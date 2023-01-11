  • Home
The Pier and Back Porch 702 East Lakeview Rd.

No reviews yet

702 East Lakeview Rd.

Syracuse, IN 46567

Order Again

Kids All-Day

Fish Bites

$9.00

Tartar Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Choice of Ranch, Teriyaki, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili, BBQ Sauce, Oakwood Signature Sauce

Hot Dog

$8.00

With Cheese Dipping Sauce

Burger

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Bun, Choice of Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Choice of One Side

Penne Pasta

$8.00

Choice of Alfredo, Butter, or Tomato Sauce

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar, Jalapeños, Cheddar Tortilla, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Salsa

B.L.T. Sandwich

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Dinner (After 4pm)

4-ounce Salmon

$14.00

Asparagus, Whipped Potatoes, Mango Sauce

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$13.00

Broccolini, Whipped Potatoes, Tomato Sauce

Starters

Battered Golden Mushrooms

$12.00

Oakwood Signature Sauce or Ranch

Calamari Strips

$14.00

Creamy Chipotle Sauce, Lemon Wedge

Cheddar Ale Dip

$12.00

House-made Beer Cheese, Oakwood House Chips

Chipotle Cinnamon Char Tuna

$17.00

Swedish Cucumber, Sweet Soy, Asian Slaw, Mae Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce

Deep Fried Italian Sausage Ravioli

$13.00

Sweet Chili

Fish Bites

$12.00

Breaded Tilapia Strips, Tartar Sauce, Lemon Wedge

Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$13.00

Tomatoes, Onions, Basil, Goat Cheese on Baguette, Balsamic Glaze

Hummus & Grilled Vegetable Mix

$16.00

Zucchini, Mushroom, Asparagus, Onions, Feta, Grilled Naan

Oakwood Bangers

$13.00

Crab, Cheddar, Jalapeno, Japanese Mayo

P&E Shrimp

$20.00

Chilled, Old Bay Seasoning, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Wedge

Stuffed Peppers

$10.00

Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Rice

Wawasee Shrimp

Wawasee Shrimp

$13.00

Popcorn Shrimp tossed in Spicy Mayo

Salads

Oakwood Cobb

Oakwood Cobb

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon, Chicken, Avocado, Buttermilk Ranch

Side Oakwood Cobb

$7.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon, Chicken, Avocado, Buttermilk Ranch

Field Greens

$7.00

Artisan Greens, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrots

Side Field Greens

$4.00

Artisan Greens, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrots

Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Side Caesar

$4.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Greek Kale Salad

$12.00

Chopped Kale, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Olives, Feta, Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

Side Greek Kale

$6.00

Chopped Kale, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Olives, Feta, Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

Roasted Butternut Squash and Arugula Salad

$12.00

Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Wheatberries, Feta, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Side Butternut Squash and Arugula

$6.00

Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Wheatberries, Feta, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

B.L.T. Salad

$12.00

Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Strawberries, Grapes, Poppy Seed Dressing

Side B.L.T.

$6.00

Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Strawberries, Grapes, Poppy Seed Dressing

Flatbreads

Oakwood C.B.R.

$14.00

Chicken, Bacon, Buttermilk Ranch, Pickled Red Onion, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar

Vegetarian Flatbread

$13.00

Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Corn, Banana Peppers, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Soups

Cream of Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash

$6.00

Loaded Chili with Corn Bread

$5.00

Handhelds

Simple Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Choice of Cheese, Pretzel Bun

Simple Chicken

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Choice of Cheese, Pretzel Bun

BBQ Burger

$14.00

Candied Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, BBQ Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Pretzel Bun

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Candied Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, BBQ Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Pretzel Bun

Salmon Burger

$13.00

Shredded Lettuce, Sambal Aioli, Brioche Bun

Demi Steak Tip Sandwich

$15.00

Mushroom, Fried Onion, Provolone, Sub Roll

Blacked Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Pepperjack, Sour Cream, Picante Salsa, Cheddar Tortilla

