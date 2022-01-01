- Home
The Pour House on Derry
6200 Derry Street
Harrisburg, PA 17111
Starters
Battered Sweet Corn Nuggets
Sweet corn and creamy filling dipped in batter, lightly fried and served with Cajun ranch dressing
Breaded Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli coated with crispy seasoned bread crumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce
Breaded Pepper Jack Bites
Breaded pepper jack cheese lightly fried and served with our Cajun ranch dressing
Breaded Pickle Spears
Breaded Provolone Sticks
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Sliced Philly steak meat, peppers, and onions wrapped in a delicate eggroll wrapper, lightly fried and served with our homemade marinara and cheese sauces
Cheesesteak Pretzel
Jumbo soft pretzel topped with seasoned steak, grilled onions and our homemade cheese sauce
Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Tossed in buffalo sauce 1.00
Crab Pretzel
Jumbo soft pretzel topped with our crab clip and cheddar jack cheese.
Creamy Crab Dip
Served with parmesan dusted pita points
Firecracker Shrimp
A basket of panko breaded shrimp lightly fried and tossed in our homemade firecracker sauce.
Fried Pretzel Bites
oft pretzel bites lightly fried and served with a side of our homemade cheese sauce
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
Fresh white cheddar cheese curds lightly breaded with fresh garlic, granulated garlic and parsley. Fried and served with marinara sauce
Hot Sausage Bites
Hand cut sausage links served with your choice of dipping sauce
Mac & Jack Bites
Spicy pepper jack cheese, bacon and elbow macaroni dipped in beer batter, lightly fried and served with Cajun ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Creamy mozzarella, breaded, fried and served with homemade marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Thick cut beer battered onion rings served with a side of our Cajun ranch dressing.
Pierogies
Mashed potato and cheese filled dough pockets lightly fried and tossed in your choice of hot or garlic parmesan sauce.
Pizza Pretzel
Jumbo soft pretzel topped with marinara sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
Quesadillas
Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato, served with ranch dressing
Buffalo Bleu Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled seasoned chicken breast buffalo hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, diced celery and mozzarella cheese, served with bleu cheese. Land &
Cheese Quesadilla
Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream. Add Chicken $4.00
Cheesesteak Quesadilla
Seasoned steak, grilled peppers and onion and our homemade cheese sauce, served with marinara sauce
Cheesy Crab Quesadilla
Our homemade crab dip and cheddar jack cheese, with your choice of sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Grilled seasoned chicken breast, ranch dressing, smoked bacon and cheddar jack cheese, served with ranch dressing.
Chicken Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, our homemade crab dip, Old Bay seasoning, and cheddar jack cheese, served with Cajun ranch.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Quesadilla
Grilled seasoned chicken breast, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard smoked ham, served with honey mustard. Buffalo Bleu Chicken
Italian Quesadilla
Pepperoni, capicola, ham, hard salami, provolone and mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce.
Land & Sea Quesadilla
easoned steak, homemade crab dip, Old Bay seasoning and cheddar jack cheese, with your choice of sauce
Pork BBQ Quesadilla
Pork BBQ and American cheese, served with BBQ sauce
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla
ajun seasoned grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions, jalapenos and cheddar jack cheese, served with Cajun ranch
Fry Baskets
Buffalo Fries
Traditional fry basket tossed in hot sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing. Cheesy Crab Fr
Cheese Fry
Covered in cheddar jack and homemade cheese sauce
Cheesesteak Fries
Topped with seasoned steak, grilled peppers and onions, and homemade cheese sauc
Cheesy Crab Fries
Tossed in Old Bay and topped with our homemade crab dip and cheddar jack cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
Topped with grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing.
Chicken Finger Basket
Chicken tenderloin lightly breaded and fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Clam Strip Basket
Breaded clam strips lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce
Fish and Chips
Beer battered cod fillet served with our homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw.
Gravy Fry Basket
Topped with beef gravy
Loaded Pork BBQ Basket
Pulled pork, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese and BBQ sauce
Loaded Ranch
Topped with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and Cajun ranch dressing
Mexican Fry Basket
Topped with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, black olives, jalapefios, homemade cheese sauce, salsa and sour cream
Shrimp Basket
Crispy breaded shrimp fried and served with Old Bay fries and cocktail sauce. Cheeses
Traditional Fry Basket
Served with our signature sauce.
Nachos
Beef Nachos
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Cheesy Crab Nachos
14.99Topped with our crab dip and our homemade cheese sauce
Chicken Nachos
Traditional Nachos
Served with diced tomatoes, jalaperios, black olives, homemade cheese sauce, served with a side of salsa and sour cream. Add beef 4.00 Add chicken 4.00 Add buffalo chicken 4.50
Burger Board
Bacon Cheddar* Burger
Smoked bacon and cheddar jack cheese
Bacon Ranch* Burger
Smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.
Black N' Bleu* Burger
Cajun blackened with bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo Bleu* Burger
Buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Chesapeake* Burger
Old Bay seasoning, our homemade crab dip, and cheddar jack cheese
Classic* Burger
American cheese.
Cordon Bleu* Burger
Ham, Swiss cheese, and Dijon mustard
Hot Sausage* Burger
Topped with hot smoked sausage, American cheese, grilled onions, and mustard
Italian* Burger
Capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.
Kamikaze Burger Burger
Dry Sriracha seasoned and topped with smoked bacon, grilled jalapenos, our kamikaze sauce and cheddar jack cheese
Maui Wowie* Burger
Smoked Bacon, grilled onions, Mowie Wowie sauce, and cheddar jack cheese
Meat Lovers* Burger
Ham, corned beef, smoked bacon, pepperoni, and cheddar jack cheese
Mozzarella* Burger
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and two batter dipped mozzarella sticks
Mushroom Swiss* Burger
Fresh sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Parmesan Peppercorn* Burger
Parmesan peppercorn dressing, grilled mushrooms, and smoked bacon.
Pittsburger* Burger
Swiss cheese, fresh cut fries, bacon, tomato and coleslaw
Pork BBQ* Burger
Pulled pork BBQ, smoked bacon, and American cheese
Patty Melt Burger
Grilled onions, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese, served on grilled marble rye
Pour House Burger
Two of our 1 /2 pound burgers with American cheese
Rajun Cajun* Burger
Seasoned with Cajun spices and topped with smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and our Cajun ranch dressing
South Philly* Burger
Seasoned and topped with grilled peppers, onions, and American cheese
Southwest* Burger
Grilled peppers, onions, jalapenos, and cheddar jack cheese.
Western BBQ* Burger
Cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce, and a beer battered onion ring
Wraps and Salads
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken tenders, I tossed and buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, and celery
Caesar
Romain lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing
Cheesesteak Salad
Season steak, grilled peppers and onions, and homemade cheese sauce. Not available as a wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fresh iceberg and Romain lettuce, onion, tomato, croutons, cheddar jack cheese, and our a homemade ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar
Romain lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing
Classic Greek Salad
Fresh iceberg and Romain lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Tossed in our Greek dressing. Add grilled chicken $4 dollars. Not available as a Wrap
Garden
Fresh iceberg and Romain lettuce, red onion, tomato, croutons, cheddar jack cheese, and your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of dressing
Pub Club
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
Smoked Turkey & Bacon
Fresh iceberg lettuce, onion, tomato, croutons, cheddar jack cheese, and your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Fresh iceberg and Romain lettuce season ground beef, tortilla chips, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, homemade cheese sauce and Cajun ranch dressing. Not available as a wrap
Boli Board
Bacon Cheeseburger Boli
Half pound of seasoned ground beef, smoked bacon, American and cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and served with a side of ranch dressing
Buffalo Bleu Boli
Grilled chicken breast, buffalo hot sauce, cheddar jack cheese, blue cheese dressing and served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Cheesesteak Boli
Season steak, American cheese, grilled peppers, and onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch Boli
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, ranch dressing and cheddar jack cheese and served with a side of ranch dressing
Chicken Cheesesteak Boli
Season chicken breast, grilled onions, cheddar jack and American cheese
Chicken Chesapeake Boli
Old bay seasoning and grilled chicken breast, homemade crab job, cheddar jack cheese, served with Cajun ranch dressing
Chicken Cordon Bleu Boli
Grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard
Hot Sausage Boli
Search hot sausage, grilled onions, mustard, smoked bacon, American cheese, cheddar jack cheese, and served with a side of our hickory barbecue sauce
Meat Lovers Boli
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Mexican Boli
Half pound of season ground beef, diced onions, and tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, homemade cheese sauce served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Pepperoni Boli
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Pork BBQ Boli
Half pounds of pulled pork barbecue, smoked bacon, American and cheddar jack cheese, served with a side of barbecue sauce
Pub Club Boli
Smoked turkey and ham with smoked bacon and cheddar jack cheese
Rajun Cajun Boli
Half pound of season ground beef, smoked bacon, grilled onions, cheddar jack cheese, served with a side of Cajun ranch dressing
Southwest Chicken Boli
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, grilled peppers, onions, jalapeños and cheddar jack cheese
Spicy Italian Boli
Capicola, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage and mozzarella
Supreme Boli
Pepperoni, sausage, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese
Traditional Boli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese and mustard
Veggie Lovers Boli
Grilled peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Topped with cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion in our homemade ranch dressing
Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich
Old bay seasoning grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade crab dip, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, served with him, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Dijon mustard
Chicken Gyro
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, tzatziki sauce, tomato and diced onion wrapped in a grilled Pita
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
The chicken breast talked with marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese
Classic Gyro
Season slice Gyro meat, to Zieke sauce, tomato and diced onion wrapped in a grilled pita
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast tossed and buffalo sauce and talked with our homemade blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast talked with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Pulled Porker Sandwich
Pulled BBQ and smoked bacon served with American cheese
Rachel Sandwich
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, 1,000 Island dressing, homemade coleslaw on grilled rye
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned grilled chicken breast tossed and teriyaki sauce, and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Subs & Cheesesteaks
Italian Cheesesteak Sub
Italian seasoned steak, grilled peppers and onions, pepperoni and talked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Cheesesteak Sub
Season steak with sautéed onions and our homemade cheese sauce
California Cheesesteak Sub
Season steak, grilled onions, I talked with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Chicken cheesesteak Sub
Chop it grilled chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, and onions and American cheese
Cheesesteak special Sub
Season steak, grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with marinara sauce and American cheese
Cheeseburger Sub
A half pound burger grilled seasoned and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese
Fish Sub
8 ounces of beer battered cod with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and served with a side of tartar sauce
Wings
Jumbo Wing Party Packs TO GO
Add On's
TO GO Beer
6-Pack Abita Purple
6-Pack Amstel Light
6-Pack Angry Orchard
6-Pack Becks
6-Pack Bells 2 Heart
6-Pack Blue Moon
6-Pack BP
6-Pack BP Pineapple
6-Pack BP Watermelon
6-Pack Bud
6-Pack Bud Light
6-Pack Coors Light
6-Pack Corona
6-Pack Corona Light
6-Pack Dirt Wolf
6-Pack Dogfish 60
6-Pack Dogfish 90
6-Pack Dogfsh Flesh
6-Pack Dogfsh Namaste
6-Pack Duclaw Bare Ass
6-Pack Duclaw Blood Orange
6-Pack Duclaw Euphoria
6-Pack Duclaw Funk
6-Pack Duclaw Neon
6-Pack Duclaw Serum
6-Pack EG I love Lamp
6-Pack EG Ma Meatloaf
6-Pack EG Purple Monkey
6-Pack Ely Space
6-Pack Ely Space Dust
6-Pack Ely Sup Fuzz
6-Pack Evil G Turtle
6-Pack Evo #3
6-Pack Evo Jaq Lantern
6-Pack Evo Luck #7
6-Pack Fath Root
6-Pack Fly Dog
6-Pack Franziskaner
6-Pack G Fruit Sculpn
6-Pack Golden Monkey
6-Pack Grapfrt Sculpin
6-Pack Harp Apricot
6-Pack Heineken
6-Pack Henry's Cherry Cola
6-Pack Henry's Ginger
6-Pack Henry's Orange
6-Pack Hopnosh
6-Pack Kona Long Board
6-Pack LaGrave
6-Pack Landshark
6-Pack Lein Harv Shandy
6-Pack Leinen Shandy
6-Pack Long Trail
6-Pack LT Cran Gose
6-Pack LT Grn Blaze
6-Pack LT Mostly Cloudy
6-Pack LT Stand Out
6-Pack Magic #9
6-Pack Magic Electric
6-Pack Magners Pear
6-Pack Mcknz Black Cherry
6-Pack Mich Ultra
6-Pack Mike's Lemon
6-Pack Miller High Life
6-Pack Miller Lite
6-Pack Modelo
6-Pack Molson Canadian
6-Pack NB Citradelic
6-Pack NB Fat Tire
6-Pack NB Hvy Melon
6-Pack NB Ranger
6-Pack NYF Ginger Ale
6-Pack NYF Mountain
6-Pack NYF Root Beer
6-Pack NYF Vanilla
6-Pack Pabst Blue Ribbon
6-Pack Presidente
6-Pack Pumpking
6-Pack Redd's Apple
6-Pack Redd's Blueberry
6-Pack Redd's Grn Apple
6-Pack Redd's Strawberry
6-Pack Root Beer
6-Pack Rouge Dead
6-Pack SA Boston Lager
6-Pack SA Octoberfest
6-Pack SA Summer Ale
6-Pack Sculpin
6-Pack Shock Top
6-Pack Sierra Nevada
6-Pack Smirnoff Ice
6-Pack Starr Hill
6-Pack Stella Artois
6-Pack Sthrn Tier
6-Pack Sthrn Tier Salted Carm
6-Pack Stone IPA
6-Pack Storm King
6-Pack SW Blue
6-Pack SW Goin' Coastal
6-Pack TR Dream Weaver
6-Pack TR Java Head
6-Pack TR La Grave
6-Pack TR Mad Elf
6-Pack TR Nug Nectar
6-Pack TR Perp IPA
6-Pack TR Troegenator
6-Pack Trav Jack-O
6-Pack Trav Shandy
6-Pack Vic Gldn Monkey
6-Pack Vic Kirsch Gose
6-Pack Yards Brawler
6-Pack Yards Cape
6-Pack Yrds Pynk
6-Pack Yueng Cans
6-Pack Yuengling Flight
6-Pack Yueng Lager
6-PK Coors Light Cans
6-PK Miller Lt Cans
6-PK Redd's Wicked Apple
6-PK Redd's Wicked Mango
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
6200 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111