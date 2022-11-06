Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Restaurant at The Norton

1450 S Dixie Hwy,

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Order Again

Popular Items

K- Chicken Tenders
Chicken Club
K- Cheeseburger

Soups and Salads

Butternut & Apple Bisque

$11.00

rosemary pepitas, apple compote

Tomato Soup

$11.00

bacon crumble, parmesan crostini

Kale and Grain Harvest Bowl

$18.00

baby arugula, saba, lemon yogurt, honey dew, cantelope, cucumber & prosciutto

Charred Broccolini Caesar

$18.00

baby kale, roasted butternut squash, crispy brussels sprouts, ancient grains, feta cheese, dried cranberries, rosemary maple pepitas, white balsamic vinaigrette

Citrus Salad

$17.00

gem lettuce, confit fennel, mandarin, avocado mousse, gigandes bean, crispy chickpeas, tomato basil vinaigrette

Beef Carpaccio

$24.00

Snacks

Mezze Platter

$22.00

hummus, slow roasted tomato, tzatziki, cucumber, pickled pearl onions, marinated feta, naan bread

Pile High Fries

$12.00

parmesan herb fries, ketchup

Sweet Potato Wedges

$8.00

saba, pistachio, brown butter

Truffled Maitake Toast

$20.00

rosemary loaf, taleggio cream, maitake mushroom, truffle honey, mixed greens, sherry vinaigrette

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

honey balsamic reduction, toasted almond

Side - Fries

$6.00

Side - Salad

$6.00

Side- Chips

$4.00

Side- Bread & Butter

$2.00

Handhelds

BLT

$17.00

nueske’s bacon, bib lettuce, beef steak tomatoes, garlic aioli, rosemary loaf

Chicken Club

$22.00

grilled chicken breast, beefsteak tomato, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, rosemary loaf

Norton Burger

$23.00

sharp cheddar, bibb lettuce, shaved pickles, shaved red onion, norfolk sauce, brioche bun

Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

salsa verde, avocado fry, jicama slaw, lime crema, micro cilantro

Entrees

Chicken Francese

$28.00

Duck Ballotine

$45.00

airline chicken beast, haricot vert, oven dried cherry tomatoes, crispy chicken skin, lemon butter sauce

Herb Crusted Salmon

$34.00

parsley, chickpeas, gigandes beans, tomato stew, feta cream, micro cilantro

Quiche

$20.00

ham, swiss, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mornay sauce

Kids

K- Grilled Cheese

$8.00

K- Cheeseburger

$10.00

K- Chicken Tenders

$10.00

K- Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Dessert

vanilla and chocolate ice cream, brownie bites, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and amarena cherry

Banana Split

$12.00

vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, fresh whipped cream, brownie bites, amarena cherry

Cookie Plate

$11.00

chocolate chip, pignoli, rugelach

Sorbet of the Day

$8.00

Chef choice of seasonal flavors

Zabaglione

$9.00

berries

Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

whipped cream

N/A Bevs

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cucumber Ging Agua Fresca

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Honey Lavender Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sparkling Water (PP)

$1.00

Still Water (PP)

$1.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino/Latte

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

As the restaurant opens to full capacity, diners can sit within the 165-seat, indoor and outdoor dining room, and enjoy stunning views of the Pamela and Robert B. Goergen Garden. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden, the natural light and foliage are seamlessly integrated into the space including works in the garden such as Le tournesol (The Sunflower), 1952 by Fernand Léger. The dining room itself also showcases a collection of art, in addition to mid-century modern decor infused with soothing natural elements.

Website

Location

1450 S Dixie Hwy,, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

