BG picView gallery

The Pour House on Derry

review star

No reviews yet

6200 Derry Street

Harrisburg, PA 17111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Battered Sweet Corn Nuggets

$8.49

Sweet corn and creamy filling dipped in batter, lightly fried and served with Cajun ranch dressing

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$8.49

Cheese ravioli coated with crispy seasoned bread crumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce

Breaded Pepper Jack Bites

$8.49

Breaded pepper jack cheese lightly fried and served with our Cajun ranch dressing

Breaded Pickle Spears

$8.99

Breaded Provolone Sticks

$8.49

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$11.99

Sliced Philly steak meat, peppers, and onions wrapped in a delicate eggroll wrapper, lightly fried and served with our homemade marinara and cheese sauces

Cheesesteak Pretzel

$11.99

Jumbo soft pretzel topped with seasoned steak, grilled onions and our homemade cheese sauce

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Tossed in buffalo sauce 1.00

Crab Pretzel

$12.99

Jumbo soft pretzel topped with our crab clip and cheddar jack cheese.

Creamy Crab Dip

$14.99

Served with parmesan dusted pita points

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.99

A basket of panko breaded shrimp lightly fried and tossed in our homemade firecracker sauce.

Fried Pretzel Bites

$8.49

oft pretzel bites lightly fried and served with a side of our homemade cheese sauce

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$8.99

Fresh white cheddar cheese curds lightly breaded with fresh garlic, granulated garlic and parsley. Fried and served with marinara sauce

Hot Sausage Bites

$7.49

Hand cut sausage links served with your choice of dipping sauce

Mac & Jack Bites

$8.49

Spicy pepper jack cheese, bacon and elbow macaroni dipped in beer batter, lightly fried and served with Cajun ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Creamy mozzarella, breaded, fried and served with homemade marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$8.49

Thick cut beer battered onion rings served with a side of our Cajun ranch dressing.

Pierogies

$8.49

Mashed potato and cheese filled dough pockets lightly fried and tossed in your choice of hot or garlic parmesan sauce.

Pizza Pretzel

$10.99

Jumbo soft pretzel topped with marinara sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese

Quesadillas

Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$11.99

Seasoned ground beef, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato, served with ranch dressing

Buffalo Bleu Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled seasoned chicken breast buffalo hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, diced celery and mozzarella cheese, served with bleu cheese. Land &

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream. Add Chicken $4.00

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$11.99

Seasoned steak, grilled peppers and onion and our homemade cheese sauce, served with marinara sauce

Cheesy Crab Quesadilla

$13.99

Our homemade crab dip and cheddar jack cheese, with your choice of sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled seasoned chicken breast, ranch dressing, smoked bacon and cheddar jack cheese, served with ranch dressing.

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla

$14.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, our homemade crab dip, Old Bay seasoning, and cheddar jack cheese, served with Cajun ranch.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled seasoned chicken breast, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard smoked ham, served with honey mustard. Buffalo Bleu Chicken

Italian Quesadilla

$12.99

Pepperoni, capicola, ham, hard salami, provolone and mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce.

Land & Sea Quesadilla

$14.99

easoned steak, homemade crab dip, Old Bay seasoning and cheddar jack cheese, with your choice of sauce

Pork BBQ Quesadilla

$13.99

Pork BBQ and American cheese, served with BBQ sauce

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

ajun seasoned grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions, jalapenos and cheddar jack cheese, served with Cajun ranch

Fry Baskets

Our signature fry baskets are made with fresh cut and lightly seasoned potato

Buffalo Fries

$8.99

Traditional fry basket tossed in hot sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing. Cheesy Crab Fr

Cheese Fry

$8.99

Covered in cheddar jack and homemade cheese sauce

Cheesesteak Fries

$12.99

Topped with seasoned steak, grilled peppers and onions, and homemade cheese sauc

Cheesy Crab Fries

$14.99

Tossed in Old Bay and topped with our homemade crab dip and cheddar jack cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$14.99

Topped with grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing.

