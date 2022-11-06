The Restaurant at The Norton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
As the restaurant opens to full capacity, diners can sit within the 165-seat, indoor and outdoor dining room, and enjoy stunning views of the Pamela and Robert B. Goergen Garden. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden, the natural light and foliage are seamlessly integrated into the space including works in the garden such as Le tournesol (The Sunflower), 1952 by Fernand Léger. The dining room itself also showcases a collection of art, in addition to mid-century modern decor infused with soothing natural elements.
Location
1450 S Dixie Hwy,, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant