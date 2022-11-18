Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pizza Place

review star

No reviews yet

8544 south marcus St

Wrightsville, GA 31096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Chicken Wings
Cheese stix
Calzone

Specialty Items

20 Chicken Wings

$24.99

Wings are served with garlic butter bread and dressing! Extra Ranch 50 cents!

8 Chicken Wings

$10.99

Wings are served with garlic butter bread and dressing! Extra Ranch 50 cents!

8 Chicken Wings (All Flats)

$12.99

12 Chicken Wings

$14.99

Wings are served with garlic butter bread and dressing! Extra Ranch 50 cents!

50 Chicken Wings

$58.99

Wings are served with garlic butter bread and dressing! Extra Ranch 50 cents!

Calzone

$11.99+

pizza dough filled with cheese & Topping of choice. Served with sauce

Stromboli

$11.99+

pizza dough wrapped around mozzarella & ricotta cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onion, green pepper

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Three juicy tenders, and order of fries served with garlic bread, and choice of sauce.

Chicken Tender

$2.49

Hamburger

$5.99

100 % Ground Chuck served on Bun

Hamburger Steak Plate

$10.99

Ground Chuck Steak served with onions, mushrooms, gravy, served with Fries of choice and garlic bread

Crinkle Fries

$1.99

Curly Fries

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.99

Plain Chips

$1.25

BBQ Chips

$1.25

Doritos

$1.25

Pin Wheel

$8.99

Tortilla covered with cheese,Ham, Bacon,Lettuce,Tom,rolled up cut in small slices and served with ranch

Pimento Cheese & Bacon Burger

$6.99Out of stock

100 % Ground Chuck served on Bun with Pimento Cheese & Bacon

Jalapeno Burger

$6.99Out of stock

100 % Ground Chuck served on Bun Topped with jalapeno Peppers

Salads

Grilled chicken , Tomato , Cheese, Bacon

Side Baja Chicken Fajita Salad

$6.99

grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese

Large Baja Chicken Fajita Salad

Large Baja Chicken Fajita Salad

$9.99

grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese

Side Southwest Veggie Salad

$6.99

mushrooms, black & green olivwes, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, corn, black beans, & cheese

Large Southwest Veggie Salad

$9.99

mushrooms, black & green olivwes, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, corn, black beans, & cheese

Side Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$6.99

chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, & corn

Large Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$9.99

chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, & corn

Side Hero Salad

$6.99

roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Large Hero Salad

$9.99

roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Side Tuna Salad

$6.99

Tuna salad, lettuce, cheese

Large Tuna Salad

$9.99

Tuna salad, lettuce, cheese

Side Chicken Tender Salad

$6.99

chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, bacon

Large Chicken Tender Salad

$9.99

chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, bacon

Side Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Side Smoked Turkey Salad

$6.99

turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheese

Large Smoked Turkey Salad

$9.99

turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheese

SIde Garden Salad

$6.99

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives

Large Garden Salad

$9.99

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives

Side Chef Salad

$6.99

lettuce, tomatoes, ham, cucumbers, onions, and cheese

Large Chef Salad

$9.99

lettuce, tomatoes, ham, cucumbers, onions, and cheese

House Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Tuna Salad

$5.99+

Chicken Salad

$5.99+

Sandwiches (white loaf bread)

BLT Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.99

BBQ Sandwich (bun)

$5.99

Served on Bun with Pickle

Chicken Breast Sandwich (bun)

$6.99

Served on Bun with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, pickle

Subs, Wraps, Quesadillas

Hero Special Sub

$4.99+

Roast beef, ham, turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, let, tom, mayo

Roast Beef Sub

$4.99+

Roast beef, provolone cheese, Let, Tom Mayo

Ham & Cheese Sub

$4.99+

Ham, American cheese, Let, Tom, Mayo

BLT Sub

$4.99+

Bacon, Let, Tom, Mayo

Smoked Turkey Sub

$4.99+

Turkey, American, Cheese, Let, Tom, Mayo

Tuna Sub

$4.99+

Tuna Blend, American Cheese, Let, Tom Mayo

Chicken Fajita Sub

$4.99+

Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions Provolone cheese , & Mayo

Philly Steak & Cheese Sub

$4.99+

Steak with sautéed onions & Peppers Provolone cheese & Mayo

Club Sub

$4.99+

Ham Turkey Bacon Let, tom, American Cheese, Mayo

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$4.99+

Chicken Tenders, Tomato Sauce,& Moz, Cheese

Meatball Sub

$4.99+

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese

Cordon Bleu Sub

$4.99+

Ham, Turkey, American cheese, Swiss Cheese & Mayo

Ham & Cheese Melt Sub

$4.99+

Ham, American cheese & mayo

Tuna Melt Sub

$4.99+

Tuna & Swiss Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$4.99+

Hero Special Sub Wrap

$8.99

Roast beef, ham, turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, let, Tom, Mayo

Roast Beef Sub Wrap

$8.99

Roast beef, provolone cheese, let, tom mayo

Ham & Cheese Sub Wrap

$8.99

Ham, American cheese, Let, Tom, Mayo

BLT Sub Wrap

$8.99

Bacon, Let, Tom, Mayo

Smoked Turkey Sub Wrap

$8.99

Turkey, American, Cheese, Let, Tom, Mayo

Tuna Sub Wrap

$8.99

Tuna Blend, American Cheese, Let, Tom Mayo

Chicken Fajita Sub Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions Provolone cheese , & Mayo

Chicken bacon Ranch wrap

$8.99

Philly Steak & Cheese Sub Wrap

$8.99

Steak with sautéed onions & Peppers Provolone cheese & Mayo

Club Sub Wrap

$8.99

Ham Turkey Bacon Let, tom, American Cheese, Mayo

Chicken Parmigiana Sub Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Tenders, marinara sauce, & moz, Cheese

Meatball Sub Wrap

$8.99

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese

Cordon Bleu Sub Wrap

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, American cheese, Swiss Cheese & Mayo

Ham & Cheese Melt Sub Wrap

$8.99

Ham, American cheese & mayo

Tuna Melt Sub Wrap

$8.99

Tuna & Swiss Cheese

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.99

Southwest Wrap

$8.99

Chicken tenders, southwest sauce, cheese, let, tom on 12” wrap

Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Tenders, Caesar dressing, Cheese, Let, Tom on 12” WRAP

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken, ranch, cheese, let, tom, on 12” wrap

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.99

Grilled or Tenders, Let, Tom, Cheese On a tortilla wrap

Steak Quesadillas

$8.99

Philly Steak, Let, Tom, Cheese On a tortilla wrap

Cheese Quesadillas

$7.99

Bowls

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Pasta covered with alfredo sauce, melted cheese, and baked chicken. Served with side salad and garlic bread

Chicken Parm

$10.99

Chicken Tenders, spaghetti noodles, marina sauce topped with cheese and served with garlic bread

Lasagna

$10.99

topped with cheese in our traditional sauce and melted cheese. Served with & garlic bread

Spaghetti

$8.99

pasta covered with sauce and melted cheese garlic bread and side salad

Potato Bowl

$7.99

Sliced baked potato topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon ,and garlic butter.

BBQ Potato Bowl

$10.99

Sliced baked potato topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, and bacon.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato Bowl

$10.99

Sliced baked potato topped with baked chicken, homemade ranch, mozzarella cheese, and bacon.

Sharon Special

$8.99

Baked chicken or Philly Steak with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese

Pizza Bowl One Topping

$5.99

Pizza Bowl Two Topping

$6.49

All Meat Pizza Bowl

$8.99

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, beef, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and bacon.

Deluxe Pizza Bowl

$8.99

Pepperoni, onions, green & black olives, beef, mushrooms, bacon, green peppers, tomatoes, cheese

Alfredo

$8.99

Breadstix

Cheese stix

$7.99

10" pan topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with two sauces.

Bread stix

$5.99

10" pan covered in pizza seasoning and brushed with garlic butter. Served with two sauces.

Sub Pizza Bread

$5.39

Sub bread topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Served with two sauces.

Bread Knots

$6.99

Bite size bread rounds with pizza seasoning sprinkled on top and brushed with garlic butter. Served with two sauces.

Meat Lovers Stix

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stix

$10.99

Piggy Stix

$9.99

10" pan topped with mozzarella cheese and bacon. Served with two sauces.

Sub Cheese Bread

$4.39

Whole sub bread covered in garlic butter and mozzarella cheese.

Sub Garlic Bread

$3.89

Sub bread brushed with garlic butter. Served with two sauces.

Kids

Kids Turkey & Cheese Sub

$5.69

tender ham, cheese, and mayo

Kids Ham & Cheese Sub

$5.69

tender turkey, cheese, and mayo

Kids Spaghetti Bake

$5.99

pasta covered with a delicious sauce and topped with cheese, served with garlic bread

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$6.99

two tenders

Dessert

Cinnamon Stix

$8.99

10" pan topped with a cinnamon butter spread and icing.

1 Cookie

$0.75

2 Cookies

$1.39

12" Dessert Pizza

$6.99+

Pan crust with your choice of strawberry, apple, blueberry or peanut butter topping covered with icing

Extra Sauces

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

8" Pizzas

8" Cheese Pizza

$5.99

8" Cheese on Cheese

$5.99

8" Pizza Combo

$7.99

8" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$7.99

Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce

8" All-Meat Pizza

$7.99

Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon

8" Veggie Lite Pizza

$7.99

Green peppers, onions, black & green olives, & mushrooms topped with Cheese and tomatoes

8" Hawaiian Pizza

$7.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Cheese

8" Chicken Fiesta

$7.99

chicken strips with cheese, onions, bacon, and tomatoes on of ranch sauce

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

8" Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

8" Cheese Burger Pizza Mustard

$7.99

Mustard base on crust of choice with beef,Bacon,lettuce,tomato,topped with mozzarella cheese

8" Spinach Pizza

$7.99

Spinach on a creamy Alfredo sauce with cheese

8" Special Pizza

$8.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,

8" Deluxe Pizza

$8.99

Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers

8" Pickle Pizza

$7.99

Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese

8" BBQ Pizza

$7.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, topped with mozzarella cheese

8" 1 Topping

$5.99

8" 2 Toppings

$6.99

8" 3 Toppings

$7.99

10" Pizzas

Mustard base on crust of choice with beef,Bacon,lettuce,tomato,topped with mozzarella cheese

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

10''cheese on Cheese

$8.99

10" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$11.99

Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce

10" All-Meat Pizza

$11.99

Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon

10" Veggie Lite Pizza

$11.99

Green peppers, onions, black & green olives, & mushrooms topped with Cheese and tomatoes

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Cheese

10" Chicken Fiesta

$11.99

chicken strips with cheese, onions, bacon, and tomatoes on of ranch sauce

10" Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

10" Chees Burger Pizza Mustard

$11.99

10" Spinach Pizza

$11.99

Spinach on a creamy Alfredo sauce with cheese

10" Special Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,

10" Deluxe Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers

10" Pickle Pizza

$11.99

Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese

10" BBQ Pizza

$11.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, topped with mozzarella cheese

10" 1 Topping

$9.99

10" 2 Toppings

$10.99

10" 3 Toppings

$11.99

10" Half & Half Pizza

$11.99

Potato Pizza

$11.99

Pizza crust covered with home made ranch, topped with sliced potatoes, cheese and bacon

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

12" Cheese on Cheese

$10.99

12" Potato Pizza

$14.99

Pizza crust covered with home made ranch, topped with sliced potatoes, cheese and bacon

12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$14.99

Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce

12" All-Meat Pizza

$14.99

Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon

12" Veggie Lite Pizza

$14.99

Green peppers, onions, black & green olives, & mushrooms topped with Cheese and tomatoes

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Ham, Pineapple and Cheese

12" Chicken Fiesta

$14.99

chicken strips with cheese, onions, bacon, and tomatoes on of ranch sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

12" Cheese Burger Pizza Mustard

$14.99

12" Spinach Pizza

$14.99

Spinach on a creamy Alfredo sauce with cheese

12" Special Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,

12" Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers

12" Pickle Pizza

$14.99

Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese

12" BBQ Pizza

$14.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, topped with mozzarella cheese

12" 1 Topping

$10.99

12" 2 Toppings

$11.99

12" 3 Toppings

$12.99

12" Half & Half Pizza

$14.99

14" Pizzas

Mustard base on crust of choice with beef,Bacon,lettuce,tomato,topped with mozzarella cheese

14" Cheese on Cheese

$11.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

14" Cheese on Cheese

$11.99

14" Potato Pizza

$14.99

Pizza crust covered with home made ranch, topped with sliced potatoes, cheese and bacon

14" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.99

Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce

14" All-Meat Pizza

$16.99

Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon

14" Veggie Lite Pizza

$16.99

Green peppers, onions, black & green olives, & mushrooms topped with Cheese and tomatoes

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Cheese

14" Chicken Fiesta

$16.99

chicken strips with cheese, onions, bacon, and tomatoes on of ranch sauce

14" Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

14" Cheese Burger Mustard

$16.99

14" Spinach Pizza

$16.99

Spinach on a creamy Alfredo sauce with cheese

14" Special Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,

14" Deluxe Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers

14" Pickle Pizza

$16.99

Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese

14" BBQ Pizza

$16.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, topped with mozzarella cheese

14" 1 Topping

$12.99

14" 2 Toppings

$13.99

14" 3 Toppings

$14.99

14" Half & Half Pizza

$16.99

18" Pizzas

Mustard base on crust of choice with beef,Bacon,lettuce,tomato,topped with mozzarella cheese

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.99

18"Cheese on Cheese

$18.99

18" Potato Pizza

$20.99

Pizza crust covered with home made ranch, topped with sliced potatoes, cheese and bacon

18" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$25.99

Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce

18" All-Meat Pizza

$24.99

Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon

18" Veggie Lite Pizza

$22.99

Green peppers, onions, black & green olives, & mushrooms topped with Cheese and tomatoes

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Cheese

18" Chicken Fiesta

$25.99

chicken strips with cheese, onions, bacon, and tomatoes on of ranch sauce

18" Buffalo Chicken

$25.99

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.99

18" Cheese Burger Pizza Mustard

$25.99

18" Spinach Pizza

$25.99

Spinach on a creamy Alfredo sauce with cheese

18" Special Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,

18" Deluxe Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers

18" Pickle Pizza

$25.99

Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese

18" BBQ Pizza

$25.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, topped with mozzarella cheese

18" 1 Topping

$18.99

18" 2 Toppings

$19.99

18" 3 Toppings

$20.99

18" Half & Half Pizza

$22.99

Beverages

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.25

20oz Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Foutain Drink

$2.25

20z Bottle

$2.69

20oz Bottle Water

$2.29

Kids Drink

$1.29

2 liter Drink

$3.29

Newspaper

Newspaper

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8544 south marcus St, Wrightsville, GA 31096

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smashed - Tennille
orange starNo Reviews
100 E South Central Ave Tennille, GA 31089
View restaurantnext
Lango’s Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
803 Telfair Street Dublin, GA 31021
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Place - Sandersville
orange starNo Reviews
147 east church st sandersville, GA 31082
View restaurantnext
Home Fresh Bistro
orange star4.9 • 459
128 W Broad Street Louisville, GA 30434
View restaurantnext
L&L Sports Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
210 West Broad Street Louisville, GA 30434
View restaurantnext
Company Supply Rotisserie
orange starNo Reviews
107 W. Jackson St Dublin, GA 31021
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wrightsville
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston