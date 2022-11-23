Main picView gallery

The Pioneer

8622 Lake Murray Blvd

San Diego, CA 92119

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
Party of 2
Wings

Starters

Wings

$16.95

brined, smoked, fried, choice of buffalo, BBQ, Spicy BBQ or dry rub, carrots

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

breaded to order. Served with carrots and Ranch

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$16.95

elote corn salad, spicy bbq, green onions

Deviled Eggs

$9.95

smoked chicken adobo, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapenos

Best Mac & Cheese

$12.95

cheddar jack, onions, ground smoked brisket

Loaded Skins

$15.95

pulled pork, cheddar jack, spicy BBQ, chipotle ranch, chives V*

Bowl Brisket Chili

$10.95

cheddar jack, onions, ground smoked brisket

BBQ Fries

$14.95

smoked pork shoulder, queso, bbq, jalapeños, red pickled onions Sub Tots +$2

Buffalo Fries

$16.95

crispy buffalo chicken, queso, chipotle ranch, bleu cheese crumble V*

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.95

grilled chicken breast, brioche croutons, parmesan, romaine

Five Grain Salad

$16.95

Chicken breast, arugula, mixed whole grains, roasted tomatoes, cucumber, bleu cheese, pecans, tomato vinaigrette GF* V*

S.O.B Salad

$16.95

black beans, tomato, roasted corn, cheddar jack, crispy chicken, chipotle ranch, crispy tortilla stripsGF* V*

Sandwiches

Party Fowl Sandwich

$16.95

breaded to order chicken breast, house pickles, red onions, choice of Nashville hot, Buffalo, bbq or spicy bbq, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*

BBQ Prime Brisket Sandwich

$17.95

Smoked prime beef brisket, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Boneless skinless chicken breast, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*

BBQ Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.95

Smoked brisket meatloaf, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*

BBQ Pork Shoulder Sandwich

$17.95

Smoked pork shoulder, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*

BBQ Brisket Links Sandwich

$17.95

Smoked beef brisket hot links, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese or onion rings + $2)

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$15.95

smoked turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, honey mustard, sourdough with choice of side (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*

The Kuba

$17.95

smoked pulled pork, smoked ham, swiss, whole grain mustard aioli, pickles GF*

The Jeremy

$18.95

1000 island, fresh kraut, swiss, house smoked pastrami , marble rye with choice of side (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*

Burgers

TJ Burger

$16.95

Beef patty, jalapeño, pepper jack, chipotle mayo, LTOP topped with a grilled jalapeno. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese or onion rings + $2) GF*, V*

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.95

American cheese, LTOP. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese or onion rings + $2) GF*

Q Burger

$18.95

Beef patty, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, onion strings, LTOP. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*

Impossible Burger

$18.95

plant based burger, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, special sauce, LTOP. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF* V

Coaster Burger

$18.95

fried provolone, spicy tomato jam, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*

You My Boy Burger

$18.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*

Classics

Smoked Meatloaf

$21.95

ground brisket, apple bbq glaze, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, Texas toast

Fish & Chips

$20.95

Icelandic cod, blonde beer batter, fries, coleslaw, tatar sauce

Fried Chicken

$19.95

two crispy chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, bacon gravy

BBQ Plates

Pulled Pork Shoulder

$21.95

GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00

Prime Smoked Brisket

$26.95

GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$23.95

GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$32.95

GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$18.95

GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$20.95

GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00

House Made Hot Links

$20.95

GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00

2 Meat Combo

$26.95

GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00

Party of 2

$36.95

6oz brisket, 6oz pulled pork, 6oz boneless skinless chicken and choice of 3 sides (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3)

Party of 4

$69.95

12oz brisket, 12oz pulled pork, 12oz boneless skinless chicken, choice of 2 pints sides (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $4)

Party of 6

$93.95

1LB brisket, 1LB pulled pork, 1LB boneless skinless chicken, choice of 2 quarts sides (sub mac & cheese, onion rings or chili +$6)

Party of 12

$185.95

2LB brisket, 2LB pulled pork, 2LB boneless skinless chicken, choice of 4 quarts sides(sub mac & cheese, onion rings or brisket chili +$12)

Sides

Killer Baked Beans

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Bacon Potato Salad

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Off the Cob Street Corn

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

SD Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Cup Brisket Chili

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pulled Pork Sammie

$9.00

Served with choice of fries, carrots or sliced apples

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Served with choice of fries, carrots or sliced apples

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Served with choice of fries, carrots or sliced apples

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Served with choice of fries, carrots or sliced apples

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with choice of fries, carrots or sliced apples

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Served with choice of fries, carrots or sliced apples

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with choice of fries, carrots or sliced apples

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$5.50

candied pecans, fresh whipped cream

Bread Pudding

$7.95Out of stock

W/ ice cream

Apple Crisp

$7.95

granny smith apples, cinnamon, oatmeal crisp, topped with vanilla bean ice cream

Banana Pudding

$7.95

cream cheese mousse, graham cracker crumble, luxardo cherries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16 hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides. ***A 4% surcharge will be added to all Guest checks to help cover increasing costs and in our support of the recent increases to minimum wage and benefits for our dedicated Team Members.

Website

