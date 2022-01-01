The Rail House 10803 imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Rail House 10803

review star

No reviews yet

65 First St.

Pelham, NY 10803

Popular Items

CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO
Kid's Chicken Fingers
CAVATELLI

Appetizers

Beef Nachos

$18.00

Served with sour cream, tomato, lettuce and guacamole

Beet & Kale Salad

$13.00

Roasted beets, quinoa, goat cheese, almonds, kale, ginger vinaigrette

Burrata

$14.00

Creamy mozzarella, roasted peppers, San Daniele prosciutto, and sweet orange marmalade

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, classic Caesar dressing, garlic parm croutons

Calamari

$16.00

Salt and pepper batter, jalapeno aioli and marinara sauce

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Pan fried or steamed with sweet chili dipping sauce

Chopped Greek Salad

$13.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, olives, feta cheese, EVOO, red wine vinaigrette

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Meat stock and onion based soup covered with cheese and served with croutons.

Fries

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Herb Butter Fries

$11.00

Cheddar cheese curds, smoked paprika, served with lemon aioli

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Served with baby kale salad, cherry tomatoes, onion, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and red vinaigrette

Lobster Roll Sliders

$22.00

New England lobster meat, old bay herb mayo, celery, Martin's potato rolls

Meatballs

$12.00

With hot cherry peppers, sautéed onions and garlic

Pear Salad

$13.00

Arugula, Seckel pears, goat cheese, candied walnuts, citrus vinaigrette

Pretzel

$12.00

Warm New York style Pretzel, your choice of salted or unsalted, served with cheddar cheese and ranch dressing

R House Sliders

$15.00

Joyce Farms sirloin sliders, American cheese, candied bacon, sriracha aioli, everything brioche buns

Short Rib Empanadas

$12.00

With ricotta, parmesan, tomato and shallots

Sofrito Chicken Empanadas

$10.00

Red and green peppers, onion, garlic, and tomatoes

Surf n Turf Skewers

$18.00

Filet mignon chunks, jumbo shrimp and corn on the cob "wheels" grilled and brushed with peach whiskey glaze

FLATBREADS

Backyard BBQ

$14.00

Smoked brisket, red onions, mozzarella, BBQ sauce base

Buffalo Flatbread

$14.00

Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, gorgonzola, ranch dressing, buffalo sauce base

Burrata Flatbread

$16.00

Burrata cheese, caramelized onion, fig glaze, prosciutto

Hellboy Flatbread

$14.00

Extra cheese, pepperoni cups, Mike's hot honey, tomato sauce base

San Daniele Flatbread

$16.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, parmigiano, and baby arugula with balsamic vinaigrette

MAIN COURSE

BBQ RIBS

$24.00

Served with mac and cheese and string beans.

BLACKENED BRANZINO

$30.00

Served with shaved brussels sprouts and mushrooms with a mango salsa

CAVATELLI

$22.00

Cavatelli pasta with broccoli rabe, hot and sweet crumbled sausage, chili flakes, garlic and oil

CHICKEN MARTINI

$25.00

Parmigiano crusted chicken cutlets, lemon butter sauce, potato croquettes, asparagus

CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO

$25.00

Hot cherry peppers, potatoes, sausage, garlic, white wine and fresh herbs served with sautéed spinach, on or off the bone

DRUNKEN PASTA

$22.00

Rigatoni tossed with bacon lardons in a pink sauce

DUCK

$30.00

Bella Bella farms, crispy skin, orange sauce, roasted brussels sprouts and potatoes

FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE

$23.00

Homemade pasta with Bolognese sauce prepared with carrots, onions, celery, ground beef, red wine and a touch of cream

FILET MIGNON

$36.00

Served with green peppercorn sauce, mashed potatoes, and spinach

Filet of Sole Francese

$32.00

Filet of sole in a lemon butter sauce served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.

GRILLED SHRIMP

$24.00

Served with adobo rice, pickled onions and twirled jalapenos with mango cilantro sauce

LAMB CHOPS

$34.00

Served with creamy spinach, roasted potatoes

MAKE YOUR OWN BURGER

$21.00

Pat Lafrieda patty, brioche bun, french fries, onion rings

NY STRIP STEAK

$34.00

Glazed with Argentinian chimichurri served with roasted potatoes and asparagus

PAELLA

$26.00

White chicken, Spanish chorizo, calamari, shrimp, clams, mussels, green and red peppers, yellow rice

Pork Chop

$26.00

Grilled pork chop sautéed in cherry peppers and white wine, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.

R-Burger

$19.00

Kobe beef burger topped with American, white, and yellow cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, pommes and onion rings on the side

SALMON BURGER

$25.00

Homemade Atlantic salmon patty, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche, chipotle aioli, side salad, french fries

SHORT RIB

$30.00

Slow braised with root vegetables and California cabernet, mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

Shrimp stuffed with crab meat in a lemon butter and white wine sauce over vegetable risotto.

THE SEA

$28.00

Fresh linguine served with shrimp, calamari, mussels, and scallops in marinara or fra diavolo sauce

THE STATION

$23.00

Pappardelle pasta with short rib stroganoff, mushrooms, peas and sour cream

Vegetable Tower

$18.00

Grilled eggplant, yellow and green zucchini, roasted peppers in a Portobello cup served with roasted potatoes.

SWEET BITES

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Sweet and moist spice cake, full of cut carrots and toasted nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing.

Dessert Sp

$10.00

Grandma's Cookie Pie

$10.00

tollhouse cookie dough pie, pastry crust

Honey Bee Cake

$10.00

flaky almond pastry, bavarian cream, drizzled local honey

Key Lime Cake

$10.00

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

classic, creamy cheescake, buttery graham crust

Pineapple Breeze

$10.00

pineapple cake, crushed pineapple and vanilla custard, coconut whipped cream, toasted coconut

Tartufo

$10.00

Chocolate and Vanilla Gelato, Cherry, and Almond Center, Coated in chocolate and topped with whipped cream.

The Brooklyn Black Out Cake

$10.00

devils food cake, chocolate custard layers, cake crumbs

Tres Leche Cake

$10.00

Sponge cake soaked in a mixture of condensed milk, evaporated milk, and cream.

W/Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.00

w/Vanilla ice cream

$2.00

SIDES

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

SIDE OF 2 POTATO CROQUETTES

$6.00

SIDE OF BACON

$6.00

SIDE OF BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$6.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$6.00

SIDE OF MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

SIDE OF SPINACH

$6.00

Raw Bar

Clams(6)

$18.00

Little Neck clams served with cocktail sauce

Oysters(6)

$18.00

Blue Point oysters served with mignonette sauce

Shrimp Cocktail(6)

$18.00

Served with cocktail sauce

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Wonton crisps, avocado mousse, spicy soy vinaigrette

Taco Station

Cauliflower Taco

$17.00

Tacos with breaded cauliflower, refried beans, and jalapeno aioli in a corn tortilla.

Charred Steak Tacos

$19.00

White and yellow cheddar cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro

Chicken Milanese Tacos

$15.00

Parmesan crusted, fried chicken "tacos" stuffed with arugula salad, red onions, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmigiano

Hard Taco

$16.00

Taco shells served with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheddar cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Topped with pico de gallo (tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro) chipotle aioli

Kid's Menu

Kid's Sliders

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Kid's Penne

$10.00

Kid's Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

----------------------------

Mains

Chicken Enchilada Sliders

$18.00

Chicken with enchilada sauce, onion, garlic, and cheese sandwiched into brioche roll.

Flatbread Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Baked flatbread piled high with pizza sauce, cheese, Honey Ham, pineapple, red onion, bacon.

Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Mahi Mahi with garlic, butter, lemon, caper sauce. Served with white rice and grilled asparagus.

Beef bourguignon

$32.00

Beef stew braised in red wine, beef stock, celery, carrots, and onions. Served over egg noodles.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

65 First St., Pelham, NY 10803

Directions

Gallery
The Rail House 10803 image

