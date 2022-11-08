The Radical Beet imageView gallery

The Radical Beet Inside of The Aztec Food Hub

6334 El Cajon Boulevard

San Diego, CA 92115

Popular Items

Chix-Fil-Gay Sandwhich
Earth Melting Patty Melt
420 Nuggies

The Radical Beet

Karen Kale Salad

Karen Kale Salad

$11.00

Munch on Kale, Pickled Beets, Tumeric Sweet Potato, Tofu Ricotta Cheez, Red Onions, Avocado and Candied Pecans with our AVO Drizz

Ruth Bader Gins-Burger

Ruth Bader Gins-Burger

$13.00

A Classy Lady: Smokey Cheez, Butter Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Garlic Aioli, and Pepper Jelly on a Brioche Bun. Served with Fries!

Chix-Fil-Gay Sandwhich

Chix-Fil-Gay Sandwhich

$11.00

House-made Fried Tofu Chixen, Pickles, and Gay Sauce! Served with a side of Fries instead of Homophobia!

Chix-Fil-Gay Sandwhich- Make It Sexy

Chix-Fil-Gay Sandwhich- Make It Sexy

$13.00

Chix-Fil-Gay with Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheez

Elote Mac N' Cheez

Elote Mac N' Cheez

$9.50

Cheezy Mac with a Twist! Loaded with Roasted Corn, Avocado Drizz, Chamoy, and Takis

Anti-Fascist French Fries

Anti-Fascist French Fries

$12.00

Fries Loaded with Beefy Black Bean Crumbles, Melted Cheez, and Grilled Onions. Topped with Ranch Drizz, Chamoy and Takis! Great for sharing!

Earth Melting Patty Melt

Earth Melting Patty Melt

$13.00

Our Juicy Patty Sandwiched between Grilled Onions, 3 Melted Cheezes, Tomato, Mustard Aioli, and Sourdough. Served with Fries and Your Choice of Drizz

Not Your Land Nachos

$12.00

Fresh Chips Smothered in Melted Cheez and Beefy Black Bean Crumbles. Topped with AVO Drizz, Takis and Chamoy! Great for sharing!

420 Nuggies

$4.20

Our seasoned Chixen Nuggs are sure to satisfy those munchies. Try them with your favorite Drizz!

Radical Burger

Radical Burger

$12.00

Just your Classic California-Style Cheeseburger with Cheddar Cheese, Rad(Similar to In 'N Out) Sauce, Tomatoes, Butter Lettuce, Grilled Onions, stacked on a soft Brioche Bun.

Side of Fries

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50
Magic Mushroom Nuggies

Magic Mushroom Nuggies

$8.50Out of stock

Made with buttery, meaty oyster mushrooms, these nuggies will have your tastebeds on a trip!! Served with your choice of drizz!

Bipartisan BLTA

$11.50

Smokey Tempeh Bacun, Ranch Drizz, Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado! It's the sandwich we can all agree about! Served with Fries!

Pineapple Express Burger

$14.50Out of stock

Here for Summer! Loaded with Garlic Drizz, Lettuce, Grilled Pineapple, Smokey Gouda Cheez, Grilled Onions, and House Teriyaki! Served with fries and a free drizz!

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.75

Classic Jarritos to complete your meal!

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Radical Food for Radical People! We are a New Vegan Ghost Kitchen operating out The Aztec Food Hub in San Diego!

Location

6334 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115

Directions

The Radical Beet image

