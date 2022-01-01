Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar

373 Reviews

$$

1177 Canton Road

Akron, OH 44312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Munchie Madness Sundae
Seriously Cashews Sundae
Mocha

12oz Ground Coffee

12oz Awaken

$9.50

Light morning blend

12oz Buckeye Blend

$9.50

Light medium roast

12oz Buckeye Blend Decaf

$9.50

12oz Cafe Bella (Whole Bean Espresso)

$9.50

Our in-house blonde espresso

12oz Cafe Concierto (Whole Bean Espresso)

$9.50

Medium to full-bodied espresso

12oz Caramel Nut Fudge

$9.50

12oz Cinna-Nut

$9.50

Medium roast with hints of Kahlua, vanilla, & nuts

12oz Corner Bistro

$9.50

Double roasted - 30% dark

12oz Jamaican Me Crazy

$9.50

Medium roast with hints of Kahlua, vanilla, & caramel

12oz Jazzy Java

$9.50

Traditional holiday pie taste with creamy custard top note

French Vanilla

$9.50

Baked Items

Therapy Cookie (Triple chocolate, pecans and coconut)

$1.00

Homemade Chocolate Chip cookies

$1.00

Homemade frosted oatmeal cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Homemade M&M Cookie

$1.00

Homemade Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.00

Homemade Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.00

Breakfast Items

Toasted Bagel with Butter

$2.00

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.50

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Bagel

$5.00

Cups & Cones

Single Cup (choose just one flavor)

$3.00

Double Cup (choose up to 2 flavors)

$5.00

Triple Cup (choose up to 3 flavors)

$6.75

Ice Cream Flight

$6.00

Puppy Bowl with Vanilla Bean

$1.50

Small Soft Serve

$2.50

Medium Soft Serve

$3.50

Large Soft Serve

$4.50

Sundaes

Double Sundae

$6.00

Triple Sundae

$6.50

Milkshakes & Floats - Non-Dairy Available

Milkshake

$4.50+

Milkshakes made from any flavor of our ice cream with whipped cream and a cherry

Malt

$4.50+

Float

$3.50+

Non-Dairy Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

$4.50+Out of stock

Refreshing - Dairy Free, Gluten Free Dole Whip Pineapple, Dairy Free Vanilla Custard, and coconut flavor shots.

House Specialties

Peanut Butter Overdose Sundae

$5.40+Out of stock

Peanut Butter Overdose Ice Cream, Peanut Butter sauce, Reese's Pieces, Whipped Cream, Peanuts and a Cherry

Turtle Sundae

$5.40+

Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, Pecans, Cherry

Death by Chocolate Sundae

$5.40+

Zanzibar Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, Mini Chocolate Chips and Cherry

Munchie Madness Sundae

$5.40+

Munchie Madness Ice Cream with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, Mini Reese's Pieces, Mini M&M's, crushed Oreos, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry

Strawberry Delight Sundae

$5.40+

Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Peanuts and Cherry

Grasshopper Sundae

$5.40+Out of stock

Cool MInt Cookie Ice Cream, chocolate sauce, mini chocolate chips, whipped cream and an Andes Mint on top

Munchie Madness Sundae

$5.00+

Munchie Madness Ice Cream, Butterscotch Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Mini M&Ms, Reese's Pieces, Oreos, Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry

Seriously Cashews Sundae

$5.00+

This ^%#@ Just Got Serious Ice Cream, White Chocolate sauce, Whipped Cream, White Chocolate Cashews, Cherry

Grasshopper Sundae

$5.00+

Yippee Skippee Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream, English Toffee Peanuts, Cherry

S'Mores Sundae

$5.00+

Yippee Skippee Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream, English Toffee Peanuts, Cherry

Banana Split

Banana Split

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry Ice Cream with Pineapple, Chocolate and Strawberry Topping, whipped cream, chopped peanuts and a cherry

Temptations To Go

Peach Pie - Serves 8 with Quart Vanilla Ice Cream. (24 Hour notice)

$30.00

Gluten-Free 13x9 Brownies with Caramel Frosting and Pecans - Quart Vanilla Ice Cream (24 Hour notice)

$27.00

Brownies 13x9 with Caramel Frosting and Pecans - Quart Vanilla Ice Cream (24 Hour notice)

$24.00

Apple Pie - Serves 8 with Quart Vanilla Ice Cream (24 Hour notice)

$30.00

Banana Cream Pie - Serves 8 (24 Hour notice)

$18.00

Pam's Key Lime Pie - Serves 8 (24 Hour notice)

$18.00

Coconut Cream Pie - Serves 8 (24 Hour notice)

$18.00

Toll House Pie - Serves 8 with Quart Vanilla Ice Cream (24 hours notice)

$25.00

Coffee/Hot - To go

Latte

$4.00+

Hot espresso drink made with steamed milk and layered with a light layer of foam

Mocha

$4.50+

More decadent than a latte. A hot espresso drink made with steamed milk, white or milk chocolate sauce or caramel sauce topping with whipped cream and drizzle. Available with extra flavored syrup if you desire

Macchiato

$4.50+

A hot espresso drink made with steamed milk and a flavor shot if you wish, with the espresso poured over the top

Americano

$2.50+

A hot espresso drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

House Buckeye Blend

$2.00+

Our house brewed coffee, a light to medium roast - we brew this at home too!

House Buckeye Blend Decaf

$2.00+

Our house brewed coffee, a light to medium roaste - decaffeinated

House Dark French Roast

$2.00+

Cafe Breve

$4.00+

Just like a latte only served with steamed half and half - no syrup flavors - just rich smoothness

Cappuccino

$3.50+

A cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is prepared with steamed milk foam. We top ours with a shake of cinnamon

Coffee/Cold - To go

Iced Latte (to go)

$4.50+

Espresso drink served over ice with milk and flavored syrup if you like

Iced Americano (to go)

$2.50+

Espresso shots served diluted with cold water and ice. Feel free to add a flavor shot and mllk or cream

Iced Mocha (to go)

$4.50+

iced mocha is made from cooled espresso, milk, and chocolate sauce (white chocolate or caramel) We top it off with whipped cream and drizzle

Iced Machiatto (to go)

$4.50+

caffè macchiato is "stained” or “marked coffee.” in Italy. We make yours with espresso and milk over ice and pour your espresso over top and let it dribble down into your drink -- if flavor syrup is added, we'll top your drink with a drizzle to find it's way to bottom of your cup. Happy stirring and enjoying

Iced Caramel Machiatto (to go)

$4.50+

Cold Brew (to go)

$3.00+

As a standard our Cold Brew comes with cream, this turns the taste into a very buttery taste.

Cold Brew with Flavor (to go)

$3.50+

As a standard our Cold Brew comes with cream, this turns the taste into a very buttery taste.

Iced Non-Coffee Drinks (To go)

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

16 oz Milk - White or Chocolate

$2.50

Not So Fuzzy Navel - Energy Drink

$3.50+

orange juice+peach+club soda+energy shots+ice

Cherry Lemonade - Energy Drink

$3.50+

lemonade+cherry+energy shot+club soda+ice

Hot Teas, Steamers, Hot Chocolate

Bedtime Therapy (Lavender Steamer)

$3.50+

Steamer (you choose the flavor)

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Organic Premium Tea Sachet

$3.00+

Organic, premium, loose leaf teas - our sachets can be used for multiple cups of tea.

Soda Pop

Coke

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Black Cherry

$1.50+

Cream Soda

$1.50+

Root Beer

$1.50+

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.20

House Mochas

Contentment (white chocolate+peanut butter)

$4.50+

White chocolate, peanut butter with whipped cream topping and caramel drizzle

Peanut Butter Mocha (chocolate+peanut butter)

$4.50+

Chocolate + peanut butter + steamed milk + espresso + whipped cream, chocolate drizzle

White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha

$4.50+

White Chocolate+Toasted Marshmallow+Steamed Milk+Whipped Cream+White Chocolate Drizzle

Salted Caramel Mocha (chocolate+salted caramel)

$4.50+

Chocolate Sauce+Salted Caramel+Steamed Milk+Whipped Cream+Caramel Drizzle+Sea Salt Sprinkle

Magic Pumpkin Mocha (white chocolate+pumpkin)

$4.50+

Chocolate Sauce +Chocolate Chip Cookie+ Steamed Milk + Espresso + Whipped Cream + Chocolate Drizzle

House Lattes

Canadian Pumpkin Spice (maple+pumpkin)

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Happiness (honey+almond)

$4.50+

Who doesn't want to start or finish their day with a cup of Happiness?? Local Akron Honey with the perfect blend of almond in this delicious latte

Harmony (maple+brown sugar cinnamon)

$4.50+

We all need a little Harmony in our lives! The perfect blend of maple and brown sugar cinnamon in a latte to soothe the soul.

Honey Bee (honey+lavender)

$4.50+

Honey+ Lavender+Espresso+Steamed Milk+dash of Butterfly Pea Powder

Warm and Fuzzy (caramel pecan+vanilla)

$4.50+

Formerly Sticky Buns Latte -- Meant to remind us of warm sticky buns from the oven....caramel pecan with a hint of the vanilla icing. Topped with cinnamon and sugar

House Macchiato

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Caramel with a hint of vanilla served with steamed milk and espress shots on top with glorious caramel drizzle.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Caramel with a hint of vanilla with milk served over ice with our espresso shots on top. Plenty of caramel drizzle for a visual delight. It takes great too!

Hot S'Mores Macchiato

$4.50+

Espresso+toasted marshmallow+chocolate+brown sugar cinnamon+steamed milk+chocolate drizzle

Iced S'Mores Macchiato

$5.00+

Espresso+toasted marshmallow+chocolate+brown sugar cinnamon+milk+chocolate drizzle

House Non-Coffee Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte

$4.00+

Spiced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Your favorite Chai Latte laced with coconut for just a little tropical delight Whipped cream topped with a light dusting of cinnamon and sugar

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate with a salted caramel finish - topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and coarse salt

Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering a full espresso bar and 36 flavors of ice cream. Ice Cream Parlor options available: sundaes, shakes, floats, banana splits,

Website

Location

1177 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312

Directions

Gallery
Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar image
Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar image
Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

A Walk in the Park Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1491 Aster Avenue Akron, OH 44301
View restaurantnext
Tree City Coffee & Pastry
orange star4.5 • 546
135 E Erie St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Spa Cafe & Bakery - 1430 West Maple
orange starNo Reviews
1430 West Maple North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Dolce at the Strand
orange starNo Reviews
123 Broad St Wadsworth, OH 44281
View restaurantnext
Juice Lab - Brecksville
orange star4.9 • 100
8215 Chippewa Rd. Brecksville, OH 44141
View restaurantnext
Pop Culture CLE
orange star4.9 • 88
33549 Solon Rd Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Akron

EuroGyro - Akron
orange star4.1 • 10,974
444 East Exchange St Akron, OH 44304
View restaurantnext
Papa Gyros - Akron
orange star4.6 • 2,201
1 N. Hawkins Ave. Akron, OH 44313
View restaurantnext
Ido Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1537 S Main St Akron, OH 44301
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Akron
orange star4.6 • 1,037
782 West Market Square Akron, OH 44303
View restaurantnext
Bricco - Akron
orange star4.2 • 952
1 W EXCHANGE ST Akron, OH 44308
View restaurantnext
Valley Cafe - Akron
orange star4.5 • 881
1212 Weathervane Ln Akron, OH 44313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Akron
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston