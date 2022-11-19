The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts imageView gallery

The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts

411 Hibben St

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Popular Items

Turkey, brie and Fig jam
French Dip Sandwich
Italian

Salad

House salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion , sunflower seeds and your choice of dressing Balsamic, Ranch, Blue cheese, Greek, Creamy Italian, Thousand Island or Maple vinaigrette.

Greek salad with Gyro meat

$14.95

Heart of palm salad

$11.95

Heart of palms, artichokes, red onion, parmesan and crispy sopressata over a mixture of arugula and spinach

Beet salad

$11.95

Beets over a mixture of arugula and spinach topped with roasted beets, feta, red onion, glazed pecans served with a maple vinaigrette.

Greek salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, red onion, feta with greek dressing.

Italian Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta, and Italian meats

Soup

She crab soup

$3.95+

Tomato ,Rosted pepper

$2.75+

Hungarian Mushroom

$2.50+

Pumpkin Soup

$3.95+Out of stock

Appetizers

Olives

$7.95

a mix of bistro olives

Pimento Cheese

$9.95+

A blend of three cheeses, peppers and mayonnaise served with toasted Ciabatta.

Chips and French Onion Dip

$7.95

French onion dip with Route 11 potato chips

Aunt C's Crab Dip

$10.95+

Crab, cheese, mayonnaise and a special blend of seasonings.

Dip Trio Shrimp, Crab, Pimento

$7.95+

Panini

Turkey Raspberry

$11.95

Turkey with raspberry mayo and Swiss cheese

Turkey Brie With Bacon Jam

$13.95Out of stock

Turkey, fig jam, brie

Italian

$11.95

Ham salami, cappocola, provalone with a basil mayo. You can substitute season oil and vinegar

Ham

$10.95

Ham with smoked Gouda and creole mayonnaise

Roast beef

$12.95

Roast beef with red onion, cheddar and a horseradish mayonnaise

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Tuna with a balsamic vinaigrette , Swiss, and house made pickles

Classic Cuban

$11.95

Roasted pork, ham house made pickles, yellow mustard with a Mojo dipping sauce

Gyro

$13.95

gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and taziki sauce served with a greek salad.

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

American and provolone melted on buttered white bread

grilled cheese with roasted/tomato

$10.95

Turkey, brie and Fig jam

$13.95

Caprese

$10.95

Sandwiches

Turkey Special

$12.95

Turkey, Swiss, Arugula, sprouts, artichoke mayo on toasted nine grain.

Vegan

$10.95

Arugula, sprouts, tomato, sunflower seeds, house made pickles, red onions, veganaise on toasted nine grain bread

Almost Vegan

$11.95

Vegan add pimento cheese.

Rueben

$12.95

Pastrami, Swiss, kraut, 1000 island, creole mayo on toasted marble rye.

Rachel

$11.95

Turkey, Swiss, kraut, 1000 island, creole mayo on toasted rye

Pastrami

$10.95

Pastrami, provolone, spicy mustard on buttered marble rye

Chicken salad

$10.95

Chicken breast mixed with herbs and mayo served with arugula, tomato on toasted nine grain

Tuna salad

$10.95

tuna mixed with dill, lemon, celery seed, dijon, red onion, mayo served on toasted nine grain.

BLT

$10.95

Bacon , lettuce, tomato on toasted white bread

Pimento cheese

$10.95

House made pimento cheese served on toasted white bread.

Pimento cheese with bacon

$12.95

House made pimento cheese sandwich with bacon

Egg salad

$10.95

farm fresh eggs mixed with dijon, mayo, salt and pepper on toasted white bread

Specials

French Dip Sandwich

$13.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$14.95

Blt Gouda Pimento

$11.95

black garlic, brie, prosciutto and arugula

$13.95

mortadella, prosciutto, muenster cheese, dijonnaise and argula

$14.95

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.25Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.95

Blue Cheese Coleslaw

$3.25

Chips

$1.60

No Side

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

side greek salad

$4.75

small extra dressing

$0.25

large extra dressing

$0.50

Watermelon

$3.25Out of stock

Kids

Kids Peanut butter and jelly

$6.95

Peanut butter and raspberry jam served on toasted ciabatta.

Kids Grilled cheese

$6.95

American cheese served on toasted ciabatta.

Kids Grilled cheese with turkey

$8.95

Kids grilled cheese with ham

$8.95

Nutella

$7.95

Desserts

brownie Pie

$6.95

coconut cream pie

$6.95

king of pops

$3.00

ice cream sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

small ice cream sandwich

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Cappuccino Chunk Cookie

$1.75

ice cream

$1.25

puppy ice cream

$2.00

Moon Pie

$1.50Out of stock

key lime pie

$6.95

Blue bunny ice cream

$2.50

Chocolate Moose Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Drinks

Tea

$2.75

Sweet to unsweet tea

Coffee

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Coke, sprite or fanta

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

8oz coke

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

8oz Sprite

$2.00

Kids Blue Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Pelligrino Large

$3.00

Small pelligrino

$2.00Out of stock

Fancy Cherry Coke

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Diet Cheerwine

$3.00

20oz Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

8 oz diet coke

$2.50

apple juice

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

411 Hibben St, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts image