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Coleslaw, Brioche Bun

Pesto & Tofu Sandwich

$12.00

Bell Pepper Rings, Zucchini, Tomato, Avocado, Feta, Wheat Toast

Half St. Louis Spare Ribs

$18.00

Coleslaw, Choice of Additional Side

Full St. Louis Spare Ribs

$28.00

Coleslaw, Choice of Additional Side

Oakwood Meatball Sub

$14.00

Jalapeno, Caramelized Onions, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, French Roll

Entrees (Tuesday - Saturday after 4pm)

14 oz. Ribeye

$32.00

Broccolini, Smashed Potatoes, Peppercorn Demi-Glace

8 oz. NY Strip

$24.00

Broccolini, Smashed Potatoes, Peppercorn Demi-Glace

Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallion

$26.00

Broccolini, Whipped Potatoes, Maple-Bacon Glaze

Char-Grilled Hanger Steak

$32.00

Asparagus, Whipped Potatoes, Peppercorn Demi-Glace

Chipotle Salmon

Chipotle Salmon

$28.00

Black Bean & Corn Medley, Asparagus, Cilantro and Lime Cream Sauce

Grilled Rack of Lamb

$34.00

Asparagus, Creamy Risotto, Mint Jelly, Rosemary Demi-Glace

Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Blackened or Pan-seared, Asparagus, Whipped Potatoes, Mango Sauce

Pan-Seared Halibut

Pan-Seared Halibut

$36.00

Asparagus, Whipped Potatoes, Caper Butter Sauce

Sea & Land

Sea & Land

$34.00

6 oz. Medallion, Blackened Shrimp, Asparagus, Smashed Potatoes, Herb Butter, Chimichurri

Taste of Jamaica

Taste of Jamaica

$25.00

Jerk Half-Bird, Rice & Beans, Fried Plantains, Island Slaw, Jerk Sauce

Thai Curry Bowl

$22.00

Tofu, Bell Peppers, Green Peas, Onions, Asparagus, Carrot, Zucchini, Coconut Rice

Desserts

Kathy's Apple Pie

$8.00

Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Cherry on Top

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Whipped Cream, Strawberry

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Strawberry Syrup, Fruit Compote

Crème Brule

$8.00

Fruit Compote, Whipped Cream

Pecan Crusted Ice Cream Ball

$8.00

Caramel Drizzle, Whipped Cream

Ice Cream

$3.00

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Birthday Dessert

Sides

Side Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Mashed

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Wawasee Breakfast

Wawasee Breakfast

$11.00

Omelets

Wawasee Omelet

$9.00

Meatlover Omelet

$11.00

Veggie Omelet

$9.00

Cali Omelet

$10.00

Skillets

Meatlover Skillet

$13.00

Corn Beef Skillet

$12.50

Handhelds

Quesadilla

$11.00

Burrito

$12.00

Sweet

BYO Pancake

$10.00

French Toast

$9.00

Savory

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Kid's

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid's Breakfast Plate

$8.00

Sides and Add Ons

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Yogurt Parfait

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Bacon Side (2)

$3.00

Sausage Side (2)

$3.00

Egg Add On (1)

$1.00

Add Pancake (1)

$3.00

Food

Fajitas

$11.00

Pasta Night

$13.00

50 Cent Wings

Swordfish

$36.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

T Bone

$40.00

Prime Rib

$25.00

Drinks

$3 Draft

$3.00

$5 Wine Glass Red

$5.00

$5 Wine Glass White

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy casual elegance with indoor and seasonal outdoor dining available. The Pier & Back Porch is the perfect choice for any type of get-together that requires a wonderful environment, delicious cuisine, and an attentive dining staff. If you're searching for the best Syracuse, Indiana restaurants, look no further!

Website

Location

702 East Lakeview Rd., Syracuse, IN 46567

Directions

