Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Rex

519 Reviews

$$

22695 Washington St

Leonardtown, MD 20650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Kings Wings
Basket of tater tots
Loaded cheese fries

Appetizers

Boardwalk Fries

$6.50

Small Charcuterie

$13.00

6 Kings Wings

$9.97

12 kings wings

$17.28

Loaded Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chicken Tender basket

$15.00

Extra Bread

$1.50

Garlic Parm Tots

$11.00

Side Pasta Salad

$3.00

Basket of tater tots

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Burgers

John Wayne Burger

$15.00

Breakfast Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Veggie Burger

$12.50

Classic Burger

$14.00

Buffalo Bleu Burger

$14.00

Taco Burger

$14.00

Rex Burger

$16.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Naan Bread Pizzas

BYO

$9.00

Margherita Pie

$12.00

Tudor Hall Sweet Heat

$10.90

Moll Dyer’s White

$10.60

KIDS Naan Pizza

$9.00

Pepperoni pizza

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Farmers Market

$10.00

Salad, Soups and Other Misc

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

House Salad

$9.00

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Mac-N-Chz Duo

$12.00

Mac-N-Chz Bowl

$8.00

Soup/Salad/Quiche Duo

$10.00

Bacon Bleu Wedge

$11.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Cobb Wedge

$13.00

Quiche

$8.00

Caesar wedge

$12.00

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Philly

$14.00

The Rex Burger

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Southside Phily

$14.00

Rex Half Smoke

$13.00

Cedar Lane BLT

$12.00

Breton Bay Club

$13.00

Fenwick Ruben

$13.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Tacos

Chicken Birria

$14.80

Steak Birria

$15.00

Washington Street

$16.00

Classic Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos

$14.70

Buffalo Chicken Mac Tacos

$16.20

Camalier Chicken Tacos

$17.90

Teriyaki Chicken Tacos

$16.20

Big Mac Tacos

$14.00

Chicken cordon bleu tacos

$14.20

Fish tacos

$15.00

Ribeye steak tacos

$17.00

Dessert

King’s Sunday

$8.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.50

Cheesecake

$6.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Rocky Road Brownie

$6.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Entrees

Vegan Chickpea Curry

$16.00

Rockfish & Rice

$23.00

Vegan Curry + Chicken

$20.00

Ribeye Dinner

$30.00Out of stock

Pizzas

Large Cheese pizza

$12.00

Large Pepperoni pizza

$12.50

Large Tudor Hall

$13.00

Large Moll dyer

$13.00

Large Farmers Market

$13.00

Large Mediterranean Pizza

$14.00

Large Hawaiian pizza

$14.00

Large Meditteranean Pizza

$16.00

N/A Beverage

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Ice Water

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Redbull

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.59

Bold Rock

$4.59

Bud Light

$3.64

Budlight Lime

$3.67

Budweiser

$3.67

Coors Light

$3.64

Corona Extra

$4.59

Corona Light

$4.59

Corona Premier

$4.59

Heineken

$4.59

Michalobe Ultra

$3.64

Miller light

$3.97

Misc. Beer

$4.59

Perpetual IPA

$4.59

Sam Adams

$4.59Out of stock

Stella

$4.59

Yuengling

$4.59

Strongbow Cider

$4.59

Goose Island IPA

$4.79

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Budlight CAN

$3.19

Budweiser Can

$3.19

Bud lite NXT can

$4.35

Michelob Ultra Can

$3.19

White claw Raspberry

$4.65

White claw Mango

$4.65

White claw Grapefruit

$4.65

White claw Black cherry

$4.65

White Tail Hefenweizen

$6.50

White Claw Watermelon

$4.65Out of stock

Whitw Claw Lemon

$4.59Out of stock

Cocktails

Black/White Russian

$7.57

Breton Breeze

$7.34

Chocolate Martini

$8.58

Dark & Dangerous

$8.58

Lemon Crush

$7.57

Grapefruit Crush

$7.57

Irish Coffee

$7.00

L.T Iced Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$7.34

Margarita

$7.57

Mermaid Water

$7.34

Mimosa

$7.57

Moscow Mule

$8.58

Orange Crush

$7.57

Rex on the Beach

$7.34

Ruby Rex

$8.58

Sex on the Square

$7.57

Tequilla Sunrise

$7.57

Top Margarita

$11.60

White Madras

$7.82

JD Mojito

$7.57

Car Bombs

$8.00

Red Sangria

$7.57

White sangria

$7.57

Park Ave.

$8.50

Tito-Rita

$7.50

The Henderson

$8.50

The Harvest

$8.50

Rexarita

$7.00

$5 Mimosa

$5.00

1 Gallon Mai Tai Jug

$105.00

Vodka Redbull

$9.50

$5 Bloody Mary

$5.00

Slim Punch

$6.42

HURRICANE

$7.00

Apple Pie Mule

$7.34

Liquor

Smirnoff

$7.30

ABSOLUT

$8.72

ABSOLUT CITRON

$8.72

CIROC

$8.58

CIROC APPLE

$8.58Out of stock

FIREFLY

$6.05Out of stock

GREY GOOSE

$9.17

KETTLE ONE

$9.17

SMIRNOFF ORANGE

$7.30

SMIRNOFF GRAPEFRUIT

$7.30

SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY

$7.30

SMIRNOFF WHIPPED

$7.30

TITOS

$8.57

Smirnoff Strawberry

$7.30

Smirnoff lemon berry

$7.00Out of stock

Beefeater

$7.32

BEEFEATER

$7.32

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$8.58Out of stock

GREEN HAT

$9.09Out of stock

HENDRICKS

$8.58

TANQUERAY

$7.82

BACARDI

$8.26

PARROT BAY

$6.88

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.26

MEYERS DARK RUM

$8.72

Strawberry Rum

$7.25

Jose

$6.81

PATRON

$9.29

1800 Gold

$7.00

Mi Campo

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.70

BULLIET 95

$8.70

BULLIET BOURBON

$8.70

CROWN ROYAL

$8.52

CROWN APPLE

$8.52

BASIL HAYDEN

$9.59

CROWN XO

$10.34

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$6.81

FIREBALL

$5.96

DEWARS

$8.58

JACK HONEY

$6.88

MACALLAN 12 YR

$12.36

MAKERS MARK

$9.17

GLENFIDDICH

$12.62Out of stock

GLENMORANGIE LA SANTA

$12.62

JACK FIRE

$8.70

GLENMORANGIE 10YR

$11.61

HIGHLAND PARK

$11.61Out of stock

JAMESON

$8.58

J.W BLACK

$9.59

J.W RED

$8.58Out of stock

V.O.

$6.81

JIM BEAM

$6.88

SEAGRAMS 7

$6.81

TEMPLETON RYE

$9.59Out of stock

TALISKER STORM

$12.62

KNOBB CREEK

$9.59

TULLAMORE DEW

$9.00Out of stock

Oban Scotch 14 Year

$10.00

Old Forrester Bourbon

$9.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$9.00

AMARETTO

$7.06

BLACK RASPBERRY

$7.06

BLUE CUARACO

$7.06

BUTTERSCOTCH

$7.06

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$7.06

PEPPERMINT SCHNAPPS

$7.06

TRIPLE SEC

$7.06

SOUR APPLE

$7.06

WATERMELON

$7.06

MELON BOLS

$7.06

Rumple

$6.00Out of stock

BAILEYS IRISH CREAM

$7.36

DISARONNO

$8.35Out of stock

FRANGELICO

$7.36

GRAND MARNIER

$9.33

RUMCHATTA

$7.36

JAGERMEISTER

$7.36

KAHLUA

$7.36

SAMBUCA

$8.35Out of stock

Wine

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Malbec

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Cabernet BTL

$24.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$24.00

Malbec BTL

$24.00

Merlot BTL

$24.00

Chardonnay BTL

$24.00

Pinot Grigo BLT

$24.00

White Zin BLT

$24.00

Moscato BTL

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$24.00

Refills

Club Soda

Coffee

Coke

Cranberry Juice

Diet Coke

Gingerale

Ice Water

Lemonade

Milk

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

Sprite

Unsweet Tea

Tonic

Sweet Tea

Shirley Temple

$20 Bottomless Thursdays

$20 AYCD

$20.00

All You Can Drink

Shirts

Short Sleeve T-Shirts

$25.00

Wine Glass

$12.00

Small Blue Long Sleeve

$25.00

Small Black Long Sleeve

$25.00

Small Red Long Sleeve

$25.00

Medium Blue Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

Medium Black Long Sleeve

$25.00

Medium Red Long Sleeve

$25.00

Large Blue Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

Large Black Long sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

Large Red Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

XL Blue Long Sleeve

$25.00

XL Black Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

MED breast Cancer Long Sleeve

$30.00

LG breast Cancer Long Sleeve

$30.00

XL breast Cancer Long Shirt

$30.00

XXL breast Cancer Long Sleeve

$30.00

Hoodies

$75.00

50

$50.00

NYE

Gold package (w hotel)

$350.00

Silver package (no hotel)

$250.00

Hotel Room

$115.00

KIDS

Kids Mac

$4.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Cheese Burger Sliders

$10.00

6 Packs

Domestic 6 Pack

$9.00

Craft 6 Pack

$11.00

1 Case Domestic

$19.99

1 Case Craft

$20.00

32 Oz Draft Price

$5.00

10 Oz Can 6 Pk

$7.00

Yeti & 32 Oz Draft

$20.00

Liquor

Smirnoff

$21.00

Crown Royal

$40.99

Crown Apple

$40.99

Jim Beam

$32.99

Jack Daniels

$38.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$39.00

Bulleit Bourbon Rye

$39.00

Makers Mark

$60.00

Jameson

$44.99

Captain Morgan

$30.00

Jager

Fireball

$25.00

Captain Coconut

$30.00

Grey Goose

$50.00

Beefeater

$30.00

Titos

$35.00

Kettle One

$35.00

Deep Eddh

$20.00

Triple Sec

$16.00

Mai Tai Gallon

$70.00

Patron

$60.00

10 Wings

10 Buffalo

10 Sweet Chili

10 BBQ

10 Plain

10 Old bay

10 Jerk

10 HOney Mustard

5 Buffalo

5 Sweet Chili

5 BBQ

5 Plain

5 Old Bay

5 Jerk

5 Honey Mustard

Pitcher

Blue Moon Pitcher

$25.00

Flying Dog Pitcher

$25.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$25.00

Vienna Lager Pitcher

$25.00

Yuengling Pitcher

$25.00

Calvert Pitcher

$25.00

Loose CAnnon Pitcher

$25.00

Refill Wings

10 Buffalo

10 Old Bay

10 Sweet Chili

10 Plain

10 BBQ

10 Jerk

10 Garlic Parm

10 Honey Mustard

5 Buffalo

5 Old bay

5 Sweet chili

5 Plain

5 BBQ

5 Jerk

5 Garlic Parm

5 Honey Mustard

Apps

Small charcuterie

$5.50

Mayweather Fries

$5.00

Loaded cheese fries

$5.00

Pizza tots

$5.25

Garlic parm tots

$5.25

Kings wings

$7.00Out of stock

House Made Chips

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Boardwalk Fries

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

22695 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Directions

Gallery
The Rex image
The Rex image
The Rex image
The Rex image

Similar restaurants in your area

Olde Town Pub
orange star4.0 • 66
22785 Washington Street Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
The Slice House II
orange starNo Reviews
22745 Washington Street Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Buckets Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 253
12020 Rousby Hall Rd Lusby, MD 20657
View restaurantnext
O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.1 • 216
98 Solomons Island Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Marie's Diner
orange starNo Reviews
6325 Crain Highway LaPlata, MD 20646
View restaurantnext
The Cut Bar and Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2750 Business Park CT Waldorf, MD 20601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Leonardtown

The Slice House
orange star4.7 • 690
41565 Park Ave Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.6 • 616
22680 Washington St Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Olde Town Pub
orange star4.0 • 66
22785 Washington Street Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Do Dah Deli
orange star4.6 • 31
22845 Washington St Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Leonardtown
California
review star
Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Solomons
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lusby
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Waldorf
review star
No reviews yet
North Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston