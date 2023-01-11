The Peterboro
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
The Peterboro is a casual restaurant located in Detroit's Historic Chinatown serving contemporary Chinese American classics. We have an extensive bar menu featuring original house and classic cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits. Our commitment, to you, from us, here at The Peterboro has always been to create a safe and inviting atmosphere for our staff and guests to enjoy our incredible food & drinks with family & friends and to celebrate life.
420 Peterboro Street, Detroit, MI 48201
