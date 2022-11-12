The Post imageView gallery

The Post

876 Reviews

$$

395 Main Street

Los Altos, CA 94022

Order Again

Popular Items

Post Burger

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$23.00

fresh mashed avocados, cherry tomatoes, sunny side up egg, watermelon radish, pickled red onion

Breakfast Burrito

$21.00

scrambled eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo, tater tots, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo

Breaky Grilled Cheese

$20.00

fried egg, choice of ham or bacon, grilled sourdough

Brunch Power Bowl

$23.00

Two poached eggs, chimichurri sauce, sautéed baby kale, tri-colored quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, avocado

Corned Beef & Hash

$22.00

2 poached eggs, sourdough toast, hollandaise sauce

Creme Brulee French Toast

$18.00

Vanilla bean custard, turbinado sugar glaze, caramel, side fresh berries

Croissant Sandwich

$21.00

fresh baked croissant, cheesy scrambled eggs, choice of ham or bacon, side of fresh berries

Fish & Chips

$25.00

With homemade coleslaw, french fries and tarter sauce ,tempura cod fish.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$30.00

Fried chicken on top of a Belgian waffle with sausage gravy

Morning King Salmon

$28.00

Grilled salmon, sauteed spinach, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce with crispy onion strings

Omelette of the Day

$21.00

Ask your server!

Postal Breakfast

$22.00

two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, potatoes, toast

Red Chilaquiles

$23.00

Two poached eggs, house made guajillo chile sauce, house fried tortilla chips, cotija cheese, sour cream, pickled Jalapeño, red radish

Salmon Benny

$24.00

poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, english muffin, housemade breakfast potatoes, hollandaise sauce

Scramble of the Day

$21.00

Ask your server!

Steak & Eggs

$31.00

Grilled flat iron steak, two eggs any style, green chimichurri sauce, breakfast potatoes, choice of english muffin or sourdough toast

Tofu Scramble

$21.00

Sautéed spinach, carrots, ground turmeric, avocado, sliced tomato, choice of english muffin or sourdough toast

Waffles & Berries

$17.00

whipped cream, powdered sugar

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Diced potatoes with chopped onions and bell peppers

Side Egg

$4.00

Cooked to your liking

Brunch Start

Ahi Poke Bowl

$25.00

Fresh yellow fin tuna, ponzu sauce, white rice, edamame beans, fresh mango, avocado, watermelon radish, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, crispy wonton strings, wasabi, sesame seeds

Chicken Parm Meatballs

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, rustic tomato sauce, torn basil

French Fries

$8.00

Jalapeño Calamari

$19.00

garlic dip and fresh lemon

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Post Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

beer battered cauliflower served with buffalo sauce. choice of ranch or blue cheese

Tomato Soup

Served with parmesan & basil

Minis

$18.00

Grass fed beef mini patties, american cheese, house made pickles, tomato, mini sweet rolls, french fries

Onion Rings

$9.00

Chicken Nachos

$23.00

Chipotle braised chicken, cotija cheese, sliced fresno chiles, avocado, spicy nacho cheese sauce

Brunch Green

BLT Wedge Salad

$19.00

Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, reyes blue cheese, housemade blue cheese dressing, chives

Chicken Cobb Salad

$23.00

mary's grilled chicken breast, baby gem lettuce, avocado, shaft blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, toybox tomatoes, soft bolied local farm egg, housemade ranch dressing

Crimson Quinoa Salad

$19.00Out of stock

roasted red and golden beets, wild arugula, beet infused quinoa, dried red currants, lemon zest, cumin, avocado, citrus vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$23.00

dill cream, grape tomatoes, capers, mixed greens, radishes, crispy onions, tomato vinaigrette

Super Salad

$17.00

baby kale, dried cranberries, feta cheese, toasted walnuts, quinoa pilaf, citrus dressing

Traditional Caesar Salad

$16.00

chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, watermelon radish, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Brunch Handheld

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$19.00

slow cooked pulled pork, housemade bbq sauce, cranberry dill slaw, onion strings, brioche bun, choice of fries sweet potato fries, tater tots or salad

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

red pickle cabbage, homemade pickles, sriracha mayo, crispy chicken thigh on a brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$20.00

lettuce, red onion, tomato, housemade pickles, brioche bun

Post Burger

$22.00

half pound grass fed beef, butter lettuce, garlic aioli, red onion, tomatoes, house made pickles, brioche bun

Nashville Chicken Sliders

$18.00

Green cabbage, house made pickles, house made nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli, mini sweet rolls

Kids Brunch

Kids Breakfast

$13.00

1 egg cooked any style, breakfast potatoes, with choice of bacon, sausage or ham and toast

Kids Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

1 egg scrambled or fried, American cheese, ham or bacon, fries or breakfast potatoes

Kids Chicken Ceasar

$12.00

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese

Kids Cheese Pizza

$13.00

flatbread, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

three pieces of breaded chicken served with french fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

american cheese on grilled white bread served with fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

shell pasta, homemade cheddar cream sauce, bread crumbs

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

flatbread, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

Kids Scramble

$14.00

Choice of ham or spinach with cheddar cheese served with potatoes and toast

Kids Sliders

$14.00

purist style just meat, american cheese and bun with fries

Kids Spaghetti

$12.00

spaghetti noodles with your choice of butter or marinara sauce.

Kids Waffle

$12.00

With maple syrup

Brunch Sides

Croissant

$6.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Bacon

$9.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Diced potatoes with chopped onions and bell peppers

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

cabbage, carrots, coleslaw dill dressing, cranberries.

Side Crostini

$2.00

Side Egg

$4.00

Side French Fries

$8.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Mashed Potato

$7.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Side Prawns

$13.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Salmon

$13.00Out of stock

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$7.00

Side Steak

$13.00

Side Sweet Potato

$8.00

Side Tater Tots

$8.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Tofu

$7.00

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side Waffle

$8.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

small mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, choice of dressing

Gluten Free Bun

$4.00

Brunch Dessert

Banana Bread Pudding

$13.00

homemade warm banana bread pudding served with vanilla gelato and warm chocolate sauce

Brulee Banana Split

$16.00

served with vanilla gelato, fresh strawberries, toasted walnuts, topped with chocolate, caramel and strawberry sauce.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$11.00

served with milk

Gelato Two Scoop

$12.00

Your choice of (2)strawberry fresco, vanilla, mint chip, carmel sea salt, blackberry sorbet, black cherry sorbet

Namesake Cheesecake

$11.00

Local namesake cheesecake, berries, strawberry sauce drizzle.

Vanilla Bean Fudge Brownie

$14.00

vanilla bean ice cream topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Ranch Dressing

Blue Cheese dressing

Habanero Sauce

Garlic Aioli

Sriracha Aioli

Garlic Dipping

Chipotle Ranch

Buffalo Sauce

Citrus Dressing

Balsamic Dressing

BBQ Sauce

Tartar Sauce

Cesar Dressing

Maple Syrup

mayo

dijon mustard

Whipecream

Side of Parmesan Cheese

CHAMPAGNE

GLS Prosecco

$9.00

GLS Rose Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Veuve Clicquot

$15.00

GLS Rose Veuve Clicquot

$17.00

RED

GLS Bella Union Cab

$19.00

GLS Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Delas Syrah

$12.00

GLS En Route Pinot Noir

$17.00

GLS House Cab

$7.00

GLS House Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Justin Cab

$13.00

GLS Mer Soleil Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Numanthia Termes

$11.00

GLS Post & Beam Cab

$15.00

GLS Saldo Zinfandel

$11.00

GLS Stags Leap

$13.00

GLS Terrazas Malbec

$11.00

Les Trois Croix

$18.00

ROSE

GLS Whispering Angel Rose

$11.00

GLS Daou Rose

$13.00

WHITE

GLS Nickle Tuchard Chard

$17.00

GLS Banfi Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Cloud Bay Sauv Blanc

$15.00

GLS Far Niente

$19.00

GLS Flowers Chard

$14.00

GLS Groth Sauv Blanc

$10.00

GLS House Chard

$7.00

GLS Lloyd

$15.00

GLS Mer Soleil Chard

$11.00

GLS The Post Riesling

$12.00

DESSERT

GLS Nickel Dolce

$16.00

GLS Dow's Tawny Port 10 Year

$17.00

GLS Dow's Tawny Port 20 Year

$21.00

CHAMPAGNE

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

BTL Torreselles Rose Prosecco

$34.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow

$68.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Rose

$85.00

BTL Ruinart Blanc de Blanc

$90.00

BTL Ruinart Rose

$95.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Gold 2012

$120.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Rose Vintage

$128.00

BTL La Grande Dame

$210.00

BTL La Grande Dame Rose 2008

$372.00

BTL Dom Pérignon 2010

$298.00

BTL Dom Pérignon P2 2002

$800.00

BTL Krug 2004

$375.00

BTL Louis Roederer Cristal Rose

$650.00

RED

BTL Bella Union

$72.00

BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$120.00

BTL Caymus The Walking Fool

$38.00

BTL Daou Soul of a Lion Cabernet

$162.00

BTL Delas Syrah

$42.00

BTL En Route Pinot Noir

$62.00

BTL Etude Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Far Niente Post & Beam Cabernet

$57.00

BTL Faust Cabernet

$62.00

BTL Groth Cabernet

$68.00

BTL House Cabernet

$28.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$29.00

BTL Justin Cabernet

$49.00

BTL Mer Soleil Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Newton The Puzzle Cabernet

$159.00

BTL Newton Unfiltered Cabernet

$65.00

BTL Nickel Bear Track Cabernet

$118.00

BTL Nickel Branding Iron Cabernet

$130.00

BTL Nickel John C. Sullenger

$145.00

BTL Numanthia Termes

$38.00

BTL Rombauer Cabernet

$70.00

BTL Rombauer Zinfandel

$56.00

BTL Saldo Zinfandel

$37.00

BTL Stags Leap Merlot

$46.00

BTL Terrazas Malbec

$39.00

BTL The Mascot Cabernet

$178.00

BTL The Prisoner

$65.00

$20.00

ROSE

BTL Whispering Angel

$41.00

BTL Rock Angel

$60.00

BTL Daou Rose

$46.00

By the bottle

Veuve Vintage Gold

$85.00

Veuve Vintage Rose

$98.00

Veuve La Grande Dame

$160.00

Veuve La Grande Dame Rose

$300.00

Roederer Cristal

$215.00

Roederer Cristal Rose

$525.00

Dom Perignon

$210.00

Krug

$205.00

Champagne BTC

Veuve Yellow (6-pack)

$286.00

Veuve Rose (6-pack)

$330.00

Ruinart Blanc (6-pack)

$457.00

Ruinart Rose (6-pack)

$469.00

Dom Perignon (2-pack)

$479.00

Pinot noir BTC

Belle Glos Pinot

$385.00

Enroute Pinot (6pack)

$240.00

Mer Soleil Pinot

$280.00

Etude Pinot

$370.00

Rosé

Whisper Angel

$216.00

Daou Rose

$215.00

Cabernet

Justin

$275.00

Far Niente P&B

$470.00

Faust

$520.00

Rombauer Cab

$610.00

Groth Cab

$564.00

Justin Isoceles

$330.00

Caymus

$745.00

Newton Unfiltered Cab

$252.00

Interesting Reds

Saldo Zinfandel

$265.00

Stag's Leap Merlot

$290.00

Rombauer Zinfandel

$374.00

The Prisoner red blend

$453.00
check markUpscale
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

395 Main Street, Los Altos, CA 94022

The Post image

