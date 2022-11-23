The Pioneer

Restaurant info

Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16 hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides. ***A 4% surcharge will be added to all Guest checks to help cover increasing costs and in our support of the recent increases to minimum wage and benefits for our dedicated Team Members.

Website