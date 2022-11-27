Purple Cactus imageView gallery

Purple Cactus JP

953 Reviews

$

674 Centre Street

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Order Again

Burritos

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca

Grilled Steak Burrito

$11.25

Grilled steak, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca

Pork Burrito

$9.25

Tendor pork simmered with guajillo and chipotle chile, tomatoes with black beans, brown rice and jack cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$11.25

Poached shrimp, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca

Squash & Corn Burrito

$9.25

Sweet corn and zucchini, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca

Tofu Burrito

$9.25

Sauteed marinated tofu, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca

Rice & Bean Burrito

$7.75

Black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca

Combo Burrito

$9.50

Special Burrito

$9.95

Caesar Wraps

Caesar Wrap (no chicken)

$8.50

Aged Parmesan cheese, mixed lettuces & our eggless Caesar dressing

Caesar Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Aged Parmesan cheese, mixed lettuces & our eggless Caesar dressing with grilled chicken

Caesar Grilled Steak Wrap

$11.25

Aged Parmesan cheese, mixed lettuces & our eggless Caesar dressing with grilled steak

Caesar Poached Shrimp Wrap

$11.25

Aged Parmesan cheese, mixed lettuces & our eggless Caesar dressing with poached shrimp

Garden Wraps

Garden Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese

Garden Steak Wrap

$11.25

Grilled steak, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese

Garden Shrimp Wrap

$11.25

Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese

Garden Tofu Wrap

$9.25

Marinated Tofu, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese

Garden Veggie Wrap

$8.50

Fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese

Fajita Wraps

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, sauteed red & green bell peppers, red onions, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca

Steak Fajita Wrap

$11.25

Grilled steak, sauteed red & green bell peppers, red onions, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca

Shrimp Fajita Wrap

$11.25

Poached shrimp, sauteed red & green bell peppers, red onions, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca

Tofu Fajita Wrap

$9.25

Marinated Tofu, sauteed red & green bell peppers, red onions, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca

Veggie Fajita Wrap

$8.50

Sauteed red & green bell peppers, red onions, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca

Teriyaki Wraps

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Grillen chicken, fresh broccoli, steamed jasmine rice, bean sprouts, & teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Steak Wrap

$11.25

Grilled steak, fresh broccoli, steamed jasmine rice, bean sprouts, & teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Shrimp Wrap

$11.25

Poached shrimp, fresh broccoli, steamed jasmine rice, bean sprouts, & teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Tofu Wrap

$9.25

Marinated tofu, fresh broccoli, steamed jasmine rice, bean sprouts, & teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Veggie Wrap

$8.50

Fresh broccoli, steamed jasmine rice, bean sprouts, & teriyaki sauce

Thai Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, fresh broccoli, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, chopped cilantro with red onions, steamed jasmine rice, & Thai peanut sauce

Thai Steak Wrap

$11.25

Grilled steak, fresh broccoli, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, chopped cilantro with red onions, steamed jasmine rice, & Thai peanut sauce

Thai Shrimp Wrap

$11.25

Poached shrimp, fresh broccoli, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, chopped cilantro with red onions, steamed jasmine rice, & Thai peanut sauce

Thai Tofu Wrap

$9.25

Marinated tofu, fresh broccoli, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, chopped cilantro with red onions, steamed jasmine rice, & Thai peanut sauce

Thai Veggie Wrap

$8.50

Fresh broccoli, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, chopped cilantro with red onions, steamed jasmine rice, & Thai peanut sauce

Portobello Mushroom Wrap

Portobello Mushroom Wrap

$9.95

Sauteed portobello mushrooms, baby spinach, brown rice, Vermont goat cheese and maple-balsamic vinaigrette

Turkey Avocado Wrap

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$9.95

Diced turkey breast, diced avocado, cilantro & chipotle chile with fresh mixed lettuces, tomatoes & cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Special Wrap

Special Wrap

$9.25

Combo Wrap

Combo Wraps

$9.50

Salads

Sante Fe Chicken Salad

$11.25

Fire-grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed lettuces with cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca

Sante Fe Steak Salad

$13.25

Grilled Steak, fresh mixed lettuces with cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca

Sante Fe Shrimp Salad

$13.25

Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces with cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca

Santa Fe Pork Salad

$11.25

Guajillo pork, fresh mixed lettuces with cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, & salsa fresca

Santa Fe Tofu Salad

$11.25

Marinated tofu, fresh mixed lettuces with cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca

Veggie Taco Salad

$10.25

Fresh mixed lettuces, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, salsa fresca, & yellow corn chips

Mexican Chopped Salad

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast, pan roasted sweet corn, diced avocados, red onions, black beans, diced tomatoes & mixed lettuces tossed with a yummy poblano chile-maple vinaigrette

Side Green Salad

$5.50

Fresh mixed lettuces, shredded carrots, & cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.75

Fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Caesar Chicken Salad

$10.75

Grilled chicken, fresh mixed lettuces, aged pamesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Side Caesar Chicken Salad

$8.50

Grilled chicken, fresh mixed lettuces, aged pamesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Caesar Steak Salad

$12.75

Grilled steak, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Side Caesar Steak Salad

$9.50

Grilled steak, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Caesar Tofu Salad

$10.75

Marinated tofu, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Side Caesar Tofu Salad

$8.50

Marinated tofu, fresh mixed lettuces, aged pamesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Caesar Shrimp Salad

$12.75

Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Side Caesar Shrimp Salad

$9.50

Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Caesar Pork Salad

$10.75

Guajillo pork, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Side Caesar Pork Salad

$8.50

Guajillo pork, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing

Garden Chicken Salad

$11.25

Grilled chicken, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese

Garden Steak Salad

$13.25

Grilled steak, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese

Garden Shrimp Salad

$13.25

Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese

Garden Tofu Salad

$11.25

Marinated Tofu, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese

Garden Veggie Salad

$9.50

Fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette

Side Spinach Salad

$7.50

Fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Chicken Salad

$11.95

Grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette

Side Spinach Chicken Salad

$9.50

Grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Steak Salad

$13.95

Grilled steak, fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette

Side Spinach Steak Salad

$11.50

Grilled steak, fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette

Special Salad

Spinach Tofu Salad

$11.95

Marinated tofu, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette

Side Spinach Tofu Salad

$9.50

Marinated tofu, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette

Spinach Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Poached shrimp, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette

Side Spinach Shrimp Salad

$11.50

Poached shrimp, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette

Spinach Pork Salad

$11.95

Guajillo pork, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette

Side Spinach Pork Salad

$9.50

Guajillo pork, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette

Bottle of Dressing

$6.50

Choose from any of our dressings

Soups

Small Turkey Chili

$5.50

Loaded with lean ground turkey, tomatoes, corn, kidney beans & red chile flavor. Garnished with Monterey jack cheese. Served with yellow corn chips.

Large Turkey Chili

$7.25

Loaded with lean ground turkey, tomatoes, corn, kidney beans & red chile flavor. Garnished with Monterey jack cheese. Served with yellow corn chips.

Small Veggie Chili

$5.50

No turkey, more fresh veggies.Garnished with Monterey jack cheese. Served with yellow corn chips.

Large Veggie Chili

$7.25

No turkey, more fresh veggies.Garnished with Monterey jack cheese. Served with yellow corn chips.

Small Pozole soup

$5.50

Our version of a Mexican favorite. Hearty & spicy with chicken breast, hominy & tomatoes. Served with yellow corn chips.

Large Pozole Soup

$7.25

Our version of a Mexican favorite. Hearty & spicy with chicken breast, hominy & tomatoes. Served with yellow corn chips.

Small Special Soup

$5.50

Large Special Soup

$7.25

Quesadilla

Small Just Cheese Queso

$5.75

Lots of Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.

Large Just Cheese Queso

$7.50

Lots of Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.

Grilled Chicken Queso

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast & Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.

Pork Queso

$9.95

Pork simmered with guajillo & chipotle chile & tomatoes with Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.

Portabello & Baby Spinach Queso

$10.25

Sauteed portabello Mushrooms, fresh baby spinach & Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.

Carne Asada with Peppers Queso

$12.50

Grilled steak, sauteed red onions, red & green bell peppers & Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.

Black Beans, Corn & Zucchini Queso

$9.95

Simmered black beans, corn, zucchini & Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.

Tuna Melt

$10.25

Albacore tune, celery, red onions, and mayo with tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese & cheedar cheese. Served with salsa roja

Special Quesadilla

$10.25

Nachos

Nachos

$5.95

Fresh, hot, cruncy, and delicious! Design your dream nacho plate. It all begins with crisp yellow corn chips & shredded monterey jack chesse. Served with salsa fresca.

Corn Chips

Small Chips

$1.75

Stone ground yellow corn chips

Large Chips

$2.75

Stone ground yellow corn chips

Small Chips & Salsa

$2.75

Stone ground yellow corn chips & salsa fresca

Large Chips & Salsa

$4.75

Stone ground yellow corn chips & salsa fresca

Small Chips & Sour Cream

$2.75

Stone ground yellow corn chips & sour cream

Large Chips & Sour Cream

$4.75

Stone ground yellow corn chips & sour cream

Small Chips & Guacamole

$3.75

Stone ground yellow corn chips & guacamole

Large Chips & Guacamole

$6.75

Stone ground yellow corn chips & guacamole

Small Chips, Guacamole, & Salsa

$4.75

Stone ground yellow corn chips, guacamole & salsa

Large Chips, Guacamole, & Salsa

$8.75

Stone ground yellow corn chips, guacamole & salsa

kids

Kid's Bean & Cheese

$4.75

Black Beans & Jack Cheese

Kid's Bean & Brown Rice

$4.75

Black Beans & Brown Rice

Kid's Bean & White Rice

$4.75

Kid's Bean, Cheese, & Brown Rice

$5.50

Black Beans, Jack Cheese & Brown Rice

Kids Bean, Cheese & White Rice

$5.50

Kid's Melted Cheese

$5.50

Jack Cheese

Kid's Chicken & Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Breast and Jack Cheese

Kid's Steak & Cheese

$7.95

Extras/Sides

2 oz Salsa

$1.00

4 oz Salsa

$2.00

2 oz Guacamole

$2.00

4 oz Guacamole

$4.00

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

4 oz Sour Cream

$2.00

2 oz Jack Cheese

$1.00

4 oz Jack Cheese

$2.00

8 oz Rice & Bean

$3.50

4 oz Black Beans

$1.75

8 oz Black Beans

$3.50

4 oz Brown Rice

$1.75

8 oz Brown rice

$3.50

4 oz White Rice

$1.75

8 oz White Rice

$3.50

4 oz Tofu

$2.50

8 oz Tofu

$5.00

4 oz Chicken

$2.50

8 oz Chicken

$5.00

4 oz Steak

$4.25

8 oz Steak

$8.50

4 oz Poached Shrimp

$4.25

8 oz Poached Shrimp

$8.50

4 oz Pork

$2.50

8 oz Pork

$5.00

4 oz Squash & Corn

$2.00

8 oz Squash & Corn

$4.00

4 oz Portobello Mushrooms

$2.50

8 oz Portobello Mushrooms

$5.00

4 oz Red & Green Bell Peppers & Onions

$2.00

8 oz Red & Green Bell Peppers & Onions

$4.00

2 oz Serrano Chilis

$1.00

4 oz Serrano Chilis

$2.00

Mixed Lettuces

$1.00

Baby Spinach

$2.00

4 oz Broccoli

$1.50

8 oz Broccoli

$3.00

10 inch Tortilla

$0.60

12 inch Tortilla

$0.75

Beverages

Small Cabo Cooler

$1.95

Large Cabo Cooler

$2.50

Small Sling

$1.95

Large Sante Sling

$2.50

Poland Spring Bottle Water

$2.25

Poland Springs Sparkling Lemon Water

$2.25

Poland Springs Sparkling Lime Water

$2.25

Vitamin Waters

$2.95

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger ale

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Jarritos Sodas

$2.95

Orangina

$2.75

Nantucket Nectars

$2.95

Small Coffee

$2.50

Large Coffee

$2.95

Small Tea

$2.50

Large Tea

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Diet Root Beer

$2.95

Small Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.25

Large Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.25

Honest Tea

$2.95

San Pellegrino

$2.95

Smoothies

Small Classic

$6.25

12 oz. Orange Juice, bananas, & strawberries

Large Classic

$7.25

20 oz.Orange Juice, bananas, & strawberries

Small Classic Blonde

$6.25

12 oz. Apple Juice, bananas, & strawberries

Large Classic Blonde

$7.25

20 oz. Apple Juice, bananas, & strawberries

Small Peachy Keen

$6.25

12 oz. Peaches, apple juice, & bananas

Large Peachy Keen

$7.25

20 oz. Peaches, apple juice, & bananas

Small Pine-Anna

$6.25

12 oz. Pineapples, orange juice, & bananas

Large Pine-Anna

$7.25

20 oz. Pineapples, orange juice, & bananas

Small Mango Mama

$6.25

12 oz. Pineapple Juice, mango, bananas, & strawberries

Large Mango Mama

$7.25

20 oz. Pineapple Juice, mango, bananas, & strawberries

Small Skinny Moo

$6.25

12 oz. Non-fat milk, chocolate syrup, & bananas

Large Skinny Moo

$7.25

20 oz. Non-fat milk, chocolate syrup, & bananas

Small Berry Delicious

$6.25

12 oz.Cranberry Juice, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, & bananas

Large Berry Delicious

$7.25

20 oz.Cranberry Juice, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, & bananas

Small Green Machine

$6.25

12 oz. Baby spinach, english cucumbers, mangoes, & pineapple juice

Large Green Machine

$7.25

20 oz. Baby spinach, english cucumbers, mangoes, & pineapple juice

Breakfast Burritos

Huevos Rancheros

$8.50

Scrambled eggs, black beans, shredded monterey jack cheese, sour cream, & salsa roja

Huevos Rusticos

$8.50

Scrambled eggs, roasted new potatoes, shredded monterey jack cheese, & salsa roja

Eggs & Chicken Sausage

$8.95

Scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, sauteed red & green bell peppers & red onions, roasted red new potatoes, & goat cheese

Eggs & Bacon

$8.95

Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, roasted new potatoes, & monterey jack cheese

Breakfast Quesadillas

Scrambled Eggs & Black Beans

$8.50

Scrambled eggs, black beans, & shredded monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca on the side.

Scrambled Eggs, Baby Spinach, & Portobello Mushrooms

$9.50

Scrambled eggs, baby spinach, portobello mushrooms, & shredded monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca on the side

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, & Roasted New Potatoes

$8.95

Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, roasted new potatoes, & shredded monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca on the side.

Dessert

Brownies

$2.95

Cookies

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$1.95

Fruit Cup

$3.95

MISC

Bag Fee

$0.10

Utensils

Include Utensils

No Utensils

Include Napkins

No Napkins

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quick. Fresh. Healthy.

Location

674 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Directions

Gallery
Purple Cactus image

