gongura Goat Dum Bir

$18.99Out of stock

Gongura Paneer Bir

$14.99

Gongura Shrimp Bir

$18.99

Gongura Veg Bir

$12.99

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Bir

$13.99

Hyderabad Egg Bir

$11.99

Paneer Bir

$13.99

Peppers Spl. Bnls Chicken Bir

$14.99

Shrimp Fry Bir

$17.99

Ulavacharu Chicken Bir

$16.99

Ulavacharu Goat Bir

$19.99Out of stock

Ulavacharu Veg Bir

$13.99

Ulavachuru Paneer Bir

$15.99

Veg Dum Bir

$11.99

Biryanis Family Pack

Biryani is a delicious dish made with Indian spices, long grain basmati rice, spiced meat or veggie protein and aromatics that are steamed together. All biryani dishes are served with raita (Indian Yogurt) & salan (Gravy Contains Nuts) Reg: Regular | Fam: Family Pack (To Go Only) Only Family Pack comes with Appetizer (8oz) & Dessert (8oz)

Veg Dum Bir Family Pack

$27.99

Avakaya Veg Dum Bir Family Pack

$28.99

Gongura Veg Dum Bir Family Pack

$28.99

Ulavacharu Veg Bir Family Pack

$30.99

Paneer Bir Family Pack

$34.99

Avakaya Paneer Bir Family Pack

$36.99

Gongura Paneer Bir Family Pack

$36.99

Ulavacharu Paneer Bir Family Pack

$38.99

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Bir Family Pack

$34.99

Chicken Tikka Bir Family Pack

$35.99

Peppers Spl Boneless Chkn Bir Family Pack

$36.99

Avakaya Chicken Bir Family Pack

$36.99

Gongura chicken Bir Family Pack

$36.99

Ulavacharu Chicken Bir Family Pack

$40.99

Goat Fry Biryani Family Pack

$41.99Out of stock

Goat Kheema Biryani Family Pack

$41.99

Avakaya Goat Dum Biryani Family Pack

$42.99Out of stock

Gongura Goat Dum Bir Family Pack

$42.99Out of stock

Ulavacharu Goat Biryani Family Pack

$44.99Out of stock

Fish Biryani Family Pack

$37.99

Shrimp Fry Family Pack

$39.99

Gongura Shrimp Biryani Family Pack

$40.99

Tiffins - North Indian Specials

Samosa Chaat

$6.99

Pav Bhaji

$7.99

Poori Bhaji (2pcs)

$8.99

Chole Batura

$8.99

Poori Chole

$9.99

Tiffins - Idly & Vada

Idly: Steamed rice cake made from rice & lentils Vada: Deep fried donuts made with lentil flour

Idly (3pcs)

$7.99

Medu Vada (2pcs)

$7.99

Mysore Bonda (4pcs)

$7.99Out of stock

Podi Idly (3pcs)

$8.99

Masala Idly Fry

$8.99

Ghee Podi Idly (3pcs)

$9.99

Sambar Idly (3pcs)

$9.99

Sambar Vada (2pcs)

$9.99

Idli Vada Combo (2pcs Idli, 1pc Vada)

$8.99

Idli Vada Dosa Combo (2pcs Idli, 1pc Vada, 1pc Dosa)

$10.99

Uthappams

Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flour

Plain Uthappam

$7.99

Onion Uthappam

$8.99

Podi Uthappam

$8.99

Onion & Chili Uthappam

$9.99

Veg Uthappam

$10.99

Dosa

Crepe made with fermented lentil flour (Below are different flavors of dosas)

