The Pour House at Coldwater

review star

No reviews yet

120 S. Main St

Tuscumbia, AL 35674

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Plate - 1 side
Pour House Smasher
Sixth Street Corn Dip

Cratchit's Kitchen

Cratchit's Kitchen Prepaid

$20.00

Please add your Name and Phone Number in the special request field

Lotus Energy Bombs Build Your Own

Lotus Energy Bomb Build Your Own

$8.00+

Lotus Energy Bombs Suggested Recipes

Peach Gummy

$6.00+

White Lotus + Peach and Strawberry

Skinny Peach Gummy

$6.00+

Skinny White Lotus + Sugar Free Peach and Sugar Free Strawberry

Fruit Cocktail

$6.00+

Gold Lotus + Orange Juice, Peach, Strawberry, & Cherry

Nerds

$6.00+

White Lotus + Strawberry, Peach, & Orange

Orange Creamsicle

$6.00+

White Lotus + Orange & Vanilla

Watermelon Sugar High

$6.00+

Lemonade Lotus + Watermelon

Skinny Watermelon Sugar High

$6.00+

Skinny Pink Lemonade Lotus + Sugar Free Watermelon

Bee Peachy

$6.00+

Sweet Lotus Energy Tea + Peach & Honey

Fuzzy Navel Lotus

$6.00+

White Lotus + Peach & Orange

Berry Skinny

$6.00+

Unsweet Lotus Energy Tea + Sugar Free Raspberry & Strawberry

Blackberry Sangria Lotus

$6.00+

Gold Lotus + Blackberry & Strawberry

Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast Plate

$6.99

Two Eggs cooked to order with choice of meat/toast or biscuit/grits, sausage gravy, or chocolate gravy.

Double Gravy Biscuit Plate

$6.99

Two Biscuits with your choice of sausage gravy or chocolate gravy plus your choice of sausage, bacon, ham, or bologna.

Pancakes or Waffle Plate

$6.99

Three Pancakes or a 7 inch Waffle with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or bologna.

Avocado Toast

$6.99+

Toast topped with avocado, everything seasoning, arugula, cilantro, and a fried egg

Coldwater Breakfast Hot Brown

$9.99+

Open face breakfast sandwich with oven-roasted turkey and sliced ham, topped with creamy Mornay sauce, a slice of tomato, bacon and a fried egg

Loaded Grits Bowl

$6.99

A large bowl of grits topped with bacon crumbles, shredded cheese, and one egg cooked to order.

Dessert Biscuit

$3.99

A biscuit filled with whipped topping and sliced strawberries then sprinkled with Waffle Dust

Biscuit or Toast

$1.29

Add 3 Pancakes or 1 Waffle

$3.09

One egg cooked to order

$1.19

Side of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Or Bologna

$2.39

Baked Potato Casserole

$4.00

Side Of Grits

$3.09

Side Chocolate Gravy

$1.29

Side Of Sausage Gravy

$1.29

Add Strawberries & Whip

$1.19

Add One Pancake

$1.39

Oatmeal

$2.49

Breakfast Handhelds

Sausage Biscuit

$2.69

Bacon Biscuit

$2.69

Ham Biscuit

$2.69

Bologna Biscuit

$2.69

BLT

$7.89

A huge BLT served on toasted deli bread

Appetizers

5 pc Cheesy Bread

$7.00

5 pc Wings

$10.99

Chips and Queso

$8.99

Tortilla Chips paired with our delicious white cheese dip

Coldwater Cheesesteak Dip

$12.99

Hot, melty philly cheeseteak dip served with tortilla chips or Pourk Rinds

Fresh Fried Pourk Rinds

$6.00

House Fried Pourk Rinds served naked or your choice of Ranch, BBQ, or Cajun seasoning

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Crispy fried green beans served with your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Spring Creek Dipping Sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Five slices of Fried Green tomatoes served with our house made Spring Creek Dipping Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Crispy fried mushrooms served with your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Spring Creek Dipping Sauce

Hot Pimento Cheese Dip with choice of Dippers

$8.99

Hot and melty pimento cheese served with your choice of Pourk Rinds or tortilla chips

Loaded BBQ Pork Rinds

$12.99

House Fried Pourk Rinds topped with Carolina pulled pork, a sweet golden sauce, BBQ Dry Rub, and Queso

Natchitoches Original Crawfish Etoufee Pies

$12.99

Natchitoches Original Meat Pies Appetizer

$12.99

Snack size versions of our Natchitoches Original Meat Pies served with a hearty marinara for dipping.

Sausage, Pimento Cheese, & Spicy Green Bean Plate

$12.99

Conecuh sausage, pimento cheese, and spicy green beans served with Pourk Rinds or tortilla chips

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

6 Extra Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Sixth Street Corn Dip

$10.99

Mexican style corn, Alabama White Sauce, and BBQ Dry Rub topped with hot melted cheese - served with Pourk Rinds or tortilla chips

Tortilla Chips and Fire Roasted Salsa

$8.99

Tortilla Chips paired with our Fire Roasted Salsa

Sandwiches

Pour House Smasher

$6.89

Old fashioned flat top griddle burger

Pour House Pub Burger

$8.49

8 ounce chargrilled burger

Hot Dog

$5.09

Quarter pound all beef dog split and cooked on our flatop griddle

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Shaved beef, onions, and peppers cooked on our flat top griddle, served on a hoagie bun and smothered with our white queso.

BLT

$7.89

A huge BLT served on toasted deli bread

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.49

Golden fried chicken tenders with lettuce and Spring Creek Sauce

Catfish Pour Boy

$9.99

Golden fried Catfish fillet with lettuce and tartar sauce on a hoagie bun

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$9.99

Golden fried green tomatoes with bacon and lettuce on toast

Carolina BBQ Sandwich

$7.49

Carolina Pulled pork with slaw, pickle and a sweet gold sauce

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

A generous portion of cheese on deli bread and grilled to perfection on our flat top

Grilled Pimento and Cheese

$3.99

Like a grilled cheese but with some attitude.

Club Sandwich

$9.29

Our take on the traditional club with loads of bacon, deli sliced ham and turkey, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce with our own Spring Creek Sauce

Avocado Toast

$6.99+

Toast topped with avocado, everything seasoning, arugula, cilantro, and a fried egg

Entrees

12 Ounce Ribeye Steak - 2 sides

$26.99

12 ounce ribeye seasoned and grilled - served with two sides and bread

6 Pc Wings And Fries (No Substitution)

$13.99

Catfish Plate - 1 Side

$12.99

2 catfish fillets, fries and hushpuppies

Chicken and Waffle

$13.29

A freshly made 7 inch waffle topped with chicken tenders, strawberries, whipped topping, and Waffle Dust. Served with syrup.

Chicken Tender Plate - 1 side

$8.99+

Three golden fried tenders served with fries, Texas Toast, and your choice of Spring Creek Dipping Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.

Coldwater Hot Brown

$9.99+

Open face sandwich with oven-roasted turkey and sliced ham, topped with creamy Mornay sauce, a slice of tomato, and bacon

Fried Shrimp Dinner - 2 sides

$16.99

8 Large Shrimp fried golden brown and served with two sides, cocktail sauce, and hushpuppies

Grilled Pork Chop - 2 sides

$11.99+

Grilled center cut pork chop served with two sides and bread.

Grilled Chicken Breast - 2 sides

$13.99

A 7 ounce grilled chicken breast - choice of finishes - served with two sides

Grilled Shrimp Dinner - 2 Sides

$16.99

6 Extra Jumbo Argentinian Reds seasoned and grilled - served with two sides, cocktail sauce and hushpuppies

Hamburger Steak Plate - 1 side

$10.99

1/2 lb Hamburger Steak with Fries

Linguine Ashley

$13.99

Linguine smothered with our own Crawfish Ashley sauce and served with garlic bread

Natchitoches Cajun Crawfish Etouffee Pie - 2 sides

$13.99

Golden fried turnover filled with crawfish etouffee, served with fries and slaw.

Natchitoches Original Meat Pie Plate - 2 sides

$13.99

Golden fried turnover filled with beef and pork blend with Cajun spices, served with fries and slaw

Parmesan Garlic Grilled Chicken Pasta

$13.99

Pizza & Flatbreads

10 Inch Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$10.00

10 inch build your own pizza

Herb Crusted Flatbread

$7.00

Herb crusted build your own flatbread

Sides

1/2 Dozen Hushpuppies

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Potato Casserole

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Dozen Hush Puppies

$6.00

12 Hush Puppies

Fries

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Salad Bar

$6.00+

One trip to the salad bar

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

Veggie Medley

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.49

Fried Chicken Tender

$1.89

Desserts

Add a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.49

So-POUR-Pillas

$9.99

House Fried Pourk Rinds sprinkled with Waffle Dust and topped with chocolate, caramel, whipped topping and strawberries.

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Chocolate Cobbler

$4.49

Butterfinger Cake

$5.99

3 Layer Mandarin Orange Pineapple Cake

$6.99

No Bake Pumpkin Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Eclair Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Oreo Lasagna

$3.99Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$6.99Out of stock

Strawberry Cake W/ Cream Cheese Icing

$3.99Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae with Caramel

$3.49

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae with Chocolate

$3.49

Blueberry Delight

$5.99

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.89

Coffee

$1.69

Orange Juice

$2.89

Milk

$2.89

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Good Food and Great Times!

120 S. Main St, Tuscumbia, AL 35674

