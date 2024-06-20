Italian, seafood, pasta, steak, seasonal
The Quoin Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Mid Atlantic cuisine with French and Italian influences.
Location
519 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19801