The Pizza Joint

review star

No reviews yet

1239 Airport Road

Allentown, PA 18109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
VODKA

MUNCHIES

WINGS

$9.00+

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

BONELESS CHICKEN

$8.00+

CHEESY KNOTS

$6.00

CHEESE FRIES

$6.00

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.00

OLD BAY FRIES

$6.00

Fries seasoned with Old Bay (celery, salt, black pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, and paprika).

Truffle Parm Fries

$7.00

Pierogies

$6.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$7.00

Lemon butter sauce, over spinach.

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$8.00

In house freshly floured fried crispy calamari

GARLIC BREAD

$7.00

BRUSCHETTA

$9.00

Fresh tomato, garlic, basil and olive oil

IT SAUSAGE SAUCE

$7.00

Fresh mussels sautéed in garlic and oil, then marinated in Nona’s homemade marinara sauce.

MEATBALLS (3) & SAUCE

$7.00

BUFF CHICK FING / FF

$9.00

Cocktail sauce, lemon.

FRY BOX

$24.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Panko Shrimp

$8.00+

Pepperoni CHIPS

$6.00

Shrimp /FF Basket

$9.00

CLAM APP

$11.00+

MUSSEL APP

$11.00+

RICE BALL

$5.00

Pizza Fries

$7.00

1 Piece Chicken Cutlet

$5.00

Chicken Alfredo Bread Bowl

$17.00

5 Piece Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Calmari Fritti

$14.00

PIZZA

CHEESE PIE

$10.00+

Sauce and mozzarella cheese. Traditional New York style.

BBQ CHICKEN PIE

$16.00+

Crispy chicken, BBQ sauce

BIG HAWAIIAN PIE

$16.00+

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE

$16.00+

Crispy chicken tossed in our wild sauce over mozzarella

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIE

$16.00+

Fresh mozzarella, sauce, red onions, sausage, spinach.

CHICKEN BOOM PIE

$16.00+

CHICKEN DELIGHT PIE

$16.00+

CHICKEN FIJITA PIE

$16.00+

CHICKEN PARM PIE

$16.00+

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella.

CHICKEN. PENNE, VODKA PIE

$17.00+

Vodka sauce, mozzarella, topped with arugula.

DEEP DISH PIE

$37.00

DETROIT PIE

$12.00+

EGGPLANT FLORENTINE PIE

$16.00+

GERMAN PIE

$16.00+

Chop Steak, Hot Peppers

MARGHERITA PIE

$12.00+

Marinara, fresh mozzarella.

MEATLOVERS PIE

$16.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, sauce, mozzarell

MED ALL IN ONE

$28.00

NONNA SQUARE

$17.00+

Thin square, fresh mozzarella, Nona’s homemade sauce.

PEROGIE, GARLIC, BACON PIE

$16.00+

PESTO PIE

$12.00+

PHILLY STEAK PIE

$16.00+

ROMANO ITALIANO PIE

$16.00+

SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO

$19.00+

Spicy marinara, olives.

SHRIMP. PENNE, VODKA PIE

$17.00+

Marinara, mozzarella, prosciutto, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, basil

SICILIAN PIE

$17.00+

SMORES PIE

$12.00+

SPICY ITALIAN PIE

$16.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, red pepper flakes.

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE PIE

$16.00+

Cream sauce, mozzarella.

STEAK BOOM PIE

$16.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, sauce, mozzarella.

STUFFED CHICAGO

$24.00+

Mozzarella, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, bacon, ham, salami, prosciutto.

STUFFED CHICKEN PARM

$24.00+

STUFFED RAJUN CAJUN

$24.00+

STUFFED SUPREME

$24.00+

STUFFED VEGGIE

$24.00+

Mozzarella, spinach, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, olives.

TACO PIE

$16.00+

THE GARDEN PIE

$16.00+

Spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, green peppers, sauce, mozzarella.

THE SUPREME PIE

$16.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sauce, mozzarella.

TOMATO BASIL

$12.00+

Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic.

TOMATO PIE

$10.00+

Extra marinara sauce, oregano and sprinkled parmigiana.

VODKA PIE

$12.00+

WHITE PIE

$12.00+

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiana, provolone.

WHITE TOMATO & SPINACH PIE

$16.00+

WHITE TRUFFLE PIE

$16.00+

Truffle ricotta, mozzarella, mushrooms, arugula.

WHITE VEGGIE SUPREME

$16.00+

Chicken & Steak Pie

$24.00

CANNOLI PIZZA

$14.00+

Mac And Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$16.00

DESSERT PIZZAS

SMORES PIE

$11.00+

Large Breakfast Pizza

$24.00

STROMBOLIS & ROLLS

ITALIAN BOLI

$14.00+

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, meatballs, sauce.

CHEESE STEAK BOLI

$14.00+

Chopped meat, onions, mozzarella.

MEATLOVERS BOLI

$14.00+

CHICKEN FIJITA BOLI

$14.00+

CHICK CHEESE BOLI

$14.00+

VEGGIE BOLI

$14.00+

HAM CALZONE

$14.00+

CHEESE CALZONE

$12.00+

Ham, ricotta, mozzarella.

SAUSAGE ROLL

$12.00

MBALL ROLL

$12.00

SALAMI ROLL

$12.00

ONION ROLL

$12.00

BROCCOLI ROLL

$12.00

SPINACH ROLL

$12.00

GREEN PEPPER ROLL

$12.00

EGGPLANT ROLL

$14.00

CHICKEN PARM ROLL

$14.00

GARLIC SHRIMP ROLL

$16.00

Mushroom Roll

$12.00

MUSHROOM ROLL

$12.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

CHEF SALAD

$14.00

Mozzarella, provolone, salami, ham, turkey, LTO, cucumbers, black olives.

SPINACH, GOAT, APPLE SALAD

$12.00

House salad, sliced ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated vegetable mix, mozzarella, sharp cheese, olives.

MOZZARELLA TOMATO SALAD

$15.00

Kalamata olives, roasted peppers, red onions, basil, EVOO.

MEATBALL SALAD

$16.00

Ricotta cheese, LTO, cucumbers, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella, vinaigrette dressing.

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$15.00

Tossed with olive oil and lemon, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, sharp provolone.

WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

Shrimp Arugula Salad

$16.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caeser Salad

$6.00

BURGERS & GYRO

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

CHEESE BURGER SUB

$12.00

CHEEZY BURGER

$13.00

COWBOY BURGER

$13.00

HANGOVER BURGER

$13.00

GYRO

$10.00+

COLD SUBS

AMERICAN SUB

$11.00

BLT SUB

$11.00

CHEESE SUB

$10.00

ITALIAN SUB

$13.00

TURKEY & BACON SUB

$13.00

PROSCIUTTO & FRESH MOZZ SUB

$15.00

MEDITERRANEAN VEGGIE SUB

$14.00

HOT SANDWICH

STEAK SANDWICH

$12.00

Onions, sauce, pickles.

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$13.00

CALI CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$14.00

Chicken Steak meat, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo.

CALI CHEESE STEAK

$14.00

Chx Bacon Ranch Chstk

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$14.00

Hot sauce, blue cheese, American cheese.

CHICK CUTLET SUB

$13.00

CHICK VODKA SUB

$15.00

CHICKEN CULET & SPINACH SUB

$14.00

CHICKEN ITALIANO SUB

$14.00

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$13.00

CHICKEN ROMEO SUB

$15.00

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$13.00

EGGS, SAUSAGE, PEP SUB

$12.00

ITALIAN GRINDER

$13.00

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella.

SAUSAGE, PEP, ONIONS SUB

$14.00

Steak Eggs Fries N Cheese

$16.00

FIRE JOINTS

MADDOG MATEO JOINT

$17.00+

SAMMY THE BULL JOINT

$17.00+

STEVIE BLUNTS JOINT

$17.00+

FRANKY MADONE JOINT

$19.00+

PAULY WALNUTS JOINT

$17.00+

BILLY BABBLES JOINT

$19.00+

COUSIN VINNY JOINT

$18.00+

FAT TONY JOINT

$17.00+

JOEY BOOM JOINT

$17.00+

JONNIE 2 TIMES JOINT

$17.00+

PASTA BOWLS

ALFREDO

$14.00

Cream, Parmesan cheese.

BAKED CHEESE RAVIOLI

$12.00

BAKED PENNE

$15.00

BOLOGNESE

$16.00

CARBONARA

$15.00

CLAM SAUCE

$19.00

EGGPLANT PARM

$15.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$17.00

GARLIC & OLIVE OIL

$14.00

MARINARA

$12.00

POMODORO

$11.00

PUTTANESCA

$15.00

ST. SHELLS FLORENTINE

$16.00

ST. SHELLS PARM

$12.00

TOMATO SAUCE

$11.00

Tomato sauce.

VODKA SAUCE

$15.00

Prosciutto, marinara, vodka, cream.

Meat Lasagna

$14.00

CHICKEN OR SEAFOOD ENTREES

BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$18.00

CATTCIATORE

$18.00

FLORENTINE

$18.00

FRA DIAVOLO

$18.00

FRANCESE

$18.00

White wine, Lemon butter sauce.

MARSALA

$18.00

PARMIGIANA

$18.00

PICCATTA

$18.00

SCAMPI

$18.00

SHRIMP & CLAM

$20.00

VODKA

$18.00

MARINARA

$18.00

WHITE GARLIC & OIL

$18.00

Seafood Marinara

$24.00

Vodka Crabmeat

$19.00

Seafood Garlic & Oil

$24.00

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Choc Cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Cinna-Knots

$5.00

MINI CANNOLIS

$6.00+

Nutella Knots

$6.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$7.00

Rainbow Cookies

$13.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.00

Sponge cake soaked in espresso topped with mascarpone cheese and dusted with cocoa powder.

Zeppolies

$9.00

DRINKS

SNAPPLE

$2.50

CAN SODA

$1.50

CARTON BEVERAGE

$1.50

POWERADE

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

2 LITER SODA

$4.00+

MONSTER

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches, Salads, Sides and more! Open Wednesday-Sundays.

Location

1239 Airport Road, Allentown, PA 18109

Directions

