The Ritz Lounge

116 Main Street

kalispell, MT 59901

Order Again

Popular Items

Kalispell Club
Bruschetta
Caesar Salad

Small Bites

Alfredo Penne

$18.00+

Avocado Toast Lox

$16.00

Beef Sliders

$16.00

Ground chuck beef, smoked cheddar, house pickles, thinly sliced yellow onion, fry sauce on brioche bun

Blackend Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Lightly grilled Tuscan baguette, garlic confit, fire roasted cherry tomato, fresh basil, goat cheese, lemon wheel

Caesar Salad

$14.00+

Caprese

$14.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil leaves, garlic infused olive oil, aged balsamic

Charcuterie

$20.00

Local M&S meats and cheeses paired with the chef's choice of house pickled seasonal vegetables

Collosal Shrimp Cocktail

Collosal Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp served with spicy house cocktail sauce and grilled lemon wedge

House Fries

$6.00

Hummus

$14.00

Roasted garlic confit hummus served with toasted pita, vegetables and house pickled red onions

Italian Sub

$16.00

Kalispell Club

$18.00

Lightly toasted Wheat Montana bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado, house red pepper aioli

Steak Frites

$28.00

Sirloin steak topped with herbed garlic butter and poblano cream sauce served with house parmesan shoestring fries

Sweet Potato Chips

$10.00

House cut sweet potato chips served with creamy gorgonzola sauce

Thai Peanut Chicken Satay

$16.00

Coconut marinated chicken skewers topped with spicy peanut sauce and cilantro. Served with lime wedges

Trish-N-Troy's Egg Rolls

Trish-N-Troy's Egg Rolls

$16.00Out of stock

4 Out-of-this world homemade egg rolls stuffed crab, shrimp and pork

Special

Wings (6)

$16.00

TBD Market Price

Kids Grill Cheese Carrots

$10.00

Gyro

$14.00Out of stock

Ritz Cocktails

Adame C Note

$100.00

Al Capone

$15.00

B.A.R

$40.00

Big Sky Electric Lemonade

$15.00

Bijou

$15.00

Blood & Sand

$15.00

Bonnie

$15.00

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

Clyde

$15.00

Coco Lemondrop

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Dead Mans Chest

$15.00

Eliot Ness

$16.00

Fitzgerald

$15.00+

Flathead Castaway

$15.00

French 75

$14.00

G.G.P

$14.00+

Gangbusters

$16.00

Giggle Water

$14.00

Grasshopper

$14.00

GreenTini

$14.00

James' Mai Tai

$15.00

Lady Marmalade

$15.00

Little Orphan Annie

$14.00

Lycheetini

$16.00

Paris Pastis

$14.00

Penicillin

$16.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Ritz Mojo Mojito

$16.00

Ritz Rita

$15.00+

Rolls Royce

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Spicy Ritz

$15.00+

Spotted Bear Lemon Drop

$15.00

The Empress

$15.00

The It Girl

$15.00

Tommy Gun

$16.00

Top Hat Martini

$16.00

Zelda

$16.00

Soda

Barqs

$3.00

Boylan Bottle Root Beer

$4.00

Cock & Bull

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

House Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mountain Dew Can

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Blood Orange Juice

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso Single Shot

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

hot tea

$3.00

Water

Fiji

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mocktails

Glow Water

$8.00

Rise & Shine

$10.00

Rose All Day

$8.00

Tabletree Cherry Jubilee

$8.00

Lemonade

Blueberry lemonade

$3.00

Cherry lemonade

$3.00

Huckleberry lemonade

$3.00

Peach lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

CBD

Rouge Blackberry

$7.00

Rouge Blueberry

$7.00

Rouge Ginger

$7.00

Rouge Lavender

$7.00

Wyld Blackberry

$7.00

Wyld Blood Orange

$7.00

Wyld Lemon

$7.00

Wyld Raspberry

$7.00

Rum

Kirk & Sweeny 23 Gran reserva

$100.00

Diplomatico

$50.00

Gin

Drumshanbo Gun Powder Gin

$55.00

Vodka

Chopin

$35.00

Belevedere

$90.00

Grey Goose

$90.00

Scotch

JW Blue

$400.00

Dalmore 12

$120.00

Whiskey

H. Derringer American

$220.00

Crown Peach

$65.00

WoodFord Reserve 1.75

$160.00

Woodford Reserve

$70.00

Kentucky Owl

$500.00

Blantons

$200.00

Basil Hayden

$80.00

Jeffersons Ocean Age

$140.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$90.00

High West High Country

$160.00

Makers Mark Private Reserve

$120.00

Angles Envy Rye

$160.00

Tequila

Hussongs Platinum

$120.00

Hussongs Repo

$90.00

Don Julio 1942

$340.00

Cognac

Pierre Ferrand

$75.00

Wine

Caymus Vineyards Special Selection

$325.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
This upscale lounge offers exquisite cocktails and mocktails, small plates, and espresso bar.

116 Main Street, kalispell, MT 59901

