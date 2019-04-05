Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

The Rec Pizza & Detroit Eats At 99th & Beardsley

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

20340 North Lake Pleasant Road

Peoria, AZ 85382

Popular Items

Personal Detroiter
LRG - Detroiter
Lil Homies

Pizza

Personal Cheese

$9.00

Cheese, Red Sauce

Personal Detroiter

$9.00

Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni

Personal Triple Meat

$9.00

Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

Personal Mexican Street Corn

$9.00

Cheese, Roasted Corn, Hatch Chili, Smoked Tri-Tip, Abuelita Sauce, Parmesan

Personal Diana Ross

$9.00

Personal Spicy Pickle & Bacon

$9.00

Cheese, Frank's Red Hot, Bacon, Dill Pickle, Hot Honey Drizzle

Personal North Shore

$9.00

Cheese, Red Sauce, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pineapple

Personal Cue

$9.00

Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Onions

Personal Pesto Chicken & Sausage

$9.00

Personal White

$9.00

Personal VEGAN Cheese

$9.00

Vegan Cheese, Red Sauce

Personal VEGAN Detroiter

$10.00

Vegan Cheese, Red Sauce, Vegan Pepperoni

Personal VEGAN Diana Ross

$10.00

Personal VEGAN White

$10.00

Vegan Cheese, Garlic, Vegan Ricotta, Basil, Sundried Tomatoes, Olive Oil Drizzle

Personal The Fun Guy

$10.00

MED - Cheese

$13.00

Cheese, Red Sauce

MED - Detroiter

MED - Detroiter

$15.00

Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni

MED - Triple Meat

MED - Triple Meat

$15.00

Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

MED - Mexican Street Corn

MED - Mexican Street Corn

$15.00

Cheese, Roasted Corn, Hatch Chili, Smoked Tri-Tip, Abuelita Sauce, Parmesan

MED - Diana Ross

$15.00
MED - Spicy Pickle & Bacon

MED - Spicy Pickle & Bacon

$15.00

Cheese, Frank's Red Hot, Bacon, Dill Pickle, Hot Honey Drizzle

MED - North Shore

MED - North Shore

$15.00

Cheese, Red Sauce, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pineapple

MED - Cue

MED - Cue

$15.00

Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Onions

MED - Pesto Chicken & Sausage

$15.00

MED - White

$15.00

Alfredo, Bacon, Chicken

MED - VEGAN Cheese

$16.00

Vegan Cheese, Red Sauce

MED - VEGAN Detroiter

$16.00

Vegan Cheese, Red Sauce, Vegan Pepperoni

MED - VEGAN Diana Ross

$16.00

MED - VEGAN The Fun Guy

$16.00

MED - VEGAN White

$16.00

Vegan Cheese, Garlic, Vegan Ricotta, Basil, Sundried Tomatoes, Olive Oil Drizzle

MED - HALF HALF

$14.00

LRG - Cheese

$22.00

Cheese, Red Sauce

LRG - Detroiter

$23.00

Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni

LRG - Triple Meat

$23.00

Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

LRG - Mexican Street Corn

$23.00

Cheese, Roasted Corn, Hatch Chili, Smoked Tri-Tip, Abuelita Sauce, Parmesan

LRG - DIANA ROSS

$23.00

LRG - Spicy Pickle & Bacon

$23.00

Cheese, Frank's Red Hot, Bacon, Dill Pickle, Hot Honey Drizzle

LRG - North Shore

$23.00

Cheese, Red Sauce, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pineapple

LRG - Cue

$23.00

Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Onions

LRG Pesto Chicken & Sausage

$23.00

LRG - White

$23.00

LRG - VEGAN Cheese

$25.00

Vegan Cheese, Red Sauce

LRG - VEGAN Detroiter

$26.00

Vegan Cheese, Red Sauce, Vegan Pepperoni

LRG - VEGAN Diana Ross

$26.00

LRG - VEGAN White

$26.00

Vegan Cheese, Garlic, Vegan Ricotta, Basil, Sundried Tomatoes, Olive Oil Drizzle

LRG - The Fun Guy

$26.00

LRG - HALF HALF

$23.00

Wings

6 Count Wings
Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$7.00Out of stock

6 count Signature Smoked Wings Smoked for a few hours with Hickory then fried to crisp it up.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.00

6 count boneless wings

Crispy Breaded Wings

$7.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Wings with a touch of spice. Orders come in count of 6

VEGAN BONELESS WINGS

$7.00

Appetizers

Lil Homies

Lil Homies

$6.00

Deep Fried Mozzarella Dough Balls sprinkled with parmesan seasoning, side of marinera

VEGAN Lil Homies

$7.00

Fried dough filled with vegan mozzarella sprinkled with hemp seed parm

Fries

$3.00

Crispy French Fries

Pickle Tempura

$6.00

Onion Frizzles

$7.00

Buffalo Fries

$5.00

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Crispy French fries tossed in Parmesan seasoning with minced garlic

VEGAN CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$3.00

Romaine, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Feta, Black Olives, Ricotta, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.00

Family House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Feta, Black Olives, Ricotta, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Family Caesar Salad

$7.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Thai Chili

$0.50

Side Alabama White

$0.50

Side Mild Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Hot Honey

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side Garlic & Parm

$0.50

Side Abuelita

$0.50

Bleu chz crumble

$0.50

Side VEGAN Alabama

$1.00

Side VEGAN Abuelita

$1.00

Side VEGAN Ranch

$1.00

Side VEGAN Boom Boom

$1.00

Better Made Chips

Original Chp

Original Chp

$2.50
BBQ Chp

BBQ Chp

$2.50
Red Hot BBQ Chp

Red Hot BBQ Chp

$2.50
Southern Style Sweet Heat BBQ Chp

Southern Style Sweet Heat BBQ Chp

$2.50
Honey BBQ Chp

Honey BBQ Chp

$2.50
Sour Cream & Onion Chp

Sour Cream & Onion Chp

$2.50
Salt & Vinegar

Salt & Vinegar

$2.50
Cheddar Popcorn

Cheddar Popcorn

$2.50
White Cheddar Popcorn

White Cheddar Popcorn

$2.50
Hot Cheddar Popcorn

Hot Cheddar Popcorn

$2.50
Potato Sticks

Potato Sticks

$3.00

CLASSIC CONEY

CLASSIC CONEY

CLASSIC CONEY

$6.00

natural casing hot dog, Coney Island chili, onions and mustard on a steamed bun

CHEESE CONEY

$7.00

natural casing hot dog, Coney Island chili, onions, mustard, and sharp cheddar cheese on a steamed bun

KID DOG

$4.00

natural casing hot dog on a steamed bun

VEGAN CONEYS

VEGAN CONEY

$7.00

Field and Roast Hot Dog, Beyond chili, Onions, and Mustard on a steamed bun

VEGAN CHEESE CONEY

$8.00

Field and Roast Hot Dog, Beyond chili, Onions, Mustard and Follow Your Heard Cheddar on a steamed bun

VEGAN KID DOG

$5.00

Field and Roast Hot Dog on a steamed bun

Fountain Drink

16oz Fountain Drink, only One Size.

COKE

$1.99Out of stock

DIET COKE

$1.99

SPRITE

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MANGO GREEN ICED TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

Faygo Pop

12oz Glass Bottle
Redpop

Redpop

$3.00Out of stock
Orange

Orange

$3.00
Creme Soda

Creme Soda

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00
Grape

Grape

$3.00
Rock N Rye

Rock N Rye

$3.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Brown Butter & Sea Salt Marshmallow Bar

$3.00

Sweet Street Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Sweet Street Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00

BUMPY CAKES

$12.00

Detroit Sundae

$15.00

Delicious "Sander's" Chocolate Bumpy Cake, Scoop of vanilla ice cream, Hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream, cherry on top

FAYGO FLOATS

$6.00

FAYGO POP (your choice) Two scoops of vanilla ice cream

Sander's Milk Choc Bites

$8.00

Sander's Dark Choc Bites

$8.00

Sanders Milk Choc Topping

$10.00

Sanders Dark Choc Topping

$10.00

Sanders Caramel Topping

$10.00

SLIDERS

Classic Slider

$7.00

Beef smash patty, American cheese, grilled onions, boom boom sauce

THE SOUTHWEST SLIDER

$7.00

Beef smash patty, smashed avocado spread, hatch green chili, pepper jack cheese

THE CONEY ISLAND SLIDER

$7.00

Beef smash patty, beef chili, cheddar cheese, diced white onion, mustard

THE VEGAN SLIDER

$8.00

Portabella mushroom, vegan ricotta, balsamic reduction, watercress

VEGAN CONEY SLIDER

$8.00

Portabella mushroom, Vegan chili, vegan cheddar, diced white onion, mustard

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Rec Pizza & Detroit Eats A Neighborhood hangout & nostalgic Michigander gathering place. Serving Detroit style Pizza & many Michigan offerings. Kind of a bar & grill & pizza & sports

Website

Location

20340 North Lake Pleasant Road, Peoria, AZ 85382

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

