The Pizza Shop by Flour

500 Jefferson St

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Popular Items

Classic
Delfino
No Cap (White Pie)

Pizza

Classic

Classic

$26.00

TPS Organic Flour | Bianco DiNapoli Tomatoes | Hand Pulled Mozzarella | Parm

Square

Square

$35.00Out of stock

an ‘ode to Di Fara

No Cap (White Pie)

No Cap (White Pie)

$34.00

Ricotta Cream | Foraged Feast Mushrooms | Pesto

Aloha

Aloha

$32.00

Compressed Pineapple | 'Nduja Tomato Sauce | Guanciale

Clam Apizz'

Clam Apizz'

$36.00

Little Neck Clams | Garlic | Extra Virgin Olive Oil | Lemon

Notorious P.I.E. (Vegan)

Notorious P.I.E. (Vegan)

$32.00

Tomato | NUMU Mozzarella | Beyond Sausage | “Parm”

Delfino

Delfino

$34.00

Tomato | Mozzarella | Fennel Sausage | Chili Oil | Onion

Post Melòn

Post Melòn

$34.00

Prosciutto di Parma | Melon | Arugula Pesto | Kosterina Balsamic

Beverages

A’ SICILIANA Blood Orange Soda

A’ SICILIANA Blood Orange Soda

$4.00
A’ SICILIANA Lemon Soda

A’ SICILIANA Lemon Soda

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Maine Root Ginger Brew

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.00
Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.00
Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$2.00
San Benedetto Sparkling (1L)

San Benedetto Sparkling (1L)

$6.00Out of stock
San Benedetto Still (1L)

San Benedetto Still (1L)

$6.00Out of stock

Merch

The Pizza Shop T-Shirt (Small)

The Pizza Shop T-Shirt (Small)

$20.00
The Pizza Shop T-Shirt (Medium)

The Pizza Shop T-Shirt (Medium)

$20.00
The Pizza Shop T-Shirt (Large)

The Pizza Shop T-Shirt (Large)

$20.00
The Pizza Shop T-Shirt (X-Large)

The Pizza Shop T-Shirt (X-Large)

$20.00
The Pizza Shop T-Shirt (XX-Large)

The Pizza Shop T-Shirt (XX-Large)

$20.00Out of stock

Provisions

Maria's Sweet Peppers

Maria's Sweet Peppers

$12.00
Maria's Hot Peppers

Maria's Hot Peppers

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A new school, old school pizza shop.

500 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

