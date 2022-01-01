- Home
The Pitch of KC 5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE
5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE
Charleston, WV 25314
Kick Off (Starters) (3PD)
Boneless Chicken Tenders
Light lightly rolled in homemade seasoning. Our tenders are house sliced from fresh chicken tenderloin. Deep fried and topped with your favorite house sauces.
Cheese Bites
Golden fried cheese bites served with chipotle ranch & house marinara
Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice served with house pickled carrots and cucumbers. 6-8 Count.
Chips & Queso
House made chips, served with Pitch Queso
Cornfused
Our perfect fusion of Southwestern spices and tender corn kernels mixed with a cheese and beef in a the batter, paired with a crisp sweet potato tot. Dressed with a scallion creme.
Crispy Pork "Wings"
Slow braised, fried boneless pork shank tossed in peach BBQ sauce with a side of napa cabbage slaw with fire roasted peppers. 6 Count.
"The Mound" Nachos
House fried tortilla chips topped with beer cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, Pico, Dynamite sauce, with your choice of pulled pork, South western ground beef, and chicken.
Pepperoni Balls
Delicious small golden stuffed balls with pepperoni and cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Pitch Chips
Our famous house made potato chips. Served with our homemade Chipotle Ranch dipping sauce.
Pitcharrones
Dusted house made pork rinds with spiced vinegar & houdini sauce
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese
Baked pretzel bites served with "New Belgium" beer cheese and whole grain mustard. Count 12
Waffles Fries
Served with The Pitch harissa dipping sauce. Count: Basket
Cheezy Bread & Red
Pizza (3PD)
Build Your Own Pizza
Build your own!!!!!!!
Ellie's Pie
Perfect combination of cauliflower crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes & torn basil
First Base
House pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and torn basil.
The Bases Loaded
House pizza sauce, cupping pepperoni, Angelo’s old-world mild sausage, chopped olives, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.
The Bomber
House pizza sauce, cupping pepperoni, Angelo’s old-world mild sausage, bacon, pulled pork, fresh mozzarella.
The Mountaineer
House pizza sauce, cupping pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, roasted local hernshaw farm mushrooms, garlic, and parmesan.
The Bulldog
Pulled pork, pickled jalapeño, pickled onions, roma tomatoes, shredded queso, scallion crème & green onions
The Ringer
BBQ pulled pork, sweet tater tots,feta, roasted pepper, onion. scallion creme topping
Hot Buff Chix
Frame's traditional buffalo chicken, candied red onion, mozzarella, torn basil with house ranch.
Burgers (3PD)
B.Y.O.B.
Grilled Burger on a Potato Bun. BYOB
Black & Bleu
Blackened seasoned single patty, covered in havasu, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato
Man vs. Burger
Triple stacked patties, smoked bacon, smothered in American, Swiss, pepper jack cheese, house chili, onion, house pickles, candied jalapeños, shredded lettuce, waffle fries, Pepperoni ball, Pitch Sauce
MVP
Single patty served on texas toast, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato & pitch sauce
Shroom & Swiss Burger
Roasted local hernshaw farm mushrooms, aged swiss, on a buttered griddled bun.
The Pinch Hitter
Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Homemade pickles, Onion, chopped lettuce, White American Cheese, Sriracha Mayo, Mustard, on a Buttered griddled bun.
Sandwiches (3PD)
West Virginia Boom Stick
Split and grilled hot dog topped with house chili, green chile queso, chopped onions on a buttered bun.
Smoked Pulled Pork
Pulled smoky pork in a sweet BBQ sauce topped with crispy onion straws, Pitch slaw, served on a buttered bun.
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Fried boneless chicken tenders with a sweet and savory honey mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickle on a buttered griddled bun.
Buffalo Chix Sandwich
Chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, tossed with a blue cheese spread, shredded lettuce and tomato on a buttered griddled bun.
Gene's Hot Bologna
Griddled thick cut bologna smothered in Houdini sauce on a buttered toasted bun
Street Tacos
Your choice of fish, chicken, beef or pork carnitas with lettuce, house pico de gallo, queso fresco, candied red onion & chipotle ranch
The Sloppy Angelo
Angelo’s Old-World Italian sausage smothered with peppers, onions, pitch queso & fire roasted tomato sauce on a buttered brioche bun
Farm Team (Salads) (3PD)
Garden Salad
Tossed mix greens with shaved carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes.
Sterling Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles. Recommended with our Sterling Dressing
Greek Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with marinated olives, rotel tomatoes, feta cheese, roasted peppers, cucumbers, and shaved red onion.
Pitch Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & garlic herb croutons
Thai Cobb
Seasonal Greens, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, Egg, and Thai Chile Marinated Chicken Breast
Kids Menu (3PD)
Desserts (3PD)
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Just Like it sounds 1 large scoop of Ice cream
Pearl Sugar Waffle
Waffle Base with Vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce, JQ Dickenson salted caramel
Softball
Large Pitch Donut topped with powdered sugar, split with a large creamy vanilla ice cream scoop, drizzled with JQ Dickenson salted caramel, topped with a Cherry
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25314