Plain Dosa

$6.99

Onion Dosa

$7.99

Masala Dosa

$7.99

Ghee Dosa

$7.99

Podi Dosa

$7.99

Mami Masala Dosa

$8.99

Paneer Masala Dosa

$9.99

Crab Dosa

$10.99

Rava Dosa

$8.99

Rava Onion Dosa

$9.99

Rava Masala Dosa

$10.99

Rice Specials

Jeera Rice

$7.99

Tamarind Rice 16oz

$8.99

Curd Rice 16oz

$8.99

Sambar Rice 16oz

$9.99

Soups

Sweet Corn Soup Veg

$5.99

Manchow Soup Veg

$5.99

Pepper Soup Veg

$5.99

Toamto Soup

$5.99

Lemon Coriander Soup

$5.99

Chicken Corn Soup

$6.99

Pepper Soup Chicken

$6.99

Manchow Soup Chicken

$6.99

Chicken Bone Soup

$7.99

Crab Soup

$9.99

Appetizers VEG

65(CS)

Deep fried Baby Corn/Gobi/Paneer marinated with spicy batter and tossed in sauce

Chili

Deep fried Baby Corn/Gobi/Paneer coated with b atter and cooked in Indo Chinese style

Chili Mushroom

$12.99

Mushroom cooked in chili sauce with onions, bell peppers, spices, chillies and herbs

Corn Chatpata

$11.99

Corn Kernel deep fried & tossed in south Indian Spices

Curry Leaf

Deep fried veggies sauteed with freshly crushed curry leafs powder, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves

Cut Mirchi

$6.99

Cut mirchi is a popular south indian street food made by frying battered green chilies

Guntur Karampodi (CS)

Deep fried veggies sauteed with freshly crushed Karampodi onions and green chilies

Garlic Pepper Mushroom Roast

$12.99

Mushroom Coated with batter & cooked in Indian Street style

Konaseema Vepudu (CS)

Veggies tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies, curry leaves

Machurian Mushroom

$12.99

Mushroom cooked with Manchurian sauce and served dry

Manchurian Dry

Deep fried tossed in soya sauce based gravys

Manchurian Wet

Deep fried tossed in soya sauce based gravys

Masakali (CS)

Cooked specially made masakali sauce, spices mixed with yogurt and Homemade Masala

Paneer Burji

$12.99

Made with paneer, tomatoes, onions, and Indian spices

Peppers Spl Veg Momo (CS)

$11.99

Crispy style momos (dumplings) fried and tossed with chef's special pepper sauce (contains peanuts)

Samosas (2pcs)

$5.99

Tempered potatoes and cashews in a crispy pastry. Vegan. Served with mint / tamarind sauce

Stuffed Mirchi

$7.99

Mirchi stuffed with peanuts

Veg Spring Rolls (4pcs)

$5.99

Crunchy veggies in a crispy spring roll. Vegan. Served with sweet chili saucee

Appetizers NON-VEG

65 (CS)

Deep fried choice of meat tempered with curry leaves, green chilies and sauteed in hot red sauce

Apollo Fish

$14.99

Fish boneless fillets marinated and tossed in flavorful saucy thick gravy

Chicken Lollipops (6pcs)

Chicken lollipops marinated in spices coated zesty batter and deep fried served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Manchurian Dry

$13.99

Deep fried chicken tossed in soya sauce based gravy

Chicken Manchurian Wet

$13.99

Deep fried chckien tossed in soya sauce based gravy

Chicken Pepper Roast

$13.99

Chicken meat seasoned with pepper

Chili

Deep fried choice of meat sauteed with onion and green chilies in szechaun sauce

Chintamani Chicken Pakoda (CS)

$13.99

Bone in chicken deep fried with indian spices

Crispy Chicken Pakoda

$13.99

Chicken deep fried with indian spices

Curry Leaf (CS)

Chicken sauteed with freshly crushed curry leaf powder, onions and green chilis, and curry leaves

Egg Bhurji

$11.99

Made with egg, tomatoes, onions, and Indian Spices

Egg Omlet Full Boil

$6.99

Beaten eggs, fried with butter or oil in a frying pan

Egg Omlet Half Boil

$6.99

Beaten eggs, fried with butter or oil in a frying pan

Goat Pepper Roast

$17.99

Goat meat seasoned with pepper

Goat Sukka (CS)

