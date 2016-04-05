Sandwiches
American
Breakfast & Brunch
The Rockford
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Locally-sourced and delicious, The Rockford uses familiar ingredients in unique and fun combinations to bring you sandwiches, sides, and main plates!
320 1/2 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27603