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.99

Chicken tenderloin lightly breaded and fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Clam Strip Basket

$11.99

Breaded clam strips lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce

Fish and Chips

$12.99

Beer battered cod fillet served with our homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw.

Gravy Fry Basket

$6.99

Topped with beef gravy

Loaded Pork BBQ Basket

$14.99

Pulled pork, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese and BBQ sauce

Loaded Ranch

$12.99

Topped with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and Cajun ranch dressing

Mexican Fry Basket

$14.99

Topped with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, black olives, jalapefios, homemade cheese sauce, salsa and sour cream

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Crispy breaded shrimp fried and served with Old Bay fries and cocktail sauce. Cheeses

Traditional Fry Basket

$5.99

Served with our signature sauce.

Nachos

Beef Nachos

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$13.49

Cheesy Crab Nachos

$14.99

14.99Topped with our crab dip and our homemade cheese sauce

Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Traditional Nachos

$8.99

Served with diced tomatoes, jalaperios, black olives, homemade cheese sauce, served with a side of salsa and sour cream. Add beef 4.00 Add chicken 4.00 Add buffalo chicken 4.50

Burger Board

Our 1 /2 pound burgers are served on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, fresh cut fries and a pickle.

Bacon Cheddar* Burger

$11.99

Smoked bacon and cheddar jack cheese

Bacon Ranch* Burger

$11.99

Smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.

Black N' Bleu* Burger

$11.99

Cajun blackened with bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Bleu* Burger

$11.99

Buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Chesapeake* Burger

$14.99

Old Bay seasoning, our homemade crab dip, and cheddar jack cheese

Classic* Burger

$10.99

American cheese.

Cordon Bleu* Burger

$11.99

Ham, Swiss cheese, and Dijon mustard

Hot Sausage* Burger

$12.99

Topped with hot smoked sausage, American cheese, grilled onions, and mustard

Italian* Burger

$12.99

Capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.

Kamikaze Burger Burger

$12.99

Dry Sriracha seasoned and topped with smoked bacon, grilled jalapenos, our kamikaze sauce and cheddar jack cheese

Maui Wowie* Burger

$12.99

Smoked Bacon, grilled onions, Mowie Wowie sauce, and cheddar jack cheese

Meat Lovers* Burger

$14.99

Ham, corned beef, smoked bacon, pepperoni, and cheddar jack cheese

Mozzarella* Burger

$13.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and two batter dipped mozzarella sticks

Mushroom Swiss* Burger

$11.99

Fresh sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Parmesan Peppercorn* Burger

$12.99

Parmesan peppercorn dressing, grilled mushrooms, and smoked bacon.

Pittsburger* Burger

$13.99

Swiss cheese, fresh cut fries, bacon, tomato and coleslaw

Pork BBQ* Burger

$14.99

Pulled pork BBQ, smoked bacon, and American cheese

Patty Melt Burger

$11.99

Grilled onions, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese, served on grilled marble rye

Pour House Burger

$16.99

Two of our 1 /2 pound burgers with American cheese

Rajun Cajun* Burger

$12.99

Seasoned with Cajun spices and topped with smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and our Cajun ranch dressing

South Philly* Burger

$11.99

Seasoned and topped with grilled peppers, onions, and American cheese

Southwest* Burger

$11.99

Grilled peppers, onions, jalapenos, and cheddar jack cheese.

Western BBQ* Burger

$11.99

Cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce, and a beer battered onion ring

Wraps and Salads

Enjoy any item below as a salad or wrap. I'll wraps add two dollars. Wraps served with French cut fries and a pickle

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Crispy chicken tenders, I tossed and buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, and celery

Caesar

$10.99

Romain lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing

Cheesesteak Salad

$11.99

Season steak, grilled peppers and onions, and homemade cheese sauce. Not available as a wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Fresh iceberg and Romain lettuce, onion, tomato, croutons, cheddar jack cheese, and our a homemade ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Romain lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing

Classic Greek Salad

$10.99

Fresh iceberg and Romain lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Tossed in our Greek dressing. Add grilled chicken $4 dollars. Not available as a Wrap

Garden

$8.99

Fresh iceberg and Romain lettuce, red onion, tomato, croutons, cheddar jack cheese, and your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of dressing

Pub Club

$11.99

Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato

Smoked Turkey & Bacon

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh iceberg lettuce, onion, tomato, croutons, cheddar jack cheese, and your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$13.99

Fresh iceberg and Romain lettuce season ground beef, tortilla chips, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, homemade cheese sauce and Cajun ranch dressing. Not available as a wrap

Boli Board

All are bolis are made fresh to order and served with marinara sauce unless otherwise specified

Bacon Cheeseburger Boli

$12.99

Half pound of seasoned ground beef, smoked bacon, American and cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and served with a side of ranch dressing

Buffalo Bleu Boli

$13.49

Grilled chicken breast, buffalo hot sauce, cheddar jack cheese, blue cheese dressing and served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Cheesesteak Boli

$12.99

Season steak, American cheese, grilled peppers, and onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Boli

$13.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, ranch dressing and cheddar jack cheese and served with a side of ranch dressing

Chicken Cheesesteak Boli

$13.49

Season chicken breast, grilled onions, cheddar jack and American cheese

Chicken Chesapeake Boli

$14.99

Old bay seasoning and grilled chicken breast, homemade crab job, cheddar jack cheese, served with Cajun ranch dressing

Chicken Cordon Bleu Boli

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard

Hot Sausage Boli

$13.99

Search hot sausage, grilled onions, mustard, smoked bacon, American cheese, cheddar jack cheese, and served with a side of our hickory barbecue sauce

Meat Lovers Boli

$13.99

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Mexican Boli

$13.99

Half pound of season ground beef, diced onions, and tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, homemade cheese sauce served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Pepperoni Boli

$11.99

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

Pork BBQ Boli

$14.99

Half pounds of pulled pork barbecue, smoked bacon, American and cheddar jack cheese, served with a side of barbecue sauce

Pub Club Boli

$12.99

Smoked turkey and ham with smoked bacon and cheddar jack cheese

Rajun Cajun Boli

$13.99

Half pound of season ground beef, smoked bacon, grilled onions, cheddar jack cheese, served with a side of Cajun ranch dressing

Southwest Chicken Boli

$13.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, grilled peppers, onions, jalapeños and cheddar jack cheese

Spicy Italian Boli

$13.99

Capicola, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage and mozzarella

Supreme Boli

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese

Traditional Boli

$12.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, American cheese, mozzarella cheese and mustard

Veggie Lovers Boli

$11.99

Grilled peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Sandwiches

Served on a toasted roll with fresh cut fries and a pickle

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.99

Topped with cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion in our homemade ranch dressing

Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich

$13.99

Old bay seasoning grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade crab dip, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, served with him, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Dijon mustard

Chicken Gyro

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, tzatziki sauce, tomato and diced onion wrapped in a grilled Pita

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

The chicken breast talked with marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese

Classic Gyro

$11.99

Season slice Gyro meat, to Zieke sauce, tomato and diced onion wrapped in a grilled pita

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy chicken breast tossed and buffalo sauce and talked with our homemade blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy chicken breast talked with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Pulled Porker Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled BBQ and smoked bacon served with American cheese

Rachel Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, 1,000 Island dressing, homemade coleslaw on grilled rye

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast tossed and teriyaki sauce, and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Subs & Cheesesteaks

Served with French cut fries and a pickle

Italian Cheesesteak Sub

$12.99

Italian seasoned steak, grilled peppers and onions, pepperoni and talked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99

Season steak with sautéed onions and our homemade cheese sauce

California Cheesesteak Sub

$12.99

Season steak, grilled onions, I talked with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Chicken cheesesteak Sub

$12.49

Chop it grilled chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, and onions and American cheese

Cheesesteak special Sub

$12.99

Season steak, grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with marinara sauce and American cheese

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.99

A half pound burger grilled seasoned and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese

Fish Sub

$11.99

8 ounces of beer battered cod with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and served with a side of tartar sauce

Wings

6 Traditional

$9.99

6 Boneless

$7.99

6 Naked

$9.99

12 Traditional

$15.99

12 Boneless

$12.99

12 Naked

$15.99

24 Traditional

$31.99

24 Boneless

$23.99

24 Naked

$31.99

Jumbo Wing Party Packs TO GO

Your choice of blue cheese or ranch and celery. Choose from traditional or boneless only. Cannot choose all flats or all drums

50 Traditional Wings

$59.99

50 Boneless Wings

$40.99

75 Traditional Wings

$84.99

75 Boneless Wings

$59.99

100 Traditional Wings

$109.99

100 Boneless Wings

$79.99

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Side Fry

$2.50

Add On's

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Chicago Style

$2.49

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Gravy

$2.00

Marinara

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Side Chicago

$2.49

Sour Cream

$1.00

Wing Sauce

$1.00

Beverages

Brewed Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Diet

$2.50

Cranberry

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit

$4.00

O'douls

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Monday Specials

Classic* Burger MS

$10.99

American cheese.

Bulleit

$9.00

Wednesday Specials

Traditional Boli WS

$12.99

Captain & Coke

$6.00

TO GO Beer

6-Pack Abita Purple

$16.00

6-Pack Amstel Light

$14.00

6-Pack Angry Orchard

$15.00

6-Pack Becks

$14.00

6-Pack Bells 2 Heart

$18.00

6-Pack Blue Moon

$16.00

6-Pack BP

$21.00

6-Pack BP Pineapple

$21.00

6-Pack BP Watermelon

$21.00

6-Pack Bud

$12.00

6-Pack Bud Light

$12.00

6-Pack Coors Light

$12.00

6-Pack Corona

$18.00

6-Pack Corona Light

$18.00

6-Pack Dirt Wolf

$21.00

6-Pack Dogfish 60

$19.00

6-Pack Dogfish 90

$21.00

6-Pack Dogfsh Flesh

$19.00

6-Pack Dogfsh Namaste

$19.00

6-Pack Duclaw Bare Ass

$18.00

6-Pack Duclaw Blood Orange

$18.00

6-Pack Duclaw Euphoria

$18.00

6-Pack Duclaw Funk

$18.00

6-Pack Duclaw Neon

$17.00

6-Pack Duclaw Serum

$18.00

6-Pack EG I love Lamp

$16.00

6-Pack EG Ma Meatloaf

$16.00

6-Pack EG Purple Monkey

$16.00

6-Pack Ely Space

$18.00

6-Pack Ely Space Dust

$19.00

6-Pack Ely Sup Fuzz

$18.00

6-Pack Evil G Turtle

$16.00

6-Pack Evo #3

$16.00

6-Pack Evo Jaq Lantern

$15.00

6-Pack Evo Luck #7

$15.00

6-Pack Fath Root

$18.00

6-Pack Fly Dog

$18.00

6-Pack Franziskaner

$15.00

6-Pack G Fruit Sculpn

$21.00

6-Pack Golden Monkey

$18.00

6-Pack Grapfrt Sculpin

$21.00

6-Pack Harp Apricot

$15.00

6-Pack Heineken

$18.00

6-Pack Henry's Cherry Cola

$15.00

6-Pack Henry's Ginger

$15.00

6-Pack Henry's Orange

$14.00

6-Pack Hopnosh

$15.00

6-Pack Kona Long Board

$15.00

6-Pack LaGrave

$21.00

6-Pack Landshark

$9.00

6-Pack Lein Harv Shandy

$15.00

6-Pack Leinen Shandy

$15.00

6-Pack Long Trail

$15.00

6-Pack LT Cran Gose

$16.00

6-Pack LT Grn Blaze

$16.00

6-Pack LT Mostly Cloudy

$16.00

6-Pack LT Stand Out

$16.00

6-Pack Magic #9

$14.00

6-Pack Magic Electric

$14.00

6-Pack Magners Pear

$15.00

6-Pack Mcknz Black Cherry

$15.00

6-Pack Mich Ultra

$17.00

6-Pack Mike's Lemon

$14.00

6-Pack Miller High Life

$12.00

6-Pack Miller Lite

$12.00

6-Pack Modelo

$18.00

6-Pack Molson Canadian

$14.00

6-Pack NB Citradelic

$15.00

6-Pack NB Fat Tire

$15.00

6-Pack NB Hvy Melon

$15.00

6-Pack NB Ranger

$15.00

6-Pack NYF Ginger Ale

$18.00

6-Pack NYF Mountain

$18.00

6-Pack NYF Root Beer

$18.00

6-Pack NYF Vanilla

$18.00

6-Pack Pabst Blue Ribbon

$9.00

6-Pack Presidente

$15.00

6-Pack Pumpking

$28.00

6-Pack Redd's Apple

$14.00

6-Pack Redd's Blueberry

$14.00

6-Pack Redd's Grn Apple

$14.00

6-Pack Redd's Strawberry

$14.00

6-Pack Root Beer

$21.00

6-Pack Rouge Dead

$15.00

6-Pack SA Boston Lager

$14.00

6-Pack SA Octoberfest

$14.00

6-Pack SA Summer Ale

$14.00

6-Pack Sculpin

$21.00

6-Pack Shock Top

$13.00

6-Pack Sierra Nevada

$15.00

6-Pack Smirnoff Ice

$14.00

6-Pack Starr Hill

$15.00

6-Pack Stella Artois

$18.00

6-Pack Sthrn Tier

$18.00

6-Pack Sthrn Tier Salted Carm

$15.00

6-Pack Stone IPA

$18.00

6-Pack Storm King

$18.00

6-Pack SW Blue

$15.00

6-Pack SW Goin' Coastal

$15.00

6-Pack TR Dream Weaver

$16.00

6-Pack TR Java Head

$16.00

6-Pack TR La Grave

$21.00

6-Pack TR Mad Elf

$18.00

6-Pack TR Nug Nectar

$25.00

6-Pack TR Perp IPA

$17.00

6-Pack TR Troegenator

$18.00

6-Pack Trav Jack-O

$15.00

6-Pack Trav Shandy

$15.00

6-Pack Vic Gldn Monkey

$21.00

6-Pack Vic Kirsch Gose

$18.00

6-Pack Yards Brawler

$15.00

6-Pack Yards Cape

$18.00

6-Pack Yrds Pynk

$16.00

6-Pack Yueng Cans

$9.00

6-Pack Yuengling Flight

$13.00

6-Pack Yueng Lager

$12.00

6-PK Coors Light Cans

$9.00

6-PK Miller Lt Cans

$9.00

6-PK Redd's Wicked Apple

$14.00

6-PK Redd's Wicked Mango

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A place where there is "Something for Everyone!"

Website

Location

6200 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G1 - Eisenhower Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
987 Eisenhower Blvd Swatara, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
Moez Pizzeria & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
4083 Londonderry Road Harrisburg, PA 17109
View restaurantnext
The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
orange star4.6 • 923
4315 Jonestown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109
View restaurantnext
The Warwick Hotel
orange star3.8 • 595
12 W Main St Hummelstown, PA 17036
View restaurantnext
Grill 22
orange star4.1 • 449
6197 Allentown Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17112
View restaurantnext
Mama's Pizza - 646 2nd St
orange starNo Reviews
646 2nd St Highspire, PA 17034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harrisburg

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
orange star4.0 • 1,205
4425 N Front St Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Harrisburg PA
orange star4.5 • 1,185
3350 Paxton Street Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
orange star4.7 • 962
225 N 2nd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
orange star4.6 • 923
4315 Jonestown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109
View restaurantnext
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
orange star4.5 • 711
1426 N 3rd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Grill 22
orange star4.1 • 449
6197 Allentown Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harrisburg
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston