Sandwiches
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Rockford

review star

No reviews yet

320 1/2 Glenwood Ave

Raleigh, NC 27603

Popular Items

Rockford Burger
Side Of Fries
Cast Iron Steak

Small Plates & Shareables

cold-smoked tomatoes, stuffed with spiced pork, mozzarella, and accompanied with croutons.

Side Of Fries

$5.00

French Baguette

$6.00

apple butter, mixed berry jam

Rockin' Shrimp

$13.00

fried NC shrimp, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing

Brussels

$9.00

flash fried brussel sprouts, brown sugar soy sauce, charred purple cabbage, toasted nori

Crab Cakes

$15.00

with cajun aioli

Rosemary Burrata

$15.00

prosciutto, rosemary-honey, crostini

Extra Crostini

$3.00

Apple Salad

$14.00

Dinner Plates

Rockford Burger

$18.00

8oz angus beef, pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, pickles, crispy tabasco onions, brioche bun, fries

Raleigh Hot Fried Chicken

$28.00

jalapeno-honey, creamy mashed potatoes, red cabbage slaw

Cast Iron Steak

$35.00

two 4oz filets, A2 sauce, truffle parmesan arugula salad, roasted carrots (GF)

Blackened Salmon

$27.00

sage brown butter, sauteed kale, cheddar grits (GF)

Harvest Wedge Salad

$16.00

sunflower blue cheese dressing, heirloom cherry tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, shallots, dill, toasted poppy and sesame seeds

Cast Iron Seared Scallops

$32.00

tomato risotto, blistered grape tomatoes, fried chickpeas, spinach

Sweet Potato Curry

$25.00

Pork Chop Feature

$30.00

Desserts

Rockford Pecan Bread Pudding

$9.00

raisisns, mixed berry compote, bourbon caramel, whipped cream

Chocolate Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut Biscuit

$11.00

OFFLINE MEMBER

If you are an Offline member, add this item to your cart and add your full name and Offline ID to the "special instructions" field.

Add To cart, Along with Offline Number and Name

Room Deposit

$25

$25.00

$100

$100.00

Art

Korea #2 (Over table 34)

$2,450.00

Blue Waters (Over table 25 Left)

$225.00

Blue Waters (Over table 25 Right)

$225.00

Yellow Abstract (Over host stand)

$625.00

DC Monument (Over table 44)

$365.00

Sun and Trees (Over 64)

$650.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally-sourced and delicious, The Rockford uses familiar ingredients in unique and fun combinations to bring you sandwiches, sides, and main plates!

Location

320 1/2 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

