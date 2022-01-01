- Home
The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
2,500 Reviews
$$
1675 Highway 66 Colorado
Estes Park, CO 80517
Popular Items
Appetizers
Devils on Horseback
Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with roasted garlic, with a side of aioli dipping sauce.
Elk Sausage
Smoked elk sausage served with honey mustard, warm french bread and pickles.
Cajun Shrimp
4 shrimp sauteed in butter, onion, garlic and Cajun spices on a bed of creamy polenta.
Chuck's Buffalo Wings
Served with housemade blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery
Spicy Corn Dip
Corn, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions,. Served warm with sour cream and tortilla chips. Add Smoky-lime black beans $3 Add All-natural Colorado chicken breast $7
Loaded Potato Soup
Topped with chopped bacon and cheddar-jack cheese
Chili-Lime Sweet Potato and Black Bean Soup
Topped with crispy corn tortilla strips.
Bread
Warm French bread with whipped cinnamon-honey butter.
Broccoli Cheese Soup
Topped with homemade croutons and shredded cheddar-jack cheese. Gluten free option available (without croutons).
Salads
Small House Salad
Mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage and choice of House-made dressing (ranch, blue cheese, caesar, honey mustard, herb vinaigrette, and poppy seed.) Add protein at menu price.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts and croutons with our classic caesar dressing and shaved parmesan. Add protein at menu price.
Small Heritage Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with chilled sauteed onions. chopped dates, crushed roasted cashews and poppy seed dressing. Add protein at menu price.
Small Mediterranean Salad
Fresh mixed greens, with olive tapenade, pepperoncini, feta and a side of herb vinaigrette. Add protein at menu price.
Large House Salad
Mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage and choice of house-made dressing (ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, caesar, herb vinaigrette, or poppy seed.) Add protein at menu price.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts and croutons with our classic caesar dressing and shaved parmesan. Add protein at menu price.
Large Heritage Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with chilled sauteed onions. chopped dates, crushed roasted cashews and poppy seed dressing. Add protein at menu price.
Large Mediterranean Salad
Fresh mixed greens, with olive tapenade, pepperoncini, feta and a side of herb vinaigrette. Add protein at menu price.
Grains & Pasta
Greens And Grains
Fresh mixed greens with organic red quinoa, black beans, roasted tomato, and sweet potato. Served with warm French bread. Choice of pineapple serrano , roasted red pepper cream sauce or dill horseradish sour cream.
Southwest Bowl
Choice of: Diced chicken -OR- MacGregor ground beef -OR- whole bean Tempe sauteed with cajun seasoning, tomato, onion, garlic, jalapeno, and black beans, then placed on a bed of fresh mixed greens and topped with sour cream. Served with warm French bread.
Salmon Bowl
Norwegian salmon filet served on bed of fresh mixed greens and organic red quinoa. Choice of Pineapple-serrano glaze or Dill-horseradish sour cream or Roasted red pepper sauce.
Beef Stroganoff
Filet tips sautéed in a mushroom and sour cream sauce with fettuccine noodles then topped with shaved Parmesan. Served with warm bread.
Mediterranean Pasta
Fresh onion, garlic, tomato, and cremini mushrooms sautéed with fettuccine noodles, pepperoncini , and artichoke in a house-infused olive oil with lemon and topped with feta. Served with warm bread.
MacGregor Marinara Pasta
Estes Park raised 'Happy Cow' seasoned ground beef, mushrooms, and fettuccine noodles tossed in marinara and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with warm bread.
Pasta Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles tossed with roasted tomatoes and cremini mushrooms in our traditionally seasoned, pepper-forward, homemade Alfredo sauce and topped with shaved Parmesan.
Entrees
Lemon-Dill Butter Trout
Butterflied Rocky Mountain Trout with lemon and dill butter. Served with your choice of side, sautéed vegetables, warm bread and butter
Cajun Trout
Pan-seared in Cajun seasoning. Served with sauteed veggies, choice of side, and warm French bread.
Roasted Red Pepper Salmon
Pan-seared and topped with roasted red pepper cream sauce. Served with sauteed veggies, choice of side and warm French bread.
N.Y. Strip
10-ounce, hand-cut, char-grilled Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus NY Strip steak. Served with sautéed veggies, choice of side, and warm French bread.
