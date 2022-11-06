The Po'Boy Shop imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

The Po'Boy Shop Decatur, Georgia

599 Reviews

$$

1369 Clairmont Rd

Decatur, GA 30033

Popular Items

Shrimp Po'Boy
Bread Pudding
Half & Half Po'Boy

PO'BOYS

Two Sizes: Regular (Approximately 10'') & Small (Approximately 6'') All Po'Boys Come Traditionally ''Dressed'' with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Additions Noted

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.99+

Large shrimp served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade

Popcorn Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.99+

Medium shrimp served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade

Debris Po'Boy

$13.99+

Slow roasted beef with gravy, served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus horseradish sauce

Oyster Po'Boy

$13.99+

Fried Gulf oysters, served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade

Half & Half Po'Boy

$13.99+

Fried Shrimp & Oysters, served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade

Alligator Po'Boy

$13.99+

Fried Gator Filet chunks served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade

Andouille Po'Boy

$9.99+

Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus grilled onions and creole mustard

Catfish Po'Boy

$12.99+

Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade

Cheeseburger Po'Boy

$10.99+

Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus American cheese and grilled onions

Chicken Po'Boy

$9.99+

Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus honey mustard

Corned Beef

$12.99+

Crawfish Po'Boy

$13.99+

Fried Louisiana crawfish tails served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade

Crystal'd Chicken Po'Boy

$10.99+

Fried chicken tenders tossed in Crystal sauce, served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus choice of blue cheese or ranch

Crystal'd Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.99+

Fried shrimp tossed in Crystal hot sauce dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus blue cheese or ranch

Ferdi Po Boy

$13.99+

Ham & Cheese topped with Debris & Gravy, served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus horseradish sauce

French Fry and Gravy Po'Boy - 10" Only

$7.99

"The Original Po' Boy" stuffed with fries and gravy; served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo)

Grouper Po'Boy

$12.99+

Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade

Ham & Cheese Po'Boy

$8.99+

Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus American cheese

Muffaletta Po'Boy

$16.99

Patton's Hot Sausage

$8.99+

Authentic Patton's hot sausage patties served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus American cheese & grilled onions

Surf & Turf Po'Boy

$12.99+

Fried Shrimp & Debris served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade and horseradish sauce

Vegetarian "Beyond Burger" Po'Boy

$12.99+

Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade

CREATE YOUR OWN Combo Po'Boy - 10"

$15.99

Pick 2 proteins, served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo).

PLATTERS

Platters Include Shop Fries, Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Accompanying Sauces

Alligator Bites Platter (Fried Only)

$19.99

Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade (substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2). Platters do not come with a Po'Boy.

Andouille Sausage Platter

$14.99

Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade (substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2). Platters do not come with a Po'Boy.

Catfish Platter (Fried, Blackened, or Grilled)

$17.99

Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade (substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2). Platters do not come with a Po'Boy.

Chicken Platter (Fried, Blackened, or Grilled)

$13.99

Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade (substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2). Platters do not come with a Po'Boy.

Crawfish Platter (Fried Only)

$19.99

Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade (substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2). Platters do not come with a Po'Boy.

CREATE YOUR OWN Combo Platter - Pick Any 2

$15.99

Includes meat/seafood only - does NOT include a Po'Boy Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade (substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2)

Grouper Platter (Fried, Blackened, or Grilled)

$17.99

Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade (substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2). Platters do not come with a Po'Boy.

Oyster Platter (Fried Only)

$19.99

Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade (substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2). Platters do not come with a Po'Boy.

Popcorn Shrimp Platter

$17.99

Shrimp Platter (Fried, Blackened, or Grilled)

$17.99

Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade (substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2). Platters do not come with a Po'Boy.

CAJUN CLASSICS

Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo (Cup)

$6.99

Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage in a dark roux gumbo over rice

Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo (Bowl)

$11.99

Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage in a dark roux gumbo over rice

Red Beans & Rice (Cup)

$4.99

Camellia red beans with ham, tasso and andouille sausage over rice

Red Beans & Rice (Bowl)

$8.99

Camellia red beans with ham, tasso and andouille sausage over rice

Cajun Classics Sampler (3 Cups)

$14.99

One cup of each of our delicious classics; Gumbo, Red Beans and Rice, and Jambalaya.

Shrimp Corn Chowder (Cup)

$6.99

Shrimp Corn Chowder (Bowl)

$11.99

APPS & SIDES

Shop Fries (regular)

$2.49

Cajun seasoned "fries" - a cross between a steak fry and a chip

Shop Fries (Basket)

$5.49

Cajun seasoned "fries" - a cross between a steak fry and a chip

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.99

Boudin Balls

$5.99

Traditional Shop-made pork boudin with a crunchy panko crust

Cajun Meat Pies (3)

$7.99

Spicy ground beef in a flaky pastry (like a Cajun empananda)

Crawfish Pies (3)

$9.99

Crawfish and a spicy sauce in a flaky pastry (like a Cajun empananda)

Debris Fries

$6.99+

Large basket of shop fries topped with debris and gravy

Gator Bites

$9.99

Fried alligator filet chunks, served with remoulade

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Our spicy pickles, breaded, fried, and served with our Shop Remoulade sauce

Coleslaw

$2.49

Cup of our diced coleslaw

Hush Puppies

$4.49

Jalapeno hush puppies - flavorful but not too spicy

Zapp's Potato Chips

$2.00

WINGS

Creole Wings (5)

$7.99

JUMBO wings tossed in The Shop's special sweet & spicy Creole sauce.

Creole Wings (10)

$13.99

JUMBO wings tossed in The Shop's special sweet & spicy Creole sauce.

Crystal'd Hot Wings (5)

$7.99

JUMBO wings tossed in Crystal wing sauce

Crystal'd Hot Wings (10)

$13.99

JUMBO wings tossed in Crystal wing sauce

Country Fried Wings (5)

$7.99

Our JUMBO wings fried in our signature breading and dusted with our creole seasoning. These are amazing!

Country Fried Wings (10)

$13.99

Our JUMBO wings fried in our signature breading and dusted with our creole seasoning. These are amazing!

SALADS

Available Blackened, Grilled or Fried.

House Side Salad

$4.99

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons and tasso bits

Caesar Side Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, croutons and tasso bits

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and croutons

Muffuletta Salad - A Shop Specialty!

$14.49

House salad topped with our chopped "Muffuletta Stack" (sliced capicola, salami, provolone, ham, and mozzarella) topped with olive salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.49

Available Blackened, Grilled or Fried.

Chicken House Salad

$11.49

Available Blackened, Grilled or Fried.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.49

Available Blackened, Grilled or Fried.

Shrimp House Salad

$16.49

Available Blackened, Grilled or Fried.

CREATE YOUR OWN - House Salad

$15.49

Choose from one of our many protein options to add to your salad.

CREATE YOUR OWN - Caesar Salad

$15.49

Choose from one of our many protein options to add to your salad.

SIDE OF PROTEIN

Alligator(Fried Only)

$14.99

Andouille Sausage

$9.99

Catfish

$12.99

Cheeseburger Patties ONLY

$9.99

Chicken

$8.99

Crawfish(Fried Only)

$14.99

Debris

$12.99

Grouper

$12.99

Oyster(Fried Only)

$14.99

Pattons Patties ONLY

$7.99

Shrimp

$12.99

Combo Protein Only

$10.99

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding Taste

$1.50

Just a small taste of our bread pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Delicious Bourbon glazed bread pudding (no raisins)

King Cake Bread Pudding - Slice

$5.00Out of stock

ADDITIONS

Side Gravy (Cup)

$1.00

Olive Spread Small Side (3.5 oz)

$2.00

Olive Spread Large Side (Cup)

$4.00

Side Rice (Cup)

$2.00

Leidenheimer Roll - 8"

$2.00

Leidenheimer Roll - 10"

$3.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS - 32 OUNCES

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Fanta Grape

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033

