  • The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level
The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level

No reviews yet

4531 Telfair Blvd #202

Suitland, MD 20746

Popular Items

Two Eggs
Cajun Pasta
Basic French Toast

Top Ten Brunch

Chef Mo's 1/2 lb Shrimp & Grits

Chef Mo's 1/2 lb Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp, caramelized turkey sausage, blistered tomatoes and scallions served over cheese grits with a Cajun cream sauce (Regular or Spicy Cajun Sauce – it’s your choice!)

One Whole Pound of Fried Fish & Grits

One Whole Pound of Fried Fish & Grits

$25.00

Southern-style deep fried whiting served with cheesy grits with a homestyle biscuit and our Southern Style onion & tomato salad and a fried green tomato

Blackened Salmon & Grits

$22.00

Blackened salmon served over cheesy grits with our Signature Cajun cream sauce, tomatoes and scallions

Lobster, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Lobster, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$26.00

8 oz deep fried lobster tail with fried egg, white American cheese, avocado and Boom boom sauce on a buttery croissant

Crab Hash

$26.00

Jumbo lump crab and tomatoes served over cheesy hash browns topped with Cajun cream sauce (Add Fried Lobster Tail or Grilled or Fried Shrimp for additional charge)

Deep Fried Salmon Hash

Deep Fried Salmon Hash

$21.00

Fresh deep-fried salmon served over creamy spinach and cheesy crispy hash browns with Cajun cream sauce

Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$30.00

1⁄2 pound of crab meat, fried eggs, creamy spinach and Cajun cream sauce over a buttery English Muffin

Jumbo Smothered Chicken & Biscuits

$19.00

Deep fried chicken tenderloins served over jumbo biscuits with egg & cheese and covered in Cajun cream sauce (Make it spicy if want to...because that's your business!)

Rumchata French Toast

Rumchata French Toast

$15.00

This dish takes French toast to a whole new level with Rumchata soaked bread! This dish is topped with powdered sugar, drunken berries soaked in cognac and our cream cheese icing

Breakfast Gumbo

Breakfast Gumbo

$25.00

Our Signature chicken & turkey sausage gumbo loaded with crawfish and shrimp served over our cheese grits and topped with a fried egg over hard

Side Pieces

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle
$7.00

$7.00
Bacon

Bacon

$5.00
Turkey Sausage

Turkey Sausage
$4.00

$4.00
Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$3.50

English Muffin

$2.00

Fresh Baked Croissant

$2.00

Crispy Hash Browns

$4.00

Spanish Style Chorizo

$3.00

Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Fresh Blueberries & Strawberries

$3.50

Side of Fried Whiting

$13.00

Deep Fried Grit Cakes

$6.00Out of stock
Side Of Shrimp

Side Of Shrimp
$14.00

$14.00

Side of Salmon

$16.00

Side of Fried Chicken Tenderloin

$14.00

Deep Fried Lobster Tail

$17.00

Crab Cake - Side

$25.00

Hush Puppies (4)

$3.50

Buffalo Tater Tots

$5.00

Honey Butter Biscuit

$3.00

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)

$9.00

Southern Style Onion & Tomato Salad

$4.00

Brunch, Lunch & Other Stuff

Lobster And Grits

$29.00
Strawberry Shortcake Deep Fried Biscuits

Strawberry Shortcake Deep Fried Biscuits

$13.00

If you don't order these...then what's the point really?

Basic French Toast

Basic French Toast

$6.00

Just one slice of French toast topped with a strawberry and powdered sugar

Blackened Salmon BLT

Blackened Salmon BLT
$19.00

$19.00

Cajun Pasta

$15.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$12.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$12.00

Jerk Lamb Lollipops

$17.00

Party Wings

$14.00
Fried Green Tomatoes (4)

Fried Green Tomatoes (4)

$10.00

Southern style fried green tomatoes topped with our homemade onion & tomato salad and remoulade sauce

Spicy Jerk Wings (4)

$19.00Out of stock

One Big Ol' Pancake

$7.00
Chicken & waffles

Chicken & waffles

$22.00Out of stock

Sweet Tooth?

Caramel Crunch Cake

$7.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Juices

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We didn't invent brunch...we just perfected it!

Location

4531 Telfair Blvd #202, Suitland, MD 20746

Directions