Filet Mignon
Char-grilled, 7 oz Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Beef Steak served with sauteed veggies, choice of side and warm French bread.
Bison Meatballs
4 house-made bison meatballs in a creamy garlic brown gravy with sauteed vegetables, choice of side and warm French bread
Pizza
10" hand rolled, oat and honey, thin crust pizza with red sauce. Add toppings at menu price.
Specials
Chipotle Trout
Rocky Mountain rainbow trout pan-seared then topped with a creamy chipotle sauce and served with a lime wedge. Comes with a side of your choice, roasted and sautéed vegetables, and warm bread.
Honey Cajun Salmon
8-ounce Norwegian salmon filet pan-seared and seasoned with our Cajun spice blend, baked, then finished with a light honey drizzle. Served with your choice of side, roasted and sautéed vegetables, and warm bread.
Rocky Mountain Meatloaf
Our Rocky Mountain Meatloaf is a combination of Estes Park raised, grass-fed MacGregor Ranch ground beef, ground elk, and ground bison layered with mozzarella and Parmesan, topped with marinara, and finished with shaved Parmesan. Served with your choice of side, sautéed vegetables, and warm bread.
Pasta Parmesan
Choice of: Hand-breaded **chicken -OR- eggplant baked-to-order with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses then served over a bed of bucatini noodles sautéed with fresh garlic, onion, crimini mushrooms, herbs, and our house infused olive oil and marinara sauce. **Additional $4 charge for chicken.
Mussels Appetizer Special
Mussels sautéed with garlic, onion, and fresh herbs in a delicate, citrusy, butter and white wine sauce. Served with buttered char-grilled homemade focaccia.
Sandwiches
Burger
Char-grilled, 7 oz Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus patty on a locally made, non-gmo brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and fries.
Bella Pita
Homemade cashew cheese, mixed greens, and house-pickled red cabbage with sauteed baby bella mushrooms, herbs, onions, shredded carrots, and roasted tomato in a warm pita with balsamic reduction and fries.
Flatbread Chicken
Diced, marinated all-natural Colorado chicken breast with sauteed onions, tomatoes, olive tapenade and melted swiss in a warm pita with a side of herbed almond aioli and fries.
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Baked on an oat flour brownie crust and topped with fresh whipped cream and cocoa.
Brownie Sundae
Plain Brownie
Ice Cream
3 scoops of all-natural vanilla bean ice cream.
Apple Raisin Bread Pudding
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin cheesecake filling on a graham cracker crust with maple whipped cream.
Carrot Cake
Made-from-scratch tri-layer carrot cake with a whipped cream cheese frosting.
Citrus Poppyseed Cheesecake
Sides
Side Protein
Side Sauces
Side S- Dill Sauce
Side L-Dill Sauce
Side Pine-Serrano Sauce
Side Red Pepper Sauce
Side Bison Gravy
Side Marinara
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Special Steak Sauce
Side Special Fish Sauce
Side Flatbread Sauce
Side Ranch
Side Sour Cream
Side Wing Sauce
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Honey Mustard
Side Italian Dressing
Side Poppy Seed
Side Raw Horseraddish
Side S- Caesar Dressing
Side Aioli
Side Add-Ons
Kids Meals
Chicken Nuggets
Kid Salmon
Kid Meatballs
Kid Filet Tips
Kid Pasta and Cheese
**This dish is homemade out of real food – it is not the processed orange stuff. Made with spiral noodles.
Kid Marinara
Cavatappi oodles sauteed in marinara sauce
Kid Alfredo sauce Pasta
Made with spiral noodles and our house-made alfredo sauce.
