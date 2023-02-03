Pioneer BBQ imageView gallery

The Pioneer

1,530 Reviews

$$

8622 Lake Murray Blvd

San Diego, CA 92119

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16 hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides. ***A 4% surcharge will be added to all Guest checks to help cover increasing costs and in our support of the recent increases to minimum wage and benefits for our dedicated Team Members.

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego, CA 92119

