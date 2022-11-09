The Pour House 3 Pier Market Place

Nor'easter Columbia 12oz Whole Bean

$16.00

A signature dark roast profile; highlighting the deeper, stout flavors without compromising the Colombian coffees integrity. This coffee is roasted into second crack and end the roast as the natural sugars in the coffee are caramelizing when the coffee is a chestnut color. The oils on the exterior of the coffee have not yet been forced to surface. This is where some of the sweetness is maintained and acidity inherent in the Colombian coffee. Distinct roasty notes.