The Plate - Milton Marketplace
10 Bassett Street
Milton, MA 02186
Breakfast
Mother Hen Egg Sandwich
fried egg, house-made chicken sausage, whipped sweet potato- goat cheese, chives, harissa vinaigrette, arugula on a house-made brioche, (w/o nuts)
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs (with parsley), roasted red peppers, arugula, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & salsa verde in a flour tortilla (w/o nuts)
Breakfast Bowl
scrambled eggs, roasted red pepper, sauteed kale, pickled red onion, avocado, & a little bit of "everything bagel" spice (gf) (w/o nuts) (veg)
The Plate
two eggs any style, Meat CHOICE of: bacon, north country ham, or pork sausage. Bread CHOICE of house made english muffin or buttermilk biscuit. Side CHOICE of: crispy breakfast potatoes or a side salad (w/o nuts)
Classic Fried Egg Sandwich
Fried lally farm egg, cheddar cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, aioli, served on a house-made english muffin (w/o nuts)
Single Griddle Cake
pure maple syrup and whipped butter. Add blueberries or chocolate chunks (+$1.00)
Home Fried Potatoes
Crisp, tender, herby potatoes available every day!
Housemade English Muffin
unbleached unbromated wheat flour, milk, yeast, sugar, palm oil, corn meal, kosher salt (contains wheat & milk)
Yogurt Parfait
greek yogurt, house-made strawberry jam and house-made granola w/o nuts (gf)
Housemade Granola & Milk
Rolled oats, sunflower seeds, roasted pepita seeds, unsweetened coconut, brown sugar, honey, maple syrup, canola oil, and kosher salt (w/o nuts, gf)
Applewood Smoked Bacon X4
4 slices
Pork Sausage
house-made, simple ingredients
Impossible Brkfst Sausage
plant based alternative! (gf) (df) (w/o nuts)
North Country Ham
north country’s ham is from a family-owned local artisanal local smokehouse
Banana Bread (slice)
banana, butter, sugar, baking soda, salt, flour, & egg
Seasonal Scone
Flour, Salt, Sugar, Currants, Egg, Baking Powder, Butter, Milk, and Heavy Cream
Cinnamon Chub
Sugar, vegetable shortening, nutmeg, salt, egg, flour, baking powder, milk, butter, and cinnamon
Raspberry Thumbprint
Butter, sugar, vanilla, salt, flour, raspberry jam
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, vanilla, chocolate chunks
Lunch
Butternut Squash Panini
Roasted butternut squash, pumpkin spice, leek & sherry jam, baby spinach, granny smith apples, brie, crispy shallots and fried sage on a ciabatta
Chickpea Veggie Burger
the house-made chickpea burger (zucchini, onion, chickpea, spice blend & olive oil) Stanley’s house-made bbq sauce, peppadew pepper mayonnaise, gruyere cheese, tomato, crispy onion strings, bibb lettuce on brioche bun 12.00 (w/o nuts)
Grilled Chicken "Jimmy"
marinated chicken breast with Dijon mayo, roasted fig + shallot jam, fresh mozzarella layered with arugula on ciabatta (w/o nuts) (also available as a salad)
Chicken Club
smoked bacon, roasted tomato mayo, mixed greens on brioche bun. (also available as a salad) (w/o nuts)
BLT
Smoked bacon, roasted plum tomatoes, herbed mayo, mixed greens on brioche bun (w/o nuts)
Roasted Red Pepper Caprese
fresh mozzarella, herbed salsa verde, mixed greens on ciabatta (veg) (w/o nuts) (also available as a salad)
Sicilian Tuna
capers, e.v.o.o. red wine vinegar + oregano, layered with pickled peppadew peppers and fresh fennel slaw on ciabatta (w/o nuts, veg)
Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and topped with leafy greens. Available on your choice of bread or as a salad. (w/o nuts)
Kid's Grilled Cheese
cheddar on house-made white (w/o nuts) (veg)
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
farm house cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, butter, garlic, mayo, grilled on house-made white bread. (w/o nut) (veg)
Housemade BBQ Potato Chips
lightly spiced, crispy, highly addictive
Salad BLT
9.5 oz. salad with grilled chicken, mixed greens, roasted plum tomato, cobb smoked bacon, feta cheese, sprinkled with everything bagel spice (w/o nuts). Comes with House-made creamy feta dressing
Salad Roasted Beet
9.5 oz., roasted beets, goat cheese, pistachios, baby spinach, house-made seeded cracker with a berry vinaigrette (gf) (veg)
Salad Quinoa
13 oz. salad with Quinoa, mixed greens, , English cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, pepita seeds, capers sprinkled with everything bagel spice. Served with House-made sherry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Contains sesame. Free from gluten and nut ingredients. Vegan
Salad Quinoa w/ Chicken
13 oz. salad with Quinoa, mixed greens, , English cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, pepita seeds, capers sprinkled with everything bagel spice. Served with House-made sherry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Contains sesame. Free from gluten and nut ingredients.
Salad Banh Mi
Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, diakon-carrot pickle, jalapenos, edamame, cilantro, crispy garlic, black sesame seeds, w/ a soy chili dressing
Smokey Tomato "Served Hot"
(all of our soups are made with our house made vegetable stock) tomatoes, vegetable stock, onion, garlic, butter, ground coriander, smoked paprika, kosher salt & black pepper. Choose a cup (12 oz.) or take home a quart (32 oz.)
Seasonal Soup "Served Hot"
(all of our soups are made with our house-made vegetable stock) and is Dairy free as well as Gluten Free (df) (gf). Choose a cup (12 oz.) or take home a quart (32 oz.)
Potato Chips
Deep River Original Sea Salt or Sea Salt & Vinegar Net wt. 2 oz.
Take Home
Housemade Granola 1 LB
Net wt. 1 Lb. , (gf) rolled oats, sunflower seeds, roasted pepita seeds, unsweetened coconut, brown sugar, honey, maple syrup, canola oil, and kosher salt
Mac N Cheese, Large
Ready to Heat and serves 4-6. Sharp cheddar cheese, milk, cream, gruyere cheese, butter, onion, dry mustard, kosher salt, black pepper.
Lemon Herbed Grilled Chicken Breast Lb
salsa verde, lemon juice (per lb) (w/o nuts) (gf)
16oz Sicilian Tuna Salad
Tongol tuna, capers, red onion, celery, oregano, house made mayo, evoo, sherry vinegar, salt & pepper
16oz Chicken Salad
All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and tarragon
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla, Ready to Heat
house made bbq sauce, white meat chicken, cheddar cheese, folded in a flour tortilla...served with siracha sour cream on the side. Eat "as is" or reheat, delicious either way
Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough
Refrigerated (24 oz.) Ready to Bake all purpose, unbleached, unbromated flour, butter, brown & granulated sugar, eggs, semi sweet chocolate, baking powder, baking soda, kosher salt & pure vanilla extract
3 - cheese lasagne
(serves 1-2) fresh pasta layered with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan
Griddle Cake Dry Mix
each mix makes (9) 5'" griddle cakes. - directions included)
1/2 Gallon Basil Lemonade
a refreshing year round drink comes with an unexpected twist with the fragrant hint of fresh basil
12 Oz. Heritage coffee bean
Net wt. 12 oz., small batch roasted COLOMBIA SAMARIA honey / vanilla / black tea
Banana Bread 13 Inch Loaf Cake
each loaf yields (12) 1-inch slices
Turkey Meatloaf with curried apricot ketchup
(serves 4) onion, vegetable stock, olive oil, fresh thyme, worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, smoked paprika, celery stalk, & black pepper
Large Chicken Parmesan
(serves 4) 2 split chicken breasts, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil
Thanksgiving Menu 2022
CHOOSE PICK UP DAY / TUESDAY 11/22
CHOOSE PICK UP DAY / WEDNESDAY 11/23
10-12 lb. Whole Turkey Roasted
Serves 8-10 ppl. We think the best way to cook a turkey is to break it down into parts, dry-brine it, and roast it on a wire rack in a baking sheet. The parts expose every piece for even cooking without a dry bite in the house.
