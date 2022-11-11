Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho Keene Great

266 Reviews

$$

11 Central Sq

Keene, NH 03431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Pho
Vegan Pho
Flank Steak Pho

Small Plates

Chicken Spring Roll

Chicken Spring Roll

$7.00

Crispy wrap filled with: Ground Chicken Breast, Cabbage, Carrots, Bean Vermicelli and served with House made Sweet Chili Sauce. Three per order.

Vegan Spring Roll

Vegan Spring Roll

$7.00

Crispy wrap filled with Cabbage, Carrots, Bean Vermicelli and served with Sweet Chili Sauce. Three per order.

Fresh Roll - Vegan

Fresh Roll - Vegan

$6.50

Rice wrap, mint, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean vermicelli. Two per order.

Fresh Roll- Shrimp

Fresh Roll- Shrimp

$7.50

Rice wrap, shrimp, mint, lettuce, cucumber, bean vermicelli

Daikon and Sausage Rolls

Daikon and Sausage Rolls

$8.00

Rice wrap,sweet Chinese sausage, egg omelette strip, daikon, carrot, lettuce, dipping sauce. Two per order.

Randall's Roll

$8.00

Rice wrapper, Marinated Shaved Steak, Pickled Daikon and Carrots, Lettuce. Spicy Mayo/Pickle Dipping Sauce.

Pork Crumbles

Pork Crumbles

$9.00

Caramelized ground pork, coconut rice

Grilled Beef Skewers

Grilled Beef Skewers

$9.00Out of stock

Orange Sesame Glaze. Four per order.

Duck Confit

Duck Confit

$14.00

Crispy Leg, Pomegranate Tamarind Sauce.

The Phonky Wings (aka "The Original)

The Phonky Wings (aka "The Original)

$5.75+

Deep fried, honey ginger, garlic wings.

Orange Thai Glazed Chicken Wings

Orange Thai Glazed Chicken Wings

$5.75+
Sweet & Sour Chicken Wings

Sweet & Sour Chicken Wings

$5.75+
Squid Fries

Squid Fries

$11.00

Quick Fried Calamari - Spicy Mango Aioli

Banhzza™ Pork

Banhzza™ Pork

$8.00

Flat Bread, Pork, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Pineapple and Cilantro sauce.

Banhzza™ Vegetarian

Banhzza™ Vegetarian

$7.50

Roasted flat bread, garlic, peppers, scallions, roasted portabella, bok choy and Basil sauce

Entrees

Banh Mi Steak

Banh Mi Steak

$11.50

Baguette,marinated steak, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon,spicy mayo

Banh Mi Chicken

Banh Mi Chicken

$11.50

Baguette, marinated chicken, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon, spicy mayo

Banh Mi Shrimp

$12.00

Baguette, shrimp, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon,spicy mayo

Cubano Bánh Mì

Cubano Bánh Mì

$11.50

Slow Roasted Pork, Spicy Mustard, Jalapeños, Pickled Daikon, Carrot & Onions, Grilled Baguette

Banh Mi Pork

$11.50

Baguette, slow roasted pork, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon, spicy mayo

Bahn Mi Vegetarian

$11.00

Baguette,marinated tofu, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon,spicy mayo (Or replace mayo with our vegan house-made Carrot Ginger Dressing)

Banh Mi Steak SALAD

$11.50

Salad topped with marinated steak. Served with honey ginger dressing

Banh Mi Chicken SALAD

Banh Mi Chicken SALAD

$11.50

Salad topped with marinated chicken. Served with honey ginger dressing

Banh Mi Pork SALAD

$11.50

Baguette, slow roasted pork, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikonm, spicy mayo

Banh Mi Shrimp SALAD

$12.00

Salad topped with shrimp. Served with honey ginger dressing

Banh Mi Tofu SALAD

Banh Mi Tofu SALAD

$11.00

Salad topped with marinated tofu. Served with honey ginger dressing (Or replace mayo with our vegan house-made Carrot Ginger Dressing)

Banh Xeo (w/ Shrimp)

Banh Xeo (w/ Shrimp)

$14.50

Savory Crepe filled with Shrimp, Yellow Mung Beans, Bean Sprouts, sautéed Scallions & Garlic. Accompaniments: Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Basil, Mint & house made dipping sauce.

Banh Xeo Vegetarian

Banh Xeo Vegetarian

$12.00

Savory crepe, tofu, mung beans, mung bean sprouts, sautéed scallions and garlic. Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, basil, mint, and dipping sauce

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$14.00

NOTE: We are currently out of avocado. Ahi Tuna, Chilled Rice, Ginger Tamari, Cucumber, Avocado, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha Aioli, Toasted Sesame.

Bun Bowl Chicken

Bun Bowl Chicken

$11.50

Salad, Rice Vermicelli noodles and herbs. Lemongrass marinated Chicken. Served with a side of fish sauce.

Bun Bowl Marinated Shaved Steak

$11.50

Salad, Rice Vermicelli noodles and herbs. Lemongrass marinated pork. Served with a side of fish sauce.

Bun Bowl Pork

Bun Bowl Pork

$11.50

Salad, Rice Vermicelli noodles and herbs. Slow Roasted Pork. Served with a side of fish sauce.

