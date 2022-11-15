NexDine Insmed (316)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Email unit316insmed@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Location
700 Rte 202/206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alfonsos Family Trattoria & Gourmet Pizza
No Reviews
99-101 Main Street Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurant
Arusuvai Indian Cuisine at Somerville
No Reviews
30 East Main Street Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurant