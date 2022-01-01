The Pour House at Coldwater
No reviews yet
120 S. Main St
Tuscumbia, AL 35674
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lotus Energy Bombs Build Your Own
Lotus Energy Bombs Suggested Recipes
Peach Gummy
White Lotus + Peach and Strawberry
Skinny Peach Gummy
Skinny White Lotus + Sugar Free Peach and Sugar Free Strawberry
Fruit Cocktail
Gold Lotus + Orange Juice, Peach, Strawberry, & Cherry
Nerds
White Lotus + Strawberry, Peach, & Orange
Orange Creamsicle
White Lotus + Orange & Vanilla
Watermelon Sugar High
Lemonade Lotus + Watermelon
Skinny Watermelon Sugar High
Skinny Pink Lemonade Lotus + Sugar Free Watermelon
Bee Peachy
Sweet Lotus Energy Tea + Peach & Honey
Fuzzy Navel Lotus
White Lotus + Peach & Orange
Berry Skinny
Unsweet Lotus Energy Tea + Sugar Free Raspberry & Strawberry
Blackberry Sangria Lotus
Gold Lotus + Blackberry & Strawberry
Breakfast
Two Egg Breakfast Plate
Two Eggs cooked to order with choice of meat/toast or biscuit/grits, sausage gravy, or chocolate gravy.
Double Gravy Biscuit Plate
Two Biscuits with your choice of sausage gravy or chocolate gravy plus your choice of sausage, bacon, ham, or bologna.
Pancakes or Waffle Plate
Three Pancakes or a 7 inch Waffle with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or bologna.
Avocado Toast
Toast topped with avocado, everything seasoning, arugula, cilantro, and a fried egg
Coldwater Breakfast Hot Brown
Open face breakfast sandwich with oven-roasted turkey and sliced ham, topped with creamy Mornay sauce, a slice of tomato, bacon and a fried egg
Loaded Grits Bowl
A large bowl of grits topped with bacon crumbles, shredded cheese, and one egg cooked to order.
Dessert Biscuit
A biscuit filled with whipped topping and sliced strawberries then sprinkled with Waffle Dust
Biscuit or Toast
Add 3 Pancakes or 1 Waffle
One egg cooked to order
Side of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Or Bologna
Baked Potato Casserole
Side Of Grits
Side Chocolate Gravy
Side Of Sausage Gravy
Add Strawberries & Whip
Add One Pancake
Oatmeal
Breakfast Handhelds
Appetizers
5 pc Cheesy Bread
5 pc Wings
Chips and Queso
Tortilla Chips paired with our delicious white cheese dip
Coldwater Cheesesteak Dip
Hot, melty philly cheeseteak dip served with tortilla chips or Pourk Rinds
Fresh Fried Pourk Rinds
House Fried Pourk Rinds served naked or your choice of Ranch, BBQ, or Cajun seasoning
Fried Green Beans
Crispy fried green beans served with your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Spring Creek Dipping Sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Five slices of Fried Green tomatoes served with our house made Spring Creek Dipping Sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Crispy fried mushrooms served with your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Spring Creek Dipping Sauce
Hot Pimento Cheese Dip with choice of Dippers
Hot and melty pimento cheese served with your choice of Pourk Rinds or tortilla chips
Loaded BBQ Pork Rinds
House Fried Pourk Rinds topped with Carolina pulled pork, a sweet golden sauce, BBQ Dry Rub, and Queso
Natchitoches Original Crawfish Etoufee Pies
Natchitoches Original Meat Pies Appetizer
Snack size versions of our Natchitoches Original Meat Pies served with a hearty marinara for dipping.
Sausage, Pimento Cheese, & Spicy Green Bean Plate
Conecuh sausage, pimento cheese, and spicy green beans served with Pourk Rinds or tortilla chips
Shrimp Cocktail
6 Extra Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon
Sixth Street Corn Dip
Mexican style corn, Alabama White Sauce, and BBQ Dry Rub topped with hot melted cheese - served with Pourk Rinds or tortilla chips
Tortilla Chips and Fire Roasted Salsa
Tortilla Chips paired with our Fire Roasted Salsa
Sandwiches
Pour House Smasher
Old fashioned flat top griddle burger
Pour House Pub Burger
8 ounce chargrilled burger
Hot Dog
Quarter pound all beef dog split and cooked on our flatop griddle
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved beef, onions, and peppers cooked on our flat top griddle, served on a hoagie bun and smothered with our white queso.
BLT
A huge BLT served on toasted deli bread
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Golden fried chicken tenders with lettuce and Spring Creek Sauce
Catfish Pour Boy
Golden fried Catfish fillet with lettuce and tartar sauce on a hoagie bun
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Golden fried green tomatoes with bacon and lettuce on toast
Carolina BBQ Sandwich
Carolina Pulled pork with slaw, pickle and a sweet gold sauce
Grilled Cheese
A generous portion of cheese on deli bread and grilled to perfection on our flat top
Grilled Pimento and Cheese
Like a grilled cheese but with some attitude.
Club Sandwich
Our take on the traditional club with loads of bacon, deli sliced ham and turkey, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce with our own Spring Creek Sauce
Avocado Toast
Toast topped with avocado, everything seasoning, arugula, cilantro, and a fried egg
Entrees
12 Ounce Ribeye Steak - 2 sides
12 ounce ribeye seasoned and grilled - served with two sides and bread
6 Pc Wings And Fries (No Substitution)
Catfish Plate - 1 Side
2 catfish fillets, fries and hushpuppies
Chicken and Waffle
A freshly made 7 inch waffle topped with chicken tenders, strawberries, whipped topping, and Waffle Dust. Served with syrup.
Chicken Tender Plate - 1 side
Three golden fried tenders served with fries, Texas Toast, and your choice of Spring Creek Dipping Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.
Coldwater Hot Brown
Open face sandwich with oven-roasted turkey and sliced ham, topped with creamy Mornay sauce, a slice of tomato, and bacon
Fried Shrimp Dinner - 2 sides
8 Large Shrimp fried golden brown and served with two sides, cocktail sauce, and hushpuppies
Grilled Pork Chop - 2 sides
Grilled center cut pork chop served with two sides and bread.
Grilled Chicken Breast - 2 sides
A 7 ounce grilled chicken breast - choice of finishes - served with two sides
Grilled Shrimp Dinner - 2 Sides
6 Extra Jumbo Argentinian Reds seasoned and grilled - served with two sides, cocktail sauce and hushpuppies
Hamburger Steak Plate - 1 side
1/2 lb Hamburger Steak with Fries
Linguine Ashley
Linguine smothered with our own Crawfish Ashley sauce and served with garlic bread
Natchitoches Cajun Crawfish Etouffee Pie - 2 sides
Golden fried turnover filled with crawfish etouffee, served with fries and slaw.
Natchitoches Original Meat Pie Plate - 2 sides
Golden fried turnover filled with beef and pork blend with Cajun spices, served with fries and slaw
Parmesan Garlic Grilled Chicken Pasta
Pizza & Flatbreads
Sides
1/2 Dozen Hushpuppies
Baked Potato
Baked Potato Casserole
Cole Slaw
Dozen Hush Puppies
12 Hush Puppies
Fries
Grilled Asparagus
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Fries
Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Salad Bar
One trip to the salad bar
Soup of the Day
Soup of the Day
Veggie Medley
Grilled Chicken Breast
Fried Chicken Tender
Desserts
Add a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
So-POUR-Pillas
House Fried Pourk Rinds sprinkled with Waffle Dust and topped with chocolate, caramel, whipped topping and strawberries.
Bread Pudding
Chocolate Cobbler
Butterfinger Cake
3 Layer Mandarin Orange Pineapple Cake
No Bake Pumpkin Pie
Chocolate Eclair Cake
Oreo Lasagna
Peach Cobbler
Strawberry Cake W/ Cream Cheese Icing
Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae with Caramel
Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae with Chocolate
Blueberry Delight
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Good Food and Great Times!
120 S. Main St, Tuscumbia, AL 35674