Turkey Dinner Package For 4
All Natural ROASTED TURKEY BREAST includes: Apple Relish, Classic Herb & Fennel Stuffing, Roasted Butternut/Delicata Squash, Yukon Gold Chive Mashed Potatoes with Crispy Shallots, Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts, and Apple Cider Thyme Gravy for four!
Roasted Turkey Breast, per LB.
all natural sliced, oven roasted, rubbed with herbs & butter (priced per LB.)
Fig Jam 1/2 pint
slow cooked and made to be both sweet & savory. A perfect way to dress up your cheese platter.
Perfectly Pumpkin Soup
Quart (32 oz.) made with roasted vegetable stock and no cream. Our pretty pumpkin soup can be enjoyed on its own or makes a festive first course!
Cran-Apple Relish
This relish has great flavor with the addition of granny smith apples, oranges, and ginger (great condiment to build those turkey sandwiches)
Sm. Gravy Apple Cider
A beloved plate classic, perfectly balanced to compliment your turkey and all your sides.
Lg. Gravy Apple Cider
A beloved plate classic, perfectly balanced to compliment your turkey and all your sides.
Stuffing, Classic herb & fennel
Craggy topped, herbed infused crusty bread based stuffing, Thanksgiving isn't Thanksgiving without the stuffing!
Roasted Butternut & Delicata Squash
We like the taste of pairing the buttery, brown sugar taste of delicata with the sweet, nutty flavor of butternut
Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Roasting brussel sprouts makes them tender with a bit of crispiness around the edges. A touch of pure maple syrup adds just a bit of sweetness.
Mashed Potatoes / Yukon
Yukon gold potatoes are buttery, sweet and perfect for mashing. We simply add cream, butter, milk, salt, pepper, and chives. The crispy shallots just dress them up & add great texture
Beverages
Hot Coffee
proudly serving Speedwell Coffee, made fresh daily.
Hot Tea
proudly serving Mem Tea
Box of Joe
(serves 10) Speedwell coffee, house or decaf, incl. cream & sugar
Box of Tea
(serves 10) ten cups of MEM tea, includes milk and sugar
Iced Coffee - 20 oz.
made fresh daily
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Vietnamese Iced Coffee is creamy, rich, smooth and sweet Condensed Milk, Whole Milk, Ice, and Cold Brew
Iced Tea - unsweetened 20 oz.
made fresh daily
Cold Brew
Our cold brew slow-steeps in cold water for 16 hours. Cold brewing brings out the natural sweetness of the beans and results in an incredibly smooth-sweet drinking, low-acidity cup that needs no milk
1/2 Gallon Iced Coffee
Speedwell coffee, made fresh upon order placement.
Orange Juice
16 oz. house-made with fresh oranges.
Red Juice #1
16 oz. house-made with red beets, carrots, ginger & lemon.
Green Juice #1
house-made with kale, cucumber, parsley, celery, & lemon. 16 oz.
Basil Lemonade
a refreshing year round drink comes with an unexpected twist with the fragrant hint of fresh basil
MASH
lightly carbonated, low-calorie beverage made with natural fruit essence
1/2 Gallon Basil Lemonade
a refreshing year round drink comes with an unexpected twist with the fragrant hint of fresh basil
Boylan Soda
a delicious natural cane sugar soda
Spindrift
all-natural fruit-flavored sparkling water
Poland Spring
16.9 oz bottle
16 oz. Beer/Cider
Choose from our current SUPER LOCAL beer selection(s) 16 oz. can
Create 4pk. / 16 oz. cans, local beer & cider
Create your very own 4 pack of 16 oz. cans from our three (current) local breweries: Widowmaker, Dorchester Brewing and Night Shift
Cloudline, Pinot Noir 2018
750 ML from Oregon Willamete Valley- looks great in a glass, a nice pale ruby; a bit of crushed flowers on the nose; flavors of black cherry, blackberry mixed with a little cranberry even. Cloudline is elegant and approachable.
