The Plate - Milton Marketplace

Seriously delicious, fresh, and imaginative. These are just a few ways to describe the food served up at the plate, a Milton, Massachusetts business that has been delighting customers since 2012. Nestled in Milton’s historic Lower Mills neighborhood, with a second location opening soon in 2015 at the Milton Marketplace in East Milton, the plate is a small neighborhood food shop offering delicious handcrafted sandwiches, soups, prepared meals and homey baked goods. The plate was opened by chef Suzanne Lombardi, who has a unique love of sharing great homemade food with her customers. As the plate’s offerings constantly evolve, Suzanne strives to keep her focus on comfort food made from the best quality seasonal ingredients, a vision she shares with her dedicated team.