Bun Bowl Sauteed Shrimp

Bun Bowl Sauteed Shrimp

$12.00

Bun Bowl Tofu

$11.00
Sweet & Spicy Pork Stir Fry

Sweet & Spicy Pork Stir Fry

$13.50

Peppers - Onions - Pineapple - Basil - Brown Rice

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Stir Fry

$12.00

Peppers - Onions - Pineapple - Basil - Brown Rice

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Stir Fry

$14.00

Peppers - Onions - Pineapple - Basil - Brown Rice

Sweet & Spicy Tofu Stir Fry

$12.00

Peppers - Onions - Pineapple - Basil - Brown Rice

PHỞ

Vegan Pho

Vegan Pho

$8.50+

Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.

Rare Beef Pho

Rare Beef Pho

$9.00+

Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.

Meatball Pho

Meatball Pho

$9.00+

Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$8.50+

Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime

Flank Steak Pho

Flank Steak Pho

$9.00+

Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.

Shrimp Pho

$9.00+

Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.

Short Rib Pho

$9.00+

Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.

Combination Pho

Combination Pho

$9.00+

Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime, Flank, Short Rib, Meatball, Rare Beef Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.

Pork Pho

$9.00+

Slow Roasted Pork Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.

A la carte

Shrimp (One Each)

$0.50

Meatballs (Each)

$0.50

Coconut Rice

$1.75

Sauteed Veg

$5.00

T-Shirts

Phonky Tee SM

Phonky Tee SM

$20.00

Get your own Phonky Noodle Shirt. Boy Kong's "Tiger Staring at the Sun" crowned by a noodly font

Phonky Tee MD

Phonky Tee MD

$20.00

Get your own Phonky Noodle Shirt. Boy Kong's "Tiger Staring at the Sun" crowned by a noodly font

Phonky Tee LG

Phonky Tee LG

$20.00

Get your own Phonky Noodle Shirt. Boy Kong's "Tiger Staring at the Sun" crowned by a noodly font

Phonky Tee XL

Phonky Tee XL

$20.00

Get your own Phonky Noodle Shirt. Boy Kong's "Tiger Staring at the Sun" crowned by a noodly font

Phonky Tee 2XL

Phonky Tee 2XL

$20.00

Get your own Phonky Noodle Shirt. Boy Kong's "Tiger Staring at the Sun" crowned by a noodly font

Stickers

Holographic Phonk

Holographic Phonk

$2.00

Our logo made into a holographic image. Sadly, you can't see the sheer awesomeness from the picture, so you will have to trust us, or better yet, visit us.

Other

Green Melamine Chopsticks

Green Melamine Chopsticks

$2.50

We do provide disposable wood chopsticks when appropriate. However, over time some guests have ask to buy a pair of our chopsticks. Now you can.

Tiki

Zombie Tiki Glass

Zombie Tiki Glass

$8.00

We can promise that not only will this glass not neat your brain, but ir will also look super cool as you sip a cocktail out of it.

Bamboo Stalk Tiki Mug

Bamboo Stalk Tiki Mug

$12.50

14 oz tiki mug shaped like a bamboo stalk. Perfect for your tropical themed home bar, or to pretend it is Summer all year long.

Pink Flower Goddess Tiki Mug

Pink Flower Goddess Tiki Mug

$12.75

This lovely 12oz flower goddess tiki mug will certainly make you smile, as she boasts happiness and beauty. The rose pink color accented with the yellow floral rims bring a soft element

Pacific Islander

Pacific Islander

$10.25

You will find this mysterious Easter Island Ceramic Tiki mug alluring. Especially when filled with 14oz of your favorite cocktail.

Yellow Ceramic Tiki

Yellow Ceramic Tiki

$10.00

Mean looking tiki man grimacing while bearing his top row of pointy teeth on a fine sculptural ceramic mug that holds 12oz of your favorite beverage. Turn it around to reveal his exposed butt.

Blue Butt Tiki Mug

Blue Butt Tiki Mug

$12.50

Add some humor to your next cocktail with this blue mooning little tiki man mug. This full figured butt showing tiki mug is one of kind and holds up to 12 ounces of tasty and delectable liquid. Showcasing a full body, his strained face and curvy butt are the main focal point while he appears to be grabbing onto his seat.

Tie Wearing Tiki Mug

Tie Wearing Tiki Mug

$13.25

The perfect Tiki mug for the executive. Our 12 ounce blue tiki mug with tie also has a secret when you turn him around: he has quite a quite little behind.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Phonky Noodle serves Asian Fusion cuisine and has a full liquor bar plus 8 beers on tap.

Website

Location

11 Central Sq, Keene, NH 03431

Directions

Gallery
The Phonky Noodle image
The Phonky Noodle image
The Phonky Noodle image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Services - 305 - National Grange
orange starNo Reviews
55 West Street Keene, NH 03431
View restaurantnext
Luca's Mediterranean Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
10 Central Sq Keene, NH 03431
View restaurantnext
The Works Cafe - Keene
orange star4.6 • 2,538
120 Main Street Keene, NH 03431
View restaurantnext
Fireworks Keene - 22 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
22 Main St Keene, NH 03431
View restaurantnext
21 Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
21 Roxbury Street Keene, NH 03431
View restaurantnext
Underdog Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
90 Main St Keene, NH 03431
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Keene

The Works Cafe - Keene
orange star4.6 • 2,538
120 Main Street Keene, NH 03431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Keene
Peterborough
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Greenfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Fitchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Leominster
review star
Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)
Manchester Center
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston