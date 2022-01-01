Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American

The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern

2,500 Reviews

$$

1675 Highway 66 Colorado

Estes Park, CO 80517

Popular Items

Popular Items

Burger
Loaded Potato Soup
Small Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Devils on Horseback

Devils on Horseback

$9.00

Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with roasted garlic, with a side of aioli dipping sauce.

Elk Sausage

Elk Sausage

$11.00

Smoked elk sausage served with honey mustard, warm french bread and pickles.

Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$12.00

4 shrimp sauteed in butter, onion, garlic and Cajun spices on a bed of creamy polenta.

Chuck's Buffalo Wings

Chuck's Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Served with housemade blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery

Spicy Corn Dip

Spicy Corn Dip

$8.00

Corn, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions,. Served warm with sour cream and tortilla chips. Add Smoky-lime black beans $3 Add All-natural Colorado chicken breast $7

Loaded Potato Soup

Loaded Potato Soup

$7.00

Topped with chopped bacon and cheddar-jack cheese

Chili-Lime Sweet Potato and Black Bean Soup

Chili-Lime Sweet Potato and Black Bean Soup

$7.00

Topped with crispy corn tortilla strips.

Bread

$3.00

Warm French bread with whipped cinnamon-honey butter.

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Topped with homemade croutons and shredded cheddar-jack cheese. Gluten free option available (without croutons).

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage and choice of House-made dressing (ranch, blue cheese, caesar, honey mustard, herb vinaigrette, and poppy seed.) Add protein at menu price.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Romaine hearts and croutons with our classic caesar dressing and shaved parmesan. Add protein at menu price.

Small Heritage Salad

Small Heritage Salad

$6.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with chilled sauteed onions. chopped dates, crushed roasted cashews and poppy seed dressing. Add protein at menu price.

Small Mediterranean Salad

Small Mediterranean Salad

$6.00

Fresh mixed greens, with olive tapenade, pepperoncini, feta and a side of herb vinaigrette. Add protein at menu price.

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage and choice of house-made dressing (ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, caesar, herb vinaigrette, or poppy seed.) Add protein at menu price.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine hearts and croutons with our classic caesar dressing and shaved parmesan. Add protein at menu price.

Large Heritage Salad

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with chilled sauteed onions. chopped dates, crushed roasted cashews and poppy seed dressing. Add protein at menu price.

Large Mediterranean Salad

Large Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens, with olive tapenade, pepperoncini, feta and a side of herb vinaigrette. Add protein at menu price.

Grains & Pasta

Greens And Grains

Greens And Grains

$19.00

Fresh mixed greens with organic red quinoa, black beans, roasted tomato, and sweet potato. Served with warm French bread. Choice of pineapple serrano , roasted red pepper cream sauce or dill horseradish sour cream.

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$24.00

Choice of: Diced chicken -OR- MacGregor ground beef -OR- whole bean Tempe sauteed with cajun seasoning, tomato, onion, garlic, jalapeno, and black beans, then placed on a bed of fresh mixed greens and topped with sour cream. Served with warm French bread.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$28.00

Norwegian salmon filet served on bed of fresh mixed greens and organic red quinoa. Choice of Pineapple-serrano glaze or Dill-horseradish sour cream or Roasted red pepper sauce.

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$26.00

Filet tips sautéed in a mushroom and sour cream sauce with fettuccine noodles then topped with shaved Parmesan. Served with warm bread.

Mediterranean Pasta

Mediterranean Pasta

$21.00

Fresh onion, garlic, tomato, and cremini mushrooms sautéed with fettuccine noodles, pepperoncini , and artichoke in a house-infused olive oil with lemon and topped with feta. Served with warm bread.

MacGregor Marinara Pasta

MacGregor Marinara Pasta

$25.00

Estes Park raised 'Happy Cow' seasoned ground beef, mushrooms, and fettuccine noodles tossed in marinara and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with warm bread.

Pasta Alfredo

Pasta Alfredo

$23.00

Fettuccini noodles tossed with roasted tomatoes and cremini mushrooms in our traditionally seasoned, pepper-forward, homemade Alfredo sauce and topped with shaved Parmesan.

Entrees

Lemon-Dill Butter Trout

Lemon-Dill Butter Trout

$28.00

Butterflied Rocky Mountain Trout with lemon and dill butter. Served with your choice of side, sautéed vegetables, warm bread and butter

Cajun Trout

Cajun Trout

$28.00

Pan-seared in Cajun seasoning. Served with sauteed veggies, choice of side, and warm French bread.

Roasted Red Pepper Salmon

Roasted Red Pepper Salmon

$31.00

Pan-seared and topped with roasted red pepper cream sauce. Served with sauteed veggies, choice of side and warm French bread.

N.Y. Strip

N.Y. Strip

$37.00

10-ounce, hand-cut, char-grilled Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus NY Strip steak. Served with sautéed veggies, choice of side, and warm French bread.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Char-grilled, 7 oz Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Beef Steak served with sauteed veggies, choice of side and warm French bread.

Bison Meatballs

Bison Meatballs

$24.00

4 house-made bison meatballs in a creamy garlic brown gravy with sauteed vegetables, choice of side and warm French bread

Pizza

Pizza

$14.00

10" hand rolled, oat and honey, thin crust pizza with red sauce. Add toppings at menu price.

Specials

Chipotle Trout

$31.00

Rocky Mountain rainbow trout pan-seared then topped with a creamy chipotle sauce and served with a lime wedge. Comes with a side of your choice, roasted and sautéed vegetables, and warm bread.

Honey Cajun Salmon

$34.00

8-ounce Norwegian salmon filet pan-seared and seasoned with our Cajun spice blend, baked, then finished with a light honey drizzle. Served with your choice of side, roasted and sautéed vegetables, and warm bread.

Rocky Mountain Meatloaf

$29.00

Our Rocky Mountain Meatloaf is a combination of Estes Park raised, grass-fed MacGregor Ranch ground beef, ground elk, and ground bison layered with mozzarella and Parmesan, topped with marinara, and finished with shaved Parmesan. Served with your choice of side, sautéed vegetables, and warm bread.

Pasta Parmesan

$24.00

Choice of: Hand-breaded **chicken -OR- eggplant baked-to-order with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses then served over a bed of bucatini noodles sautéed with fresh garlic, onion, crimini mushrooms, herbs, and our house infused olive oil and marinara sauce. **Additional $4 charge for chicken.

Mussels Appetizer Special

$15.00

Mussels sautéed with garlic, onion, and fresh herbs in a delicate, citrusy, butter and white wine sauce. Served with buttered char-grilled homemade focaccia.

Sandwiches

Burger

Burger

$16.00

Char-grilled, 7 oz Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus patty on a locally made, non-gmo brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and fries.

Bella Pita

Bella Pita

$16.00

Homemade cashew cheese, mixed greens, and house-pickled red cabbage with sauteed baby bella mushrooms, herbs, onions, shredded carrots, and roasted tomato in a warm pita with balsamic reduction and fries.

Flatbread Chicken

Flatbread Chicken

$16.00

Diced, marinated all-natural Colorado chicken breast with sauteed onions, tomatoes, olive tapenade and melted swiss in a warm pita with a side of herbed almond aioli and fries.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$10.00

Baked on an oat flour brownie crust and topped with fresh whipped cream and cocoa.

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Plain Brownie

$4.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

3 scoops of all-natural vanilla bean ice cream.

Apple Raisin Bread Pudding

Apple Raisin Bread Pudding

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Pumpkin cheesecake filling on a graham cracker crust with maple whipped cream.

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Made-from-scratch tri-layer carrot cake with a whipped cream cheese frosting.

Citrus Poppyseed Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Fries

$3.50

Side of Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Side Polenta

$3.50

Side Organic Red Quinoa

$3.50

Side Chili LIme Black Beans

$3.50

Side Veg

$3.50

Bread

$3.00

Side Protein

Side Anchovies

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Bison Ball

$3.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Elk Sausage

$8.00

Side Ground Beef

$8.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Tips

$12.00

Burger Patty

$9.00

Side Sauces

Side S- Dill Sauce

$2.00

Side L-Dill Sauce

$4.00

Side Pine-Serrano Sauce

$3.00

Side Red Pepper Sauce

$3.00

Side Bison Gravy

$2.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.50

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.50

Side Special Steak Sauce

$4.00

Side Special Fish Sauce

$4.00

Side Flatbread Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Wing Sauce

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Poppy Seed

$0.50

Side Raw Horseraddish

$0.50

Side S- Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Aioli

Side Add-Ons

Side Sautee Mushroom

$2.00

Side Sautee Onion

$2.00

Side Roast Tomato

$2.00

Side Jalapeno

$2.00

Side Parmesan

$2.00

Side Feta

$2.00

Side BC Crumbles

$2.00

Side Wing Veg

$2.00

Side G.F. Toast

$1.00

Side Pita

$2.00

More Chips

$1.00

Bread

$3.00

Kids Meals

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Kid Salmon

$12.00

Kid Meatballs

$9.00

Kid Filet Tips

$15.00

Kid Pasta and Cheese

$8.50

**This dish is homemade out of real food – it is not the processed orange stuff. Made with spiral noodles.

Kid Marinara

$7.50

Cavatappi oodles sauteed in marinara sauce

Kid Alfredo sauce Pasta

$9.00

Made with spiral noodles and our house-made alfredo sauce.

Draft Beers

Draft Guiness

$8.00

Draft Wibby

$8.00

Draft Galactic Hazy IPA

$8.00

Draft Dales Pale Ale

$7.00

Draft Sippin Pretty Sour

$7.00

Draft Odell IPA

$7.00

Draft 90 Shilling Amber Ale

$7.00

Draft Lagerado

$6.00

Draft Prost Dunkel

$7.00

Dunkel

Draft Porter

$8.00

Can/Bottle Beer

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Miller High Life

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Drum Roll

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Real Dry Cider

$8.00

Agave Peach Cider

$8.00

Raspberry Cider

$8.00

Gluten Free Pale Ale

$6.50

Myrcenary

$9.00

Side Bloody Mix

$1.00

White Rascal

$6.00

O'Douls

$4.50

Partake NA Pale Ale

$7.00

Glasses of Wine

Glass Trinity Oaks Cabernet

$7.00

Glass Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir

$7.00

Glass Trinity Oaks Merlot

$7.00

Glass Trivento Malbec

$12.00

Glass Federalist Red Blend

$13.00

Glass Kenwood Cabernet

$11.00

Glass- Trinity Oaks Chardonnay

$7.00

Glass Pacific Rim Riesling

$9.00

Glass Trinity Pinot Grigo

$7.00

Glass Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Glass Moscato

$9.00

Glass Amalaya Rosé

$9.00

G - Coppola Chardonnay

$12.00

Bottles of Red Wine

Bottle Trinity Oaks Cabernet

$22.00

Bottle Trinity Oaks Merlot

$22.00

Bottle Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir

$22.00

Bottle Allegrini Valpolicella Classico

$45.00

Bottle of Benziger Pinot Noir

$66.00

Bottle Beran Red Zin

$46.00

Bottle Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot

$63.00

Bottle Federalist Red Blend

$49.00

Bottle Kenwood Cabernet

$43.00

Bottle Trefethen Cabernet

$83.00

Bottle of Cecchi Chianti Classico

$46.00

Bottle Trivento Malbec

$48.00

Bottles of White Wine

Bottle of Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Bottle of Trinity Oaks Chardonnay

$22.00

Bottle of Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Bottle of Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Bottle of Castello Poggio Moscato

$36.00

Bottle of Pacific Rim Dry Riesling

$36.00

Bottle of Murrieta’s Sauv Blanc

$43.00Out of stock

Bottle of Candoni Prosecco

$38.00

Bottle of Amalaya Rosé

$28.00

Bottle of Yulupa Cuvee Brut(187 ml)

$12.00

Bottle of Francis Ford Coppola Chardonnay

$48.00

Home Grown Cocktails

Alpine Manhattan

$15.00

291 Rye, pine syrup, brandied cherries, black walnut bitters

Alpine Old Fashion

$14.00

Breckenridge Bourbon, pine syrup, muddled orange and cherry, black walnut bitters

Captain Colorado

$12.00

Breckenridge Bourbon, St. Germain, lemonade, and a cherry

Colorado Cosmo

$12.00

Woody Creek Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry, fresh lime juice

Colorado John Daly

$11.00

Spring 44 Honey Vodka, iced tea, and lemonade

Mochatini

$12.00

Breckenridge Espresso Vodka and Kahlúa

Mountain Mojito

$11.00

Homegrown organic mint-infused Montanya Colorado rum, fresh-squeezed lime, club soda

Love on the Mountain

$12.00

Breckenridge vodka, Peach schnapps and Leopold Brothers Tart Cherry Liquor, mixed with orange juice and a splash of cranberry

Mountain Mule

$10.00

Montanya Platino Colorado rum infused mint, and served with fresh-squeezed lime juice and ginger beer

Rock Collins (Gin)

$12.00

Woody Creek Gin, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda

Rock Collins (Vodka)

$12.00

Woody Creek Vodka, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda

Rosemary Elk

$10.00

Locally made Elkins Whisky infused in-house with rosemary, shaken with simple syrup and grapefruit juice, and club soda

Mixed Drinks

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00Out of stock

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Hot Libations

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Peppermint-Hazelnut Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Salted Carmel

$10.00

Spiked Cider

$8.00Out of stock

French Coffee

$10.00

Kioke Coffee

$10.00

Caribbean Coffee

$10.00

Italian Coffee

$10.00

Scottish Coffee

$10.00

Nutty Irishman

$10.00

Baileys Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Peppermint Patty

$10.00

Martinis

Alpine Manhattan

$15.00

291 Rye, pine syrup, brandied cherries, black walnut bitters

Washington Apple Martini

$10.00

Colorado Cosmo

$12.00

Woody Creek Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry, fresh lime juice

Cosmo

$9.00

Mochatini

$12.00

Breckenridge Espresso Vodka and Kahlúa

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Martini-Gin

$9.00

Martini-Vodka

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Shots

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Beverage

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley/ Ch Coke

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.00

L-Milk

$4.00

L-Choc Milk

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Refil Ginger Ale

L- Pellegrino

$7.50

Tonic

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bing

$4.00

L-Cran Juice

$3.00

L-Orange Juice

$4.00

Mocktails

Lemon Sage

$6.00

House-made sage simple syrup and fresh squeezed lemon with club soda

Cherry Limeade

$6.00

Fresh squeezed lime with grenadine and soda

Parky Palmer

$6.00

House-made pine syrup, fresh squeezed lemon, and fresh brewed iced tea

Are you Mocking Me

$6.00

Orange juice, pineapple juice, house-made sour mix, bitters, and ginger ale

Salty Priscilla

$6.00

House-made pine syrup, soda water, fresh squeezed lime, lemon, and orange. Served with a salted rim.

Kid Drinks

Kid Soda

$2.00

Kid Milk

$2.50

Kid Choc Milk

$4.00

Kid Cup Cran Juice

$2.50

Kid Cup - OJ

$2.50

Kid Cup Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee- French Press

$4.50

Pot Of Tea

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Built in 1937 as a sandwich shop at the entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park, and the addition (which is now our dining room and stage) built in 1943 as a dance hall for the Big Band Era, The Rock Inn continues to be a lively gathering place with local flair. In the winter, our two wood-burning stoves keep the room toasty for folks stopping in for a beer or a bite after playing in The Park. During the summer season we enjoy stunning continental divide views from our outdoor dining patio. Our menu is an ever evolving blend of hand-crafted, hearty comfort food with a health and planet conscious twist. We aim to fill you up with goodness so you can get back to enjoying the mountains again tomorrow. We feature Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus Beef, All-Natural Colorado chicken, fresh salads, whole grains, organic teas and coffees, local beers, sustainable produced wines, and a full bar.

Website

Location

1675 Highway 66 Colorado, Estes Park, CO 80517

Directions

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Estes Park

