The Rail House 10803
65 First St.
Pelham, NY 10803
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beef Nachos
Served with sour cream, tomato, lettuce and guacamole
Beet & Kale Salad
Roasted beets, quinoa, goat cheese, almonds, kale, ginger vinaigrette
Burrata
Creamy mozzarella, roasted peppers, San Daniele prosciutto, and sweet orange marmalade
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, classic Caesar dressing, garlic parm croutons
Calamari
Salt and pepper batter, jalapeno aioli and marinara sauce
Chicken Dumplings
Pan fried or steamed with sweet chili dipping sauce
Chopped Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, olives, feta cheese, EVOO, red wine vinaigrette
French Onion Soup
Meat stock and onion based soup covered with cheese and served with croutons.
Fries
Garlic Parmesan Herb Butter Fries
Cheddar cheese curds, smoked paprika, served with lemon aioli
Grilled Octopus
Served with baby kale salad, cherry tomatoes, onion, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and red vinaigrette
Lobster Roll Sliders
New England lobster meat, old bay herb mayo, celery, Martin's potato rolls
Meatballs
With hot cherry peppers, sautéed onions and garlic
Pear Salad
Arugula, Seckel pears, goat cheese, candied walnuts, citrus vinaigrette
Pretzel
Warm New York style Pretzel, your choice of salted or unsalted, served with cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
R House Sliders
Joyce Farms sirloin sliders, American cheese, candied bacon, sriracha aioli, everything brioche buns
Short Rib Empanadas
With ricotta, parmesan, tomato and shallots
Sofrito Chicken Empanadas
Red and green peppers, onion, garlic, and tomatoes
Surf n Turf Skewers
Filet mignon chunks, jumbo shrimp and corn on the cob "wheels" grilled and brushed with peach whiskey glaze
FLATBREADS
Backyard BBQ
Smoked brisket, red onions, mozzarella, BBQ sauce base
Buffalo Flatbread
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, gorgonzola, ranch dressing, buffalo sauce base
Burrata Flatbread
Burrata cheese, caramelized onion, fig glaze, prosciutto
Hellboy Flatbread
Extra cheese, pepperoni cups, Mike's hot honey, tomato sauce base
San Daniele Flatbread
Prosciutto, mozzarella, parmigiano, and baby arugula with balsamic vinaigrette
MAIN COURSE
BBQ RIBS
Served with mac and cheese and string beans.
BLACKENED BRANZINO
Served with shaved brussels sprouts and mushrooms with a mango salsa
CAVATELLI
Cavatelli pasta with broccoli rabe, hot and sweet crumbled sausage, chili flakes, garlic and oil
CHICKEN MARTINI
Parmigiano crusted chicken cutlets, lemon butter sauce, potato croquettes, asparagus
CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO
Hot cherry peppers, potatoes, sausage, garlic, white wine and fresh herbs served with sautéed spinach, on or off the bone
DRUNKEN PASTA
Rigatoni tossed with bacon lardons in a pink sauce
DUCK
Bella Bella farms, crispy skin, orange sauce, roasted brussels sprouts and potatoes
FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE
Homemade pasta with Bolognese sauce prepared with carrots, onions, celery, ground beef, red wine and a touch of cream
FILET MIGNON
Served with green peppercorn sauce, mashed potatoes, and spinach
Filet of Sole Francese
Filet of sole in a lemon butter sauce served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.
GRILLED SHRIMP
Served with adobo rice, pickled onions and twirled jalapenos with mango cilantro sauce
LAMB CHOPS
Served with creamy spinach, roasted potatoes
MAKE YOUR OWN BURGER
Pat Lafrieda patty, brioche bun, french fries, onion rings
NY STRIP STEAK
Glazed with Argentinian chimichurri served with roasted potatoes and asparagus
PAELLA
White chicken, Spanish chorizo, calamari, shrimp, clams, mussels, green and red peppers, yellow rice
Pork Chop
Grilled pork chop sautéed in cherry peppers and white wine, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.
R-Burger
Kobe beef burger topped with American, white, and yellow cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, pommes and onion rings on the side
SALMON BURGER
Homemade Atlantic salmon patty, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche, chipotle aioli, side salad, french fries
SHORT RIB
Slow braised with root vegetables and California cabernet, mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts
Stuffed Shrimp
Shrimp stuffed with crab meat in a lemon butter and white wine sauce over vegetable risotto.
THE SEA
Fresh linguine served with shrimp, calamari, mussels, and scallops in marinara or fra diavolo sauce
THE STATION
Pappardelle pasta with short rib stroganoff, mushrooms, peas and sour cream
Vegetable Tower
Grilled eggplant, yellow and green zucchini, roasted peppers in a Portobello cup served with roasted potatoes.
SWEET BITES
Carrot Cake
Sweet and moist spice cake, full of cut carrots and toasted nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing.
Dessert Sp
Grandma's Cookie Pie
tollhouse cookie dough pie, pastry crust
Honey Bee Cake
flaky almond pastry, bavarian cream, drizzled local honey
Key Lime Cake
NY Cheesecake
classic, creamy cheescake, buttery graham crust
Pineapple Breeze
pineapple cake, crushed pineapple and vanilla custard, coconut whipped cream, toasted coconut
Tartufo
Chocolate and Vanilla Gelato, Cherry, and Almond Center, Coated in chocolate and topped with whipped cream.
The Brooklyn Black Out Cake
devils food cake, chocolate custard layers, cake crumbs
Tres Leche Cake
Sponge cake soaked in a mixture of condensed milk, evaporated milk, and cream.
W/Chocolate Ice Cream
w/Vanilla ice cream
SIDES
Raw Bar
Taco Station
Cauliflower Taco
Tacos with breaded cauliflower, refried beans, and jalapeno aioli in a corn tortilla.
Charred Steak Tacos
White and yellow cheddar cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro
Chicken Milanese Tacos
Parmesan crusted, fried chicken "tacos" stuffed with arugula salad, red onions, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmigiano
Hard Taco
Taco shells served with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheddar cheese
Shrimp Tacos
Topped with pico de gallo (tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro) chipotle aioli
Mains
Chicken Enchilada Sliders
Chicken with enchilada sauce, onion, garlic, and cheese sandwiched into brioche roll.
Flatbread Hawaiian Pizza
Baked flatbread piled high with pizza sauce, cheese, Honey Ham, pineapple, red onion, bacon.
Mahi Mahi
Mahi Mahi with garlic, butter, lemon, caper sauce. Served with white rice and grilled asparagus.
Beef bourguignon
Beef stew braised in red wine, beef stock, celery, carrots, and onions. Served over egg noodles.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
65 First St., Pelham, NY 10803