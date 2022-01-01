Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pitch of KC 5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE

5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE

Charleston, WV 25314

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese
Smoked Pulled Pork

Kick Off (Starters) (3PD)

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Light lightly rolled in homemade seasoning. Our tenders are house sliced from fresh chicken tenderloin. Deep fried and topped with your favorite house sauces.

Cheese Bites

$9.00

Golden fried cheese bites served with chipotle ranch & house marinara

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice served with house pickled carrots and cucumbers. 6-8 Count.

Chips & Queso

$6.00

House made chips, served with Pitch Queso

Cornfused

$12.00

Our perfect fusion of Southwestern spices and tender corn kernels mixed with a cheese and beef in a the batter, paired with a crisp sweet potato tot. Dressed with a scallion creme.

Crispy Pork "Wings"

$14.00

Slow braised, fried boneless pork shank tossed in peach BBQ sauce with a side of napa cabbage slaw with fire roasted peppers. 6 Count.

"The Mound" Nachos

$13.00+

House fried tortilla chips topped with beer cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, Pico, Dynamite sauce, with your choice of pulled pork, South western ground beef, and chicken.

Pepperoni Balls

$10.00

Delicious small golden stuffed balls with pepperoni and cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Pitch Chips

$6.00

Our famous house made potato chips. Served with our homemade Chipotle Ranch dipping sauce.

Pitcharrones

$8.00

Dusted house made pork rinds with spiced vinegar & houdini sauce

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Baked pretzel bites served with "New Belgium" beer cheese and whole grain mustard. Count 12

Waffles Fries

$8.00

Served with The Pitch harissa dipping sauce. Count: Basket

Cheezy Bread & Red

$8.00

Pizza (3PD)

Build Your Own Pizza

Build your own!!!!!!!

Ellie's Pie

$18.00

Perfect combination of cauliflower crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes & torn basil

First Base

House pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and torn basil.

The Bases Loaded

House pizza sauce, cupping pepperoni, Angelo’s old-world mild sausage, chopped olives, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.

The Bomber

House pizza sauce, cupping pepperoni, Angelo’s old-world mild sausage, bacon, pulled pork, fresh mozzarella.

The Mountaineer

House pizza sauce, cupping pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, roasted local hernshaw farm mushrooms, garlic, and parmesan.

The Bulldog

Pulled pork, pickled jalapeño, pickled onions, roma tomatoes, shredded queso, scallion crème & green onions

The Ringer

BBQ pulled pork, sweet tater tots,feta, roasted pepper, onion. scallion creme topping

Hot Buff Chix

Frame's traditional buffalo chicken, candied red onion, mozzarella, torn basil with house ranch.

Burgers (3PD)

B.Y.O.B.

$12.00

Grilled Burger on a Potato Bun. BYOB

Black & Bleu

$13.00

Blackened seasoned single patty, covered in havasu, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato

Man vs. Burger

$27.00

Triple stacked patties, smoked bacon, smothered in American, Swiss, pepper jack cheese, house chili, onion, house pickles, candied jalapeños, shredded lettuce, waffle fries, Pepperoni ball, Pitch Sauce

MVP

$13.00

Single patty served on texas toast, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato & pitch sauce

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$13.00

Roasted local hernshaw farm mushrooms, aged swiss, on a buttered griddled bun.

The Pinch Hitter

$14.00

Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Homemade pickles, Onion, chopped lettuce, White American Cheese, Sriracha Mayo, Mustard, on a Buttered griddled bun.

Sandwiches (3PD)

West Virginia Boom Stick

$8.00

Split and grilled hot dog topped with house chili, green chile queso, chopped onions on a buttered bun.

Smoked Pulled Pork

$11.00

Pulled smoky pork in a sweet BBQ sauce topped with crispy onion straws, Pitch slaw, served on a buttered bun.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$11.00

Fried boneless chicken tenders with a sweet and savory honey mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickle on a buttered griddled bun.

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, tossed with a blue cheese spread, shredded lettuce and tomato on a buttered griddled bun.

Gene's Hot Bologna

$10.00

Griddled thick cut bologna smothered in Houdini sauce on a buttered toasted bun

Street Tacos

$10.00

Your choice of fish, chicken, beef or pork carnitas with lettuce, house pico de gallo, queso fresco, candied red onion & chipotle ranch

The Sloppy Angelo

$12.00

Angelo’s Old-World Italian sausage smothered with peppers, onions, pitch queso & fire roasted tomato sauce on a buttered brioche bun

Farm Team (Salads) (3PD)

Garden Salad

$8.00

Tossed mix greens with shaved carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

Sterling Salad

$10.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles. Recommended with our Sterling Dressing

Greek Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with marinated olives, rotel tomatoes, feta cheese, roasted peppers, cucumbers, and shaved red onion.

Pitch Caesar

$9.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & garlic herb croutons

Thai Cobb

$9.00

Seasonal Greens, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, Egg, and Thai Chile Marinated Chicken Breast

Kids Menu (3PD)

Lil' League Burger

$9.00

Plain, single patty burger.

Grilled PB & J

$6.00

Grilled, crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Just like it sounds, Tasty mini corn dogs served with mustard and ketchup.

Lil' League Hot Dog

$6.00

Plain ol' hot dog!

Desserts (3PD)

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Just Like it sounds 1 large scoop of Ice cream

Pearl Sugar Waffle

$7.00

Waffle Base with Vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce, JQ Dickenson salted caramel

Softball

$7.00

Large Pitch Donut topped with powdered sugar, split with a large creamy vanilla ice cream scoop, drizzled with JQ Dickenson salted caramel, topped with a Cherry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25314

