The Peterboro

420 Peterboro Street

Detroit, MI 48201

smaller plates

Smashed Cucumber Salad

$9.00

picked shallots, cilantro with a salted lime dressing *VEGAN*

Egg Drop Soup

$8.00

chicken broth, egg ribbons, sesame oil, chow mein noodles

Mushroom Dumplings

$11.00

shiitake, carrot, leek, garlic served in a chili oil mushroom broth. *4 PER ORDER* *VEGAN*

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

pork, cabbage, garlic with a black vinegar sauce. *4 PER ORDER*

Shrimp & Scallops Dumplings

$15.00

scallion, carrot, garlic with a black vinegar sauce. *4 PER ORDER*

2 pc. Vegetable spring Roll (V)

$9.00

cabbage, carrot, inion, mushroom served in a chili oil mushroom broth *2 PER ORDER* *VEGETARIAN*

Crab Rangoon

$11.00

crab, cream cheese, chili plum sauce. *4 PER ORDER*

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$11.00Out of stock

deep fried, tossed in black garlic salt and served with a miso-yuzu aioli *SPICY* *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN OPTION*

Side of Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Of ABC Sauce

$3.00

BIGGER PLATES

420 Chopped Kale Salad

$13.00

kale, cabbage, beets, toasted hemp seeds "trail mix", citrus vinaigrette *VEGAN*

Crispy Chicken Wings

$15.00

spicy honey sesame sauce, sesame seeds, cilantro *1.5 POUNDS PER ORDER* *SPICY*

Almond Boneless Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

crispy chicken thigh, shiitake gravy, almonds and a side of jasmine rice

Beef Chow Fun

$20.00Out of stock

flank steak, rice noodles, bean sprouts, mushroom soy (V)option available

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

shrimp, peas, carrots, onions, mushrooms, egg, garlic butter, sambal *SPICY* *VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE*

Mapo Tofu

$18.00

soft tofu, bell peppers, onions, bok choy, sprouts *SPICY* *VEGAN*

Clothing

small red t-shirt

$26.00

medium red t-shirt

$26.00

large red t-shirt

$26.00

XL red t-shirt

$26.00

small black t-shirt

$26.00

medium black t-shirt

$26.00

large black t-shirt

$26.00

XL black t-shirt

$26.00

small black sweatshirt

$60.00

medium black sweatshirt

$60.00

large black sweatshirt

$60.00

XL black sweatshirt

$60.00

Large Party per head

$50.00

N/A Beverages

Faygo Cola

$2.00

Faygo Diet Cola

$2.00

Faygo Lemon/Lime

$2.00

Faygo Ohana Lemonade

$2.00

Faygo Rock & Rye

$2.00

Faygo Red Pop

$2.00

Faygo Soda Water

$2.00

Faygo Tonic Water

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Dealer Non Alcoholic

$7.00

Tea

$3.00

coffee

$2.00

Dragonade

$5.00

Shaolin Temple

$5.00

Jade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
The Peterboro is a casual restaurant located in Detroit's Historic Chinatown serving contemporary Chinese American classics. We have an extensive bar menu featuring original house and classic cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits. Our commitment, to you, from us, here at The Peterboro has always been to create a safe and inviting atmosphere for our staff and guests to enjoy our incredible food & drinks with family & friends and to celebrate life.

420 Peterboro Street, Detroit, MI 48201

