The Pioneer
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16 hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides. ***A 4% surcharge will be added to all Guest checks to help cover increasing costs and in our support of the recent increases to minimum wage and benefits for our dedicated Team Members.
Location
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego, CA 92119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Izakaya Maíze - 6062 Lake Murray Boulevard
No Reviews
6062 Lake Murray Boulevard La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurant
West Coast Smoke & Tap House
No Reviews
6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942 La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant