The Reckless Roadhouse

424 Minter Ave

De Beque, CO 81630

Popular Items

MAC AND CHEESE
BBQ PLATTER
BBQ Chicken

Appetizers

Nachos

$15.00

The Ultimate Nacho Plate

Sliders

$4.50

Sandwiches

Saloon Boys Lunch

$18.00

Saloon Boys Style! We don't tell ya what it is but Expect Extra Meat and All the toppings no substitutions or modifications

Philly

$15.00

Smoked Brisket, Beer Cheese, mushrooms, Onions and Peppers

Pulled Pork

$15.00

The Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Our take on a BBQ chicken sandwhich

The Meatball

$15.00

Spicy Tomato braised meatballs, garlic parm aioli, smoked muenster cheese, fresh parmesan and basil

Wilbur

$16.00

Extra Pig on this one. Salami and Pulled pork with Swiss cheese, tomato and aioli

Extra Sides

Coleslaw

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

SMOKEHOUSE

MAC AND CHEESE

$20.00

Doesn't get much better than this! Mac and Cheese loaded with 2 smoked meats, extra cheese and extra sauce

BBQ PLATTER

$22.00

Our Smokehouse Sampler. Comes with 3 smoked meats, 2 sides, pickles and bbq sauce

Brisket Stroganoff

$20.00

10 hour beef brisket, mushrooms, onions, pasta, creamy mustard sauce

Taco Plate

$16.00

3 of our daily rotating tacos with sides of corn and red salsas

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$20.00

Smoked chicken, 3 cheese blend, house garlic and buffalo sauces, fresh celery and red onion

Vegetarian

Veggie Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Veggie Tacos

$3.00

Veg Nachos

$15.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Greens, Tortilla Chips, Pulled Pork, Salsa, House Made Sauces, Shredded Cheese, Roasted Corn

Vegetarian Salad

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Ceasar

$16.00

Better than the original

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Bar offering craft cocktails, friendly environment and quality food. You don't have to stay for a long time but come in for a good time.

Location

424 Minter Ave, De Beque, CO 81630

Directions

