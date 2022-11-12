The Post
Popular Items
Brunch
Avocado Toast
fresh mashed avocados, cherry tomatoes, sunny side up egg, watermelon radish, pickled red onion
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo, tater tots, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo
Breaky Grilled Cheese
fried egg, choice of ham or bacon, grilled sourdough
Brunch Power Bowl
Two poached eggs, chimichurri sauce, sautéed baby kale, tri-colored quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, avocado
Corned Beef & Hash
2 poached eggs, sourdough toast, hollandaise sauce
Creme Brulee French Toast
Vanilla bean custard, turbinado sugar glaze, caramel, side fresh berries
Croissant Sandwich
fresh baked croissant, cheesy scrambled eggs, choice of ham or bacon, side of fresh berries
Fish & Chips
With homemade coleslaw, french fries and tarter sauce ,tempura cod fish.
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Fried chicken on top of a Belgian waffle with sausage gravy
Morning King Salmon
Grilled salmon, sauteed spinach, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce with crispy onion strings
Omelette of the Day
Ask your server!
Postal Breakfast
two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, potatoes, toast
Red Chilaquiles
Two poached eggs, house made guajillo chile sauce, house fried tortilla chips, cotija cheese, sour cream, pickled Jalapeño, red radish
Salmon Benny
poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, english muffin, housemade breakfast potatoes, hollandaise sauce
Scramble of the Day
Ask your server!
Steak & Eggs
Grilled flat iron steak, two eggs any style, green chimichurri sauce, breakfast potatoes, choice of english muffin or sourdough toast
Tofu Scramble
Sautéed spinach, carrots, ground turmeric, avocado, sliced tomato, choice of english muffin or sourdough toast
Waffles & Berries
whipped cream, powdered sugar
Side Breakfast Potatoes
Diced potatoes with chopped onions and bell peppers
Side Egg
Cooked to your liking
Brunch Start
Ahi Poke Bowl
Fresh yellow fin tuna, ponzu sauce, white rice, edamame beans, fresh mango, avocado, watermelon radish, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, crispy wonton strings, wasabi, sesame seeds
Chicken Parm Meatballs
Fresh mozzarella, rustic tomato sauce, torn basil
French Fries
Jalapeño Calamari
garlic dip and fresh lemon
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Post Buffalo Cauliflower
beer battered cauliflower served with buffalo sauce. choice of ranch or blue cheese
Tomato Soup
Served with parmesan & basil
Minis
Grass fed beef mini patties, american cheese, house made pickles, tomato, mini sweet rolls, french fries
Onion Rings
Chicken Nachos
Chipotle braised chicken, cotija cheese, sliced fresno chiles, avocado, spicy nacho cheese sauce
Brunch Green
BLT Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, reyes blue cheese, housemade blue cheese dressing, chives
Chicken Cobb Salad
mary's grilled chicken breast, baby gem lettuce, avocado, shaft blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, toybox tomatoes, soft bolied local farm egg, housemade ranch dressing
Crimson Quinoa Salad
roasted red and golden beets, wild arugula, beet infused quinoa, dried red currants, lemon zest, cumin, avocado, citrus vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
dill cream, grape tomatoes, capers, mixed greens, radishes, crispy onions, tomato vinaigrette
Super Salad
baby kale, dried cranberries, feta cheese, toasted walnuts, quinoa pilaf, citrus dressing
Traditional Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, watermelon radish, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Brunch Handheld
BBQ Pork Sandwich
slow cooked pulled pork, housemade bbq sauce, cranberry dill slaw, onion strings, brioche bun, choice of fries sweet potato fries, tater tots or salad
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
red pickle cabbage, homemade pickles, sriracha mayo, crispy chicken thigh on a brioche bun
Impossible Burger
lettuce, red onion, tomato, housemade pickles, brioche bun
Post Burger
half pound grass fed beef, butter lettuce, garlic aioli, red onion, tomatoes, house made pickles, brioche bun
Nashville Chicken Sliders
Green cabbage, house made pickles, house made nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli, mini sweet rolls
Kids Brunch
Kids Breakfast
1 egg cooked any style, breakfast potatoes, with choice of bacon, sausage or ham and toast
Kids Breakfast Sandwich
1 egg scrambled or fried, American cheese, ham or bacon, fries or breakfast potatoes
Kids Chicken Ceasar
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese
Kids Cheese Pizza
flatbread, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Kids Chicken Tenders
three pieces of breaded chicken served with french fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
american cheese on grilled white bread served with fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese
shell pasta, homemade cheddar cream sauce, bread crumbs
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
flatbread, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Kids Scramble
Choice of ham or spinach with cheddar cheese served with potatoes and toast
Kids Sliders
purist style just meat, american cheese and bun with fries
Kids Spaghetti
spaghetti noodles with your choice of butter or marinara sauce.
Kids Waffle
With maple syrup
Brunch Sides
Croissant
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Breakfast Potatoes
Diced potatoes with chopped onions and bell peppers
Side Broccoli
Side Chicken
Side Chorizo
Side Coleslaw
cabbage, carrots, coleslaw dill dressing, cranberries.
Side Crostini
Side Egg
Side French Fries
Side Fruit
Side Mashed Potato
Side Nacho Cheese
Side Prawns
Side Rice
Side Salmon
Side Sausage
Side Seasonal Veggies
Side Steak
Side Sweet Potato
Side Tater Tots
Side Toast
Side Tofu
Side Tortilla
Side Waffle
Small House Salad
small mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, choice of dressing
Gluten Free Bun
Brunch Dessert
Banana Bread Pudding
homemade warm banana bread pudding served with vanilla gelato and warm chocolate sauce
Brulee Banana Split
served with vanilla gelato, fresh strawberries, toasted walnuts, topped with chocolate, caramel and strawberry sauce.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
served with milk
Gelato Two Scoop
Your choice of (2)strawberry fresco, vanilla, mint chip, carmel sea salt, blackberry sorbet, black cherry sorbet
Namesake Cheesecake
Local namesake cheesecake, berries, strawberry sauce drizzle.
Vanilla Bean Fudge Brownie
vanilla bean ice cream topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
395 Main Street, Los Altos, CA 94022