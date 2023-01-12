  • Home
Pony Express Cafe 28190 North Alma School Parkway Suite 112

No reviews yet

28190 North Alma School Parkway

Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Grill

Pony Express Best

$11.00

Two eggs (any style), choice of meat, toast, with a side of homefries

Chorizo Hash

$13.00

Chorizo hash, Two eggs (any style) served with fresh salsa, sliced avocado and two corn tortillas

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

One biscuit, homemade sausage gravy, two eggs (any style)

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, cheddar jack, onion, tomato, fresh salsa, with a side of homefries

Sausage Biscuit Sandwich

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar, choice of meat on a toasted english muffin, with a side of homefries

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Sausage patty, scrambled eggs, cheddar, on a biscuit, with a side of homefries

Sweet Tooth

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Two buttermilk pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Two buttermilk pancakes made with fresh blueberries and served with whip cream

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

French Toast

$11.00

Two slices of texas toast dipped in homemade cinnamon batter, and topped with powdered sugar

Add Regular Cake

$4.00

Add BB/CC Cake

$5.00

No Whip

Kids Cakes

$6.00

Add Blueberries\choco

$1.00

Express Omelets

All come with a side of homefries

Western

$13.00

Three eggs, cheddar jack cheese, ham, onions, green peppers, green chilies, fresh salsa, with a side of homefries

3 Cheese

$12.00

Three eggs, cheddar jack, american and swiss cheeses, with a side of homefries

Garden

$12.00

Three eggs, cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and spinach, with a side of homefries

Build Your Own

$13.00

Your choice of one meat, one cheese and two veggies, with a side of homefries

Breakfast Sides

Add a side to any meal!

Meat

$5.00

Add your choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham steak or Chorizo

Eggs (2)

$4.00

Add two eggs, any style to your order

Egg (1)

$2.00

Homefries

$4.00

Add a side of our homefries to any meal

Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Add homemade sausage gravy to any meal

One Pancake (1)

$4.00

Blueberry Pancake

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$5.00

Toast

$3.50

Your choice of toast or biscuit

English muffin

$4.00

Fruit Sub for Side

$2.00

Full Fruit Side

$4.50

Avocado

$3.00

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Biscuit

$3.50

Sub Avocado

Bluberries

$1.00

Cold Sammies

Comes with your choice of Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad or Chips

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar and swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayo served on fresh toasted sourdough!

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on fresh texas toast!

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Homemade chicken salad made with chicken breast, celery, onion, red grapes, peanuts, lettuce and tomato, served on fresh texas toast!

Roast Beef and Cheddar

$12.00

Roast beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on fresh marble rye!

Hot Sammies

Comes with your choice of Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad or Chips

Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and swiss cheese, served on fresh marble rye!

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar and American cheese melted with tomatoes and bacon, served on fresh texas toast!

Chicken Club

$13.00

Chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado, served on fresh texas toast!

Pony Express Burger

$13.00

All beef patty, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh brioche bun!

Salads

Chef

$12.00

House

$11.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Fruit Side

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Homefries

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$6.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Dressing

$1.00

Cup of Soup/Chili

$6.00

Sub Soup For Side

$2.00

Sub Salad For Side

$2.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Bottle Coke

$3.50

Mexican Bottle Fanta

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Pressed Juice

$6.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

To Go Apple Juice

$3.00

To Go Orange Juice

$3.00

Water

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Espresso

Fresh coffee and espresso made to order!

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Mocha

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Dirty Chai Tea

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Custom Item

Make it a large

$1.50

Frozen Drinks

Homemade milkshakes and floats, made in house!

Milkshake

$6.00

Root beer Float

$8.00

Coke Float

$8.00

Open Item

Open Item

Tacos

Breakfast Taco

$11.00

Lunch Taco

$11.00

Soup/Chili

Cup Of Soup

$6.00

Bowl Of Soup

$10.00

Simple Grilled Cheese, Cup Of Soup

$12.00

Bowl Of Chili

$10.00

Cup Of Chili

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Good Food, Good Friends, Good Company!

28190 North Alma School Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

