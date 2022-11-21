Latin American
Food Trucks
The Point 614
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Real Fusion between the US Fast Food and Venezuelan Street Food!
Location
16 North High Street, Dublin, OH 43017
Gallery