$17.99

Bone in goat cooked with special spices and pepper (min 20 minutes)

Guntur Karmpodi (CS)

Chicken sauteed with freshly crushed Karmpodi onions and green chilies

Konaseema Kodi Fry (CS)

$13.99

Chicken tossed with chef special spices powder cooked in green chilies and curry leaves

Masakali Chicken (CS)

$13.99

Cooked specially made masakali sauce, spices mixed with yogurt and homemade masala

Nethili Fish Fry (Dry Anchovy) (CS)

$14.99

Deep fish cooked with chilies and special masalas

Peppers Spl Chicken Momo (CS)

$13.99

Crispy style momos fried and tossed with chef's special pepper sauce (contains peanuts)

Shrimp Pakoda

$15.99

Shrimp marinated in spiced batter and deep fried

TPC @ The Peppers Chicken (CS)

$13.99

Deep fried chicken tossed in chef special sauce with onions

Tandoori

All tandoori Items served with mint sauce. (Min 20 Mins)

Tandoori Paneer (8pcs)

$14.99

Paneer (Cottage Cheese) chunks marinated with our own special spices and slow grilled in clay over

Chicken Tikka Kebab (8pcs)

$14.99

Chicken boneless cubes marinated in yogurt and Indian spices cooked in tandoori oven

Tangdi Kebab Chicken (5pcs)

$15.99

Marinated chicken drumsticks with special spices cooked in tandoori

Tandoori Chicken (5pcs)

$15.99

Marinated chicken drumsticks with special spices cooked in tandoori

Malai Kebab (8pcs)

$15.99

Chicken chunks marinated with creamy ranch, herbs, and special spices and slow grilled in clay oven

Tandoori Shrimp (7pcs)

$16.99

Shrimp are marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture then grilled to give a delicious flavor

Tandoori Fish (Whole Pomfret Fish)

$19.99

Fish is marinated with spices, coated with flour & is shallow fried on tava

Tandoori Mix (10pcs)

$19.99

2pcs Tandoori Chicken, 1pc Chicken Tika, 1pc malai kebab, 2pcs tangdi chicken, 2pcs paneer tikka, 2pcs shrimp

Entrees VEG

(All entrees are served with rice)

Aloo Gobi

$11.99

Traditional Curry made of potatoes and cauliflower florets with a combination of home made spices

Bendhi Masala

$12.99

Fresh okra cooked in a rich spicy tangy sauce, curry leaves with homemade spices

Chana Masala

$11.99

Chickpeas cooked with mixed spices of coriander, chili powder, and ground tumeric

Dal Tadka

$11.99

Flavored lentil cooked with a touch of herbs & mild spices

Gutti Vankaya

$12.99

Stuffed Eggplant/Brinjal curry in traditional Andhra style

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Paneer (cottage cheese) bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala

Karaikudi Paneer

$13.99

Paneer sauteed and cooked in mild sauce and spices in chettinad style

Karaikudi Veg

$13.99

Vegetables sateed and cooked in mild sauce and spices in chettinad style

Kashmiri Malaia Kofta

$15.99

Small crispy valls made with veggies, cheese and cashew nuts cooked in delicious creamy gravy

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Small crispy balls of cottage cheese deep fried lightly simmered in rich and creamy mildly sweet onion tomato gravy

Methi Malai Paneer

$14.99

Paneer cooked in simmered methi leaves based spice mix and cream

Mix Veg Paneer Curry

$13.99

Mixed vegetables and paneer cooked with creamy sauce

Navaratan Korma

$13.99

Mixed vegetables cooked with fully creamy sauce

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Paneer cooked in butter cream and tomato gravy

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Paneer chunks marinated with our own special spices

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Paneer in a thick curry sauce based on pureed spinach

Entrees NONVEG

(All entrees are served with rice)

Andhra Curry

Cooked in a tangy gravy with special home made spices garnished with fried curry leaves and green chilies

Butter Masala

Meat cooked with creamy tomato sauce and spices

Crab Masala (CS)

$16.99

Crab masala is a grarant medly of spices and aromatics. Its spicy punch is set off deliciously by the crab meat

Egg Masala

$11.99

Boiled eggs cooked with tomato sauce and fresh ground spices

Fish Masala

$15.99

Fish smothered with freshly ground spices, shallow fried and tossed in tomato onion gravy with homemade masala mix

Grandma Curry (CS)

A traditional curry made with chef special homemade spices

Karaikudi

Choice of meat sauteed, cooked with mild sauce and spices in chettinad style

Korma

Choice of meat cooked in coconut and cashews based gravy

Mughalai (CS)

The Peppers Special Cashew creamy with choice of meat with Indian Spices

Murg Methi Malai

$14.99

Reshmi chicken in a fresh fenugreek cream sauce

Nethili Fish Curry (Dry Anchovy) (CS)

$15.99

Delicious and spicy anchovies fish cooked with a rich buttery tomato sauce

Rahra Mutton (CS)

$17.99

Bone in goat meat in boneless kheema (grounded goat) curry with melange of classic Indian spices

Shrimp Curry

$15.99

Prawns cooked and roasted in spicy onion tomato gravy

Tikka Masala

Meat cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce

Vindaloo (CS)

Cooked with various spices in a yogurt based sauce

Breads + Sides

Plain Naan

$2.99

Flat fluffy bread cooked in Tandoor oven

Butter Naan

$3.49

Flat fluffy butter bread cooked in Tandoor oven

Tandoori Roti

$3.49

Popular Indian what bread cooked in Tandoor oven

Bullet Naan

$4.49

Spicy naan topped with green chilies

Garlic Naan

$4.49

Flat bread cooked in oven topped with minced garlic

Onion Kulcha

$4.49

Naan stuffed with onions

Kashmiri Naan

$5.99

Naan stuffed with nuts & raisins cooked in Tandoor oven

Bread Basket

$11.99

1pc plain naan, 1pc butter naan, 1pc. tandoori roti 1pc garlic naan

Indo Chinese

Fried Rice

Rice stir fried with choice of veg egg meat and indo chinese spices

Szechuan Fried Rice

Rice stir fried with choice of veg/egg/meat and szechuan spices

Hakka Noodles

Boiled noodles stir fried with choice of veg egg meat and spices

Spicy Macaroni

Made with macaroni, vegetables and spices

Kids Menu

Plain French Fries

$3.99

Egg Omlet

$3.99

Mini Idly (4pcs)

$4.99

Mini Poori (4pcs)

$5.99

Dosa Nutella

$5.99

Dosa Cheese

$5.99

Mini Noodles

Only available in mild sauce

Mini Fried Rice

Only available in mild sauce

Pasta

$8.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun (3pcs)

$4.99

Rasmalai (3pcs)

$5.99

Double Ka Meeta

$5.99

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Cutting chai

$2.49

Madras Coffee

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$4.49

Chikoo Milkshake

$4.99

Sithafal Milkshake

$4.99

Thums Up

$3.49

Limca

$3.49

Extras

Extra Side Item

Extra 2oz Mint Chutney

$0.75

Extra 2oz Spring Roll Sauce

$0.75

Extra 2oz Szechuan Sauce

$0.75

Extra 2oz Tamarind Sauce

$0.75

Extra 8oz Mirchi Ka Salan

$1.50

Extra 8oz Onion And Lemon

$1.50

Extra 8oz Raita

$1.50

Extra Rice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

The Peppers is a preferred dining destination among guests who seek both authentic culinary and a fine dining experience. Specializing in Indian cuisine and with a plethora of delectable meal combinations, The Peppers offers an array of richly flavored and mouth-watering dishes from various regions of Asia and India. Come in and enjoy!

Location

8524 Pit Stop Court Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