Decoy, Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
750 ML from Sonoma, California- is lush, infused with summer-ripe California blackberry, black cherry, and mountain blueberry with hints of dark chocolate and crushed mint, all framed by firm, fine-grained tannins
Bortoluzzi, Pinot Grigio 2018
750 ML from Fruili-Venezia Guila, Italy - straw yellow color, crystal clear, The nose is intense and persistent, recalling fresh fruit and spring...
Southern Right, Sauvignon Blanc 2019
750 ML from South Africa - underwent a small natural ferment in barrel. It has quite a punchy nose, the nettle, gooseberry and Granny Smith apple aromas storming from the glass. The palate is fresh and lively on the entry
Prairie Organic Vodka 80' 1 LT
Avissi Prosecco 187 ML
Stanley's Seasonal 1/2 Gallon
See what Stanley's choices are today....
Smoothies
Banana Blast Smoothie
Coconut Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, and Honey
Coco Loco Smoothie
Almond Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Powder, Dates and Honey
Green "Monstah" Smoothie
Coconut Milk, spinach, pineapple, mango, banana, lime juice and honey
Ruby’s Smoothie
Coconut Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Mango, and Honey
Tropical Breeze
Coconut milk, pineapple, mango, banana, lime juice & honey
Espresso Drinks
12 oz. Americano
is a style of coffee prepared by brewing espresso with added hot water, giving a similar strength to, but different flavor from a regular drip coffee.
Cafe Au Lait
is a French for "coffee with milk" is hot drip coffee with hot milk.
12 oz. Caffe Mocha
is a caffe latte, made with a double shot of espresso, steamed milk and added house-made chocolate syrup.
12 oz. Cappuccino
is an Italian coffee drink which is traditionally prepared with a 2oz. shot of espresso and steamed milk (foam)
12 oz. Chai Latte
is a drink made with a spiced black tea base, blended with steamed milk.
Espresso Double (2 oz.)
is a strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground coffee beans. Espresso is generally thicker than brewed coffee and has crema on top
Espresso Single (1 oz.)
is a strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground coffee beans. Espresso is generally thicker than brewed coffee and has crema on top
12 oz. Hot Chocolate
Rich Valrhona chocolate steamed with half-n-half
12 oz. Latte
is a coffee drink made with a 2oz. shot of espresso and steamed milk.
Iced Mocha
is a caffe latte, made with a double shot of espresso, milk, ice, and added chocolate syrup.
Iced Latte
is a coffee drink made with a 2oz. shot of espresso, milk and ice.
Iced Chai Latte
is a drink made with a spiced black tea base, blended with milk and ice.
Iced Americano
is a style of coffee prepared by brewing espresso with added waterand ice, giving a similar strength to, but different flavor from a regular drip coffee.
Seasonal Latte
Pumpkin spice latte made with soy milk, pumpkin paste, and house-made pumpkin syrup ...topped w/ pumpkin spice
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Seriously delicious, fresh, and imaginative. These are just a few ways to describe the food served up at the plate, a Milton, Massachusetts business that has been delighting customers since 2012. Nestled in Milton’s historic Lower Mills neighborhood, with a second location opening soon in 2015 at the Milton Marketplace in East Milton, the plate is a small neighborhood food shop offering delicious handcrafted sandwiches, soups, prepared meals and homey baked goods. The plate was opened by chef Suzanne Lombardi, who has a unique love of sharing great homemade food with her customers. As the plate’s offerings constantly evolve, Suzanne strives to keep her focus on comfort food made from the best quality seasonal ingredients, a vision she shares with her dedicated team.
10 Bassett Street, Milton, MA 02186