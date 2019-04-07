The Redwood Room 300 1st Ave NW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet comfort food, pizza, and live local music. A boisterous, bar atmosphere makes this downtown spot the place to go for fun. Culinary twists, classic and innovative martinis, and a stylishly rustic atmosphere blend amid a backdrop of light jazz and acoustic music, all keeping the locals coming back for more. Voted Most Romantic Restaurant 2021!
Location
300 1st Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tilda's Pizzeria - 300 1st Avenue Northwest
4.7 • 19
300 1st Avenue Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurant
Hollandberry Pannekoeken - 214 N. Broadway
No Reviews
214 North Broadway Avenue Rochester, MN 55906
View restaurant
Olde Brick House - Rochester (OBH)
No Reviews
19 1st Avenue Southwest Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurant
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW
No Reviews
7 1st Ave SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurant