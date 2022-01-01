Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

THEP Thai Restaurant 1439 2nd Avenue

2,837 Reviews

$$

1439 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10021

Starter

Crispy Spring Roll

$9.00

Carrots, cabbage, and taro folded in vermicelli. Served with sweet pomegranate and plum vinaigrette dipping sauce.

Edamame

$9.00

Lightly salted steamed organic green soy beans. Gluten free.

Chive Pancake

$10.00

Fried Vegetarian chive pancakes served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce

Calamari

$13.00

Crispy fried calamari in our house blend batter served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Chicken Dumpling

$11.00

Minced chicken dumplings. Choice of steamed served with soy vinaigrette or crispy fried served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Shrimp Dumpling

$13.00

Minced shrimp dumplings. Choice of steamed served with soy vinaigrette or crispy fried served with sweet chili sauce.

Herb Wing

$13.00

Lemongrass marinated fried chicken wings glazed with tamarind kaffir lime sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$13.00

Crispy fried kani and cream cheese wontons served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Chicken Satay

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken served with our creamy peanut sauce and cucumber vinaigrette dipping sauce.

THEP Platter

$20.00

** NO SUBSTITUTION, NO STEAMED ---- Combination of golden sachets, spring rolls, chive pancakes, fried chicken dumplings, and fried shrimp dumplings.

Tom Kha Pumpkin Soup

$12.00

Fresh Roll

$12.00

Fried Taro Ball

$12.00

Chor Muang

$13.00

Pork Buns

$13.00

5 spices and XO wing braised pork belly, pickled daikon and carrots, hoisin sauce, and garnished with cilantro.

Chive Dumpling Massaman

$14.00

Kra-Pow Puff

$15.00

Crispy fried puff pastries filled with minced chicken, string beans, mozzarella cheese, and Thai basil served with cucumber vinaigrette dipping sauce.

Soup & Salad

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00+

Choice of either chicken, shrimp, vegetables, or tofu. This light and spicy tom yum broth simmered with galangal, lemongrass, onions, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro. Gluten free. Spicy.

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00+

Choice either chicken, shrimp, vegetbles, or tofu. Creamy coconut milk, lemongrass and galangal broth, mushrooms, scallions, and cilantro. Gluten free.

House Salad

$11.00

A variety of fresh garden greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and fried tofu. Served with choice of miso ginger or peanut dressing.

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, string beans and peanuts tossed in an exotic Thai spicy lime dressing. Spicy. Gluten free.

Tea Leaves Salad

$14.00

Laphet citrus green tea leaves, mixed nuts, sesames, fried garlic, fried red onions, scallion, cilantro, lettuce and chili lime dressing. Gluten free.

Duck Salad

$25.00

Crispy quartered Long Island duck, green apple, lettuce, pineapple, red onions, tomatoes, and cashew nuts tossed in Thai chili lime dressing. Gluten free. Spicy.

Noodle & Rice

Pad Thai

$16.00

Traditional Thai dish of stir-fried thin rice noodles, Chinese chives, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts and egg in savory and sweet tamarind sauce.

Pad See Eiw

$16.00

Stir-fried broad flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, and egg in light brown sauce.

Kee Mao

$16.00

Stir-fried broad flat rice noodles, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil and egg in spicy chili sauce. Spicy.

Spicy Udon

$16.00

Stir-fried udon noodles, onions, bell peppers, Thai basil and egg in special spicy THEP sauce. Spicy.

Khao Soi

$18.00

Northern Thai egg noodles, chicken on the bone and in our creamy coconut curry broth. Garnished with pickled mustard greens, red onions, fried shallots, and crispy noodles. Spicy.

Siamese Fried Rice

$16.00

Jasmine rice stir-fried with onions, scallions, tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, carrots and egg.

Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Jasmine rice stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, Thai basil, chili paste and egg. Spicy.

Thai Sausage Fried Rice

$18.00

Wok & Curry

Cashew King

$16.00

Sauteed with roasted cashew nuts, onions, scallions, pineapple, bell peppers. Spicy.

Queen of Siam Basil

$16.00

Sauteed with onions, bell peppers, Thai basil and in exotic spicy sauce. Spicy.

Goddess Garlic

$16.00

Sauteed with garlic brown sauce served on a bed of assorted vegetables.

Red Curry

$16.00

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, in creamy coconut and red chili curry sauce. Served with steamed jasmine rice. Spicy. ** CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN OR GLUTEN FREE **

Green Curry

$16.00

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, eggplants, Thai basil, in creamy coconut and green chili curry sauce. Served with steamed jasmine rice. Spicy. ** CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN OR GLUTEN FREE **

Panang Curry

$16.00

String beans, bell peppers, in slightly sweet and creamy coconut curry sauce. Served with steamed jasmine rice. Spicy. ** CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN OR GLUTEN FREE **

Avocado Massaman Curry

$16.00

Avocado, potatoes, onions and peanuts simmered in creamy coconut and massaman curry paste. Served with steamed jasmine rice. Spicy. Try the authentic way with Chicken on the bone! *** If you pick chicken it will be chicken on the bone. If you want chicken off the bone please indicate in special instruction.

Attraction

Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.00

Sauteed vermicelli noodles with Madagascar giant shrimp, squid, bean sprouts, Chinese chives, crushed peanuts and egg in savory and sweet tamarind sauce. Served wrapped in egg crepe.

Lemongrass Pork Chop

$25.00

Grilled premium cut of pork marinated with honey lemongrass sauce. Served with steamed coconut black sticky rice, steamed assorted vegetables and cucumber vinaigrette dipping sauce.

Short Rib Udon

$26.00

Tilapia fillet marinated with northern style Thai curry paste wrapped in banana leaves and grilled to perfection. Served with steamed Riceberry Rice and sauteed bok choy. Gluten free. Spicy.

Crispy Pork Basil Over Rice

$26.00

Pork Belly Clay Pot

$29.00

Gang Phed Ped Yang

$30.00

Crab Fried Rice

$30.00

Short Rib Massaman

$34.00

Lamb Panang

$36.00

Chili and Salt Branzino

$38.00

Crispy Branzino topped with home style spicy and sweet chili sauce. Garnished with vegetables and served with steamed jasmine rice. Spicy.

Side

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Riceberry Rice

$4.00

Coconut Black Sticky Rice

$4.00

Grilled Bread

$4.00

Steamed Noodle

$5.00

With garlic infused oil.

Steamed Bok Choy

$8.00

With sesame garlic sauce.

Steamed Vegetables

$8.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$50.00

2014 California. Bright berry flavors, red cherry, raspberry and blackberry, Hint of licorice and red zinger tea on the finish Aromas of wild strawberry and spice. Pairs well sautéed dishes. Must be 21 to purchase.

Cabernet

$50.00

2015 California. Assertive aroma of cassis/ blueberry, espresso, sweet tobacco and licorice. Dense and soft-textured, rich mocha-tinged flavors of blueberry and plum. Pairs well with Huge lay and Duck tamarind. Must be 21 to purchase.

Malbec

$55.00

2013 Argentina. Notes of red cherry, cassis, figs, vanilla and freshly charred toast unfurl on the nose, with a round body and long licorice and cocoa finish. Pairs well with Pork belly and meat dishes. Must be 21 to purchase.

Valpolicella

$50.00

Pinot Grigio, Seaglass

$50.00

2015 California. Pretty aroma of lemongrass, grapefruit and honey suckle lead to lush flavors of ripe pear, apple, and hints of tangerine. Clean and crisp with traces of miniral on the late. Mouthwatering acidity and a light, tart finish. Must be 21 to purchase.

Pinot Grigio, Castello Banfi

$50.00

2016 Italy. Intense and fresh aromas of flowers but also of lime, pear, peaches, and citrus. Pairs well with salad and seafood dishes. Must be 21 to purchase.

Chardonnay

$50.00

2015 Argentina. Bursting note of apricots, honeysuckle, vanilla custard, and cinnamon on the nose, round buttery mouth feel and a long lemon citrus finish. Must be 21 to purchase.

Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

2016 New Zealand. Layers of citrus and tropical fruit with hints of fresh green characters. Flavors of passion fruit, guava, and kiwi. Pairs great with spicy dishes such as Green curry or Avocado Massaman curry. Must be 21 to purchase.

Arneis

$15.00+

Vermentino

$14.00+

Falanghina

$50.00

Prosecco

$50.00

Italy. Fruity and flowery with hints of ripe golden apple and small mountain flowers. Dry, fresh, and flavorsome. sensation on the palate. Pairs well with seafood and chicken dishes like Steamed Striped Bass or Volcano Chicken. Must be 21 to purchase.

Cava Brut

$45.00

Spain. Crisps green apple, peach and floral notes on the nose, with a delicate body and a long lemon citrus finish.Must be 21 to purchase.

Rose, Fleurs

$55.00

2016 France. Pale salmon color with delicate flavors of strawberry, rose petals, and herbs. Bright and refreshing acidity. Must be 21 to purchase.

Rose, Minuty

$50.00

2015 France. Aromas of orange zest, red currant and succulent herbs with touch of peach pit in the background. Ripe red berry and citrus fruit flavors. Must be 21 to purchase.

Frozen Rose

$14.00

Beer & Sake

Singha

$8.00

Chang

$8.00

Sapporo

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Bluemoon

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Nama Sake

$15.00

Junmai Nama / Draft (Organic) / Full dry and balanced flavor with fruity and fresh taste. Pair well with salad dishes. Must be 21 to purchase.

Nigori Sake

$14.00

Junmai Nigori / Unfiltered. Bold and sweet. Rich robust flavor with distinctive rice savor. Pair well with curry dishes. Must be 21 to purchase.

Seasonal

La Vie En Rose

$17.00

Holy Santa Claus

$17.00

Bitter Cold Winter

$17.00

Saffron Rose Soda

$12.00

Spiced Cherry Soda

$12.00

To go Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Lychee Thai Tea

$5.00

Rose Thai Tea

$5.00

Rose Lychee Thai Tea

$5.00

Fresh Ginger Ale

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Lychee Juice

$5.00

Poland Spring Still

$3.00

Saratoga Still

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$6.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Restaurant info

From the City of Angels, Bangkok aka Krung THEP , where the name and concept of THEP derived from, our mission is to ensure your supreme dining experience by striving to serve you excellent food and drinks, and to become your favorite go-to neighborhood restaurant.

1439 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10021

