Pho Keene Great
266 Reviews
$$
11 Central Sq
Keene, NH 03431
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Small Plates
Chicken Spring Roll
Crispy wrap filled with: Ground Chicken Breast, Cabbage, Carrots, Bean Vermicelli and served with House made Sweet Chili Sauce. Three per order.
Vegan Spring Roll
Crispy wrap filled with Cabbage, Carrots, Bean Vermicelli and served with Sweet Chili Sauce. Three per order.
Fresh Roll - Vegan
Rice wrap, mint, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean vermicelli. Two per order.
Fresh Roll- Shrimp
Rice wrap, shrimp, mint, lettuce, cucumber, bean vermicelli
Daikon and Sausage Rolls
Rice wrap,sweet Chinese sausage, egg omelette strip, daikon, carrot, lettuce, dipping sauce. Two per order.
Randall's Roll
Rice wrapper, Marinated Shaved Steak, Pickled Daikon and Carrots, Lettuce. Spicy Mayo/Pickle Dipping Sauce.
Pork Crumbles
Caramelized ground pork, coconut rice
Grilled Beef Skewers
Orange Sesame Glaze. Four per order.
Duck Confit
Crispy Leg, Pomegranate Tamarind Sauce.
The Phonky Wings (aka "The Original)
Deep fried, honey ginger, garlic wings.
Orange Thai Glazed Chicken Wings
Sweet & Sour Chicken Wings
Squid Fries
Quick Fried Calamari - Spicy Mango Aioli
Banhzza™ Pork
Flat Bread, Pork, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Pineapple and Cilantro sauce.
Banhzza™ Vegetarian
Roasted flat bread, garlic, peppers, scallions, roasted portabella, bok choy and Basil sauce
Entrees
Banh Mi Steak
Baguette,marinated steak, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon,spicy mayo
Banh Mi Chicken
Baguette, marinated chicken, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon, spicy mayo
Banh Mi Shrimp
Baguette, shrimp, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon,spicy mayo
Cubano Bánh Mì
Slow Roasted Pork, Spicy Mustard, Jalapeños, Pickled Daikon, Carrot & Onions, Grilled Baguette
Banh Mi Pork
Baguette, slow roasted pork, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon, spicy mayo
Bahn Mi Vegetarian
Baguette,marinated tofu, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon,spicy mayo (Or replace mayo with our vegan house-made Carrot Ginger Dressing)
Banh Mi Steak SALAD
Salad topped with marinated steak. Served with honey ginger dressing
Banh Mi Chicken SALAD
Salad topped with marinated chicken. Served with honey ginger dressing
Banh Mi Pork SALAD
Baguette, slow roasted pork, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikonm, spicy mayo
Banh Mi Shrimp SALAD
Salad topped with shrimp. Served with honey ginger dressing
Banh Mi Tofu SALAD
Salad topped with marinated tofu. Served with honey ginger dressing (Or replace mayo with our vegan house-made Carrot Ginger Dressing)
Banh Xeo (w/ Shrimp)
Savory Crepe filled with Shrimp, Yellow Mung Beans, Bean Sprouts, sautéed Scallions & Garlic. Accompaniments: Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Basil, Mint & house made dipping sauce.
Banh Xeo Vegetarian
Savory crepe, tofu, mung beans, mung bean sprouts, sautéed scallions and garlic. Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, basil, mint, and dipping sauce
Poke Bowl
NOTE: We are currently out of avocado. Ahi Tuna, Chilled Rice, Ginger Tamari, Cucumber, Avocado, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha Aioli, Toasted Sesame.
Bun Bowl Chicken
Salad, Rice Vermicelli noodles and herbs. Lemongrass marinated Chicken. Served with a side of fish sauce.
Bun Bowl Marinated Shaved Steak
Salad, Rice Vermicelli noodles and herbs. Lemongrass marinated pork. Served with a side of fish sauce.
Bun Bowl Pork
Salad, Rice Vermicelli noodles and herbs. Slow Roasted Pork. Served with a side of fish sauce.
Bun Bowl Sauteed Shrimp
Bun Bowl Tofu
Sweet & Spicy Pork Stir Fry
Peppers - Onions - Pineapple - Basil - Brown Rice
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Stir Fry
Peppers - Onions - Pineapple - Basil - Brown Rice
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Stir Fry
Peppers - Onions - Pineapple - Basil - Brown Rice
Sweet & Spicy Tofu Stir Fry
Peppers - Onions - Pineapple - Basil - Brown Rice
PHỞ
Vegan Pho
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
Rare Beef Pho
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
Meatball Pho
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
Chicken Pho
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime
Flank Steak Pho
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
Shrimp Pho
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
Short Rib Pho
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
Combination Pho
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime, Flank, Short Rib, Meatball, Rare Beef Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
Pork Pho
Slow Roasted Pork Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime. Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
T-Shirts
Phonky Tee SM
Get your own Phonky Noodle Shirt. Boy Kong's "Tiger Staring at the Sun" crowned by a noodly font
Phonky Tee MD
Get your own Phonky Noodle Shirt. Boy Kong's "Tiger Staring at the Sun" crowned by a noodly font
Phonky Tee LG
Get your own Phonky Noodle Shirt. Boy Kong's "Tiger Staring at the Sun" crowned by a noodly font
Phonky Tee XL
Get your own Phonky Noodle Shirt. Boy Kong's "Tiger Staring at the Sun" crowned by a noodly font
Phonky Tee 2XL
Get your own Phonky Noodle Shirt. Boy Kong's "Tiger Staring at the Sun" crowned by a noodly font
Stickers
Other
Tiki
Zombie Tiki Glass
We can promise that not only will this glass not neat your brain, but ir will also look super cool as you sip a cocktail out of it.
Bamboo Stalk Tiki Mug
14 oz tiki mug shaped like a bamboo stalk. Perfect for your tropical themed home bar, or to pretend it is Summer all year long.
Pink Flower Goddess Tiki Mug
This lovely 12oz flower goddess tiki mug will certainly make you smile, as she boasts happiness and beauty. The rose pink color accented with the yellow floral rims bring a soft element
Pacific Islander
You will find this mysterious Easter Island Ceramic Tiki mug alluring. Especially when filled with 14oz of your favorite cocktail.
Yellow Ceramic Tiki
Mean looking tiki man grimacing while bearing his top row of pointy teeth on a fine sculptural ceramic mug that holds 12oz of your favorite beverage. Turn it around to reveal his exposed butt.
Blue Butt Tiki Mug
Add some humor to your next cocktail with this blue mooning little tiki man mug. This full figured butt showing tiki mug is one of kind and holds up to 12 ounces of tasty and delectable liquid. Showcasing a full body, his strained face and curvy butt are the main focal point while he appears to be grabbing onto his seat.
Tie Wearing Tiki Mug
The perfect Tiki mug for the executive. Our 12 ounce blue tiki mug with tie also has a secret when you turn him around: he has quite a quite little behind.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Phonky Noodle serves Asian Fusion cuisine and has a full liquor bar plus 8 beers on tap.
11 Central Sq, Keene, NH 03431