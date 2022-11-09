Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Plate - Milton Marketplace

10 Bassett Street

Milton, MA 02186

Popular Items

Classic Fried Egg Sandwich
Grilled Chicken "Jimmy"
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Mother Hen Egg Sandwich

Mother Hen Egg Sandwich

$10.00

fried egg, house-made chicken sausage, whipped sweet potato- goat cheese, chives, harissa vinaigrette, arugula on a house-made brioche, (w/o nuts)

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

scrambled eggs (with parsley), roasted red peppers, arugula, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & salsa verde in a flour tortilla (w/o nuts)

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

scrambled eggs, roasted red pepper, sauteed kale, pickled red onion, avocado, & a little bit of "everything bagel" spice (gf) (w/o nuts) (veg)

The Plate

The Plate

$12.95

two eggs any style, Meat CHOICE of: bacon, north country ham, or pork sausage. Bread CHOICE of house made english muffin or buttermilk biscuit. Side CHOICE of: crispy breakfast potatoes or a side salad (w/o nuts)

Classic Fried Egg Sandwich

Classic Fried Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Fried lally farm egg, cheddar cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, aioli, served on a house-made english muffin (w/o nuts)

Single Griddle Cake

Single Griddle Cake

$4.75

pure maple syrup and whipped butter. Add blueberries or chocolate chunks (+$1.00)

Home Fried Potatoes

Home Fried Potatoes

$5.35

Crisp, tender, herby potatoes available every day!

Housemade English Muffin

Housemade English Muffin

$2.50

unbleached unbromated wheat flour, milk, yeast, sugar, palm oil, corn meal, kosher salt (contains wheat & milk)

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.50

greek yogurt, house-made strawberry jam and house-made granola w/o nuts (gf)

Housemade Granola & Milk

Housemade Granola & Milk

$5.00

Rolled oats, sunflower seeds, roasted pepita seeds, unsweetened coconut, brown sugar, honey, maple syrup, canola oil, and kosher salt (w/o nuts, gf)

Applewood Smoked Bacon X4

Applewood Smoked Bacon X4

$4.35

4 slices

Pork Sausage

Pork Sausage

$3.75

house-made, simple ingredients

Impossible Brkfst Sausage

Impossible Brkfst Sausage

$3.75

plant based alternative! (gf) (df) (w/o nuts)

North Country Ham

North Country Ham

$4.00

north country’s ham is from a family-owned local artisanal local smokehouse

Banana Bread (slice)

Banana Bread (slice)

$2.95

banana, butter, sugar, baking soda, salt, flour, & egg

Seasonal Scone

Seasonal Scone

$3.00

Flour, Salt, Sugar, Currants, Egg, Baking Powder, Butter, Milk, and Heavy Cream

Cinnamon Chub

Cinnamon Chub

$0.93

Sugar, vegetable shortening, nutmeg, salt, egg, flour, baking powder, milk, butter, and cinnamon

Raspberry Thumbprint

Raspberry Thumbprint

$2.25

Butter, sugar, vanilla, salt, flour, raspberry jam

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.45

butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, vanilla, chocolate chunks

Lunch

Hard boiled eggs, whole grain dijon mustard, arugula, sliced red onions, chives, fig & olive tapenade, green onion vinaigrette, garlic mayo on a brioche
Butternut Squash Panini

Butternut Squash Panini

$11.00

Roasted butternut squash, pumpkin spice, leek & sherry jam, baby spinach, granny smith apples, brie, crispy shallots and fried sage on a ciabatta

Chickpea Veggie Burger

Chickpea Veggie Burger

$12.00

the house-made chickpea burger (zucchini, onion, chickpea, spice blend & olive oil) Stanley’s house-made bbq sauce, peppadew pepper mayonnaise, gruyere cheese, tomato, crispy onion strings, bibb lettuce on brioche bun 12.00 (w/o nuts)

Grilled Chicken "Jimmy"

