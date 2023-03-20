Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pizza Series - New 226 Mount Hermon Road

review star

No reviews yet

226e Mount Hermon Road

Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Pizza Menu

16in Pizzas

The Pepperoni 16in

$18.00

Cup-n-char Pepperoni, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

The MacCaffrey 16in

$21.00

Cup-n-char Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage & Mushrooms

The Cardinal 16in

$21.00

Cup-n-char Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & Honey Drizzle

The Kauaiian Hawaiian 16in

$21.00

BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Black Forest Ham, Fresh Pineapple, Thin Sliced Jalapenos, Fresh Chives

The Easy Cheesy 16in

$16.00

Mozzarella & Red Sauce

The Tomato Basil 16in

$19.00

Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Sauce & Fresh Basil

The Spinach & Ricotta 16in

$19.00

Spinach, Ricotta Cheese & Roasted Garlic

The Treehouse 16in

$21.00

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Caramalized Onions & Fresh Basil

Half & Half Specialty 16in

Test Toast

$15.55

10x14in Pizzas

The Pepperoni 10x14

$20.00

Cup-n-char Pepperoni, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

The MacCaffrey 10x14

$23.00

Cup-n-char Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage & Mushrooms

The Cardinal 10x14

$23.00

Cup-n-char Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & Honey Drizzle

The Kauaiian Hawaiian 10x14

$23.00

BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Black Forest Ham, Fresh Pineapple, Thin Sliced Jalapenos, Fresh Chives

The Easy Cheesy 10x14

$18.00

Mozzarella & Red Sauce

The Tomato Basil 10x14

$21.00

Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Sauce & Fresh Basil

The Spinach & Ricotta 10x14

$21.00

Spinach, Ricotta Cheese & Roasted Garlic

The Treehouse 10x14

$23.00

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Caramalized Onions & Fresh Basil

Half & Half Specialty 10x14

BYO Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza - 16in

Build Your Own Pizza - 10x14

Drink Menu

Beverages

Drink 1

Drink 2

Drink 3

Drink 4

Drink 5

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza & Pasta restaurant

Location

226e Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Nostra - Scotts Valley
orange star3.0 • 30
219 mt hermon rd scotts valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Penny Ice Creamery - Scotts Valley - 262 Mount Hermon Road Suite 104
orange starNo Reviews
262 Mount Hermon Road Suite 104 Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Malone's Grille - 4402 Scotts Valley Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4402 Scotts Valley Drive Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Bar and Grill - 230 Mt Hermon Road G
orange starNo Reviews
230 Mt Hermon Road G Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Humble Sea Tavern - Felton - Felton Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
6256 CA-9 Felton, CA 95018
View restaurantnext
Casa Nostra - Ben Lomond
orange starNo Reviews
9217 highway 9 Ben Lomond, CA 95005
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Scotts Valley
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4 (53 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston