Latin American
Food Trucks

The Point 614

16 North High Street

Dublin, OH 43017

Parrillas for All Us

For your party or game night at home, The best Top Sirloin "Picanha" + Fried Pork + Grilled Chicken + Chorizo + Grilled Cheese, served with Guasacaca, Tostones and French Fries. Conditions: Just for Pickup or Delivery
Parrilla for 4

Parrilla for 4

$64.49

For your party or game night at home, The best Top Sirloin "Picanha" (2 Lb.) + 2 Lb. Fried Pork + 2Lb. Grilled Chicken + 4 Chorizo + 8 Grilled Cheese, served with Guasacaca, 4 Sides of French Fries. 4 Sodas Included. Conditions: Just for Pickup

Parrilla for 6

Parrilla for 6

$94.99

For your party or game night at home, The best Top Sirloin "Picanha" (3 Lb.) + 3 Lb. Fried Pork + 3 Lb. Grilled Chicken + 6 Chorizo + 10 Grilled Cheese, served with Guasacaca, 6 Sides of French Fries. 6 Sodas Included Conditions: Just for Pickup or Delivery

Parrilla for 8

Parrilla for 8

$129.99

For your party or game night at home, The best Top Sirloin "Picanha" (4 Lb.) + 4 Lb. Fried Pork + 4 Lb. Grilled Chicken + 8 Chorizo + 16 Grilled Cheese, served with Guasacaca, 8 Sides of French Fries. 8 Sodas IncludedConditions: Just for Pickup or Delivery

Parrilla for 10

Parrilla for 10

$154.99

For your party or game night at home, The best Top Sirloin "Picanha" (5 Lb.) + 5 Lb. Fried Pork + 5 Lb. Grilled Chicken + 10 Chorizo + 20 Grilled Cheese, served with Guasacaca and 10 Sides of French Fries. 10 Sodas Included Conditions: Just for Pickup or Delivery

Tequeños for All Us

Tequeños x 36

Tequeños x 36

$31.50

Delicious Venezuelan Cheese Sticks x 36 Und. Conditions: Just for Pickup or Delivery

Tequeños x 48

Tequeños x 48

$42.00

Delicious Venezuelan Cheese Sticks x 48 Und. Conditions: Just for Pickup or Delivery

Tequeños x 60

Tequeños x 60

$52.50

Delicious Venezuelan Cheese Sticks x 60 Und. Conditions: Just for Pickup or Delivery

Tequeños x 100

Tequeños x 100

$87.50

Delicious Venezuelan Cheese Sticks x 100 Und. Conditions: Just for Pickup or Delivery

Parrillas BBQ

Parrilla Especial de Picanha al Grill (1 People)

Parrilla Especial de Picanha al Grill (1 People)

$16.99

1/2 Lb. Picanha + 1/2 Lb Fried Pork, 1/2 Lb. Grilled Chicken, 1/2 Chorizo Argentino, Grilled White Caribbean Cheese, with Guasacaca, The Point Homemade Sauce and French Fries.

Burgers

The Powerful Burgers from Venezuela´s Street
Classic "Carne" Burger

Classic "Carne" Burger

Fine selection of bread, delicious 1/3 Lb. HOMEMADE meat, Slice of american cheese, bacon slice, tomato, lettuce, onion, ketchup and mayo, You can choice 1, 2, 3 even 4 beef patties and add more extras, Fries it is included!!!

Grilled "Pollo" Chicken Burger

Grilled "Pollo" Chicken Burger

Fine selection of bread, delicious grilled chicken breast, Slice of american cheese, bacon slice, tomato, lettuce, onion, ketchup and mayo, You can choice 1, 2, 3 even 4 chicken breast and add more extras, Fries it is included!!!

Mix Burger

Mix Burger

Fine selection of bread, Choice between 1/3 Lb. Homemade Beef pattie + grilled chicken breast or 1/3 Lb. Homemade Pork pattie, bacon slice, slice of american cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, ketchup and mayo, add more Extras if you want to try it.

Pepitos

Venezuelan "After-party" Style Subs / Exquisitos Subs al mejor estilo Venezolano
Classic Pepito

Classic Pepito

1/2 baguette bread, 10.5 oz finely chopped prime beef, or Chicken or Both, comes with ketchup + The Point 614 Sauce, and pecorino cheese.

Tequeños

Delicious Venezuelan White Cheese Sticks
Tequeños / Cheese Sticks

Tequeños / Cheese Sticks

Delicious Venezuelan Cheese Sticks

Soft Drinks

Regular Soda

Regular Soda

Regular Soda to choice

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99

DIET COKE

Venezuelan Fresscolita

Venezuelan Fresscolita

$1.99

Soda from Venezuela

Venezuelan Fress Kolita ZERO

Venezuelan Fress Kolita ZERO

$1.99

Venezuela Fress Kolita Zero, the same taste!!!

Malta Polar

Malta Polar

$1.99

Malta Polar from Venezuela

Water

Water

$1.25

BOTTLE OF WATER

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Real Fusion between the US Fast Food and Venezuelan Street Food!

Website

Location

16 North High Street, Dublin, OH 43017

Directions