Grilled Chicken "Jimmy"

$11.00

marinated chicken breast with Dijon mayo, roasted fig + shallot jam, fresh mozzarella layered with arugula on ciabatta (w/o nuts) (also available as a salad)

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.00

smoked bacon, roasted tomato mayo, mixed greens on brioche bun. (also available as a salad) (w/o nuts)

BLT

BLT

$11.00

Smoked bacon, roasted plum tomatoes, herbed mayo, mixed greens on brioche bun (w/o nuts)

Roasted Red Pepper Caprese

Roasted Red Pepper Caprese

$10.75

fresh mozzarella, herbed salsa verde, mixed greens on ciabatta (veg) (w/o nuts) (also available as a salad)

Sicilian Tuna

Sicilian Tuna

$11.00

capers, e.v.o.o. red wine vinegar + oregano, layered with pickled peppadew peppers and fresh fennel slaw on ciabatta (w/o nuts, veg)

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and topped with leafy greens. Available on your choice of bread or as a salad. (w/o nuts)

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

cheddar on house-made white (w/o nuts) (veg)

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.00

farm house cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, butter, garlic, mayo, grilled on house-made white bread. (w/o nut) (veg)

Housemade BBQ Potato Chips

Housemade BBQ Potato Chips

$3.50

lightly spiced, crispy, highly addictive

Salad BLT

Salad BLT

$12.95

9.5 oz. salad with grilled chicken, mixed greens, roasted plum tomato, cobb smoked bacon, feta cheese, sprinkled with everything bagel spice (w/o nuts). Comes with House-made creamy feta dressing

Salad Roasted Beet

Salad Roasted Beet

$10.25Out of stock

9.5 oz., roasted beets, goat cheese, pistachios, baby spinach, house-made seeded cracker with a berry vinaigrette (gf) (veg)

Salad Quinoa

Salad Quinoa

$9.75

13 oz. salad with Quinoa, mixed greens, , English cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, pepita seeds, capers sprinkled with everything bagel spice. Served with House-made sherry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Contains sesame. Free from gluten and nut ingredients. Vegan

Salad Quinoa w/ Chicken

$12.00

13 oz. salad with Quinoa, mixed greens, , English cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, pepita seeds, capers sprinkled with everything bagel spice. Served with House-made sherry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Contains sesame. Free from gluten and nut ingredients.

Salad Banh Mi

Salad Banh Mi

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, diakon-carrot pickle, jalapenos, edamame, cilantro, crispy garlic, black sesame seeds, w/ a soy chili dressing

Smokey Tomato "Served Hot"

Smokey Tomato "Served Hot"

$6.50

(all of our soups are made with our house made vegetable stock) tomatoes, vegetable stock, onion, garlic, butter, ground coriander, smoked paprika, kosher salt & black pepper. Choose a cup (12 oz.) or take home a quart (32 oz.)

Seasonal Soup "Served Hot"

Seasonal Soup "Served Hot"

$6.50+

(all of our soups are made with our house-made vegetable stock) and is Dairy free as well as Gluten Free (df) (gf). Choose a cup (12 oz.) or take home a quart (32 oz.)

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.80

Deep River Original Sea Salt or Sea Salt & Vinegar Net wt. 2 oz.

Take Home

Housemade Granola 1 LB

Housemade Granola 1 LB

$10.75

Net wt. 1 Lb. , (gf) rolled oats, sunflower seeds, roasted pepita seeds, unsweetened coconut, brown sugar, honey, maple syrup, canola oil, and kosher salt

Mac N Cheese, Large

Mac N Cheese, Large

$20.50

Ready to Heat and serves 4-6. Sharp cheddar cheese, milk, cream, gruyere cheese, butter, onion, dry mustard, kosher salt, black pepper.

Lemon Herbed Grilled Chicken Breast Lb

Lemon Herbed Grilled Chicken Breast Lb

$13.50

salsa verde, lemon juice (per lb) (w/o nuts) (gf)

16oz Sicilian Tuna Salad

16oz Sicilian Tuna Salad

$12.00

Tongol tuna, capers, red onion, celery, oregano, house made mayo, evoo, sherry vinegar, salt & pepper

16oz Chicken Salad

16oz Chicken Salad

$14.00

All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and tarragon

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla, Ready to Heat

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla, Ready to Heat

$11.00

house made bbq sauce, white meat chicken, cheddar cheese, folded in a flour tortilla...served with siracha sour cream on the side. Eat "as is" or reheat, delicious either way

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough

$10.75

Refrigerated (24 oz.) Ready to Bake all purpose, unbleached, unbromated flour, butter, brown & granulated sugar, eggs, semi sweet chocolate, baking powder, baking soda, kosher salt & pure vanilla extract

3 - cheese lasagne

3 - cheese lasagne

$9.50Out of stock

(serves 1-2) fresh pasta layered with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan

Griddle Cake Dry Mix

Griddle Cake Dry Mix

$6.00

each mix makes (9) 5'" griddle cakes. - directions included)

1/2 Gallon Basil Lemonade

1/2 Gallon Basil Lemonade

$20.00

a refreshing year round drink comes with an unexpected twist with the fragrant hint of fresh basil

12 Oz. Heritage coffee bean

12 Oz. Heritage coffee bean

$14.00

Net wt. 12 oz., small batch roasted COLOMBIA SAMARIA honey / vanilla / black tea

Banana Bread 13 Inch Loaf Cake

Banana Bread 13 Inch Loaf Cake

$42.00

each loaf yields (12) 1-inch slices

Turkey Meatloaf with curried apricot ketchup

$20.00

(serves 4) onion, vegetable stock, olive oil, fresh thyme, worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, smoked paprika, celery stalk, & black pepper

Large Chicken Parmesan

Large Chicken Parmesan

$24.00Out of stock

(serves 4) 2 split chicken breasts, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil

Thanksgiving Menu 2022

CHOOSE PICK UP DAY / TUESDAY 11/22

CHOOSE PICK UP DAY / WEDNESDAY 11/23

10-12 lb. Whole Turkey Roasted

10-12 lb. Whole Turkey Roasted

$115.00

Serves 8-10 ppl. We think the best way to cook a turkey is to break it down into parts, dry-brine it, and roast it on a wire rack in a baking sheet. The parts expose every piece for even cooking without a dry bite in the house.

Turkey Dinner Package For 4

Turkey Dinner Package For 4

$165.00

All Natural ROASTED TURKEY BREAST includes: Apple Relish, Classic Herb & Fennel Stuffing, Roasted Butternut/Delicata Squash, Yukon Gold Chive Mashed Potatoes with Crispy Shallots, Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts, and Apple Cider Thyme Gravy for four!

Roasted Turkey Breast, per LB.

Roasted Turkey Breast, per LB.

$12.00

all natural sliced, oven roasted, rubbed with herbs & butter (priced per LB.)

Fig Jam 1/2 pint

$8.00

slow cooked and made to be both sweet & savory. A perfect way to dress up your cheese platter.

Perfectly Pumpkin Soup

Perfectly Pumpkin Soup

$16.00

Quart (32 oz.) made with roasted vegetable stock and no cream. Our pretty pumpkin soup can be enjoyed on its own or makes a festive first course!

Cran-Apple Relish

Cran-Apple Relish

$12.00

This relish has great flavor with the addition of granny smith apples, oranges, and ginger (great condiment to build those turkey sandwiches)

Sm. Gravy Apple Cider

Sm. Gravy Apple Cider

$10.00

A beloved plate classic, perfectly balanced to compliment your turkey and all your sides.

Lg. Gravy Apple Cider

Lg. Gravy Apple Cider

$20.00

A beloved plate classic, perfectly balanced to compliment your turkey and all your sides.

Stuffing, Classic herb & fennel

Stuffing, Classic herb & fennel

$28.00

Craggy topped, herbed infused crusty bread based stuffing, Thanksgiving isn't Thanksgiving without the stuffing!

Roasted Butternut & Delicata Squash

Roasted Butternut & Delicata Squash

$25.00

We like the taste of pairing the buttery, brown sugar taste of delicata with the sweet, nutty flavor of butternut

Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$25.00

Roasting brussel sprouts makes them tender with a bit of crispiness around the edges. A touch of pure maple syrup adds just a bit of sweetness.

Mashed Potatoes / Yukon

Mashed Potatoes / Yukon

$25.00

Yukon gold potatoes are buttery, sweet and perfect for mashing. We simply add cream, butter, milk, salt, pepper, and chives. The crispy shallots just dress them up & add great texture

Beverages

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.75

proudly serving Speedwell Coffee, made fresh daily.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.95

proudly serving Mem Tea

Box of Joe

Box of Joe

$30.00

(serves 10) Speedwell coffee, house or decaf, incl. cream & sugar

Box of Tea

Box of Tea

$30.00

(serves 10) ten cups of MEM tea, includes milk and sugar

Iced Coffee - 20 oz.

Iced Coffee - 20 oz.

$3.50

made fresh daily

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee is creamy, rich, smooth and sweet Condensed Milk, Whole Milk, Ice, and Cold Brew

Iced Tea - unsweetened 20 oz.

Iced Tea - unsweetened 20 oz.

$3.25

made fresh daily

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Our cold brew slow-steeps in cold water for 16 hours. Cold brewing brings out the natural sweetness of the beans and results in an incredibly smooth-sweet drinking, low-acidity cup that needs no milk

1/2 Gallon Iced Coffee

1/2 Gallon Iced Coffee

$12.00

Speedwell coffee, made fresh upon order placement.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.50

16 oz. house-made with fresh oranges.

Red Juice #1

Red Juice #1

$8.50

16 oz. house-made with red beets, carrots, ginger & lemon.

Green Juice #1

Green Juice #1

$8.50

house-made with kale, cucumber, parsley, celery, & lemon. 16 oz.

Basil Lemonade

Basil Lemonade

$8.50

a refreshing year round drink comes with an unexpected twist with the fragrant hint of fresh basil

MASH

MASH

$3.00

lightly carbonated, low-calorie beverage made with natural fruit essence

1/2 Gallon Basil Lemonade

1/2 Gallon Basil Lemonade

$20.00

a refreshing year round drink comes with an unexpected twist with the fragrant hint of fresh basil

Boylan Soda

Boylan Soda

$3.00

a delicious natural cane sugar soda

Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.50

all-natural fruit-flavored sparkling water

Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$1.95

16.9 oz bottle

16 oz. Beer/Cider

16 oz. Beer/Cider

$8.00

Choose from our current SUPER LOCAL beer selection(s) 16 oz. can

Create 4pk. / 16 oz. cans, local beer & cider

$16.99

Create your very own 4 pack of 16 oz. cans from our three (current) local breweries: Widowmaker, Dorchester Brewing and Night Shift

Cloudline, Pinot Noir 2018

Cloudline, Pinot Noir 2018

$16.00

750 ML from Oregon Willamete Valley- looks great in a glass, a nice pale ruby; a bit of crushed flowers on the nose; flavors of black cherry, blackberry mixed with a little cranberry even. Cloudline is elegant and approachable.

Decoy, Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Decoy, Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$16.00

750 ML from Sonoma, California- is lush, infused with summer-ripe California blackberry, black cherry, and mountain blueberry with hints of dark chocolate and crushed mint, all framed by firm, fine-grained tannins

Bortoluzzi, Pinot Grigio 2018

Bortoluzzi, Pinot Grigio 2018

$18.00Out of stock

750 ML from Fruili-Venezia Guila, Italy - straw yellow color, crystal clear, The nose is intense and persistent, recalling fresh fruit and spring...

Southern Right, Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Southern Right, Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$20.00

750 ML from South Africa - underwent a small natural ferment in barrel. It has quite a punchy nose, the nettle, gooseberry and Granny Smith apple aromas storming from the glass. The palate is fresh and lively on the entry

Prairie Organic Vodka 80' 1 LT

$20.00Out of stock

Avissi Prosecco 187 ML

$9.00

Stanley's Seasonal 1/2 Gallon

See what Stanley's choices are today....

Smoothies

Banana Blast Smoothie

Banana Blast Smoothie

$8.00

Coconut Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, and Honey

Coco Loco Smoothie

Coco Loco Smoothie

$9.50

Almond Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Powder, Dates and Honey

Green "Monstah" Smoothie

Green "Monstah" Smoothie

$9.50

Coconut Milk, spinach, pineapple, mango, banana, lime juice and honey

Ruby’s Smoothie

Ruby’s Smoothie

$8.00

Coconut Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Mango, and Honey

Tropical Breeze

Tropical Breeze

$10.00

Coconut milk, pineapple, mango, banana, lime juice & honey

Espresso Drinks

12 oz. Americano

12 oz. Americano

$3.25

is a style of coffee prepared by brewing espresso with added hot water, giving a similar strength to, but different flavor from a regular drip coffee.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

is a French for "coffee with milk" is hot drip coffee with hot milk.

12 oz. Caffe Mocha

12 oz. Caffe Mocha

$4.95

is a caffe latte, made with a double shot of espresso, steamed milk and added house-made chocolate syrup.

12 oz. Cappuccino

12 oz. Cappuccino

$4.75

is an Italian coffee drink which is traditionally prepared with a 2oz. shot of espresso and steamed milk (foam)

12 oz. Chai Latte

12 oz. Chai Latte

$4.95

is a drink made with a spiced black tea base, blended with steamed milk.

Espresso Double (2 oz.)

Espresso Double (2 oz.)

$3.00

is a strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground coffee beans. Espresso is generally thicker than brewed coffee and has crema on top

Espresso Single (1 oz.)

Espresso Single (1 oz.)

$2.00

is a strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground coffee beans. Espresso is generally thicker than brewed coffee and has crema on top

12 oz. Hot Chocolate

12 oz. Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Rich Valrhona chocolate steamed with half-n-half

12 oz. Latte

12 oz. Latte

$4.50

is a coffee drink made with a 2oz. shot of espresso and steamed milk.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.50

is a caffe latte, made with a double shot of espresso, milk, ice, and added chocolate syrup.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00

is a coffee drink made with a 2oz. shot of espresso, milk and ice.

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

is a drink made with a spiced black tea base, blended with milk and ice.

Iced Americano

$4.35

is a style of coffee prepared by brewing espresso with added waterand ice, giving a similar strength to, but different flavor from a regular drip coffee.

Seasonal Latte

$4.95

Pumpkin spice latte made with soy milk, pumpkin paste, and house-made pumpkin syrup ...topped w/ pumpkin spice

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seriously delicious, fresh, and imaginative. These are just a few ways to describe the food served up at the plate, a Milton, Massachusetts business that has been delighting customers since 2012. Nestled in Milton's historic Lower Mills neighborhood, with a second location opening soon in 2015 at the Milton Marketplace in East Milton, the plate is a small neighborhood food shop offering delicious handcrafted sandwiches, soups, prepared meals and homey baked goods. The plate was opened by chef Suzanne Lombardi, who has a unique love of sharing great homemade food with her customers. As the plate's offerings constantly evolve, Suzanne strives to keep her focus on comfort food made from the best quality seasonal ingredients, a vision she shares with her dedicated team.

Website

Location

10 Bassett Street, Milton, MA 02186

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
the plate @ milton marketplace image
the plate @ milton marketplace image