Draft Beers
Can/Bottle Beer
Bud
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Miller High Life
Mich Ultra
PBR
Stella Artois
Modelo
Drum Roll
Fat Tire
Real Dry Cider
Agave Peach Cider
Raspberry Cider
Gluten Free Pale Ale
Myrcenary
Side Bloody Mix
White Rascal
O'Douls
Partake NA Pale Ale
Glasses of Wine
Glass Trinity Oaks Cabernet
Glass Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir
Glass Trinity Oaks Merlot
Glass Trivento Malbec
Glass Federalist Red Blend
Glass Kenwood Cabernet
Glass- Trinity Oaks Chardonnay
Glass Pacific Rim Riesling
Glass Trinity Pinot Grigo
Glass Benziger Sauvignon Blanc
Glass Moscato
Glass Amalaya Rosé
G - Coppola Chardonnay
Bottles of Red Wine
Bottle Trinity Oaks Cabernet
Bottle Trinity Oaks Merlot
Bottle Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir
Bottle Allegrini Valpolicella Classico
Bottle of Benziger Pinot Noir
Bottle Beran Red Zin
Bottle Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot
Bottle Federalist Red Blend
Bottle Kenwood Cabernet
Bottle Trefethen Cabernet
Bottle of Cecchi Chianti Classico
Bottle Trivento Malbec
Bottles of White Wine
Bottle of Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio
Bottle of Trinity Oaks Chardonnay
Bottle of Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
Bottle of Benziger Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle of Castello Poggio Moscato
Bottle of Pacific Rim Dry Riesling
Bottle of Murrieta’s Sauv Blanc
Bottle of Candoni Prosecco
Bottle of Amalaya Rosé
Bottle of Yulupa Cuvee Brut(187 ml)
Bottle of Francis Ford Coppola Chardonnay
Home Grown Cocktails
Alpine Manhattan
291 Rye, pine syrup, brandied cherries, black walnut bitters
Alpine Old Fashion
Breckenridge Bourbon, pine syrup, muddled orange and cherry, black walnut bitters
Captain Colorado
Breckenridge Bourbon, St. Germain, lemonade, and a cherry
Colorado Cosmo
Woody Creek Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry, fresh lime juice
Colorado John Daly
Spring 44 Honey Vodka, iced tea, and lemonade
Mochatini
Breckenridge Espresso Vodka and Kahlúa
Mountain Mojito
Homegrown organic mint-infused Montanya Colorado rum, fresh-squeezed lime, club soda
Love on the Mountain
Breckenridge vodka, Peach schnapps and Leopold Brothers Tart Cherry Liquor, mixed with orange juice and a splash of cranberry
Mountain Mule
Montanya Platino Colorado rum infused mint, and served with fresh-squeezed lime juice and ginger beer
Rock Collins (Gin)
Woody Creek Gin, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda
Rock Collins (Vodka)
Woody Creek Vodka, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda
Rosemary Elk
Locally made Elkins Whisky infused in-house with rosemary, shaken with simple syrup and grapefruit juice, and club soda
Mixed Drinks
Hot Libations
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Peppermint-Hazelnut Hot Chocolate
Salted Carmel
Spiked Cider
French Coffee
Kioke Coffee
Caribbean Coffee
Italian Coffee
Scottish Coffee
Nutty Irishman
Baileys Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Patty
Martinis
Alpine Manhattan
291 Rye, pine syrup, brandied cherries, black walnut bitters
Washington Apple Martini
Colorado Cosmo
Woody Creek Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry, fresh lime juice
Cosmo
Mochatini
Breckenridge Espresso Vodka and Kahlúa
Lemon Drop Martini
Manhattan
Martini-Gin
Martini-Vodka
Chocolate Martini
Shots
Beverage
Mocktails
Lemon Sage
House-made sage simple syrup and fresh squeezed lemon with club soda
Cherry Limeade
Fresh squeezed lime with grenadine and soda
Parky Palmer
House-made pine syrup, fresh squeezed lemon, and fresh brewed iced tea
Are you Mocking Me
Orange juice, pineapple juice, house-made sour mix, bitters, and ginger ale
Salty Priscilla
House-made pine syrup, soda water, fresh squeezed lime, lemon, and orange. Served with a salted rim.
Kid Drinks
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Built in 1937 as a sandwich shop at the entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park, and the addition (which is now our dining room and stage) built in 1943 as a dance hall for the Big Band Era, The Rock Inn continues to be a lively gathering place with local flair. In the winter, our two wood-burning stoves keep the room toasty for folks stopping in for a beer or a bite after playing in The Park. During the summer season we enjoy stunning continental divide views from our outdoor dining patio. Our menu is an ever evolving blend of hand-crafted, hearty comfort food with a health and planet conscious twist. We aim to fill you up with goodness so you can get back to enjoying the mountains again tomorrow. We feature Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus Beef, All-Natural Colorado chicken, fresh salads, whole grains, organic teas and coffees, local beers, sustainable produced wines, and a full bar.
