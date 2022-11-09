The Pour House 3 Pier Market Place

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Latte
D. White

COFFEE

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Hot drip coffee. Choose from our medium (Guatemala/Ethiopia), dark (single origin Columbia), or Decaf Columbia coffee.

Iced Coffee

$3.65+
Pour Over

Pour Over

$4.50

Coffee at its freshest - 12oz - choose your region. Our meticulous brew method brings out all the flavorful notes.

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.00

a double espresso shot of our exclusive house blend, pulled to perfection

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

(espresso w/a dash of steamed milk. Approx 3oz)

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk. Approx. 4oz

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Celebrate the marriage of espresso and steamed milk with this classic drink. Approx. 6oz.

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

If you prefer a higher ratio of steamed milk to espresso, a latte is for you. Take it to another level with flavored syrups and alternative milks. Add an extra double shot to bring up the ratio.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Hot water w/a double espresso shot floated on top.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Smooth and complex. Chocolatey notes with a full body.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

Smooth and creamy. Complex with chocolate notes.

Coffee Box (96oz)

$24.99

96oz of coffee. Comes with a dozen cups and lids.

TEA

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.85

loose leaf - 16oz

Pour House Chai

$3.85+

House-made Chai. Assam black tea from India and fresh, whole spices

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.85+

Our loose leaf tea steeped to perfection.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$3.85+
Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte (16oz)

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte (16oz)

$5.75

Iced Strawberry Matcha (16oz) with your choice of milk.

London Fog

$4.50+

A long shot of our Earl Grey Tea pulled through the espresso machine and married with the perfect amount of steamed milk. Honey is the suggested sweetener however choose simple syrup if vegan or stevia in the raw if avoiding sugar. Also available unsweetened.

Sweet Rose Latte

Sweet Rose Latte

$4.25+

A hot latte featuring Organic Egyptian Rose Oil, Holy Basil and Stevia Leaves. Lightly sweetened with simple syrup (optional).

SIGNATURE DRINKS

D. White

$4.25+

white chocolate & caramel. Enjoy hot or iced.

Ming Tea

$4.50+

perfectly spiced chai w/espresso. Get your mojo back! Enjoy hot or iced.

B'z

B'z

$4.25+

Latte with warm undertones of local honey. This drink is the Bees Knees.

Eye Opener

$3.50+

Brewed coffee w/espresso. Wake up!

Great White

Great White

$6.00+

Our exclusive iced cold brew coffee soda with maple cold foam. Make it vegan w/alternative milk foam.

Mocha

$4.00+

espresso w/steamed milk and decadent chocolate

Maple Latte

$4.50+

made w/pure New Hampshire Maple Syrup, harvested the old-fashioned way.

Peppermint Mocha

$4.25+

keep that holiday spirit all year long with our Pepmo

Razzle

$4.25+

white chocolate raspberry

Golden Milk Latte

$4.75+

A golden turmeric-based masterpiece

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

A hot drinking chocolate made fresh with your choice of milk.

Nitro Maple Cream

$5.50+

Our Nitro Cold Brew topped with a Maple Cream. Tasting notes of melted ice cream, maple, and chocolate. Your new favorite cold brew!

ARRI Minnie

ARRI Minnie

$5.00+

The Animal Rescue League of RI "Minnie" Latte. Dark Amber Maple Syrup from NH with Local Honey. Hot or Iced. 25% of the sale of this drink donated to The Animal Rescue League of RI. Choose 12oz Hot or 16oz Iced for what we feel is the perfect ratio.

ARRI Maizey

ARRI Maizey

$5.00+

The Animal Rescue League of RI "Maizey" Peppermint Matcha Latte. Japanese Okumidori (Ceremonial grade from Kyoto). 12oz Hot or 16oz Iced. 25% of the sale of this drink donated to The Animal Rescue League of RI.

The Terry

$4.50+

BOTTLED DRINKS

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Glass 250 mL

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Glass 250 mL

$2.00
Crystal Geuser Water 16.9fl

Crystal Geuser Water 16.9fl

$1.75

16.9 FL OZ (500ml) Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water.

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Del's Lemonade

$2.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$1.55

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

AVO BAGEL

Toasted bagel with FRESH avocado and the right amount of tangy spices on top.
Avocado Bagel

Avocado Bagel

$8.00

BAGELS

Plain Bagel

$2.85

Everything Bagel

$2.85

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.85

Gluten Free Bagel

$2.95

NUTELLA CROISSANT

A fresh baked croissant with Nutella Hazelnut Spread and your choice of fresh fruit.

NUTELLA CROISSANT

$6.95

SPECIALS

Hand-made croissant with fresh (white meat) chicken salad. Contains egg, wheat
The Energizer

The Energizer

$7.25

T.A.E. (affectionately known as "The Afternoon Energizer"). Cinnamon Raisin bagel slathered in peanut butter, banana slices, and clover honey. Finished with organic coconut flakes. (Please let us know if you prefer a plain bagel. )

PASTRIES

Plain Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$2.95

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Choc. Croissant

$3.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.95Out of stock

DONUTS

Coffee roll

Coffee roll

$3.75Out of stock

Maple Frosted Donut

$2.85Out of stock

Boston Cream

$2.85Out of stock

Jelly Filled

$2.85Out of stock

Vanilla Sprinkled

$2.85Out of stock

Glazed Plain Donut

$2.85Out of stock

Apple Cider Donut

$2.85Out of stock

GRAB N' GO

Dirty Potato Chips

$1.75

Meiji Panda Chocolate

$0.60
Nature's Bakery GF Blueberry Fig Bar

Nature's Bakery GF Blueberry Fig Bar

$1.50
Nature's Bakery GF Raspberry Fig Bar

Nature's Bakery GF Raspberry Fig Bar

$1.50Out of stock

Nutella & GO

$1.85
Banana

Banana

$1.00

Kind Mini Bar Caramel/almond/sea Salt

$1.50

Pocky Chocolate

$1.75

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.50+

COFFEE

Blossom Whole Bean 12oz Whole Bean

Blossom Whole Bean 12oz Whole Bean

$16.00

peach candy / strawberry / cocoa. A signature blend and customer favorite light roast. The specific coffees we source for Blossom may change from year to year, but generally we blend a natural process Ethiopian with a washed Guatemalan coffee. The cup profile of this blend remains fruit forward on the nose, balanced with a pleasing acid, with a cocoa finish.

Nor'easter Columbia 12oz Whole Bean

$16.00

A signature dark roast profile; highlighting the deeper, stout flavors without compromising the Colombian coffees integrity. This coffee is roasted into second crack and end the roast as the natural sugars in the coffee are caramelizing when the coffee is a chestnut color. The oils on the exterior of the coffee have not yet been forced to surface. This is where some of the sweetness is maintained and acidity inherent in the Colombian coffee. Distinct roasty notes.

TEA

Finum 100 Tea Filters

Finum 100 Tea Filters

$7.50

Use for loose leaf tea. Natural non-bleached paper tea filters may be tied in a knot for travel, or simply folded over the side of your teacup or teapot for easy disposable.

English Breakfast Black Tea Pyramid Bags

English Breakfast Black Tea Pyramid Bags

$14.50

Assam Pyramid Bags Caffeinated Tasting Notes: caramel • cherrywood • clementine Origin: Assam, India Grown, handpicked, and processed at the up-and-coming Chandighat Estate in eastern India, this sweet, classic Assam tea is hearty and bold with a citrus finish. These flavors can be heightened with the addition of milk and sugar. Infusion: For an 8 oz serving, steep in 212°F water for 4 minutes. Enjoy! Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves.

MERCH

Insulated 16oz Travel Mug

Insulated 16oz Travel Mug

$29.99

Enjoy your morning coffee in what is arguably the most beautiful insulated travel coffee mug on the planet. Artist Abby Paffrath designed "Sunset Surf" to create a timeless bottle that will help you enjoy your coffee that much more. Because it's vacuum insulated it’ll keep your favorite brew piping hot for hours (or cold, if you like it iced) and the magnetic cap means you'll always know where your lid is. Laser etched logo will never wear off. BPS Free, 18/8 Food Grade Stainless.

T-Shirt Narragansett Size XL

T-Shirt Narragansett Size XL

$25.00Out of stock
T-Shirt Front Logo Size L

T-Shirt Front Logo Size L

$25.00

Kinto 03 Mug

$22.50

Kalita 185 Pour Over Brewer

$48.00

Collaboration by the masters of Hasamiyaki and Kalita: We're proud to offer the Kalita Hasami Dripper, a fine work of collaboration between Kalita and Hasamiyaki. This wonderful dripper is made using the Hasamiyaki – meaning Hasami porcelain – method, a traditional porcelain crafting method that originates four centuries ago in the Hasami town, Nagasaki prefecture. Each is handcrafted by experienced artisans, and will take your pour over to an unprecedented level.

Kalita 185 Wave Filter (50 pack)

Kalita 185 Wave Filter (50 pack)

$9.99

Paper Filters perfectly matched with the Kalita 185 brewing device.

Hario V60 Server Clear

$29.99

Year Of A Tiger 2022

$45.00

Kinto To Go Tumbler

$37.50

Kinto Mug 14oz

$22.50

Art

$50.00Out of stock

Xmas Ornament

$15.00

Smoothie

Smoothie 16oz

$5.75

HOLIDAY DRINKS

The Terry

$4.50+

The Terry is inspired by the traditional dark chocolate orange candy found around the holiday time. It is made with a unique Valencia Orange syrup that is designed to work with dairy. The iced drinks feature a matching cold foam. If you are a fan of orange, this latte will not disappoint. Each size contains a double shot of espresso. Add an extra shot for more intense coffee flavors and caffeine.

Sugar Cookie

$4.25+

This latte tastes like a sugar cookie found around the holidays. The iced lattes feature a matching cold foam. This latte may contain natural sprinkles (while supplies last). Each size contains a double shot of espresso. Add an extra shot for more intense coffee flavors and caffeine.

Dreamsicle

$4.50+

This drink features white chocolate and Valencia Orange syrup. It is our version of a creamsicle however the perfectly textured milk of the hot latte and matching cold foam of the iced latte makes it extra dreamy. Each size contains a double shot of espresso. Add an extra shot for more intense coffee flavors and caffeine.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Exceptional coffee and teas from around the world.

Website

Location

3 Pier Market Place, Narragansett, RI 02882

Directions

Gallery
The Pour House image
The Pour House image

