Thai
Asian Fusion
THEP Thai Restaurant 1439 2nd Avenue
2,837 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Restaurant info
From the City of Angels, Bangkok aka Krung THEP , where the name and concept of THEP derived from, our mission is to ensure your supreme dining experience by striving to serve you excellent food and drinks, and to become your favorite go-to neighborhood restaurant.
Location
1439 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Gallery