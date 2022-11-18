- Home
The Pizza Place
8544 south marcus St
Wrightsville, GA 31096
Popular Items
Specialty Items
20 Chicken Wings
Wings are served with garlic butter bread and dressing! Extra Ranch 50 cents!
8 Chicken Wings
Wings are served with garlic butter bread and dressing! Extra Ranch 50 cents!
8 Chicken Wings (All Flats)
12 Chicken Wings
Wings are served with garlic butter bread and dressing! Extra Ranch 50 cents!
50 Chicken Wings
Wings are served with garlic butter bread and dressing! Extra Ranch 50 cents!
Calzone
pizza dough filled with cheese & Topping of choice. Served with sauce
Stromboli
pizza dough wrapped around mozzarella & ricotta cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onion, green pepper
Chicken Tender Basket
Three juicy tenders, and order of fries served with garlic bread, and choice of sauce.
Chicken Tender
Hamburger
100 % Ground Chuck served on Bun
Hamburger Steak Plate
Ground Chuck Steak served with onions, mushrooms, gravy, served with Fries of choice and garlic bread
Crinkle Fries
Curly Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Plain Chips
BBQ Chips
Doritos
Pin Wheel
Tortilla covered with cheese,Ham, Bacon,Lettuce,Tom,rolled up cut in small slices and served with ranch
Pimento Cheese & Bacon Burger
100 % Ground Chuck served on Bun with Pimento Cheese & Bacon
Jalapeno Burger
100 % Ground Chuck served on Bun Topped with jalapeno Peppers
Salads
Side Baja Chicken Fajita Salad
grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese
Large Baja Chicken Fajita Salad
grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese
Side Southwest Veggie Salad
mushrooms, black & green olivwes, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, corn, black beans, & cheese
Large Southwest Veggie Salad
mushrooms, black & green olivwes, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, corn, black beans, & cheese
Side Santa Fe Chicken Salad
chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, & corn
Large Santa Fe Chicken Salad
chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, & corn
Side Hero Salad
roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
Large Hero Salad
roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
Side Tuna Salad
Tuna salad, lettuce, cheese
Large Tuna Salad
Tuna salad, lettuce, cheese
Side Chicken Tender Salad
chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, bacon
Large Chicken Tender Salad
chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, bacon
Side Grilled Chicken Salad
Large Grilled Chicken Salad
Side Smoked Turkey Salad
turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheese
Large Smoked Turkey Salad
turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheese
SIde Garden Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives
Large Garden Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives
Side Chef Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, ham, cucumbers, onions, and cheese
Large Chef Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, ham, cucumbers, onions, and cheese
House Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Sandwiches (white loaf bread)
Subs, Wraps, Quesadillas
Hero Special Sub
Roast beef, ham, turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, let, tom, mayo
Roast Beef Sub
Roast beef, provolone cheese, Let, Tom Mayo
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, American cheese, Let, Tom, Mayo
BLT Sub
Bacon, Let, Tom, Mayo
Smoked Turkey Sub
Turkey, American, Cheese, Let, Tom, Mayo
Tuna Sub
Tuna Blend, American Cheese, Let, Tom Mayo
Chicken Fajita Sub
Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions Provolone cheese , & Mayo
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak with sautéed onions & Peppers Provolone cheese & Mayo
Club Sub
Ham Turkey Bacon Let, tom, American Cheese, Mayo
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Chicken Tenders, Tomato Sauce,& Moz, Cheese
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese
Cordon Bleu Sub
Ham, Turkey, American cheese, Swiss Cheese & Mayo
Ham & Cheese Melt Sub
Ham, American cheese & mayo
Tuna Melt Sub
Tuna & Swiss Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Hero Special Sub Wrap
Roast beef, ham, turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, let, Tom, Mayo
Roast Beef Sub Wrap
Roast beef, provolone cheese, let, tom mayo
Ham & Cheese Sub Wrap
Ham, American cheese, Let, Tom, Mayo
BLT Sub Wrap
Bacon, Let, Tom, Mayo
Smoked Turkey Sub Wrap
Turkey, American, Cheese, Let, Tom, Mayo
Tuna Sub Wrap
Tuna Blend, American Cheese, Let, Tom Mayo
Chicken Fajita Sub Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions Provolone cheese , & Mayo
Chicken bacon Ranch wrap
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub Wrap
Steak with sautéed onions & Peppers Provolone cheese & Mayo
Club Sub Wrap
Ham Turkey Bacon Let, tom, American Cheese, Mayo
Chicken Parmigiana Sub Wrap
Chicken Tenders, marinara sauce, & moz, Cheese
Meatball Sub Wrap
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese
Cordon Bleu Sub Wrap
Ham, Turkey, American cheese, Swiss Cheese & Mayo
Ham & Cheese Melt Sub Wrap
Ham, American cheese & mayo
Tuna Melt Sub Wrap
Tuna & Swiss Cheese
Chicken Salad Sub
Chicken Salad Wrap
Southwest Wrap
Chicken tenders, southwest sauce, cheese, let, tom on 12” wrap
Caesar Wrap
Chicken Tenders, Caesar dressing, Cheese, Let, Tom on 12” WRAP
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken, ranch, cheese, let, tom, on 12” wrap
Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled or Tenders, Let, Tom, Cheese On a tortilla wrap
Steak Quesadillas
Philly Steak, Let, Tom, Cheese On a tortilla wrap
Cheese Quesadillas
Bowls
Chicken Alfredo
Pasta covered with alfredo sauce, melted cheese, and baked chicken. Served with side salad and garlic bread
Chicken Parm
Chicken Tenders, spaghetti noodles, marina sauce topped with cheese and served with garlic bread
Lasagna
topped with cheese in our traditional sauce and melted cheese. Served with & garlic bread
Spaghetti
pasta covered with sauce and melted cheese garlic bread and side salad
Potato Bowl
Sliced baked potato topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon ,and garlic butter.
BBQ Potato Bowl
Sliced baked potato topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, and bacon.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato Bowl
Sliced baked potato topped with baked chicken, homemade ranch, mozzarella cheese, and bacon.
Sharon Special
Baked chicken or Philly Steak with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese
Pizza Bowl One Topping
Pizza Bowl Two Topping
All Meat Pizza Bowl
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, beef, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and bacon.
Deluxe Pizza Bowl
Pepperoni, onions, green & black olives, beef, mushrooms, bacon, green peppers, tomatoes, cheese
Alfredo
Breadstix
Cheese stix
10" pan topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with two sauces.
Bread stix
10" pan covered in pizza seasoning and brushed with garlic butter. Served with two sauces.
Sub Pizza Bread
Sub bread topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Served with two sauces.
Bread Knots
Bite size bread rounds with pizza seasoning sprinkled on top and brushed with garlic butter. Served with two sauces.
Meat Lovers Stix
Chicken Bacon Ranch Stix
Piggy Stix
10" pan topped with mozzarella cheese and bacon. Served with two sauces.
Sub Cheese Bread
Whole sub bread covered in garlic butter and mozzarella cheese.
Sub Garlic Bread
Sub bread brushed with garlic butter. Served with two sauces.
Kids
Dessert
Extra Sauces
8" Pizzas
8" Cheese Pizza
8" Cheese on Cheese
8" Pizza Combo
8" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce
8" All-Meat Pizza
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
8" Veggie Lite Pizza
Green peppers, onions, black & green olives, & mushrooms topped with Cheese and tomatoes
8" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, and Cheese
8" Chicken Fiesta
chicken strips with cheese, onions, bacon, and tomatoes on of ranch sauce
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch
8" Buffalo Chicken
8" Cheese Burger Pizza Mustard
Mustard base on crust of choice with beef,Bacon,lettuce,tomato,topped with mozzarella cheese
8" Spinach Pizza
Spinach on a creamy Alfredo sauce with cheese
8" Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,
8" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers
8" Pickle Pizza
Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese
8" BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, topped with mozzarella cheese
8" 1 Topping
8" 2 Toppings
8" 3 Toppings
10" Pizzas
10" Cheese Pizza
10''cheese on Cheese
10" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce
10" All-Meat Pizza
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
10" Veggie Lite Pizza
Green peppers, onions, black & green olives, & mushrooms topped with Cheese and tomatoes
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, and Cheese
10" Chicken Fiesta
chicken strips with cheese, onions, bacon, and tomatoes on of ranch sauce
10" Buffalo Chicken
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" Chees Burger Pizza Mustard
10" Spinach Pizza
Spinach on a creamy Alfredo sauce with cheese
10" Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,
10" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers
10" Pickle Pizza
Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese
10" BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, topped with mozzarella cheese
10" 1 Topping
10" 2 Toppings
10" 3 Toppings
10" Half & Half Pizza
Potato Pizza
Pizza crust covered with home made ranch, topped with sliced potatoes, cheese and bacon
12" Pizzas
12" Cheese Pizza
12" Cheese on Cheese
12" Potato Pizza
Pizza crust covered with home made ranch, topped with sliced potatoes, cheese and bacon
12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce
12" All-Meat Pizza
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
12" Veggie Lite Pizza
Green peppers, onions, black & green olives, & mushrooms topped with Cheese and tomatoes
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple and Cheese
12" Chicken Fiesta
chicken strips with cheese, onions, bacon, and tomatoes on of ranch sauce
12" Buffalo Chicken
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
12" Cheese Burger Pizza Mustard
12" Spinach Pizza
Spinach on a creamy Alfredo sauce with cheese
12" Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,
12" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers
12" Pickle Pizza
Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese
12" BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, topped with mozzarella cheese
12" 1 Topping
12" 2 Toppings
12" 3 Toppings
12" Half & Half Pizza
14" Pizzas
14" Cheese on Cheese
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Potato Pizza
Pizza crust covered with home made ranch, topped with sliced potatoes, cheese and bacon
14" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce
14" All-Meat Pizza
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
14" Veggie Lite Pizza
Green peppers, onions, black & green olives, & mushrooms topped with Cheese and tomatoes
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, and Cheese
14" Chicken Fiesta
chicken strips with cheese, onions, bacon, and tomatoes on of ranch sauce
14" Buffalo Chicken
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
14" Cheese Burger Mustard
14" Spinach Pizza
Spinach on a creamy Alfredo sauce with cheese
14" Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,
14" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers
14" Pickle Pizza
Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese
14" BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, topped with mozzarella cheese
14" 1 Topping
14" 2 Toppings
14" 3 Toppings
14" Half & Half Pizza
18" Pizzas
18" Cheese Pizza
18"Cheese on Cheese
18" Potato Pizza
Pizza crust covered with home made ranch, topped with sliced potatoes, cheese and bacon
18" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce
18" All-Meat Pizza
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
18" Veggie Lite Pizza
Green peppers, onions, black & green olives, & mushrooms topped with Cheese and tomatoes
18" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, and Cheese
18" Chicken Fiesta
chicken strips with cheese, onions, bacon, and tomatoes on of ranch sauce
18" Buffalo Chicken
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
18" Cheese Burger Pizza Mustard
18" Spinach Pizza
Spinach on a creamy Alfredo sauce with cheese
18" Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,
18" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers
18" Pickle Pizza
Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese
18" BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, topped with mozzarella cheese
18" 1 Topping
18" 2 Toppings
18" 3 Toppings
18" Half & Half Pizza
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8544 south marcus St, Wrightsville, GA 31096