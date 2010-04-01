The Pizza Shop by Flour
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A new school, old school pizza shop.
Location
500 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Hoboken
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
4.2 • 1,718
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurant