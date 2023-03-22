  • Home
Alchemist Plant Pub 620 W Idaho St STE 300

No reviews yet

620 W Idaho St STE 300

Boise, ID 83702

Beverages

Beer

Beer Sample

Boise Brewing Snowboarder Porter

$6.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$6.00Out of stock

Roadhouse The Walrus

$7.00

Sawtooth Lost River Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Western C. Samurai Pilsner

$7.00

Ecliptic Ligo IPA

$7.00

MWeather Grapefruit Cider

$7.00

Fremont Imperial Stout

$7.00

Lost Grove Amber

$6.00

Cocktails

C.R. Whiskey Lemonade

$6.00

Cloven Mule

$7.00

Cran Spritz

$7.00

Cranberry Sangria

$7.00

Hermes

$7.00

Jack and Coke

$6.00

Kind of Blue

$6.00

Long-ish Island

$8.00

Longdrink

$6.00

Orange Cream

$8.00

Orange Mocha Martini

$7.00

Soul, Spirit, Body

$8.00

The Newton

$7.00

Twisted Spritz

$7.00

Vodka Cran

$6.25

Vodka Soda

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Wicked Mule

$6.00

Martini - Vodka

$5.50

N/A Beverages

Water

Soda Water

$1.50

Tea

$3.50+

Kombucha

$4.24+

ERTH BEV

$5.00

Kind of Blue N/A

$3.00

Orange Cream N/A

$3.00

Hermes N/A

$3.00

Refill

Wine

A-Z Pinot Noir

$7.00

Beaujolis Jadot

$7.00

Benziger Merlot

$7.00

Bodega Norton Malbec

$8.00

Cigar Zin

$8.00

L’orangerie Syrah

$7.00

Penfolds Shiraz

$8.00

Tribute Cab

$7.00

Troublemaker (H)

$8.00

Wine Sample

Charles Kroog Sav Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

Charles Smith Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Cuvée 89 Brut Prosecco

$7.00

El Terrano Albrino

$8.00

Indian Creek Moscato

$9.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$9.00

McManis Viognier

$7.00

Parasol Rose

$8.00

Pomelo Sav Blanc (H)

$6.00

Wine Sample

A-Z Pinot Noir

$28.00

Beaujolis Jadot

$28.00

Benziger Merlot

$28.00

Bodega Norton Malbec

$32.00

Cigar Zin

$32.00

L’orangerie Syrah

$28.00

Penfolds Shiraz

$32.00

Tribute Cab

$28.00

Troublemaker (H)

$32.00

Wine Sample

Charles Kroog Sav Blanc

$36.00

Charles Smith Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Cuvée 89 Brut Prosecco

$28.00

El Terrano Albrino

$8.00

Indian Creek Moscato

$36.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$36.00

McManis Viognier

$28.00

Parasol Rose

$32.00

Pomelo Sav Blanc (H)

$24.00

Wine Sample

Cafe

Coffee

Americano

$3.07+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Latte

$4.24+

Mocha

$4.72+

Cappuccino

$4.72+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.72+

DUB

$1.75

Not Coffee

Chai Latte

$4.72+

Cinnamon Agave Chai

$5.19+

Matcha Latte

$5.42+

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.54+

Hot Chocolate

$4.01+

Kombucha

$4.24+

OJ

$3.07

Specials

Sun Moon Latte

$5.19+

Bourbon Caramel Latte

$5.19+

Hemp Chai

$5.19+

Oat milk Cacao Mocha

$5.19+

Cascara Hibiscus Tea

$5.25+

Coco’s Mocha

$5.25+

Oat milk Pistachio Matcha

$5.25+

Spring Buzz Latte

$5.25+

Raspberry Rose Mimosa

$6.00

Cafe Food

Sausage and Egg Burrito

$9.91

Sausage and Egg Bowl

$9.91Out of stock

Southwest Vegan Burrito

$9.91

Southwest Vegan Bowl

$9.91

Bfast Sando

$6.84Out of stock

BYO Toast

$8.73

Bagel w / CC

$4.01Out of stock

Pastries

Banana Bran Muffin

$3.75

Cherry Pistachio Scone

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Protein Bar

$5.00

Vegan Alchemist Bar

$5.25

Lunch

Lunch Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

Winter Citrus

$14.00

Cesar

$13.00

Side Cesar Salad

$6.00

Lunch Sammich

Backwoods Burger

$15.00

Charred Veg

$15.00Out of stock

Downtown Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Philly Shroom

$15.00

Pulled Jackfruit

$15.00

Soup

Cup Soup

$3.50

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Dinner

Cold Starts

House Pickles

$11.00

cauliflower, bell pepper, celery, brussels sprouts

Garden of Earthly Delights

$13.00Out of stock

roasted red pepper hummus, edible soil, zucchini, radish, carrot, crostini

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

baby spinach, shallot, walnuts, v’feta, warm miso-tahini

Seasonal Citrus Salad

$14.00

radicchio, fennel, pomegranate, pistachio, avocado goddess

Caesar Wedge

$13.00

romaine, pretzel crouton, seitain crumb

Hot Apps

Sweet Spicy Tofu & Bok Choi

$14.00Out of stock

chili crisp, honey, green onions, sesame

Cauliflower Wings

$13.00

lemon pepper sesame, honey sriracha, classic buffalo, veggies

Cowboy Caviar on Toast

$12.00Out of stock

northern white beans, shallot, tomato, avocado, lemon, evoo, fried bread

Plantpub Pretzel

$12.00Out of stock

black hawaiian salt, queso

Nachos

$17.00

black beans, spiced vegan ground beef, cashew queso, tomato, avocado, cilantro

Fried Kalamari

$14.00Out of stock

shimeji mushroom, beer batter, garlic ginger aioli

Featured Fries

$8.00

rotating selection, garlic-chipotle aioli, ketchup OR get loaded with mushroom gravy & not-zarella

Sando's

Served with fries or side ceasar

Philly Cheez-Shroom

$17.00

roasted portobello, onions, bell peppers, cashew queso, mushroom jus, hoagie

Pulled Jackfruit

$15.00

carolina sauce, pickles, red slaw, bun

Charred Vegetables

$16.00Out of stock

eggplant, red bell pepper, zucchini, spinach, red pepper hummus, hoagie

Phish Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

choice of hearts of palm phish, lion’s mane chicken, or spiced vegan ground beef, served with red slaw, avocado goddess, corn tortilla

Louisiana Lion's Mane Sliders

$17.00Out of stock

beer battered, louisiana hot sauce, pickles

The Downtown Burger

$18.00Out of stock

brown rice + miso-shitake patty, onion jam, lettuce, tomato, bun

The Backwoods Burger

$18.00

black bean + brown rice patty, facon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pink sauce, bun

Entree

Lentil Shepherd's Pie

$19.00Out of stock

red lentil, mirepoix, tomato, mashed pots

Butternut Risotto

$20.00Out of stock

crisp sage, candied seitan

Z'Alfredo

$20.00

zoodles, sun-dried tomato, artichoke

Phish + Chips

$18.00

hearts of palm, beer batter, fries, remoulade, lemon

Sides

Garlic Mushrooms

$7.00

Baker's Potatoes w. Mushroom Gravy

$8.00Out of stock

Penne + Queso

$7.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

$7.00

Street Corn

$7.00Out of stock

Side of Fries

$3.50

Dessert

Mint Chocolate Delight

$8.00Out of stock

Toffee Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

served a la mode

Pecan Oat Apple Crisp

$8.00

served a la mode

Scoop of the Month

$6.00

Treefort

Apps and Sides

House Pickles

$11.00

Cauliflower Wings

$13.00

Phish Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Small Nacho

$9.00

Large Nacho

$17.00

Garlic Mush

$8.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Kalamari

$14.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Cesar

$6.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$14.00

Seasonal Citrus

$14.00

Caesar Wedge

$13.00

Sandos

Philly

$16.00

Jackfruit

$16.00

Backwoods Burger

$16.00

Desserts

Mint Chocolate Delight

$8.00

Toffee Pudding

$8.00

Pecan Oat Apple Crisp

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Create Your Magic

Location

620 W Idaho St STE 300, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

Main pic

