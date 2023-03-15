  • Home
The Ranch Steakhouse in Historic Phelan

No reviews yet

4264 Phelan Road

Phelan, CA 92371

Dinner Menu

Steaks

Ratliff

$18.99+

100% Angus-certified sirloin, grilled to perfection. This juicy Top comes in 8 $18.99, 12 $22.99, or 16oz $27.99.

N Y Strip

$25.99

2oz NY Strip steak, aged and grilled to your perfect temperature. Add grilled onions or mushrooms to set it off

Ribeye

$28.99

Our 14oz Cowboy Ribeye is a bronco buster's dream. That's what makes this cut our signature steak.

Porterhouse

$34.99

Bigger, you say? Try our 20oz Porterhouse King Cut. Bone-in and grilled to your liking. You might need a doggie bag for this one

Tenderloin

$28.99

100% Angus-certified, this 8oz Tenderloin is the most tender cut you can get. Don't forget the sauteed mushrooms

3 End Cuts

$24.99

Even our cooks get it wrong sometimes. Get three end cuts of steaks over a bed of rice pilaf

Chicken

Chicken Breast

$14.99

2 delicious grilled chicken breasts, seasoned and cooked to delight. Our secret spices make this a must-try. Also, cooked Cajun-style at your request.

Quarter chix w/BBQ

$14.99

A chicken quarter marinated, then slow-roasted and basted in our signature BBQ sauce, served with slaw and beans.

Southern Fried

$14.99

Southern-style fried chicken. Just like mom used to make.

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

A colossal chicken fried Chicken steak, breaded in herbs and spices, then smothered in our country gravy. Served atop a heap of smashed potatoes

Fish & Seafood

Koho Salmon

$15.99

Fresh Koho Salmon is broiled with citrus squeezings and sprinkled with secret spices

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Golden fried shrimp

Sauteed Shrimp

$15.99

6 jumbo shrimp, sauteed in butter and wine sauce, herbs, and spices. Served on a bed of delicious rice pilaf.

Ahi Tuna Steak

$17.99

Marinated Ahi Tuna steak, lightly seared rare and brushed with a citrus glaze. Served over a bed of scrumptious rice pilaf.

Sirloin And Shrimp

$23.99

8oz sirloin and shrimp.

3pc Fish and Chips

$14.99

Burgers (Dinner)

All burgers are served with french fries, slaw, or side salad make them garlic fries for $1.75

Sundowner-Cheeseburger

$13.99

Certified Angus, ½ pound patty, cooked your way, with lettuce, onion, and tomato on a Brioche bun. Add your favorite cheese, if you'd like.

Laredo-Western Bacon

$14.99

Our Western bacon cheeseburger, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, tangy ranch BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese

Whole Hog- Pork Burger

$15.99

½ pound Angus patty, topped with BBQ pulled pork and Memphis slaw, on a Brioche bun.

CLiff Earp-Burger/Chilies-D

$14.99

Our ½ pound patty with spicy Sante Fe chilis and cheddar cheese on a Brioche bun.

Gallows-Patty Melt

$14.99

Our patty melt is ½ pound of Angus beef, caramelized onions, American cheese, on grilled marbled rye. It's how the West was won

Pork Chops

The Joe Affleck

$23.00

Salads

Wild West Salad

$12.99

Avocado, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Corn, Onions, Choice of chicken or Turkey

Ahi Salad

$15.99

Seared Ahi Tuna

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Caesar Chopped Romaine Caesar Dressing choice of Chicken or Steak

Farmers-Garden Salad

$9.99

Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Croutons

Appetizers & Desserts Menu

Appetizers

Onion Rings -A

$8.99

A tower of fresh beer-battered onion rings, fried golden brown and served with a bold dippin' sauce

Fried Pickles -A

$8.99

Housemade, breaded deep fried pickle spears. Served with a dill ranch coulis for dippin'

Fried Zuccini-A

$11.99

Deep fried zucchini in our beer batter. Choose 2 dippin' sauces

Mac Bites -A

$8.99

mac 'n cheese bites with Pepperjack cheese, served with a spicy cheddar dippin' sauce.

Wings (12)-A

$12.99

Meaty chicken wings deep fried and tossed in one of 6 sauces. Choose an order of 6 7.99 or 12 pieces 12.99.

Potato Pancakes-A

$9.99

Little potato pancakes seasoned with garlic and pepper. Served with a horseradish sauce. These are tasty little critters

Pulled Pork Nachos-A

$10.99

These Texas-sized chips are accompanied by pulled chicken, beef, or pork, caramelized onions, mixed cheese and our signature BBQ sauce. You've never had nachos like these before

Spinach Artichoke -A

$12.99

In-house-made spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese and broiled, surrounded by freshly made tortilla chips

Pretzel-A

$11.99

A huge soft baked pretzel, served with hot melty beer cheese

Wings (6)

$10.99

Garlic Fries

$6.99

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$7.99

A thick slice of traditional NY-style cheesecake with seasonal fresh fruit topping. Any day is a good day to visit NY. $7.99

Shakes

$6.99

Real ice cream shakes, topped with whipped cream. Hang on to your hats. $6.99 Make it a malt for $.75

Apple Pie

$6.99

Apple pie a la mode, topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce. Served warm. It would make your mamma proud

Kids' Menu

Kid's Lunch

Kids Chicken Tender w/french fries

$6.99

Kids Burger w/french fries

$6.99

Kids Cheese Burger w/french fries

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/french fries

$6.99

Sides Orders

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.99

Loaded Baked

$6.28

Veggie

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Smashed Potatoes

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Ranch Beans

$3.49

Cup of soup

$3.99

cup of Chili

$3.99

slaw

$2.99

side of grilled onions

$2.49

side of grilled mushrooms

$2.49

bowl of chili

$9.99

bowl of soup

$9.99

bread bowl soup

$14.99

bread bowl of chili

$14.99

N/A Beverages Menu

Beverages Menu

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Mug Root Beer

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Energy Drink

$4.00

Brunch Menu

Brunch Food

Amarillo Toast - French Toast

$10.99

Texas-thick slices, battered, grilled, and sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Specials

Lunch

Ranch Wings Wings (6)

$10.99

superbowl day

wings and fries

$9.99

$5 you call it wells

$5.00

$3 Kamikze shots

$3.00

$6 Green Tee Shot

$6.00

3.75 bud light

$3.75

3.75 coors light

$3.75

Valentines Dinner

Dinner

$95.00
Sunday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4264 Phelan Road, Phelan, CA 92371

