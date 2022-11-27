- Home
- /
- Jamaica Plain
- /
- Jamaica Plain
- /
- Purple Cactus - JP
Purple Cactus JP
953 Reviews
$
674 Centre Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burritos
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken breast, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Grilled Steak Burrito
Grilled steak, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Pork Burrito
Tendor pork simmered with guajillo and chipotle chile, tomatoes with black beans, brown rice and jack cheese
Shrimp Burrito
Poached shrimp, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Squash & Corn Burrito
Sweet corn and zucchini, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Tofu Burrito
Sauteed marinated tofu, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Rice & Bean Burrito
Black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Combo Burrito
Special Burrito
Caesar Wraps
Caesar Wrap (no chicken)
Aged Parmesan cheese, mixed lettuces & our eggless Caesar dressing
Caesar Grilled Chicken Wrap
Aged Parmesan cheese, mixed lettuces & our eggless Caesar dressing with grilled chicken
Caesar Grilled Steak Wrap
Aged Parmesan cheese, mixed lettuces & our eggless Caesar dressing with grilled steak
Caesar Poached Shrimp Wrap
Aged Parmesan cheese, mixed lettuces & our eggless Caesar dressing with poached shrimp
Garden Wraps
Garden Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
Garden Steak Wrap
Grilled steak, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
Garden Shrimp Wrap
Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
Garden Tofu Wrap
Marinated Tofu, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
Garden Veggie Wrap
Fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
Fajita Wraps
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken, sauteed red & green bell peppers, red onions, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca
Steak Fajita Wrap
Grilled steak, sauteed red & green bell peppers, red onions, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca
Shrimp Fajita Wrap
Poached shrimp, sauteed red & green bell peppers, red onions, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca
Tofu Fajita Wrap
Marinated Tofu, sauteed red & green bell peppers, red onions, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca
Veggie Fajita Wrap
Sauteed red & green bell peppers, red onions, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca
Teriyaki Wraps
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
Grillen chicken, fresh broccoli, steamed jasmine rice, bean sprouts, & teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Steak Wrap
Grilled steak, fresh broccoli, steamed jasmine rice, bean sprouts, & teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Shrimp Wrap
Poached shrimp, fresh broccoli, steamed jasmine rice, bean sprouts, & teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Tofu Wrap
Marinated tofu, fresh broccoli, steamed jasmine rice, bean sprouts, & teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Veggie Wrap
Fresh broccoli, steamed jasmine rice, bean sprouts, & teriyaki sauce
Thai Wrap
Thai Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh broccoli, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, chopped cilantro with red onions, steamed jasmine rice, & Thai peanut sauce
Thai Steak Wrap
Grilled steak, fresh broccoli, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, chopped cilantro with red onions, steamed jasmine rice, & Thai peanut sauce
Thai Shrimp Wrap
Poached shrimp, fresh broccoli, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, chopped cilantro with red onions, steamed jasmine rice, & Thai peanut sauce
Thai Tofu Wrap
Marinated tofu, fresh broccoli, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, chopped cilantro with red onions, steamed jasmine rice, & Thai peanut sauce
Thai Veggie Wrap
Fresh broccoli, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, chopped cilantro with red onions, steamed jasmine rice, & Thai peanut sauce
Portobello Mushroom Wrap
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Special Wrap
Combo Wrap
Salads
Sante Fe Chicken Salad
Fire-grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed lettuces with cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca
Sante Fe Steak Salad
Grilled Steak, fresh mixed lettuces with cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca
Sante Fe Shrimp Salad
Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces with cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca
Santa Fe Pork Salad
Guajillo pork, fresh mixed lettuces with cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, & salsa fresca
Santa Fe Tofu Salad
Marinated tofu, fresh mixed lettuces with cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, monterey jack cheese, & salsa fresca
Veggie Taco Salad
Fresh mixed lettuces, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, salsa fresca, & yellow corn chips
Mexican Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken breast, pan roasted sweet corn, diced avocados, red onions, black beans, diced tomatoes & mixed lettuces tossed with a yummy poblano chile-maple vinaigrette
Side Green Salad
Fresh mixed lettuces, shredded carrots, & cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Caesar Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh mixed lettuces, aged pamesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Side Caesar Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh mixed lettuces, aged pamesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Caesar Steak Salad
Grilled steak, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Side Caesar Steak Salad
Grilled steak, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Caesar Tofu Salad
Marinated tofu, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Side Caesar Tofu Salad
Marinated tofu, fresh mixed lettuces, aged pamesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Caesar Shrimp Salad
Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Side Caesar Shrimp Salad
Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Caesar Pork Salad
Guajillo pork, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Side Caesar Pork Salad
Guajillo pork, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
Garden Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
Garden Steak Salad
Grilled steak, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
Garden Shrimp Salad
Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
Garden Tofu Salad
Marinated Tofu, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
Garden Veggie Salad
Fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette
Side Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette
Side Spinach Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Steak Salad
Grilled steak, fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette
Side Spinach Steak Salad
Grilled steak, fresh baby spinach, vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions, & our balsamic vinaigrette
Special Salad
Spinach Tofu Salad
Marinated tofu, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette
Side Spinach Tofu Salad
Marinated tofu, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette
Spinach Shrimp Salad
Poached shrimp, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette
Side Spinach Shrimp Salad
Poached shrimp, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette
Spinach Pork Salad
Guajillo pork, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette
Side Spinach Pork Salad
Guajillo pork, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette
Bottle of Dressing
Choose from any of our dressings
Soups
Small Turkey Chili
Loaded with lean ground turkey, tomatoes, corn, kidney beans & red chile flavor. Garnished with Monterey jack cheese. Served with yellow corn chips.
Large Turkey Chili
Loaded with lean ground turkey, tomatoes, corn, kidney beans & red chile flavor. Garnished with Monterey jack cheese. Served with yellow corn chips.
Small Veggie Chili
No turkey, more fresh veggies.Garnished with Monterey jack cheese. Served with yellow corn chips.
Large Veggie Chili
No turkey, more fresh veggies.Garnished with Monterey jack cheese. Served with yellow corn chips.
Small Pozole soup
Our version of a Mexican favorite. Hearty & spicy with chicken breast, hominy & tomatoes. Served with yellow corn chips.
Large Pozole Soup
Our version of a Mexican favorite. Hearty & spicy with chicken breast, hominy & tomatoes. Served with yellow corn chips.
Small Special Soup
Large Special Soup
Quesadilla
Small Just Cheese Queso
Lots of Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.
Large Just Cheese Queso
Lots of Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.
Grilled Chicken Queso
Grilled chicken breast & Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.
Pork Queso
Pork simmered with guajillo & chipotle chile & tomatoes with Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.
Portabello & Baby Spinach Queso
Sauteed portabello Mushrooms, fresh baby spinach & Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.
Carne Asada with Peppers Queso
Grilled steak, sauteed red onions, red & green bell peppers & Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.
Black Beans, Corn & Zucchini Queso
Simmered black beans, corn, zucchini & Monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca.
Tuna Melt
Albacore tune, celery, red onions, and mayo with tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese & cheedar cheese. Served with salsa roja
Special Quesadilla
Corn Chips
Small Chips
Stone ground yellow corn chips
Large Chips
Stone ground yellow corn chips
Small Chips & Salsa
Stone ground yellow corn chips & salsa fresca
Large Chips & Salsa
Stone ground yellow corn chips & salsa fresca
Small Chips & Sour Cream
Stone ground yellow corn chips & sour cream
Large Chips & Sour Cream
Stone ground yellow corn chips & sour cream
Small Chips & Guacamole
Stone ground yellow corn chips & guacamole
Large Chips & Guacamole
Stone ground yellow corn chips & guacamole
Small Chips, Guacamole, & Salsa
Stone ground yellow corn chips, guacamole & salsa
Large Chips, Guacamole, & Salsa
Stone ground yellow corn chips, guacamole & salsa
kids
Kid's Bean & Cheese
Black Beans & Jack Cheese
Kid's Bean & Brown Rice
Black Beans & Brown Rice
Kid's Bean & White Rice
Kid's Bean, Cheese, & Brown Rice
Black Beans, Jack Cheese & Brown Rice
Kids Bean, Cheese & White Rice
Kid's Melted Cheese
Jack Cheese
Kid's Chicken & Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast and Jack Cheese
Kid's Steak & Cheese
Extras/Sides
2 oz Salsa
4 oz Salsa
2 oz Guacamole
4 oz Guacamole
2 oz Sour Cream
4 oz Sour Cream
2 oz Jack Cheese
4 oz Jack Cheese
8 oz Rice & Bean
4 oz Black Beans
8 oz Black Beans
4 oz Brown Rice
8 oz Brown rice
4 oz White Rice
8 oz White Rice
4 oz Tofu
8 oz Tofu
4 oz Chicken
8 oz Chicken
4 oz Steak
8 oz Steak
4 oz Poached Shrimp
8 oz Poached Shrimp
4 oz Pork
8 oz Pork
4 oz Squash & Corn
8 oz Squash & Corn
4 oz Portobello Mushrooms
8 oz Portobello Mushrooms
4 oz Red & Green Bell Peppers & Onions
8 oz Red & Green Bell Peppers & Onions
2 oz Serrano Chilis
4 oz Serrano Chilis
Mixed Lettuces
Baby Spinach
4 oz Broccoli
8 oz Broccoli
10 inch Tortilla
12 inch Tortilla
Beverages
Small Cabo Cooler
Large Cabo Cooler
Small Sling
Large Sante Sling
Poland Spring Bottle Water
Poland Springs Sparkling Lemon Water
Poland Springs Sparkling Lime Water
Vitamin Waters
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger ale
Sprite
Jarritos Sodas
Orangina
Nantucket Nectars
Small Coffee
Large Coffee
Small Tea
Large Tea
Root Beer
Diet Root Beer
Small Hibiscus Iced Tea
Large Hibiscus Iced Tea
Honest Tea
San Pellegrino
Smoothies
Small Classic
12 oz. Orange Juice, bananas, & strawberries
Large Classic
20 oz.Orange Juice, bananas, & strawberries
Small Classic Blonde
12 oz. Apple Juice, bananas, & strawberries
Large Classic Blonde
20 oz. Apple Juice, bananas, & strawberries
Small Peachy Keen
12 oz. Peaches, apple juice, & bananas
Large Peachy Keen
20 oz. Peaches, apple juice, & bananas
Small Pine-Anna
12 oz. Pineapples, orange juice, & bananas
Large Pine-Anna
20 oz. Pineapples, orange juice, & bananas
Small Mango Mama
12 oz. Pineapple Juice, mango, bananas, & strawberries
Large Mango Mama
20 oz. Pineapple Juice, mango, bananas, & strawberries
Small Skinny Moo
12 oz. Non-fat milk, chocolate syrup, & bananas
Large Skinny Moo
20 oz. Non-fat milk, chocolate syrup, & bananas
Small Berry Delicious
12 oz.Cranberry Juice, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, & bananas
Large Berry Delicious
20 oz.Cranberry Juice, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, & bananas
Small Green Machine
12 oz. Baby spinach, english cucumbers, mangoes, & pineapple juice
Large Green Machine
20 oz. Baby spinach, english cucumbers, mangoes, & pineapple juice
Breakfast Burritos
Huevos Rancheros
Scrambled eggs, black beans, shredded monterey jack cheese, sour cream, & salsa roja
Huevos Rusticos
Scrambled eggs, roasted new potatoes, shredded monterey jack cheese, & salsa roja
Eggs & Chicken Sausage
Scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, sauteed red & green bell peppers & red onions, roasted red new potatoes, & goat cheese
Eggs & Bacon
Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, roasted new potatoes, & monterey jack cheese
Breakfast Quesadillas
Scrambled Eggs & Black Beans
Scrambled eggs, black beans, & shredded monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca on the side.
Scrambled Eggs, Baby Spinach, & Portobello Mushrooms
Scrambled eggs, baby spinach, portobello mushrooms, & shredded monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca on the side
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, & Roasted New Potatoes
Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, roasted new potatoes, & shredded monterey jack cheese. Served with salsa fresca on the side.
Burritos
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken breast, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Grilled Steak Burrito
Grilled steak, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Pork Burrito
Tendor pork simmered with guajillo and chipotle chile, tomatoes with black beans, brown rice and jack cheese
Shrimp Burrito
Poached shrimp, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Squash & Corn Burrito
Sweet corn and zucchini, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Tofu Burrito
Sauteed marinated tofu, black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Rice & Bean Burrito
Black beans, brown rice, jack cheese and salsa fresca
Combo Burrito
Special Burrito
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Quick. Fresh. Healthy.
674 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130