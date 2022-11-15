Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Insmed (316)

review star

No reviews yet

700 Rte 202/206

Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Popular Items

CAPRESE SANDWICH
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT

PLEASE SELECT YOUR BUILDING BEFORE MOVING ON

THE QUAD CAFE

Please add this item to your cart if you intend to pick up your order down in the Quad Cafe. Orders will be available for pick up every 15 minutes.

PROMOTIONAL MENU

Pulled Pork - Classic Mac and Cheese, Chipotle Corn Bread

PROMOTIONAL SPECIAL

$8.49

Baked Ziti - Garlic Knots, Wilted Spinach

DAILY SPECIALS

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

$7.59

Featuring: The Fire House Melt

DAILY PIZZA SPECIAL

DAILY PIZZA SPECIAL

$6.49

Classic White Pizza

DAILY SOUP SPECIAL

$1.99+

Today's Feature: Roasted Red Pepper Bisque

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET
$5.49

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$5.49
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
$3.59

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$3.59
'WICH CAME FIRST?

'WICH CAME FIRST?

$5.49

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Maple-Chicken Sausage, Grilled Tomato & Provolone on Whole Grain English Muffin

RISE & GRIND BOWL

RISE & GRIND BOWL

$5.49

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Herbed Quinoa, Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Tomatoes & Sliced Avocado

KETO EGG-WICH

KETO EGG-WICH

$5.49

Smokey Turkey Sausage Patties with Fresh Avocado, Tomato & PepperJack Cheese Sandwiched Between Egg "Buns"

STEAK & EGGS BURRITO

STEAK & EGGS BURRITO

$5.49

Fluffy Whipped Scrambled Eggs with Caramelized Onions, Shaved Steak, Potatoes & American Cheese inside a Wrap

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$5.49

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

BLACK BEAN & POTATO POWER BOWL

BLACK BEAN & POTATO POWER BOWL

$5.49

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Signature Home Fried Potatoes, Crisp Black Bean Pico & Shredded Cheddar

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
$3.29

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$3.29

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$3.29

FRESH OATMEAL

$1.89+

Old Fashioned Oats with Choice of Toppings

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$7.59

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$7.59

Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$7.59

Roast Beef with Arugula, Tomato, Red Onions & Boursin Cheese CAL 460 | Keyword: BEEFONION

GREEK CHICKEN GYRO

GREEK CHICKEN GYRO

$7.59

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Tabbouleh & Creamy Garlic Dressing in a Warm Wrap CAL 650 | Keyword: CHICKENGYRO

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$7.59

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough

PICO TUNA WRAP

PICO TUNA WRAP

$7.59

Wild Planet Sustainably Caught Chipotle Tuna, Baby Greens, Crisp Tortilla Straws & Pico de Gallo in a Spinach Tortilla CAL 600 | Keyword: PICOTUNA

CAPRESE SANDWICH

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$7.59

Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes & Fresh Basil with Pesto Aioli on a Flatbread CAL 460 | Keyword: CAPRESE

TURKEY MOZZARELLA MELT

TURKEY MOZZARELLA MELT

$7.59

House Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Drizzle on a Flatbread CAL 417 | Keyword: TURKEYMOZZ

U.K. TUNA MELT

$7.59

Wild Planet Sustainably Caught Tuna, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion & Tomato on a Flatbread CAL 680 | Keyword: UNIONJACK

ITALIAN PANINI

ITALIAN PANINI

$7.59

Shaved Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Banana Peppers & a Balsamic Glaze on a Flatbread CAL 760 | Keyword: ITALIAN

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT

$7.59

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO

FIREHOUSE HAM

FIREHOUSE HAM

$7.59

Shaved Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, & Red Pepper Relish on Multigrain Bread CAL 640 | Keyword: FIREHOUSE

THE GREENERY

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
$6.99

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$6.99

FROM THE GRILLE

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger - Our fresh burger grilled to order and sandwiched between two Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$7.79

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

$7.79

Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

$7.79

Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$7.79

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.79

Grilled Chicken Vermont Cheddar & Crisp Onion Straws with our Signature BBQ Sauce on Brioche CAL 810 | Keyword: BBQCHICKEN

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.79

Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing

FIREHOUSE BEEF BURGER

FIREHOUSE BEEF BURGER

$7.79

Our Classic Beef Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Baby Arugula, Pickled Jalapeño & Roasted Red Peppers with Chipotle Aioli on an Onion Roll

PIZZA

INDIVIDUAL PIZZA

$6.49

White pizza with extra virgin olive oil as the base or red pizza with housemade tomato sauce as the base. Additional toppings available.

SNACKS & DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.25
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$1.25
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$2.75
FRUIT & YOGURT PARFAIT
$2.25

FRUIT & YOGURT PARFAIT

$2.25
HARD BOILED EGGS
$1.95

HARD BOILED EGGS

$1.95
CHOBANI GREEK YOGURT

CHOBANI GREEK YOGURT

$2.25Out of stock
DEEP RIVER CHIPS
$1.55

DEEP RIVER CHIPS

$1.55
LAYS CHIPS

LAYS CHIPS

$1.55
CANDY BAR

CANDY BAR

$1.25
LARA BAR

LARA BAR

$2.25Out of stock
CLIF BAR

CLIF BAR

$2.25Out of stock
CLIF BUILDER'S BAR

CLIF BUILDER'S BAR

$2.75Out of stock
OREO COOKIES 2ct

OREO COOKIES 2ct

$1.75Out of stock
TGF SNACK MIX
$2.25

TGF SNACK MIX

$2.25

COFFEE & TEA

CAFE AMERICANO

Made with Lavazza products.

CAFE LATTE

Made with Lavazza products.

CAFE MOCHA

Made with Lavazza products.

CAFE VANILLA

Made with Lavazza products.

CAPPUCCINO

Made with Lavazza products.

ESPRESSO

$0.00+

Made with Lavazza products.

CHAI LATTE

Made with Lavazza products.

HOT CHOCOLATE

Made with Lavazza products.

BEVERAGES

SPA WATER

SPA WATER

20oz DASANI

$1.89
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

12oz MINUTE MAID JUICE

$2.29

18.5oz GOLD PEAK TEA

HUBERT'S LEMONADE

HUBERT'S LEMONADE

All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday Closed
Email unit316insmed@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

700 Rte 202/206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

