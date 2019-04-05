  • Home
  • /
  • Peoria
  • /
  • The Rec Pizza and Detroit Eats - Lake Pleasant Rd (99th) and Beardley
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rec Pizza and Detroit Eats Lake Pleasant Rd (99th) and Beardley

review star

No reviews yet

20340 North Lake Pleasant Road

suite 105

Peoria, AZ 85382

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium The 8 Mile
Medium The HockeyTown
1 LB wings

1st Period

Slap Shots

$7.00

Mozzarella Stuffed Fried Dough Topped with Parmesan Severed with house made Marinara

Pickle Tempura

$6.00

Fried Battered Pickles Served with Ranch

1 LB wings

$12.99

1LB of our house smoked Chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce

12 Boneless Wings

$11.99

12 Boneless wings deep fried served with Ranch and tossed in your choice of sauce

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

French Fries Tossed in garlic parmesan

Cheesy Bread

$7.49

Special Cheesy Bread

$8.49

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Honey Hot

Vegan Slapshots

$8.50

Vegan Cheese and Vegan Parmesan

Vegan Breadsticks

$8.99

Vegan Cheese and Vegan Parmesan

2nd Period

Coney Dog

$6.00

Hot Dog topped with Chili, Onion, and Mustard

Classic Slim Shady's (2)

$6.00

2 Beef sliders topped with Pickle, Mustard and Cheddar Cheese

Classic Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan served with Caesar Dressing

Antipasto

$7.00+

A Blend of Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, Salami, Ham, Mozzarella served with Sarah's Special Vinaigrette

Ice Cream

Superman

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Vanilla

$4.00

Sundae

Caramel Sundae

$6.00

Chocolate Sundae

$6.00

No Sauce Sundae

$5.00

Doughboys

Caramel Doughboys

$6.00

Chocolate Doughboys

$6.00

Plain Doughboys

$6.00

LUNCH MENU

#1

$5.00

1 Slice

#2

$9.00

2 Slices

#3

$10.00

1 Slice, 4 Bone-in wings or 5 Boneless wings

#4

$9.00

1 Slice and 3 Slapshots

#5

$9.00

1 Slice and Caesar Salad

#6

$9.00

Coney Dog and Fries

#7

$9.00

Slim Shady's and Fries

#8

$6.00

1/2 LB Bone-in wings or 5 Boneless wings

Personal Pizza

Personal The 8 Mile

$8.00

Cheese and Sauce

Personal The HockeyTown

$11.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

Personal The MIGGY

$11.00

Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapeno, Onion

Personal THE WARREN MOTT

$11.00

Cheese and choice of 4 Veggies

Personal THE STEVENSON

$9.00

Cheese, Ham, and Pineapple

Personal THE TRAMMELL

$11.00

Bacon, Garlic, Pickle, Buffalo Sauce

Personal THE BARRY

$12.00

Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic, Alfredo, and your choice of 2 toppings

Personal THE JOE

$10.00

Cheese and Sauce

Medium Pizza

Medium The 8 Mile

$13.00

Cheese and Sauce

Medium The HockeyTown

$15.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

Medium THE MIGGY

$15.00

Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapeno, Onion

Medium THE WARREN MOTT

$15.00

Cheese, Choice of any 4 Veggies

Medium THE STEVENSON

$13.00

Cheese, Ham, Pineapple

Medium THE TRAMMELL

$15.00

Bacon, Garlic, Pickle, Buffalo Sauce

Medium THE BARRY

$16.00

Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic, Alfredo, and your choice of 2 topping

Medium THE JOE

$15.00

Cheese and Sauce

Large Pizza

Large THE 8 MILE

$19.00

Cheese and Sauce

Large THE HOCKEYTOWN

$24.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

Large THE MIGGY

$23.00

Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapeno, Onion

Large THE WARREN MOTT

$24.00

Cheese and Choice of any 4 Veggies

Large THE STEVENSON

$22.00

Cheese, Ham, Pineapple

Large THE TRAMMELL

$24.00

Bacon, Garlic, Pickle, Buffalo Sauce

Large THE BARRY

$25.00

Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic, Alfredo and your choice of 2 topping

Large THE JOE

$24.00

Cheese and Sauce

Toppings

Pepperoni

$1.00+

Ham

$1.00+

Sausage

$1.00+

Chicken

$1.00+

Bacon

$1.00+

Mushroom

$1.00+

Onion

$1.00+

Jalapenos

$1.00+

Black Olives

$1.00+

Green Pepper

$1.00+

Pineapple

$1.00+

Diced Pickle

$1.00+

Spinach

$1.00+

Vegan Pepperoni

$2.00+

Sides

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Sarah's Special Vinaigrette

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Rice Krispy Treats

$3.50

Sanders Candy

$6.00

Sundae Topping

$10.00

Candy

$1.00

NA Beverage

Fountain Pop

$2.00

Fountain Coke products

FAYGO Bottled Pop

$3.00

Assorted Flavors

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy sports, drinks and great food! A great family atmosphere to enjoy time together!

Website

Location

20340 North Lake Pleasant Road, suite 105, Peoria, AZ 85382

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chef Peter's Bistro - 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
19260 N. Westbrook Parkway Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
15703 N 83rd Ave 110 Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
DESI FUSION
orange starNo Reviews
8960 W Bell RD Suite 110 Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
Lakeside Bar & Grill - 9980 W Happy Valley Parkway STE 1102
orange starNo Reviews
9980 West Happy Valley Parkway Peoria, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext
Greek Palace
orange star4.4 • 946
10006 W Happy Valley Rd PEORIA, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Lake Pleasant
orange star4.5 • 19
24775 N. Lake Pleasant Pkway Suite 101 Peoria, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peoria

Jamba - 000331 - 75th & Bell
orange star4.5 • 1,158
7369 West Bell Rd Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
Greek Palace
orange star4.4 • 946
10006 W Happy Valley Rd PEORIA, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001587 - Lake Pleasant
orange star4.4 • 45
9940 W Happy Valley Rd Peoria, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Lake Pleasant
orange star4.5 • 19
24775 N. Lake Pleasant Pkway Suite 101 Peoria, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peoria
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston